Masters 1000 Toronto ATP, Copertina

Masters 1000 Toronto: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale (LIVE)

12/08/2021 16:06 11 commenti
Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE, 12-08-199
Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE, 12-08-199

CAN Masters 1000 Toronto (Canada) – Ottavi di Finale, cemento

Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Karen Khachanov RUS vs [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE

ATP ATP Toronto
Khachanov K.
3
2
Tsitsipas S.
6
6
Vincitore: Tsitsipas S.
2. [4] Andrey Rublev RUS vs John Isner USA

ATP ATP Toronto
Rublev A.
0
4
Isner J.
40
4
3. [8] Diego Schwartzman ARG vs [10] Roberto Bautista Agut ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Daniil Medvedev RUS vs [Q] James Duckworth AUS (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO vs [7] Hubert Hurkacz POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Rogers 5G Grandstand – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Casper Ruud NOR vs Dusan Lajovic SRB

ATP ATP Toronto
Ruud C.
6
6
Lajovic D.
4
3
Vincitore: Ruud C.
2. [1] Nikola Mektic CRO / Mate Pavic CRO vs Daniel Evans GBR / Neal Skupski GBR

ATP ATP Toronto
Mektic N. / Pavic M.
0
3
1
Evans D. / Skupski N.
15
6
1
3. Reilly Opelka USA vs Lloyd Harris RSA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [11] Gael Monfils FRA vs [LL] Frances Tiafoe USA (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Andrey Golubev KAZ / Andreas Mies GER vs [3] Rajeev Ram USA / Joe Salisbury GBR

ATP ATP Toronto
Golubev A. / Mies A.
3
2
Ram R. / Salisbury J.
6
6
Vincitore: Ram R. / Salisbury J.
2. Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL vs Wesley Koolhof NED / Austin Krajicek USA

ATP ATP Toronto
Gille S. / Vliegen J.
3
6
Koolhof W. / Krajicek A.
2*
6
3. Karen Khachanov RUS / Andrey Rublev RUS vs [2] Juan Sebastian Cabal COL / Robert Farah COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Matwe Middelkoop NED / Luke Saville AUS vs Alexander Bublik KAZ / Cristian Garin CHI

ATP ATP Toronto
Middelkoop M. / Saville L.
0
6
1
Bublik A. / Garin C.
0
3
0
2. Aslan Karatsev RUS / Dusan Lajovic SRB vs [5] Lukasz Kubot POL / Marcelo Melo BRA (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

11 commenti.

Tizio (Guest) 12-08-2021 19:10

Ma la torta di Tsitsi l’avete vista?Come festeggiare il compleanno in campo da tennis.

 11
me-cir te no 12-08-2021 19:03

Scritto da Diego
Ruud ha le finals quasi in tasca.
Peccato avrei voluto vedere meno robottini.

Di solito servono 3200-3500 punti per l’ottava posizione, quindi gliene mancherebbero almeno 700. Proprio in tasca no. Dipenderà molto dai tabelloni dei prossimi tornei, penso.

 10
Tomax (Guest) 12-08-2021 18:48

Il quarto di ruud è solo merito della classifica ottenuta sulla terra.

 9
Rubinho (Guest) 12-08-2021 18:47

Io sono sempre stato un estimatore di Ruud…22 anni ed è la prova che se ben preparati fisicamente non hai dei cedimenti improvvisi,io ripeto un Sinner come ieri non lo avevo mai visto…non si reggeva in piedi…ma mi chiedo e ritirarsi senza giocare?non parlatemi dei 23,000 dollari…ne ha guadagnato più di trecento qualche giorno prima….

 8
Giogio (Guest) 12-08-2021 18:32

@ Daniele (#2897787)

Più culx (o furbizia) che anima questa estate… ma adesso tsitsi… vediamo…

 7
robdes12 12-08-2021 18:10

Ma l’udito di Shapovalov non gli aveva fatto sentire che…? Acufeni? Sono sempre più convinto che le ragazze dovrebbero cominciare a giocare dopo il diploma (per questioni di precocità nello sviluppo psico-fisico); i maschi dopo la laurea breve. Così smetterebbero di essere tanto puerili nelle affermazioni. Forse si è trovato il bandolo della matassa nel suo non realizzarsi ancora del tutto: è un po’ spaccone. In questo caso il bagno di umiltà non gli farebbe male. Punizione: un mese di ritiro trappista (e senza birra).

 6
Alfonso (Guest) 12-08-2021 18:06

Scritto da Daniele
Primo set Ruud che zitto zitto può fare almeno i quarti anche in questo 1000 sul cemento.

Ruud solo per gli incompetenti fuori dalla terra rossa non vale niente. Questo é un signor giocatore che molto presto enterá in top 10 e ci resterá per moltissimi anni

 5
Diego (Guest) 12-08-2021 18:03

Ruud ha le finals quasi in tasca.
Peccato avrei voluto vedere meno robottini.

 4
Gianluca (Guest) 12-08-2021 17:59

Esatto e Zitto zitto sta per entrare in top ten e al master e nessuno ne parla

 3
Daniele (Guest) 12-08-2021 17:46

Per Ruud primo quarto di finale in un 1000 sul cemento e quasi sicuramente best ranking almeno al numero 11.

 2
Baleta Sgunfia (Guest) 12-08-2021 17:07

Ringraziamo i tennisti nostrani per lasciarci un weekend lontani dal divano…e magari in campo, cioè dove si possono provare e capire tante cose.

 1
