Race ATP 2021: Matteo Berrettini al n.3. Jannik Sinner al n.10
09/08/2021 14:02 2 commenti
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (09-08-2021)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
7170
Punti
8
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
4660
Punti
14
Tornei
3
Best: ND
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
3505
Punti
10
Tornei
4
Best: ND
--
0
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
3250
Punti
13
Tornei
5
Best: ND
--
0
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
3195
Punti
12
Tornei
6
Best: ND
--
0
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
3020
Punti
11
Tornei
7
Best: ND
--
0
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
2985
Punti
7
Tornei
8
Best: ND
--
0
Casper Ruud
NOR, 22-12-1998
2270
Punti
14
Tornei
9
Best: ND
--
0
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
2190
Punti
14
Tornei
10
Best: ND
▲
3
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
2020
Punti
16
Tornei
11
Best: ND
▼
-1
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 04-09-1993
1785
Punti
12
Tornei
12
Best: ND
▼
-1
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
1635
Punti
14
Tornei
13
Best: ND
▼
-1
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 23-08-1995
1615
Punti
17
Tornei
14
Best: ND
--
0
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
1495
Punti
12
Tornei
15
Best: ND
--
0
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
1410
Punti
15
Tornei
16
Best: ND
--
0
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
1305
Punti
17
Tornei
17
Best: ND
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1220
Punti
15
Tornei
18
Best: ND
--
0
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
1120
Punti
13
Tornei
19
Best: ND
--
0
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 08-02-1992
1110
Punti
14
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▲
5
Sebastian Korda
USA, 05-07-2000
1090
Punti
14
Tornei
21
Best: ND
▼
-1
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17-06-1997
1080
Punti
19
Tornei
21
Best: ND
--
0
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
1080
Punti
16
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▼
-1
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 05-10-1990
1075
Punti
16
Tornei
24
Best: ND
▼
-1
Cristian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
1070
Punti
13
Tornei
25
Best: ND
▼
-1
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
1050
Punti
20
Tornei
26
Best: ND
--
0
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
985
Punti
15
Tornei
27
Best: ND
--
0
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 05-06-1999
980
Punti
15
Tornei
28
Best: ND
--
0
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
965
Punti
15
Tornei
29
Best: ND
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
915
Punti
15
Tornei
30
Best: ND
▲
22
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 16-04-1995
891
Punti
19
Tornei
31
Best: ND
▼
-1
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 26-06-1998
885
Punti
16
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▲
12
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
865
Punti
13
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▼
-2
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
811
Punti
17
Tornei
34
Best: ND
▼
-2
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
810
Punti
13
Tornei
34
Best: ND
▼
-1
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
810
Punti
18
Tornei
36
Best: ND
▼
-2
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
805
Punti
14
Tornei
37
Best: ND
▲
5
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 24-02-1997
802
Punti
16
Tornei
38
Best: ND
▼
-3
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
800
Punti
8
Tornei
39
Best: ND
▼
-3
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02-06-1995
790
Punti
18
Tornei
40
Best: ND
▼
-3
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 27-02-1992
780
Punti
13
Tornei
41
Best: ND
▼
-3
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 05-05-2003
779
Punti
14
Tornei
42
Best: ND
▼
-3
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25-04-1990
775
Punti
18
Tornei
43
Best: ND
▼
-3
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03-09-1993
735
Punti
9
Tornei
44
Best: ND
▼
-3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
715
Punti
11
Tornei
45
Best: ND
▼
-2
David Goffin
BEL, 07-12-1990
705
Punti
14
Tornei
46
Best: ND
▲
17
Jenson Brooksby
USA, 26-10-2000
697
Punti
12
Tornei
47
Best: ND
▼
-2
Arthur Rinderknech
FRA, 23-07-1995
659
Punti
18
Tornei
48
Best: ND
▼
-2
Federico Coria
ARG, 09-03-1992
648
Punti
20
Tornei
49
Best: ND
▲
4
Reilly Opelka
USA, 28-08-1997
635
Punti
14
Tornei
50
Best: ND
▼
-3
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 27-02-1990
634
Punti
17
Tornei
51
Best: ND
▼
-3
Roger Federer
SUI, 08-08-1981
630
Punti
5
Tornei
52
Best: ND
▼
-3
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 29-04-1994
625
Punti
16
Tornei
52
Best: ND
▼
-2
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 05-08-1999
625
Punti
16
Tornei
54
Best: ND
▼
-3
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20-01-1998
616
Punti
16
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▲
3
Brandon Nakashima
USA, 03-08-2001
586
Punti
14
Tornei
56
Best: ND
▼
-2
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
580
Punti
18
Tornei
57
Best: ND
▼
-2
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 12-02-1987
570
Punti
16
Tornei
58
Best: ND
▼
-2
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 09-06-1996
565
Punti
20
Tornei
59
Best: ND
▼
-2
Jaume Munar
ESP, 05-05-1997
560
Punti
17
Tornei
60
Best: ND
▲
4
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 24-02-1994
552
Punti
12
Tornei
3
Best: ND
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
3505
Punti
10
Tornei
10
Best: ND
▲
3
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
2020
Punti
16
Tornei
17
Best: ND
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1220
Punti
15
Tornei
29
Best: ND
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
915
Punti
15
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▼
-2
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
811
Punti
17
Tornei
61
Best: ND
▼
-2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
537
Punti
19
Tornei
66
Best: ND
▼
-1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
498
Punti
19
Tornei
78
Best: ND
▲
1
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
411
Punti
20
Tornei
98
Best: ND
▲
4
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
338
Punti
15
Tornei
135
Best: ND
▼
-3
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
245
Punti
20
Tornei
137
Best: ND
▼
-1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
234
Punti
18
Tornei
159
Best: ND
▼
-2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
194
Punti
17
Tornei
190
Best: ND
▲
4
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
151
Punti
14
Tornei
190
Best: ND
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
151
Punti
16
Tornei
194
Best: ND
▼
-3
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
149
Punti
13
Tornei
217
Best: ND
▼
-2
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
120
Punti
17
Tornei
232
Best: ND
▼
-2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
110
Punti
15
Tornei
238
Best: ND
▲
27
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
105
Punti
13
Tornei
248
Best: ND
▲
7
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
99
Punti
24
Tornei
259
Best: ND
▼
-5
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
92
Punti
16
Tornei
260
Best: ND
▲
8
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
91
Punti
20
Tornei
260
Best: ND
▲
14
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
91
Punti
14
Tornei
264
Best: ND
▼
-5
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
88
Punti
17
Tornei
298
Best: ND
▼
-1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
68
Punti
16
Tornei
313
Best: ND
▼
-1
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
62
Punti
17
Tornei
340
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
46
Punti
14
Tornei
352
Best: ND
--
0
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
42
Punti
12
Tornei
356
Best: ND
▼
-2
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
40
Punti
12
Tornei
371
Best: ND
▼
-2
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
37
Punti
10
Tornei
384
Best: ND
▼
-3
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
34
Punti
8
Tornei
390
Best: ND
--
0
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
33
Punti
17
Tornei
402
Best: ND
▼
-6
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
31
Punti
9
Tornei
412
Best: ND
▲
39
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
30
Punti
8
Tornei
420
Best: ND
▼
-3
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
29
Punti
14
Tornei
445
Best: ND
▲
42
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
25
Punti
13
Tornei
458
Best: ND
▼
-5
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
24
Punti
12
Tornei
466
Best: ND
▼
-8
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
23
Punti
6
Tornei
466
Best: ND
▲
26
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
23
Punti
15
Tornei
466
Best: ND
▼
-5
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
23
Punti
14
Tornei
475
Best: ND
▼
-11
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
22
Punti
12
Tornei
483
Best: ND
▼
-10
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
21
Punti
13
Tornei
496
Best: ND
▼
-7
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
19
Punti
13
Tornei
496
Best: ND
▼
-2
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
19
Punti
17
Tornei
496
Best: ND
▼
-11
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
19
Punti
11
Tornei
505
Best: ND
▲
1
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
18
Punti
16
Tornei
505
Best: ND
▼
-8
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
18
Punti
4
Tornei
538
Best: ND
▼
-8
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
15
Punti
12
Tornei
544
Best: ND
▲
14
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
14
Punti
14
Tornei
557
Best: ND
--
0
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
13
Punti
12
Tornei
557
Best: ND
▼
-10
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
13
Punti
6
Tornei
557
Best: ND
▼
-4
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
13
Punti
11
Tornei
573
Best: ND
▲
33
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
12
Punti
14
Tornei
573
Best: ND
▼
-10
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
12
Punti
5
Tornei
573
Best: ND
▼
-8
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
12
Punti
5
Tornei
585
Best: ND
▼
-8
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
11
Punti
9
Tornei
585
Best: ND
▼
-11
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
11
Punti
6
Tornei
619
Best: ND
▲
6
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
9
Punti
13
Tornei
662
Best: ND
▼
-8
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
7
Punti
4
Tornei
662
Best: ND
▼
-1
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
7
Punti
6
Tornei
662
Best: ND
▲
439
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
7
Punti
6
Tornei
662
Best: ND
▲
45
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
7
Punti
3
Tornei
662
Best: ND
▲
1
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
7
Punti
6
Tornei
662
Best: ND
▲
61
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
7
Punti
7
Tornei
689
Best: ND
▲
6
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
6
Punti
10
Tornei
689
Best: ND
▼
-2
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
6
Punti
4
Tornei
689
Best: ND
▲
5
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
6
Punti
6
Tornei
689
Best: ND
▲
4
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
6
Punti
6
Tornei
689
Best: ND
▼
-13
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
6
Punti
1
Tornei
689
Best: ND
▲
16
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
17
Tornei
723
Best: ND
▲
3
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
5
Punti
7
Tornei
723
Best: ND
▲
74
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
5
Punti
3
Tornei
723
Best: ND
▼
-6
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
4
Tornei
723
Best: ND
▲
10
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
5
Punti
8
Tornei
723
Best: ND
▲
14
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
5
Punti
14
Tornei
723
Best: ND
▼
-10
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
5
Punti
4
Tornei
752
Best: ND
▲
6
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
752
Best: ND
▼
-14
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
4
Punti
2
Tornei
807
Best: ND
▲
12
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
807
Best: ND
▲
16
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
3
Punti
5
Tornei
807
Best: ND
▲
22
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
807
Best: ND
▼
-10
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
3
Punti
2
Tornei
807
Best: ND
▲
6
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
3
Punti
4
Tornei
869
Best: ND
▲
17
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
2
Punti
3
Tornei
869
Best: ND
▲
44
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
2
Punti
5
Tornei
869
Best: ND
▲
44
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
869
Best: ND
▲
27
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
4
Tornei
869
Best: ND
▲
69
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
2
Punti
10
Tornei
869
Best: ND
▲
30
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
961
Best: ND
▲
131
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
1
Punti
5
Tornei
961
Best: ND
▲
96
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
961
Best: ND
▲
131
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
1
Punti
4
Tornei
961
Best: ND
▲
29
Andrea Del Federico
ITA, 24-12-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
961
Best: ND
--
0
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
961
Best: ND
--
0
Davide Innocenti
ITA, 27-05-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
961
Best: ND
▲
29
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
961
Best: ND
▲
140
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
1
Punti
6
Tornei
961
Best: ND
▼
-20
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
961
Best: ND
--
0
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
961
Best: ND
▲
29
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
961
Best: ND
▼
-20
Augusto Virgili
ITA, 29-06-1994
1
Punti
1
Tornei
