Masters 1000 Toronto: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale (LIVE)

Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE, 12-08-199
Masters 1000 Toronto (Canada) – Ottavi di Finale, cemento
Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Karen Khachanov vs [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas
ATP ATP Toronto
Khachanov K.
3
2
Tsitsipas S.
6
6
Vincitore: Tsitsipas S.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tsitsipas S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
Khachanov K.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
Khachanov K.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
Khachanov K.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Tsitsipas S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tsitsipas S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
Khachanov K.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
Tsitsipas S.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
2. [4] Andrey Rublev vs John Isner
ATP ATP Toronto
Rublev A.
0
4
Isner J.•
40
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Rublev A.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Isner J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Isner J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Rublev A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Isner J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [8] Diego Schwartzman vs [10] Roberto Bautista Agut
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Daniil Medvedev vs [Q] James Duckworth (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Nikoloz Basilashvili vs [7] Hubert Hurkacz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rogers 5G Grandstand – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Casper Ruud vs Dusan Lajovic
ATP ATP Toronto
Ruud C.
6
6
Lajovic D.
4
3
Vincitore: Ruud C.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Ruud C.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
Lajovic D.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Ruud C.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
Ruud C.
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Lajovic D.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Lajovic D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Ruud C.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
2. [1] Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic vs Daniel Evans / Neal Skupski
ATP ATP Toronto
Mektic N. / Pavic M.•
0
3
1
Evans D. / Skupski N.
15
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Evans D. / Skupski N.
1-0 → 1-1
Mektic N. / Pavic M.
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Evans D. / Skupski N.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
Mektic N. / Pavic M.
3-4 → 3-5
Evans D. / Skupski N.
0-15
15-15
15-30
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
Mektic N. / Pavic M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
Evans D. / Skupski N.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
Mektic N. / Pavic M.
2-1 → 3-1
Evans D. / Skupski N.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
Mektic N. / Pavic M.
0-1 → 1-1
Evans D. / Skupski N.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Reilly Opelka vs Lloyd Harris
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [11] Gael Monfils vs [LL] Frances Tiafoe (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Andrey Golubev / Andreas Mies vs [3] Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury
ATP ATP Toronto
Golubev A. / Mies A.
3
2
Ram R. / Salisbury J.
6
6
Vincitore: Ram R. / Salisbury J.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Ram R. / Salisbury J.
2-5 → 2-6
Golubev A. / Mies A.
2-4 → 2-5
Ram R. / Salisbury J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Golubev A. / Mies A.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Ram R. / Salisbury J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Golubev A. / Mies A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Ram R. / Salisbury J.
1-0 → 1-1
Golubev A. / Mies A.
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Ram R. / Salisbury J.
3-5 → 3-6
Golubev A. / Mies A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
Ram R. / Salisbury J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
Golubev A. / Mies A.
1-4 → 2-4
Ram R. / Salisbury J.
1-3 → 1-4
Golubev A. / Mies A.
0-3 → 1-3
Ram R. / Salisbury J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
Golubev A. / Mies A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Ram R. / Salisbury J.
0-0 → 0-1
2. Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs Wesley Koolhof / Austin Krajicek
ATP ATP Toronto
Gille S. / Vliegen J.
3
6
Koolhof W. / Krajicek A.
2*
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
Koolhof W. / Krajicek A.
6-5 → 6-6
Gille S. / Vliegen J.
5-5 → 6-5
Koolhof W. / Krajicek A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
Gille S. / Vliegen J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
Koolhof W. / Krajicek A.
5-2 → 5-3
Gille S. / Vliegen J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
Koolhof W. / Krajicek A.
4-1 → 4-2
Gille S. / Vliegen J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
Koolhof W. / Krajicek A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Gille S. / Vliegen J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Koolhof W. / Krajicek A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Gille S. / Vliegen J.
0-0 → 1-0
3. Karen Khachanov / Andrey Rublev vs [2] Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Matwe Middelkoop / Luke Saville vs Alexander Bublik / Cristian Garin
ATP ATP Toronto
Middelkoop M. / Saville L.•
0
6
1
Bublik A. / Garin C.
0
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Middelkoop M. / Saville L.
Bublik A. / Garin C.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Middelkoop M. / Saville L.
5-3 → 6-3
Bublik A. / Garin C.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-2 → 5-3
Middelkoop M. / Saville L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Bublik A. / Garin C.
3-2 → 4-2
Middelkoop M. / Saville L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
Bublik A. / Garin C.
3-0 → 3-1
Middelkoop M. / Saville L.
2-0 → 3-0
Bublik A. / Garin C.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Middelkoop M. / Saville L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Aslan Karatsev / Dusan Lajovic vs [5] Lukasz Kubot / Marcelo Melo (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ma la torta di Tsitsi l’avete vista?Come festeggiare il compleanno in campo da tennis.
Di solito servono 3200-3500 punti per l’ottava posizione, quindi gliene mancherebbero almeno 700. Proprio in tasca no. Dipenderà molto dai tabelloni dei prossimi tornei, penso.
Il quarto di ruud è solo merito della classifica ottenuta sulla terra.
Io sono sempre stato un estimatore di Ruud…22 anni ed è la prova che se ben preparati fisicamente non hai dei cedimenti improvvisi,io ripeto un Sinner come ieri non lo avevo mai visto…non si reggeva in piedi…ma mi chiedo e ritirarsi senza giocare?non parlatemi dei 23,000 dollari…ne ha guadagnato più di trecento qualche giorno prima….
@ Daniele (#2897787)
Più culx (o furbizia) che anima questa estate… ma adesso tsitsi… vediamo…
Ma l’udito di Shapovalov non gli aveva fatto sentire che…? Acufeni? Sono sempre più convinto che le ragazze dovrebbero cominciare a giocare dopo il diploma (per questioni di precocità nello sviluppo psico-fisico); i maschi dopo la laurea breve. Così smetterebbero di essere tanto puerili nelle affermazioni. Forse si è trovato il bandolo della matassa nel suo non realizzarsi ancora del tutto: è un po’ spaccone. In questo caso il bagno di umiltà non gli farebbe male. Punizione: un mese di ritiro trappista (e senza birra).
Ruud solo per gli incompetenti fuori dalla terra rossa non vale niente. Questo é un signor giocatore che molto presto enterá in top 10 e ci resterá per moltissimi anni
Ruud ha le finals quasi in tasca.
Peccato avrei voluto vedere meno robottini.
Esatto e Zitto zitto sta per entrare in top ten e al master e nessuno ne parla
Per Ruud primo quarto di finale in un 1000 sul cemento e quasi sicuramente best ranking almeno al numero 11.
Ringraziamo i tennisti nostrani per lasciarci un weekend lontani dal divano…e magari in campo, cioè dove si possono provare e capire tante cose.