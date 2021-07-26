Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Trieste, Segovia, Poznan e Lexington: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo 6 azzurri (LIVE)

26/07/2021 10:46 3 commenti
Thomas Fabbiano ITA, 1989.05.26
ITA CHALLENGER Trieste (Italia) – TD Qualificazione -1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Center Court Giorgi – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Timofey Skatov KAZ vs [5] Nerman Fatic BIH
CH CH Trieste
Skatov T.
6
2
6
Fatic N.
4
6
4
Vincitore: Skatov T.
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs [WC] Giovanni Fonio ITA

CH CH Trieste
Tirante T.
0
6
0
Fonio G.
0
3
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [8] Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs Lorenzo Giustino ITA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 15:30 (ora locale: 3:30 pm)
1. [3] Pedro Sakamoto BRA vs [6] Hernan Casanova ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [2] Orlando Luz BRA vs [7] Viktor Durasovic NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Nino Serdarusic CRO vs Riccardo Bonadio ITA (non prima ore: 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ESP CHALLENGER Segovia (Spagna) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

Pista Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA vs [7] Alessandro Bega ITA
CH CH Segovia
Moreno de Alboran N.
6
4
6
Bega A.
3
6
3
Vincitore: Moreno de Alboran N.
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Carlos Gimeno Valero ESP vs [5] Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP

CH CH Segovia
Gimeno Valero C.
6
2
6
Gomez-Herrera C.
3
6
4
Vincitore: Gimeno Valero C.
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Julio Cesar Porras ESP vs Hiroki Moriya JPN (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Adrian Andreev BUL vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi FRA (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Pista 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Alexander Cozbinov MDA vs [Alt] Dalibor Svrcina CZE

CH CH Segovia
Cozbinov A.
1
6
2
Svrcina D.
6
2
6
Vincitore: Svrcina D.
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Ryan Peniston GBR vs Luca Vanni ITA

CH CH Segovia
Peniston R.
4
3
Vanni L.
6
6
Vincitore: Vanni L.
Mostra dettagli

3. [Alt] Filip Cristian Jianu ROU vs [7] Mathias Bourgue FRA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



POL CHALLENGER Poznan (Polonia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Joao Domingues POR vs [6] Miljan Zekic SRB
CH CH Poznan
Domingues J.
4
6
6
Zekic M.
6
4
2
Vincitore: Domingues J.
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL (non prima ore: 15:00)

CH CH Poznan
Zapata Miralles B.
15
3
Coppejans K.
15
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Aleksander Orlikowski POL vs Manuel Guinard FRA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Elmar Ejupovic GER vs [8/Alt] Christopher Heyman BEL

CH CH Poznan
Ejupovic E.
7
6
Heyman C.
6
2
Vincitore: Ejupovic E.
Mostra dettagli

2. Alexandre Muller FRA vs [6] Enzo Couacaud FRA (non prima ore: 15:00)

CH CH Poznan
Muller A.
40
3
Couacaud E.
A
1
Mostra dettagli

3. [8] Guido Andreozzi ARG vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [2] Evan Furness FRA vs [Alt] Alexander Shevchenko RUS

CH CH Poznan
Furness E.
4
2
Shevchenko A.
6
6
Vincitore: Shevchenko A.
Mostra dettagli

2. [Alt] David Poljak CZE vs [Alt] Lucas Gerch GER

CH CH Poznan
Poljak D.
15
7
1
Gerch L.
40
5
5
Mostra dettagli



USA CHALLENGER Lexington (USA) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

Stadium 1 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [1] Darian King BAR vs Oliver Crawford USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Ulises Blanch USA vs [Alt] Shuichi Sekiguchi JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Tatsuma Ito JPN vs [3] Maxime Cressy USA (non prima ore: 00:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Christian Harrison USA vs [8] Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Stadium 2 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [4] Petros Chrysochos CYP vs [Alt] Aidan McHugh GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Roberto Cid Subervi DOM vs Mikael Torpegaard DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Stefan Dostanic USA vs [6] Alejandro Tabilo CHI (non prima ore: 00:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Stadium 3 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Alexis Galarneau CAN vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [2] Stefan Kozlov USA vs [7] Edan Leshem ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

El kid di Las Vegas (Guest) 26-07-2021 15:24

Scritto da svione96
Ma le wild cards di Trieste sono state ufficializzate? Quali sono?

Nardi sicuro le altre non mi sovvengono ora…ho sentito qualcuno lamentarsi di Haase

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Max (Guest) 26-07-2021 14:37

Bravo Vanni andiamo avanti

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
svione96 (Guest) 26-07-2021 12:26

Ma le wild cards di Trieste sono state ufficializzate? Quali sono?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!