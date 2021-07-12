Challenger Todi, Amersfoort, Iasi e Nur-Sultan 3: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo 8 azzurri (LIVE)

Flavio Cobolli - Foto Marta Magni/MEF Tennis Events
CHALLENGER Todi (Italia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
Centrale – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [4] Giovanni Fonio
vs [6] Riccardo Balzerani
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Flavio Cobolli vs Pedro Sakamoto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Federico Gaio vs [PR] Viktor Galovic (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Francesco Passaro vs [3] Dmitry Popko (non prima ore: 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [3] Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida vs [7/Alt] Federico Zeballos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Franco Agamenone vs [WC] Matteo Arnaldi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Alt] Skander Mansouri vs Thiago Agustin Tirante (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Pedro Cachin vs [Alt] Facundo Diaz Acosta (non prima ore: 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Campo 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [2] Arthur Cazaux vs [5] Cristian Rodriguez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Amersfoort (Olanda) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
Van Mossel Kia Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Alvaro Lopez San Martin
vs [WC] Deney Wassermann
2. Manuel Guinard vs Jesper De Jong
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. JC Aragone vs [WC] Jelle Sels (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Robin Haase vs Aleksandar Vukic (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
KNLTB Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Alexander Maarten Jong vs [8] Carlos Sanchez Jover
2. [1] Michael Geerts vs [5] Diego Hidalgo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Iasi (Romania) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
2. [WC] Stefan Palosi vs [PR] Matteo Donati
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo vs [WC] Nicholas David Ionel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Adrian Andreev vs [3] Alexandre Muller
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs Igor Sijsling
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [2] Miljan Zekic vs [6] Alejandro Gonzalez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Nur-Sultan 3 (Kazakistan) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento
4. Corentin Denolly vs Chun-hsin Tseng
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2 commenti
Dai Arnaldi, ci vuole la rivincita!
Per Cobolli é arrivato il momento di lasciare il segno di nuovo dopo la finale di Roma.