Challenger Tampere, Pozoblanco, Cary, Nur-Sultan: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

14/07/2021 10:16 1 commento
Matteo Viola nella foto
Matteo Viola nella foto

CARY USA, NC. USA (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
NUR SULTAN 4 KAZ, Kazakhstan (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
POZOBLANCO ESP, Spain (H) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
TAMPERE FIN, Finland (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Cary (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:13

Main Draw (cut off: 312 - Data entry list: 14/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 147. Brooksby
  • 148. Gunneswaran
  • 152. Cressy
  • 178. Mmoh
  • 184. Fratangelo
  • 186. Lacko
  • 195. Krueger
  • 207. Eubanks
  • 211. Ramanathan
  • 215. Torpegaard
  • 225. Kwiatkowski
  • 227. Ito
  • 229. Sock
  • 231. Ficovich
  • 233. Schnur
  • 241. Tomic
  • 249. Blanch
  • 252. Cid Subervi
  • 278. Quiroz
  • 286. Rubin
  • 292. Harrison
  • 306. Ward
  • 312. Ritschard
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Sekiguchi (317)
  • 2. Mukund (321)
  • 3. Blancaneaux (331)
  • 4. Sekiguchi (338)
  • 5. Young (342)
  • 6. Velotti (344)

Cary Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 18/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:13

Main Draw (cut off: 388 - Data entry list: 08/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 316. King
  • 321. Mukund
  • 338. Sekiguchi
  • 342. Young
  • 347. Kozlov
  • 352. Pecotic
  • 354. Chrysochos
  • 357. Alvarez
  • 361. Redlicki
  • 388. Bangoura
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Villanueva (399)
  • 2. Rybakov (404)
  • 3. Kovacevic (407)
  • 4. Crawford (411)
  • 5. Olivieri (430)
  • 6. Simon (431)
  • 7. Sarkissian (446)
  • 8. McHugh (466)
  • 9. Slobodchikov (475)



Nur-Sultan (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:16

Main Draw (cut off: 368 - Data entry list: 10/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 157. Safiullin
  • 197. Halys
  • 230. Clarke
  • 237. Purcell
  • 242. Stakhovsky
  • 251. Polansky
  • 256. Grenier
  • 262. De Jong
  • 263. Tseng
  • 269. Wu
  • 272. Kubler
  • 273. Kotov
  • 275. Basic
  • 283. Karlovskiy
  • 285. Jaziri
  • 289. Santillan
  • 305. Tiurnev
  • 323. King
  • 343. Catarina
  • 353. Chappell
  • 363. Denolly
  • 366. Peniston
  • 368. Sultanov
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Bega (372)
  • 2. Durasovic (373)
  •  

Nur-Sultan Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 18/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:14

Main Draw (cut off: 426 - Data entry list: 14/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 391. Hsu
  • 392. Chung
  • 394. Diaz Acosta
  • 396. Kuznetsov
  • 398. Zakharov
  • 401. Kirkin
  • 406. Leshem
  • 409. Hamou
  • 413. Ejupovic
  • 426. Dubrivnyy
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Oliel (453)
  • 2. Lock (459)
  • 3. Shimabukuro (483)
  • 4. Mochizuki (499)
  • 5. Perchicot (510)
  • 6. Krutykh (512)



Pozoblanco (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:14

Main Draw (cut off: 306 - Data entry list: 14/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 119. Bonzi
  • 131. Barrere
  • 144. Machac
  • 176. Ferreira Silva
  • 201. Ilkel
  • 216. Kavcic
  • 228. Giustino
  • 232. Janvier
  • 238. Gojo
  • 245. Maden
  • 247. Celikbilek
  • 255. Kuhn
  • 257. Bachinger
  • 260. Viola
  • 261. Gabashvili
  • 265. Moriya
  • 266. Gimeno Valero
  • 296. Menendez-Maceiras
  • 298. Furness
  • 299. Ugo Carabelli
  • 300. Van Rijthoven
  • 304. Sijsling
  • 306. Ortega-Olmedo
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Zeppieri (313)
  • 2. Bellucci (320)
  • 3. Jianu (324)

Pozoblanco Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 18/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:14

Main Draw (cut off: 378 - Data entry list: 08/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 198. Bourgue
  • 339. Andreev
  • 345. Uchida
  • 350. Geerts
  • 356. Sanchez Izquierdo
  • 362. Gomez-Herrera
  • 370. Roca Batalla
  • 371. Casanova
  • 372. Bega
  • 378. Mansouri
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Martineau (383)
  • 2. Escoffier (390)
  • 3. Roumane (393)
  • 4. Fanselow (402)
  • 5. Ehrat (418)
  •  



Tampere (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:12

Main Draw (cut off: 291 - Data entry list: 14/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 137. Laaksonen
  • 139. Van de Zandschulp
  • 156. Hoang
  • 161. Baez
  • 187. Popko
  • 191. Coppejans
  • 199. Muller
  • 203. Andreozzi
  • 212. Moraing
  • 221. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
  • 223. Kolar
  • 235. Kamke
  • 240. Elias
  • 244. Domingues
  • 246. Kuzmanov
  • 258. Mena
  • 259. Guinard
  • 267. Lehecka
  • 268. Krstin
  • 276. Cachin
  • 277. Arnaboldi
  • 279. Bonadio
  • 291. Aragone
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Oliveira (297)
  • 2. Jarry (309)
  •  

Tampere Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 18/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 14/07/2021 10:12

Main Draw (cut off: 334 - Data entry list: 08/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 309. Jarry
  • 314. Forejtek
  • 318. Luz
  • 322. Miedler
  • 324. Jianu
  • 325. Skatov
  • 329. Tirante
  • 330. Haerteis
  • 331. Blancaneaux
  • 334. Erler
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Jacquet (337)
  • 2. Dougaz (351)
  • 3. Ocleppo (355)
  • 4. Forti (380)
  • 5. Zekic (382)
  •  

1 commento

Albo 14-07-2021 10:51

O challenger in Italia settimana prossima, sapete quando i prossimi nel belpaese?

 1
