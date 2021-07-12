Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Todi, Amersfoort, Iasi e Nur-Sultan 3: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo 8 azzurri (LIVE)

12/07/2021 09:56 2 commenti
Flavio Cobolli - Foto Marta Magni/MEF Tennis Events
Flavio Cobolli - Foto Marta Magni/MEF Tennis Events

ITA CHALLENGER Todi (Italia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Centrale – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [4] Giovanni Fonio ITA vs [6] Riccardo Balzerani ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Flavio Cobolli ITA vs Pedro Sakamoto BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Federico Gaio ITA vs [PR] Viktor Galovic CRO (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Francesco Passaro ITA vs [3] Dmitry Popko KAZ (non prima ore: 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Grandstand – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [3] Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA vs [7/Alt] Federico Zeballos BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Franco Agamenone ITA vs [WC] Matteo Arnaldi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Alt] Skander Mansouri TUN vs Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Pedro Cachin ARG vs [Alt] Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG (non prima ore: 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Campo 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [2] Arthur Cazaux FRA vs [5] Cristian Rodriguez COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



NED CHALLENGER Amersfoort (Olanda) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Van Mossel Kia Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Alvaro Lopez San Martin ESP vs [WC] Deney Wassermann NED
CH CH Amersfoort
Lopez San Martin A.
40
1
Wassermann D.
40
3
Mostra dettagli

2. Manuel Guinard FRA vs Jesper De Jong NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. JC Aragone USA vs [WC] Jelle Sels NED (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Robin Haase NED vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


KNLTB Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Alexander Maarten Jong NED vs [8] Carlos Sanchez Jover ESP

CH CH Amersfoort
Jong A.
40
4
Sanchez Jover C.
30
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [7] Guido Andreozzi ARG vs Jiri Lehecka CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Alexey Vatutin RUS vs [3] Marc Polmans AUS (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


SchoonderbeekBouw Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Jeremy Jahn GER vs [6] Johan Nikles SUI

CH CH Amersfoort
Jahn J.
0
2
Nikles J.
0
2
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Michael Geerts BEL vs [5] Diego Hidalgo ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ROU CHALLENGER Iasi (Romania) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Uladzimir Ignatik BLR vs Alexandar Lazarov BUL
CH CH Iasi
Ignatik U.
0
4
2
Lazarov A.
0
6
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Stefan Palosi ROU vs [PR] Matteo Donati ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs [WC] Nicholas David Ionel ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Vlad Andrei Dancu ROU vs [5] David Poljak CZE

CH CH Iasi
Dancu V.
2
0
Poljak D.
6
6
Vincitore: Poljak D.
Mostra dettagli

2. Adrian Andreev BUL vs [3] Alexandre Muller FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves BRA vs Igor Sijsling NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Bogdan Bobrov RUS vs Dan Alexandru Tomescu ROU

CH CH Iasi
Bobrov B.
0
2
2
Tomescu D.
0
6
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [2] Miljan Zekic SRB vs [6] Alejandro Gonzalez COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



KAZ CHALLENGER Nur-Sultan 3 (Kazakistan) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [4] Edan Leshem ISR vs [5] Artem Dubrivnyy RUS
CH CH Nur Sultan 3
Leshem E.
6
6
Dubrivnyy A.
7
7
Vincitore: Dubrivnyy A.
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Andrey Kuznetsov RUS vs [6] Yshai Oliel ISR

CH CH Nur Sultan 3
Kuznetsov An.
7
6
Oliel Y.
5
4
Vincitore: Kuznetsov An.
Mostra dettagli

3. [5] Borna Gojo CRO vs Khumoyun Sultanov UZB (non prima ore: 09:00)

CH CH Nur Sultan 3
Gojo B.
40
4
Sultanov K.
30
5
Mostra dettagli

4. Corentin Denolly FRA vs Chun-hsin Tseng TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Jason Kubler AUS vs [WC] Dostanbek Tashbulatov KAZ

CH CH Nur Sultan 3
Kubler J.
6
6
Tashbulatov D.
1
3
Vincitore: Kubler J.
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Beibit Zhukayev KAZ vs Nick Chappell USA

CH CH Nur Sultan 3
Zhukayev B.
0
4
Chappell N.
0
5
Mostra dettagli


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [3] Ergi Kirkin TUR vs [8] Oleksii Krutykh UKR

CH CH Nur Sultan 3
Kirkin E.
1
6
Krutykh O.
6
7
Vincitore: Krutykh O.
Mostra dettagli

2. Yan Bondarevskiy RUS vs [7] Benjamin Lock ZIM

CH CH Nur Sultan 3
Bondarevskiy Y.
0
2
7
5
Lock B.
0
6
6
2
Mostra dettagli

2 commenti

Forza ragazzi 12-07-2021 10:19

Dai Arnaldi, ci vuole la rivincita!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Napol ti amo
-1: Vasco90
Voglio uno slam 12-07-2021 10:03

Per Cobolli é arrivato il momento di lasciare il segno di nuovo dopo la finale di Roma.

 1
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Napol ti amo, Vasco90