Race ATP 2021 – Torino: Matteo Berrettini è al terzo posto
12/07/2021 11:17 Nessun commento
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (12-07-2021)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
7170
Punti
8
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
4570
Punti
13
Tornei
3
Best: ND
▲
4
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
3505
Punti
10
Tornei
4
Best: ND
▼
-1
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
3250
Punti
13
Tornei
5
Best: ND
▼
-1
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
3195
Punti
12
Tornei
6
Best: ND
--
0
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
3020
Punti
11
Tornei
7
Best: ND
▼
-2
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
2940
Punti
6
Tornei
8
Best: ND
▲
3
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
2190
Punti
14
Tornei
9
Best: ND
▼
-1
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 04-09-1993
1785
Punti
12
Tornei
10
Best: ND
▲
12
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
1635
Punti
13
Tornei
11
Best: ND
▼
-2
Casper Ruud
NOR, 22-12-1998
1520
Punti
11
Tornei
11
Best: ND
▼
-2
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
1520
Punti
14
Tornei
13
Best: ND
▲
4
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
1365
Punti
14
Tornei
14
Best: ND
▼
-2
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 23-08-1995
1340
Punti
14
Tornei
15
Best: ND
▼
-2
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
1305
Punti
15
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▼
-1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1220
Punti
15
Tornei
17
Best: ND
▼
-1
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
1120
Punti
13
Tornei
18
Best: ND
▲
13
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 08-02-1992
1110
Punti
14
Tornei
19
Best: ND
▼
-5
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
1080
Punti
15
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▲
5
Sebastian Korda
USA, 05-07-2000
1045
Punti
13
Tornei
21
Best: ND
--
0
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17-06-1997
1010
Punti
17
Tornei
22
Best: ND
▼
-4
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
995
Punti
11
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▲
16
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
985
Punti
15
Tornei
24
Best: ND
▼
-5
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 05-06-1999
980
Punti
15
Tornei
24
Best: ND
▲
5
Cristian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
980
Punti
11
Tornei
26
Best: ND
▼
-3
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
965
Punti
14
Tornei
27
Best: ND
▼
-7
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
960
Punti
19
Tornei
28
Best: ND
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
915
Punti
14
Tornei
29
Best: ND
▼
-6
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 26-06-1998
885
Punti
16
Tornei
30
Best: ND
▼
-5
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 05-10-1990
875
Punti
13
Tornei
31
Best: ND
▼
-3
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
811
Punti
16
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▲
1
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
810
Punti
13
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▼
-3
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25-04-1990
775
Punti
17
Tornei
34
Best: ND
▼
-2
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03-09-1993
735
Punti
9
Tornei
35
Best: ND
▼
-1
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
720
Punti
15
Tornei
36
Best: ND
--
0
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
715
Punti
10
Tornei
37
Best: ND
--
0
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 24-02-1997
712
Punti
14
Tornei
38
Best: ND
▼
-3
David Goffin
BEL, 07-12-1990
705
Punti
14
Tornei
39
Best: ND
▼
-1
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
685
Punti
12
Tornei
40
Best: ND
▲
7
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 27-02-1990
634
Punti
16
Tornei
41
Best: ND
▲
49
Roger Federer
SUI, 08-08-1981
630
Punti
5
Tornei
42
Best: ND
▲
1
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
625
Punti
11
Tornei
42
Best: ND
▼
-2
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 05-08-1999
625
Punti
14
Tornei
44
Best: ND
▲
1
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20-01-1998
616
Punti
15
Tornei
45
Best: ND
▼
-4
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 16-04-1995
591
Punti
16
Tornei
46
Best: ND
▲
2
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 29-04-1994
580
Punti
15
Tornei
47
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 12-02-1987
570
Punti
16
Tornei
48
Best: ND
▼
-6
Jaume Munar
ESP, 05-05-1997
560
Punti
14
Tornei
49
Best: ND
▼
-6
Reilly Opelka
USA, 28-08-1997
545
Punti
12
Tornei
50
Best: ND
▼
-1
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 05-05-2003
529
Punti
12
Tornei
51
Best: ND
--
0
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 02-12-1997
525
Punti
14
Tornei
52
Best: ND
--
0
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02-06-1995
520
Punti
15
Tornei
53
Best: ND
▲
3
Federico Coria
ARG, 09-03-1992
508
Punti
19
Tornei
54
Best: ND
▲
19
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 24-02-1994
507
Punti
11
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▼
-5
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
493
Punti
16
Tornei
56
Best: ND
▼
-1
Arthur Rinderknech
FRA, 23-07-1995
482
Punti
15
Tornei
57
Best: ND
▲
1
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 09-06-1996
481
Punti
18
Tornei
58
Best: ND
▼
-4
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
460
Punti
6
Tornei
59
Best: ND
▼
-6
Tommy Paul
USA, 17-05-1997
455
Punti
13
Tornei
60
Best: ND
▼
-1
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
445
Punti
16
Tornei
61
Best: ND
--
0
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
433
Punti
16
Tornei
62
Best: ND
▼
-5
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
ARG, 15-11-2001
421
Punti
13
Tornei
63
Best: ND
--
0
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 31-08-1999
415
Punti
15
Tornei
64
Best: ND
▲
10
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 18-07-1989
411
Punti
14
Tornei
65
Best: ND
▼
-5
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 23-03-1993
408
Punti
19
Tornei
66
Best: ND
▲
3
Marcos Giron
USA, 24-07-1993
390
Punti
11
Tornei
66
Best: ND
▼
-4
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 27-02-1992
390
Punti
10
Tornei
68
Best: ND
▼
-1
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 01-01-1986
387
Punti
9
Tornei
69
Best: ND
▼
-5
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 29-06-1988
375
Punti
18
Tornei
70
Best: ND
▼
-6
Milos Raonic
CAN, 27-12-1990
365
Punti
4
Tornei
71
Best: ND
▼
-2
Alex Molcan
SVK, 01-12-1997
361
Punti
16
Tornei
72
Best: ND
▼
-6
Taro Daniel
JPN, 27-01-1993
360
Punti
14
Tornei
73
Best: ND
▲
3
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 18-06-1996
359
Punti
17
Tornei
74
Best: ND
▲
19
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 20-04-1994
355
Punti
13
Tornei
75
Best: ND
▼
-8
Jenson Brooksby
USA, 26-10-2000
352
Punti
9
Tornei
76
Best: ND
▲
29
Denis Kudla
USA, 17-08-1992
351
Punti
15
Tornei
76
Best: ND
▼
-5
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
351
Punti
17
Tornei
78
Best: ND
▲
18
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 26-04-1997
350
Punti
12
Tornei
79
Best: ND
▼
-2
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 02-07-1996
345
Punti
14
Tornei
79
Best: ND
▲
2
Sam Querrey
USA, 07-10-1987
345
Punti
10
Tornei
81
Best: ND
▼
-2
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 12-01-1997
337
Punti
13
Tornei
82
Best: ND
▲
1
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 23-01-1986
335
Punti
14
Tornei
83
Best: ND
▲
2
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 27-09-1995
332
Punti
13
Tornei
84
Best: ND
▼
-12
Sebastian Baez
ARG, 28-12-2000
329
Punti
8
Tornei
85
Best: ND
▼
-10
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 19-04-1999
326
Punti
10
Tornei
86
Best: ND
▲
20
James Duckworth
AUS, 21-01-1992
324
Punti
12
Tornei
87
Best: ND
▼
-10
John Millman
AUS, 14-06-1989
320
Punti
15
Tornei
88
Best: ND
▲
1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
318
Punti
12
Tornei
89
Best: ND
▼
-7
Carlos Taberner
ESP, 08-08-1997
317
Punti
13
Tornei
90
Best: ND
--
0
Liam Broady
GBR, 04-01-1994
315
Punti
11
Tornei
91
Best: ND
▼
-11
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 31-05-1994
311
Punti
13
Tornei
92
Best: ND
▲
3
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 09-09-1998
306
Punti
10
Tornei
93
Best: ND
▼
-7
Francisco Cerundolo
ARG, 13-08-1998
302
Punti
13
Tornei
94
Best: ND
▼
-11
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 18-03-1991
300
Punti
12
Tornei
95
Best: ND
▼
-8
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 13-01-1996
294
Punti
11
Tornei
96
Best: ND
▲
22
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
ARG, 18-07-1999
291
Punti
17
Tornei
97
Best: ND
▲
7
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 11-11-1992
290
Punti
14
Tornei
98
Best: ND
▲
9
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 31-03-1992
287
Punti
13
Tornei
99
Best: ND
▲
10
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 18-06-1986
275
Punti
11
Tornei
100
Best: ND
▼
-12
Juan Pablo Varillas
PER, 06-10-1995
274
Punti
12
Tornei
101
Best: ND
▼
-2
Zizou Bergs
BEL, 03-06-1999
272
Punti
13
Tornei
101
Best: ND
▼
-7
Andrej Martin
SVK, 20-09-1989
272
Punti
19
Tornei
103
Best: ND
▼
-13
Borna Coric
CRO, 14-11-1996
270
Punti
3
Tornei
103
Best: ND
▼
-7
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 20-09-1981
270
Punti
13
Tornei
103
Best: ND
▼
-4
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
DEN, 29-04-2003
270
Punti
16
Tornei
106
Best: ND
▲
29
Altug Celikbilek
TUR, 07-09-1996
266
Punti
13
Tornei
107
Best: ND
▼
-8
Kacper Zuk
POL, 21-01-1999
263
Punti
12
Tornei
108
Best: ND
▼
-6
Emil Ruusuvuori
FIN, 02-04-1999
261
Punti
13
Tornei
109
Best: ND
▼
-11
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 19-07-1993
259
Punti
11
Tornei
110
Best: ND
▼
-7
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 21-06-1990
256
Punti
10
Tornei
110
Best: ND
▲
11
Botic Van de Zandschulp
NED, 04-10-1995
256
Punti
10
Tornei
112
Best: ND
▼
-2
Elias Ymer
SWE, 10-04-1996
244
Punti
11
Tornei
113
Best: ND
▲
4
Brandon Nakashima
USA, 03-08-2001
241
Punti
11
Tornei
114
Best: ND
▲
7
Alex Bolt
AUS, 05-01-1993
240
Punti
11
Tornei
114
Best: ND
▼
-7
Illya Marchenko
UKR, 08-09-1987
240
Punti
12
Tornei
116
Best: ND
▼
-2
Tomas Machac
CZE, 13-10-2000
237
Punti
8
Tornei
117
Best: ND
▲
9
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 10-07-1993
233
Punti
13
Tornei
118
Best: ND
▼
-7
Radu Albot
MDA, 11-11-1989
232
Punti
11
Tornei
119
Best: ND
▼
-7
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 13-08-1990
230
Punti
14
Tornei
120
Best: ND
▲
39
Andy Murray
GBR, 15-05-1987
228
Punti
5
Tornei
121
Best: ND
▼
-6
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 04-11-1992
226
Punti
13
Tornei
122
Best: ND
▲
2
Emilio Gomez
ECU, 28-11-1991
220
Punti
15
Tornei
123
Best: ND
▼
-5
Gastao Elias
POR, 24-11-1990
218
Punti
12
Tornei
123
Best: ND
▲
18
Quentin Halys
FRA, 26-10-1996
218
Punti
11
Tornei
123
Best: ND
▲
19
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 11-10-1995
218
Punti
10
Tornei
123
Best: ND
▼
-7
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 16-10-1983
218
Punti
6
Tornei
127
Best: ND
▲
5
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera
CHI, 10-12-1997
217
Punti
12
Tornei
127
Best: ND
▼
-7
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 19-06-1995
217
Punti
12
Tornei
129
Best: ND
▼
-16
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 15-07-1989
216
Punti
10
Tornei
130
Best: ND
▲
9
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 20-05-1992
206
Punti
12
Tornei
131
Best: ND
▼
-5
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
204
Punti
18
Tornei
132
Best: ND
▼
-1
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 13-11-1991
202
Punti
16
Tornei
132
Best: ND
▲
35
Oscar Otte
GER, 16-07-1993
202
Punti
11
Tornei
132
Best: ND
▲
5
Blaz Rola
SLO, 05-10-1990
202
Punti
17
Tornei
135
Best: ND
▼
-10
Hugo Gaston
FRA, 26-09-2000
200
Punti
14
Tornei
135
Best: ND
▲
56
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 27-04-1995
200
Punti
3
Tornei
137
Best: ND
▼
-14
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 10-04-1996
199
Punti
11
Tornei
138
Best: ND
▼
-10
Enzo Couacaud
FRA, 01-03-1995
195
Punti
13
Tornei
138
Best: ND
▼
-10
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 16-06-1993
195
Punti
14
Tornei
140
Best: ND
▲
5
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
194
Punti
16
Tornei
140
Best: ND
▼
-7
Dominic Stephan Stricker
SUI, 16-08-2002
194
Punti
10
Tornei
142
Best: ND
▼
-5
Dennis Novak
AUT, 28-08-1993
187
Punti
13
Tornei
143
Best: ND
▲
6
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 16-02-1994
186
Punti
14
Tornei
143
Best: ND
▼
-8
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 26-11-1987
186
Punti
9
Tornei
145
Best: ND
▼
-15
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
185
Punti
15
Tornei
146
Best: ND
▼
-13
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 16-05-1999
181
Punti
12
Tornei
147
Best: ND
▼
-7
Christian Harrison
USA, 29-05-1994
177
Punti
8
Tornei
148
Best: ND
▼
-5
Mario Vilella Martinez
ESP, 03-07-1995
173
Punti
11
Tornei
149
Best: ND
▲
54
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 04-11-1995
169
Punti
14
Tornei
149
Best: ND
▼
-1
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 12-05-1996
169
Punti
15
Tornei
TAG: Matteo Berrettini, Race ATP 2021
