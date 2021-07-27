Challenger Trieste, Segovia, Poznan e Lexington: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Giornata intensa per i colori italiani. In campo tra gli altri Moroni, Cobolli, Nardi, Zeppieri, Pellegrino, Arnaboldi e Giannessi a Trieste (LIVEVIDEO)

Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06
CHALLENGER Trieste (Italia) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Center Court Giorgi – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Thiago Agustin Tirante
vs Andrea Pellegrino
CH CH Trieste
Tirante T.•
30
4
Pellegrino A.
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Pellegrino A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
Pellegrino A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Tirante T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
2. [WC] Flavio Cobolli vs Michael Vrbensky (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Gian Marco Moroni vs Vitaliy Sachko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Damir Dzumhur vs Andrea Collarini (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs [2] Antoine Hoang
CH CH Trieste
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
0
7
2
Hoang A.•
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Hoang A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Hoang A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Hoang A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
3-4 → 4-4
Hoang A.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Hoang A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
0-1 → 1-1
Hoang A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Timofey Skatov vs Dominic Stephan Stricker (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Nino Serdarusic vs Riccardo Bonadio
CH CH Trieste
Serdarusic N.
0
0
Bonadio R.•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Serdarusic N.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
4. Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs [3] Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Andrea Arnaboldi vs [WC] Robin Haase (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [5] Alessandro Giannessi vs Rudolf Molleker (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Duje Ajdukovic vs [PR] Julian Lenz
CH CH Trieste
Ajdukovic D.
0
7
2
Lenz J.
0
5
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [LL] Orlando Luz vs [6] Marco Trungelliti (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Luca Nardi vs [7] Maximilian Marterer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Giulio Zeppieri vs [Q] Pedro Sakamoto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Pedja Krstin vs [Q] Viktor Durasovic (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [4] Martin Cuevas / Andrea Pellegrino vs Alternate / (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Segovia (Spagna) – 1° Turno, cemento
Pista Central – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Frederico Ferreira Silva
vs [Q] Dalibor Svrcina
CH CH Segovia
Ferreira Silva F.•
0
4
0
Svrcina D.
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Svrcina D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
Ferreira Silva F.
4-4 → 4-5
Ferreira Silva F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Ferreira Silva F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
Svrcina D.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Ferreira Silva F.
2-0 → 2-1
Svrcina D.
0-15
0-30
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Ferreira Silva F.
0-0 → 1-0
2. Renzo Olivo vs Adrian Menendez-Maceiras (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH CH Segovia
Olivo R.
7
6
Menendez-Maceiras A.
5
2
Vincitore: Olivo R.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Menendez-Maceiras A.
5-2 → 6-2
Menendez-Maceiras A.
3-2 → 4-2
Menendez-Maceiras A.
2-1 → 2-2
Menendez-Maceiras A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Menendez-Maceiras A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
Menendez-Maceiras A.
5-4 → 5-5
Menendez-Maceiras A.
4-3 → 4-4
Olivo R.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
Menendez-Maceiras A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
Menendez-Maceiras A.
2-1 → 2-2
Menendez-Maceiras A.
1-0 → 1-1
Olivo R.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [Q] Luca Vanni vs [Q] Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH CH Segovia
Vanni L.•
15
4
Moreno de Alboran N.
15
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Moreno de Alboran N.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Moreno de Alboran N.
3-3 → 3-4
Moreno de Alboran N.
2-2 → 2-3
Moreno de Alboran N.
1-1 → 1-2
Moreno de Alboran N.
0-0 → 0-1
4. Roberto Ortega-Olmedo vs [9] Cem Ilkel (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Feliciano Lopez vs [WC] Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Mirza Basic vs Matteo Viola
CH CH Segovia
Basic M.
4
1
Viola M.
6
6
Vincitore: Viola M.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Viola M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
Basic M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
Viola M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
Basic M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
Viola M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Viola M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
Basic M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Viola M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
Basic M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Viola M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Alejandro Moro Canas vs Goncalo Oliveira (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH CH Segovia
Moro Canas A.
3
7
6
Oliveira G.
6
6
1
Vincitore: Moro Canas A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Moro Canas A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Oliveira G.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
Moro Canas A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Moro Canas A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
Oliveira G.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
Moro Canas A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
Oliveira G.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Moro Canas A.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
Oliveira G.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
Moro Canas A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Oliveira G.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Moro Canas A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Moro Canas A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
3. Hugo Grenier vs Pavel Kotov (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Carlos Gimeno Valero vs [6] Quentin Halys
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Skander Mansouri / Adrian Menendez-Maceiras vs Marc-Andrea Huesler / Renzo Olivo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Malek Jaziri vs JC Aragone
CH CH Segovia
Jaziri M.
6
6
6
Aragone J.
7
2
1
Vincitore: Jaziri M.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [4] Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Tim Van Rijthoven (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [8] Altug Celikbilek vs [Alt] Johannes Haerteis (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Igor Sijsling vs Teymuraz Gabashvili
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Alexander Cozbinov / Pavel Kotov vs Fabian Fallert / Nicolas Moreno De Alboran
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Poznan (Polonia) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Vit Kopriva
vs [7] Dmitry Popko
CH CH Poznan
Kopriva V.
4
6
5
Popko D.
6
4
7
Vincitore: Popko D.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Popko D.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
5-6 → 5-7
Kopriva V.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
Kopriva V.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Popko D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
Kopriva V.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
Popko D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kopriva V.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
Popko D.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Kopriva V.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Popko D.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Kopriva V.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
Popko D.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
Kopriva V.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kopriva V.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Popko D.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Kopriva V.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Popko D.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Kopriva V.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Popko D.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Kopriva V.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Daniel Michalski vs [2] Botic Van de Zandschulp (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH CH Poznan
Michalski D.
0
0
Van De Zandschulp B.•
15
1
3. [WC] Leo Borg vs [Q] Alexander Shevchenko (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Karol Drzewiecki / Aleksandar Vukic vs [4] Guido Andreozzi / Sergio Galdos (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Mats Moraing vs Tobias Kamke
CH CH Poznan
Moraing M.
6
6
Kamke T.
4
2
Vincitore: Moraing M.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Moraing M.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
Kamke T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
Kamke T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Kamke T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Moraing M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Kamke T.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Moraing M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Kamke T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Kamke T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Moraing M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Moraing M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Kamke T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [LL] Miljan Zekic vs Gastao Elias
CH CH Poznan
Zekic M.
0
6
5
Elias G.
0
2
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. [3] Henri Laaksonen vs [SE] Nicolas Kicker (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Zdenek Kolar vs [Alt] Jonas Forejtek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [Q] Elmar Ejupovic vs [Q] David Poljak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Facundo Mena vs Jesper De Jong
CH CH Poznan
Mena F.
6
0
6
De Jong J.
3
6
4
Vincitore: Mena F.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. Maxime Janvier vs Roberto Marcora
CH CH Poznan
Janvier M.
3
2
Marcora R.
6
6
Vincitore: Marcora R.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. Jiri Lehecka vs Tristan Lamasine (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH CH Poznan
Lehecka J.
0
1
Lamasine T.
0
0
4. [Alt] Pedro Cachin vs [Q] Joao Domingues
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Corentin Denolly / Manuel Guinard vs Enzo Couacaud / Maxime Janvier (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Lexington (USA) – 1° Turno, cemento
Stadium 1 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [7] Ernesto Escobedo
vs [WC] Govind Nanda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Alt] Sasikumar Mukund vs Brayden Schnur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Jenson Brooksby vs [WC] Liam Draxl (non prima ore: 00:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Mitchell Krueger vs [Q] Genaro Alberto Olivieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stadium 2 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [Q] Darian King vs Roberto Quiroz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Tung-Lin Wu vs Ramkumar Ramanathan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Christopher Eubanks vs [Q] Stefan Kozlov (non prima ore: 00:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Nicolas Mejia vs [Q] Aidan McHugh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stadium 3 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [4] Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Peter Polansky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [LL] Edan Leshem vs Juan Pablo Ficovich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Stefan Dostanic / Govind Nanda vs Alexis Galarneau / Aleksandar Kovacevic (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Roberto Cid Subervi / Tung-Lin Wu vs Tatsuma Ito / Shuichi Sekiguchi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Alex Rybakov / Reese Stalder vs [2] N.Sriram Balaji / Luca Margaroli (non prima ore: 01:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7 commenti
@ l Occhio di Sauron (#2884555)
Adesso c’è il sole; mi piacerebbe vedere qualche italiano dal vivo ma ho problemi col lavoro, mi tocca lavorare 🙂
Purtroppo non vedo nella lista degli incontri il triestino Giacomo Dambrosi, purtroppo ho paura che sia ancora infortunato 🙁
@ Paky 71 (#2884530)
Ottima vittoria! Speriamo che lucone faccia fuori Moreno!
Oggi qua a TS piove, ma forse tra un’oretta smette
Bene Matteo a Siviglia…in attesa di Luca.
Speriamo che Jimbo vendichi la sconfitta subita qualche settimana fa dall’ucraino
forza talento!
nel challenger di segovia un risultato ha fatto scalpore.
sembra che tale julio cesar porras, tennista amatoriale senza ranking, abbia battutto il giapponese moriya.
Ho pensato subito alla versione spagnola del Becu