Challenger Tampere, Pozoblanco, Cary, Nur-Sultan: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

14/07/2021 10:16 1 commento
CARY , NC. USA (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
NUR SULTAN 4 , Kazakhstan (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
POZOBLANCO , Spain (H) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
TAMPERE , Finland (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cary (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:13
Main Draw (cut off: 312 - Data entry list: 14/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 147. Brooksby
- 148. Gunneswaran
- 152. Cressy
- 178. Mmoh
- 184. Fratangelo
- 186. Lacko
- 195. Krueger
- 207. Eubanks
- 211. Ramanathan
- 215. Torpegaard
- 225. Kwiatkowski
- 227. Ito
- 229. Sock
- 231. Ficovich
- 233. Schnur
- 241. Tomic
- 249. Blanch
- 252. Cid Subervi
- 278. Quiroz
- 286. Rubin
- 292. Harrison
- 306. Ward
- 312. Ritschard
-
Alternates
- 1. Sekiguchi (317)
- 2. Mukund (321)
- 3. Blancaneaux (331)
- 4. Sekiguchi (338)
- 5. Young (342)
- 6. Velotti (344)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cary Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 18/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:13
Main Draw (cut off: 388 - Data entry list: 08/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 316. King
- 321. Mukund
- 338. Sekiguchi
- 342. Young
- 347. Kozlov
- 352. Pecotic
- 354. Chrysochos
- 357. Alvarez
- 361. Redlicki
- 388. Bangoura
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Villanueva (399)
- 2. Rybakov (404)
- 3. Kovacevic (407)
- 4. Crawford (411)
- 5. Olivieri (430)
- 6. Simon (431)
- 7. Sarkissian (446)
- 8. McHugh (466)
- 9. Slobodchikov (475)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Nur-Sultan (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:16
Main Draw (cut off: 368 - Data entry list: 10/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 157. Safiullin
- 197. Halys
- 230. Clarke
- 237. Purcell
- 242. Stakhovsky
- 251. Polansky
- 256. Grenier
- 262. De Jong
- 263. Tseng
- 269. Wu
- 272. Kubler
- 273. Kotov
- 275. Basic
- 283. Karlovskiy
- 285. Jaziri
- 289. Santillan
- 305. Tiurnev
- 323. King
- 343. Catarina
- 353. Chappell
- 363. Denolly
- 366. Peniston
- 368. Sultanov
-
Alternates
- 1. Bega (372)
- 2. Durasovic (373)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Nur-Sultan Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 18/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:14
Main Draw (cut off: 426 - Data entry list: 14/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 391. Hsu
- 392. Chung
- 394. Diaz Acosta
- 396. Kuznetsov
- 398. Zakharov
- 401. Kirkin
- 406. Leshem
- 409. Hamou
- 413. Ejupovic
- 426. Dubrivnyy
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Oliel (453)
- 2. Lock (459)
- 3. Shimabukuro (483)
- 4. Mochizuki (499)
- 5. Perchicot (510)
- 6. Krutykh (512)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Pozoblanco (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:14
Main Draw (cut off: 306 - Data entry list: 14/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 119. Bonzi
- 131. Barrere
- 144. Machac
- 176. Ferreira Silva
- 201. Ilkel
- 216. Kavcic
- 228. Giustino
- 232. Janvier
- 238. Gojo
- 245. Maden
- 247. Celikbilek
- 255. Kuhn
- 257. Bachinger
- 260. Viola
- 261. Gabashvili
- 265. Moriya
- 266. Gimeno Valero
- 296. Menendez-Maceiras
- 298. Furness
- 299. Ugo Carabelli
- 300. Van Rijthoven
- 304. Sijsling
- 306. Ortega-Olmedo
-
Alternates
- 1. Zeppieri (313)
- 2. Bellucci (320)
- 3. Jianu (324)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Pozoblanco Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 18/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:14
Main Draw (cut off: 378 - Data entry list: 08/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 198. Bourgue
- 339. Andreev
- 345. Uchida
- 350. Geerts
- 356. Sanchez Izquierdo
- 362. Gomez-Herrera
- 370. Roca Batalla
- 371. Casanova
- 372. Bega
- 378. Mansouri
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Martineau (383)
- 2. Escoffier (390)
- 3. Roumane (393)
- 4. Fanselow (402)
- 5. Ehrat (418)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Tampere (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:12
Main Draw (cut off: 291 - Data entry list: 14/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 137. Laaksonen
- 139. Van de Zandschulp
- 156. Hoang
- 161. Baez
- 187. Popko
- 191. Coppejans
- 199. Muller
- 203. Andreozzi
- 212. Moraing
- 221. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 223. Kolar
- 235. Kamke
- 240. Elias
- 244. Domingues
- 246. Kuzmanov
- 258. Mena
- 259. Guinard
- 267. Lehecka
- 268. Krstin
- 276. Cachin
- 277. Arnaboldi
- 279. Bonadio
- 291. Aragone
-
Alternates
- 1. Oliveira (297)
- 2. Jarry (309)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Tampere Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 18/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:12
Main Draw (cut off: 334 - Data entry list: 08/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 309. Jarry
- 314. Forejtek
- 318. Luz
- 322. Miedler
- 324. Jianu
- 325. Skatov
- 329. Tirante
- 330. Haerteis
- 331. Blancaneaux
- 334. Erler
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Jacquet (337)
- 2. Dougaz (351)
- 3. Ocleppo (355)
- 4. Forti (380)
- 5. Zekic (382)
-
1 commento
O challenger in Italia settimana prossima, sapete quando i prossimi nel belpaese?