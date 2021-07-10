Wimbledon: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 12. Oggi c’è anche la finale del singolare femminile (LIVE)

Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Wimbledon – Finali
Centre Court – Ore: 3:00pm
A. Barty vs Ka. Pliskova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Kudermetova / E. Vesnina vs S-W. Hsieh / E. Mertens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Mektic / M. Pavic vs M. Granollers / H. Zeballos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
S. Gueymard Wayenburg vs S. Banerjee
Slam Wimbledon
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0
0
S. Banerjee•
0
0
Riscaldamento
N. Skupski / D. Krawczyk vs J. Peers / S. Zhang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Jimenez Kasintseva vs N. Schunk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
D. Alcott vs S. Schroder
Slam Wimbledon
D. Alcott [1]•
30
4
S. Schroder
15
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Schroder
15-0
15-15
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 4-2
D. Alcott
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-1 → 3-2
S. Schroder
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
df
ace
40-A
df
2-1 → 3-1
D. Alcott
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Schroder
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. Alcott
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
A. Hewett / G. Reid vs T. Egberink / J. Gerard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Montjane / L. Shuker vs Y. Kamiji / J. Whiley
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Fruhvirtova vs A. Mintegi Del Olmo
Slam Wimbledon
L. Fruhvirtova [8]
15
2
A. Mintegi Del Olmo•
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Fruhvirtova
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
A. Mintegi Del Olmo
1-2 → 2-2
L. Fruhvirtova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
A. Mintegi Del Olmo
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
L. Fruhvirtova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
S. Banerjee / K. Isomura vs D. Rincon / A. Shelbayh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Shang vs V. Lilov
Slam Wimbledon
J. Shang [1]
15
3
1
V. Lilov•
30
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Shang
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Lilov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
J. Shang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
J. Shang
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-3 → 2-4
V. Lilov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
V. Lilov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
V. Lilov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
K. Dmitruk / D. Shnaider vs R. Brantmeier / E. Kalieva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Lilov / P. Privara vs E. Butvilas / A. Manzanera Pertusa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Costoulas / L. Hietaranta vs L. Fruhvirtova / P. Kudermetova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Lilov / P. Privara vs G. Bueno / A. Vallejo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Wagner vs A. Lapthorne
Slam Wimbledon
D. Wagner
40
6
0
A. Lapthorne [2]•
40
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Lapthorne
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Wagner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Lapthorne
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
4-4 → 5-4
D. Wagner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
A. Lapthorne
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
D. Wagner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
A. Lapthorne
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
D. Wagner
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Lapthorne
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
