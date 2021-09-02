Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Tulln, Siviglia, Cassis, Banja Luka, Kiev: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

02/09/2021 16:58 1 commento
Marco Cecchinato nella foto
TULLN AUT , Austria (CL) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D; 16Q
SEVILLE ESP , Spain (CL) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BANJA LUKA BIH , Bosnia & Herzegovina (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
CASSIS FRA, France (H) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
KYIV UKR , Ukraine (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Tulln (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:39

Main Draw (cut off: 201 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 68. Munar
  • 83. Cecchinato
  • 89. Vesely
  • 94. Monteiro
  • 109. Griekspoor
  • 114. Daniel
  • 116. Majchrzak
  • 117. Kohlschreiber
  • 121. Hanfmann
  • 122. Altmaier
  • 123. Dzumhur
  • 125. Kovalik
  • 127. Novak
  • 129. Gaston
  • 144. Otte
  • 154. Stebe
  • 162. Rune
  • 167. Ofner
  • 170. Huesler
  • 177. Safwat
  • 189. Lehecka
  • 195. Horansky
  • 201. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
Alternates


    Tulln Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:55

    Main Draw (cut off: 343 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: /0)

    • 300. Ritschard
    • 310. Tiurnev
    • 311. Blancaneaux
    • 313. Cobolli
    • 323. Erler
    • 327. Miedler
    • 328. Vatutin
    • 329. Bellucci
    • 341. Haerteis
    • 343. Pucinelli De Almeida
    Alternates

    • 1. Forti (346)
    • 2. Sanchez Izqui (367)
    • 3. Molleker (371)
    • 4. Cazaux (375)
    • 5. Vavassori (376)
    Sevilla (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:56

    Main Draw (cut off: 274 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 75. Andujar
    • 77. Martinez
    • 97. Carballes Baena
    • 110. Taberner
    • 111. Zapata Miralles
    • 155. Gaio
    • 161. Gomez
    • 163. Vilella Martinez
    • 164. Tabilo
    • 171. Giannessi
    • 172. Barrios Vera
    • 198. Trungelliti
    • 228. Kwiatkowski
    • 235. Moroni
    • 237. Giustino
    • 241. Baldi
    • 245. Domingues
    • 260. Cagnina
    • 261. Gimeno Valero
    • 266. Draper
    • 267. Gabashvili
    • 270. Lenz
    • 274. Kuhn
    Alternates

    • 1. Cachin (276)
    • 2. Oliveira (299)
    • 3. Ritschard (300)

    Sevilla Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:56

    Main Draw (cut off: 338 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 276. Cachin
    • 292. Quiroz
    • 295. Zeppieri
    • 297. Benchetrit
    • 299. Oliveira
    • 305. Ugo Carabelli
    • 325. Ortega-Olmedo
    • 332. Barranco Cosano
    • 333. Andreev
    • 338. Brancaccio
    Alternates

    • 1. Forti (346)
    • 2. Ocleppo (366)
    • 3. Sanchez Izqui (367)
    • 4. Olivieri (368)
    • 5. Cazaux (375)
    • 6. Vavassori (376)
    • 7. Gomez-Herrera (379)
    • 8. Bega (380)
    Banja Luka (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:56

    Main Draw (cut off: 286 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 118. Martin
    • 139. Cerundolo
    • 142. Etcheverry
    • 159. Nagal
    • 160. Milojevic
    • 178. Petrovic
    • 182. Kolar
    • 202. Kopriva
    • 203. Collarini
    • 210. Marterer
    • 215. Haase
    • 232. Kuzmanov
    • 241. Elias
    • 248. Cid Subervi
    • 258. Ajdukovic
    • 263. Sachko
    • 264. Viola
    • 265. Guinard
    • 269. Basic
    • 270. Tseng
    • 273. Jaziri
    • 280. Tirante
    • 286. Stricker
    Alternates

    • 1. Krstin (288)
    • 2. Serdarusic (304)
    Banja Luka Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:56

    Main Draw (cut off: 361 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 113. Caruso
    • 304. Serdarusic
    • 324. Zekic
    • 331. Fatic
    • 334. Svrcina
    • 345. Moreno De Alboran
    • 347. Pecotic
    • 356. Catarina
    • 359. Hsu
    • 361. Hardt
    Alternates

    • 1. Cazaux (375)
    • 2. Orlov (390)
    • 3. Piros (399)
    • 4. Ejupovic (402)
    • 5. Nedelko (403)
    Cassis (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:58

    Main Draw (cut off: 166 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 69. Duckworth
    • 96. Bonzi
    • 103. Herbert
    • 106. Pouille
    • 124. Uchiyama
    • 128. OConnelll
    • 130. Kukushkin
    • 131. Laaksonen
    • 133. Sugita
    • 134. Verdasco
    • 135. Barrere
    • 137. Molcan
    • 140. Rodionov
    • 141. Gojowczyk
    • 143. Machac
    • 147. Broady
    • 148. Hoang
    • 149. Sousa
    • 152. Cressy
    • 156. Marchenko
    • 158. Gunneswaran
    • 165. Safiullin
    • 166. Ymer
    Alternates

    • 1. Zuk (173)
    • 2. Celikbilek (174)
    • 3. Escobedo (179)
    • 4. Rola (180)
    Cassis Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:57

    Main Draw (cut off: 226 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 186. Kokkinakis
    • 188. Soeda
    • 194. Bourgue
    • 200. Bergs
    • 205. Ramanathan
    • 209. Masur
    • 214. Fabbiano
    • 217. Marcora
    • 218. Eubanks
    • 226. Bemelmans
    Alternates

    • 1. Gojo (234)
    • 2. Ito (240)
    • 3. Grenier (244)
    • 4. Kamke (247)
    • 5. Ebden (250)
    • 6. Watanuki (255)

    Kyiv (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:58

    Main Draw (cut off: 298 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 100. Travaglia
    • 119. Van de Zandschulp
    • 157. Baez
    • 176. Popko
    • 181. Ferreira Silva
    • 184. Halys
    • 191. Ilkel
    • 192. Couacaud
    • 199. Diez
    • 219. Clarke
    • 227. Stakhovsky
    • 229. Menezes
    • 251. Lestienne
    • 257. Lamasine
    • 268. Bonadio
    • 272. Luz
    • 282. Borges
    • 287. Menendez-Maceiras
    • 289. Vrbensky
    • 293. Skatov
    • 294. Furness
    • 294. Marti
    • 298. Arnaboldi
    Alternates

    • 1. De Loore (303)
    • 2. Ugo Carabelli (305)
    • 3. Kozlov (309)

    Kyiv Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:58

    Main Draw (cut off: 360 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 314. Sels
    • 315. Forejtek
    • 320. Jianu
    • 330. Agamenone
    • 349. Chappell
    • 350. Uchida
    • 352. Dougaz
    • 353. Peniston
    • 358. Napolitano
    • 360. Shevchenko
    Alternates

    • 1. Kirkin (369)
    • 2. Cazaux (375)
    • 3. Ignatik (378)
    • 4. Bega (380)
    • 5. Mansouri (386)
    • 6. Yevseyev (388)

    1 commento

    Cri72 (Guest) 02-09-2021 17:10

    Caruso in quali bah…
     1
