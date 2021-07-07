Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Iasi, Amersfoort, Nur-Sultan 3 e Todi: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

07/07/2021 11:39 Nessun commento
Federico Gaio ITA, 1992.03.05
Federico Gaio ITA, 1992.03.05

IASI ROU, Romania (CL) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
AMERSFOORT NED, The Netherlands (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
NUR SULTAN 3 KAZ, Kazakhstan (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D; 16Q
TODI ITA, Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Todi (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:35

Main Draw (cut off: 337 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 145. Gaio
  • 180. Vilella Martinez
  • 187. Popko
  • 192. Olivo
  • 193. Etcheverry
  • 206. Trungelliti
  • 207. Collarini
  • 228. Giustino
  • 241. Pellegrino
  • 242. Domingues
  • 248. Lamasine
  • 249. Cid Subervi
  • 254. Viola
  • 257. Moroni
  • 260. Cagnina
  • 264. Gimeno Valero
  • 273. Arnaboldi
  • 278. Cachin
  • 296. Galovic
  • 300. Ugo Carabelli
  • 304. Sachko
  • 308. Baldi
  • 309. Jarry
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Ritschard (313)
  • 2. Sakamoto (317)
  • 3. Bellucci (318)

Todi Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:35

Main Draw (cut off: 395 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 313. Ritschard
  • 320. Zeppieri
  • 328. Brancaccio
  • 329. Tirante
  • 336. Napolitano
  • 341. Fatic
  • 353. Donati
  • 380. Forti
  • 393. Fanselow
  • 395. Diaz Acosta
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Cazaux (419)
  • 2. Pucinelli De (422)
  • 3. Vanni (425)
  • 4. Agamenone (431)
  • 5. Setkic (435)
  •  


Iasi (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:36

Main Draw (cut off: 306 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 160. Gaston
  • 166. Couacaud
  • 169. Ymer
  • 176. Ferreira Silva
  • 200. Muller
  • 219. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
  • 221. Kolar
  • 222. Copil
  • 231. Janvier
  • 244. Kuzmanov
  • 251. Bachinger
  • 258. Gabashvili
  • 269. Borges
  • 274. Krstin
  • 277. Bonadio
  • 291. Benchetrit
  • 294. Mejia
  • 297. Ajdukovic
  • 298. Furness
  • 299. Serdarusic
  • 301. Van Rijthoven
  • 305. Sijsling
  • 306. Ortega-Olmedo
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Vatutin (316)
  • 2. Bellucci (318)
  • 3. Miedler (321)

Iasi Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:37

Main Draw (cut off: 385 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 321. Miedler
  • 323. Jianu
  • 326. Luz
  • 359. Sanchez Izquierdo
  • 374. Bega
  • 376. Ignatik
  • 378. Mansouri
  • 381. Martineau
  • 383. Zekic
  • 385. Nedelko
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Hidalgo (424)
  • 2. Bobrov (445)
  • 3. Poljak (451)
  • 4. Lock (453)
  • 5. Niklas-Salmin (453)
  •  



Amersfoort (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:37

Main Draw (cut off: 296 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 124. Griekspoor
  • 139. Van de Zandschulp
  • 154. Polmans
  • 156. Hoang
  • 172. Safwat
  • 191. Coppejans
  • 204. Andreozzi
  • 205. Rosol
  • 209. Vukic
  • 213. Moraing
  • 214. Haase
  • 218. Bergs
  • 243. Maden
  • 245. Elias
  • 252. Mena
  • 255. Guinard
  • 260. De Jong
  • 262. Kopriva
  • 266. Lehecka
  • 279. Zverev
  • 285. Aragone
  • 288. Vrbensky
  • 296. Oliveira
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Forejtek (315)
  • 2. Vatutin (316)
  • 3. Bellucci (318)

Amersfoort Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:38

Main Draw (cut off: 373 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 318. Bellucci
  • 330. Haerteis
  • 339. Andreev
  • 342. Sels
  • 351. Geerts
  • 353. Pecotic
  • 364. Denolly
  • 368. Jahn
  • 370. Cobolli
  • 373. Casanova
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Gutierrez (407)
  • 2. Esteve Lobato (423)
  • 3. Hidalgo (424)
  • 4. Hassan (441)
  • 5. Brouwer (443)
  • 6. Bobrov (445)



Nur-Sultan (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:38

Main Draw (cut off: 337 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 106. Kukushkin
  • 157. Safiullin
  • 188. Istomin
  • 198. Halys
  • 230. Clarke
  • 237. Gojo
  • 239. Stakhovsky
  • 246. Polansky
  • 261. Tseng
  • 265. Grenier
  • 267. Wu
  • 270. Kotov
  • 271. Kubler
  • 275. Basic
  • 281. Karlovskiy
  • 283. Purcell
  • 286. Jaziri
  • 289. Santillan
  • 307. Tiurnev
  • 324. Skatov
  • 325. Lee
  • 334. Erler
  • 337. Jacquet
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Catarina (344)
  • 2. Chappell (352)
  • 3. Denolly (364)
  • 4. Peniston (367)
  • 5. Sultanov (369)
  • 6. Orlov (372)
  • 7. Bega (374)
  •  
  •  

Nur-Sultan Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:38

Main Draw (cut off: 401 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 344. Catarina
  • 352. Chappell
  • 356. Chrysochos
  • 367. Peniston
  • 369. Sultanov
  • 391. Hsu
  • 392. Chung
  • 397. Kuznetsov
  • 398. Zakharov
  • 401. Kirkin
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Leshem (405)
  • 2. Dubrivnyy (418)
  • 3. Oliel (433)
  • 4. Bobrov (445)
  • 5. Lock (453)
  • 6. Mochizuki (500)
  • 7. Perchicot (511)
  • 8. Krutykh (514)
  • 9. Svrcina (517)