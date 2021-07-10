Wimbledon 2021 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 12. Oggi c’è anche la finale del singolare femminile (LIVE)

10/07/2021 10:01 2 commenti
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
GBR Wimbledon – Finali

Centre Court – Ore: 3:00pm
A. Barty AUS vs Ka. Pliskova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Kudermetova RUS / E. Vesnina RUS vs S-W. Hsieh TPE / E. Mertens BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Mektic CRO / M. Pavic CRO vs M. Granollers ESP / H. Zeballos ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
S. Gueymard Wayenburg FRA vs S. Banerjee USA

Slam Wimbledon
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0
0
S. Banerjee
0
0
Riscaldamento
N. Skupski GBR / D. Krawczyk USA vs J. Peers AUS / S. Zhang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Jimenez Kasintseva AND vs N. Schunk GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
D. Alcott AUS vs S. Schroder NED

Slam Wimbledon
D. Alcott [1]
30
4
S. Schroder
15
2
A. Hewett GBR / G. Reid GBR vs T. Egberink NED / J. Gerard BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Montjane RSA / L. Shuker GBR vs Y. Kamiji JPN / J. Whiley GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Fruhvirtova CZE vs A. Mintegi Del Olmo ESP

Slam Wimbledon
L. Fruhvirtova [8]
15
2
A. Mintegi Del Olmo
15
3
S. Banerjee USA / K. Isomura JPN vs D. Rincon ESP / A. Shelbayh JOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Shang CHN vs V. Lilov USA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Shang [1]
15
3
1
V. Lilov
30
6
2
K. Dmitruk BLR / D. Shnaider RUS vs R. Brantmeier USA / E. Kalieva USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Lilov USA / P. Privara SVK vs E. Butvilas LTU / A. Manzanera Pertusa ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Costoulas BEL / L. Hietaranta FIN vs L. Fruhvirtova CZE / P. Kudermetova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Lilov USA / P. Privara SVK vs G. Bueno PER / A. Vallejo PAR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Wagner USA vs A. Lapthorne GBR

Slam Wimbledon
D. Wagner
40
6
0
A. Lapthorne [2]
40
4
0
