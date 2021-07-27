Challenger Trieste, Segovia, Poznan e Lexington: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Giornata intensa per i colori italiani. In campo tra gli altri Moroni, Cobolli, Nardi, Zeppieri, Pellegrino, Arnaboldi e Giannessi a Trieste (LIVEVIDEO)

Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

ITA CHALLENGER Trieste (Italia) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Center Court Giorgi – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs Andrea Pellegrino ITA
Tirante T.
30
4
Pellegrino A.
15
3
2. [WC] Flavio Cobolli ITA vs Michael Vrbensky CZE (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Gian Marco Moroni ITA vs Vitaliy Sachko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Damir Dzumhur BIH vs Andrea Collarini ARG (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves BRA vs [2] Antoine Hoang FRA

CH CH Trieste
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
0
7
2
Hoang A.
0
6
1
2. [Q] Timofey Skatov KAZ vs Dominic Stephan Stricker SUI (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Nino Serdarusic CRO vs Riccardo Bonadio ITA

CH CH Trieste
Serdarusic N.
0
0
Bonadio R.
0
1
4. Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG vs [3] Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Andrea Arnaboldi ITA vs [WC] Robin Haase NED (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [5] Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs Rudolf Molleker GER (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Duje Ajdukovic CRO vs [PR] Julian Lenz GER

CH CH Trieste
Ajdukovic D.
0
7
2
Lenz J.
0
5
4
2. [LL] Orlando Luz BRA vs [6] Marco Trungelliti ARG (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Luca Nardi ITA vs [7] Maximilian Marterer GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Giulio Zeppieri ITA vs [Q] Pedro Sakamoto BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Pedja Krstin SRB vs [Q] Viktor Durasovic NOR (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [4] Martin Cuevas URU / Andrea Pellegrino ITA vs Alternate XXX / XXX (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ESP CHALLENGER Segovia (Spagna) – 1° Turno, cemento

Pista Central – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs [Q] Dalibor Svrcina CZE
CH CH Segovia
Ferreira Silva F.
0
4
0
Svrcina D.
0
6
0
2. Renzo Olivo ARG vs Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH CH Segovia
Olivo R.
7
6
Menendez-Maceiras A.
5
2
Vincitore: Olivo R.
3. [Q] Luca Vanni ITA vs [Q] Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH CH Segovia
Vanni L.
15
4
Moreno de Alboran N.
15
5
4. Roberto Ortega-Olmedo ESP vs [9] Cem Ilkel TUR (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Feliciano Lopez ESP vs [WC] Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Pista 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Mirza Basic BIH vs Matteo Viola ITA

CH CH Segovia
Basic M.
4
1
Viola M.
6
6
Vincitore: Viola M.
2. [WC] Alejandro Moro Canas ESP vs Goncalo Oliveira POR (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH CH Segovia
Moro Canas A.
3
7
6
Oliveira G.
6
6
1
Vincitore: Moro Canas A.
3. Hugo Grenier FRA vs Pavel Kotov RUS (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Carlos Gimeno Valero ESP vs [6] Quentin Halys FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Skander Mansouri TUN / Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI / Renzo Olivo ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Pista 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Malek Jaziri TUN vs JC Aragone USA

CH CH Segovia
Jaziri M.
6
6
6
Aragone J.
7
2
1
Vincitore: Jaziri M.
2. [4] Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs Tim Van Rijthoven NED (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [8] Altug Celikbilek TUR vs [Alt] Johannes Haerteis GER (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Igor Sijsling NED vs Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Alexander Cozbinov MDA / Pavel Kotov RUS vs Fabian Fallert GER / Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



POL CHALLENGER Poznan (Polonia) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Vit Kopriva CZE vs [7] Dmitry Popko KAZ
CH CH Poznan
Kopriva V.
4
6
5
Popko D.
6
4
7
Vincitore: Popko D.
2. [WC] Daniel Michalski POL vs [2] Botic Van de Zandschulp NED (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH CH Poznan
Michalski D.
0
0
Van De Zandschulp B.
15
1
3. [WC] Leo Borg SWE vs [Q] Alexander Shevchenko RUS (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Karol Drzewiecki POL / Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs [4] Guido Andreozzi ARG / Sergio Galdos PER (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Mats Moraing GER vs Tobias Kamke GER

CH CH Poznan
Moraing M.
6
6
Kamke T.
4
2
Vincitore: Moraing M.
2. [LL] Miljan Zekic SRB vs Gastao Elias POR

CH CH Poznan
Zekic M.
0
6
5
Elias G.
0
2
5
3. [3] Henri Laaksonen SUI vs [SE] Nicolas Kicker ARG (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [5] Zdenek Kolar CZE vs [Alt] Jonas Forejtek CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [Q] Elmar Ejupovic GER vs [Q] David Poljak CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Facundo Mena ARG vs Jesper De Jong NED

CH CH Poznan
Mena F.
6
0
6
De Jong J.
3
6
4
Vincitore: Mena F.
2. Maxime Janvier FRA vs Roberto Marcora ITA

CH CH Poznan
Janvier M.
3
2
Marcora R.
6
6
Vincitore: Marcora R.
3. Jiri Lehecka CZE vs Tristan Lamasine FRA (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH CH Poznan
Lehecka J.
0
1
Lamasine T.
0
0
4. [Alt] Pedro Cachin ARG vs [Q] Joao Domingues POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Corentin Denolly FRA / Manuel Guinard FRA vs Enzo Couacaud FRA / Maxime Janvier FRA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



USA CHALLENGER Lexington (USA) – 1° Turno, cemento

Stadium 1 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [7] Ernesto Escobedo USA vs [WC] Govind Nanda USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Alt] Sasikumar Mukund IND vs Brayden Schnur CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Jenson Brooksby USA vs [WC] Liam Draxl CAN (non prima ore: 00:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Mitchell Krueger USA vs [Q] Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Stadium 2 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [Q] Darian King BAR vs Roberto Quiroz ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Christopher Eubanks USA vs [Q] Stefan Kozlov USA (non prima ore: 00:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Nicolas Mejia COL vs [Q] Aidan McHugh GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Stadium 3 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [4] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs Peter Polansky CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [LL] Edan Leshem ISR vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Stefan Dostanic USA / Govind Nanda USA vs Alexis Galarneau CAN / Aleksandar Kovacevic USA (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Roberto Cid Subervi DOM / Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs Tatsuma Ito JPN / Shuichi Sekiguchi JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Alex Rybakov USA / Reese Stalder USA vs [2] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Luca Margaroli SUI (non prima ore: 01:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7 commenti

Ago69 27-07-2021 12:06

@ l Occhio di Sauron (#2884555)

Adesso c’è il sole; mi piacerebbe vedere qualche italiano dal vivo ma ho problemi col lavoro, mi tocca lavorare 🙂

Purtroppo non vedo nella lista degli incontri il triestino Giacomo Dambrosi, purtroppo ho paura che sia ancora infortunato 🙁

Vasco90 27-07-2021 11:43

@ Paky 71 (#2884530)

Ottima vittoria! Speriamo che lucone faccia fuori Moreno!

l Occhio di Sauron 27-07-2021 11:37

Oggi qua a TS piove, ma forse tra un’oretta smette

Paky 71 27-07-2021 11:22

Bene Matteo a Siviglia…in attesa di Luca.

+1: Vasco90
Lucio68 (Guest) 27-07-2021 10:08

Speriamo che Jimbo vendichi la sconfitta subita qualche settimana fa dall’ucraino

+1: Vasco90
Marat (Guest) 27-07-2021 10:01

forza talento!

+1: Vasco90
italo (Guest) 27-07-2021 09:14

nel challenger di segovia un risultato ha fatto scalpore.
sembra che tale julio cesar porras, tennista amatoriale senza ranking, abbia battutto il giapponese moriya.
Ho pensato subito alla versione spagnola del Becu

+1: Vasco90