Challenger Tulln, Siviglia, Cassis, Banja Luka, Kiev: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
02/09/2021 16:58 1 commento
TULLN , Austria (CL) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D; 16Q
SEVILLE , Spain (CL) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BANJA LUKA , Bosnia & Herzegovina (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
CASSIS , France (H) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
KYIV , Ukraine (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Tulln (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:39
Main Draw (cut off: 201 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 68. Munar
- 83. Cecchinato
- 89. Vesely
- 94. Monteiro
- 109. Griekspoor
- 114. Daniel
- 116. Majchrzak
- 117. Kohlschreiber
- 121. Hanfmann
- 122. Altmaier
- 123. Dzumhur
- 125. Kovalik
- 127. Novak
- 129. Gaston
- 144. Otte
- 154. Stebe
- 162. Rune
- 167. Ofner
- 170. Huesler
- 177. Safwat
- 189. Lehecka
- 195. Horansky
- 201. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Tulln Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:55
Main Draw (cut off: 343 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: /0)
- 300. Ritschard
- 310. Tiurnev
- 311. Blancaneaux
- 313. Cobolli
- 323. Erler
- 327. Miedler
- 328. Vatutin
- 329. Bellucci
- 341. Haerteis
- 343. Pucinelli De Almeida
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Forti (346)
- 2. Sanchez Izqui (367)
- 3. Molleker (371)
- 4. Cazaux (375)
- 5. Vavassori (376)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Sevilla (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:56
Main Draw (cut off: 274 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 75. Andujar
- 77. Martinez
- 97. Carballes Baena
- 110. Taberner
- 111. Zapata Miralles
- 155. Gaio
- 161. Gomez
- 163. Vilella Martinez
- 164. Tabilo
- 171. Giannessi
- 172. Barrios Vera
- 198. Trungelliti
- 228. Kwiatkowski
- 235. Moroni
- 237. Giustino
- 241. Baldi
- 245. Domingues
- 260. Cagnina
- 261. Gimeno Valero
- 266. Draper
- 267. Gabashvili
- 270. Lenz
- 274. Kuhn
-
Alternates
- 1. Cachin (276)
- 2. Oliveira (299)
- 3. Ritschard (300)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Sevilla Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:56
Main Draw (cut off: 338 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 276. Cachin
- 292. Quiroz
- 295. Zeppieri
- 297. Benchetrit
- 299. Oliveira
- 305. Ugo Carabelli
- 325. Ortega-Olmedo
- 332. Barranco Cosano
- 333. Andreev
- 338. Brancaccio
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Forti (346)
- 2. Ocleppo (366)
- 3. Sanchez Izqui (367)
- 4. Olivieri (368)
- 5. Cazaux (375)
- 6. Vavassori (376)
- 7. Gomez-Herrera (379)
- 8. Bega (380)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Banja Luka (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:56
Main Draw (cut off: 286 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 118. Martin
- 139. Cerundolo
- 142. Etcheverry
- 159. Nagal
- 160. Milojevic
- 178. Petrovic
- 182. Kolar
- 202. Kopriva
- 203. Collarini
- 210. Marterer
- 215. Haase
- 232. Kuzmanov
- 241. Elias
- 248. Cid Subervi
- 258. Ajdukovic
- 263. Sachko
- 264. Viola
- 265. Guinard
- 269. Basic
- 270. Tseng
- 273. Jaziri
- 280. Tirante
- 286. Stricker
-
Alternates
- 1. Krstin (288)
- 2. Serdarusic (304)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Banja Luka Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:56
Main Draw (cut off: 361 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 113. Caruso
- 304. Serdarusic
- 324. Zekic
- 331. Fatic
- 334. Svrcina
- 345. Moreno De Alboran
- 347. Pecotic
- 356. Catarina
- 359. Hsu
- 361. Hardt
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Cazaux (375)
- 2. Orlov (390)
- 3. Piros (399)
- 4. Ejupovic (402)
- 5. Nedelko (403)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cassis (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:58
Main Draw (cut off: 166 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 69. Duckworth
- 96. Bonzi
- 103. Herbert
- 106. Pouille
- 124. Uchiyama
- 128. OConnelll
- 130. Kukushkin
- 131. Laaksonen
- 133. Sugita
- 134. Verdasco
- 135. Barrere
- 137. Molcan
- 140. Rodionov
- 141. Gojowczyk
- 143. Machac
- 147. Broady
- 148. Hoang
- 149. Sousa
- 152. Cressy
- 156. Marchenko
- 158. Gunneswaran
- 165. Safiullin
- 166. Ymer
-
Alternates
- 1. Zuk (173)
- 2. Celikbilek (174)
- 3. Escobedo (179)
- 4. Rola (180)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cassis Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:57
Main Draw (cut off: 226 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 186. Kokkinakis
- 188. Soeda
- 194. Bourgue
- 200. Bergs
- 205. Ramanathan
- 209. Masur
- 214. Fabbiano
- 217. Marcora
- 218. Eubanks
- 226. Bemelmans
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Gojo (234)
- 2. Ito (240)
- 3. Grenier (244)
- 4. Kamke (247)
- 5. Ebden (250)
- 6. Watanuki (255)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Kyiv (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:58
Main Draw (cut off: 298 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 100. Travaglia
- 119. Van de Zandschulp
- 157. Baez
- 176. Popko
- 181. Ferreira Silva
- 184. Halys
- 191. Ilkel
- 192. Couacaud
- 199. Diez
- 219. Clarke
- 227. Stakhovsky
- 229. Menezes
- 251. Lestienne
- 257. Lamasine
- 268. Bonadio
- 272. Luz
- 282. Borges
- 287. Menendez-Maceiras
- 289. Vrbensky
- 293. Skatov
- 294. Furness
- 294. Marti
- 298. Arnaboldi
-
Alternates
- 1. De Loore (303)
- 2. Ugo Carabelli (305)
- 3. Kozlov (309)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Kyiv Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 05/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/09/2021 16:58
Main Draw (cut off: 360 - Data entry list: 02/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 314. Sels
- 315. Forejtek
- 320. Jianu
- 330. Agamenone
- 349. Chappell
- 350. Uchida
- 352. Dougaz
- 353. Peniston
- 358. Napolitano
- 360. Shevchenko
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Kirkin (369)
- 2. Cazaux (375)
- 3. Ignatik (378)
- 4. Bega (380)
- 5. Mansouri (386)
- 6. Yevseyev (388)
