Challenger Iasi, Amersfoort, Nur-Sultan 3 e Todi: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

07/07/2021 11:39 Nessun commento
IASI , Romania (CL) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
AMERSFOORT , The Netherlands (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
NUR SULTAN 3 , Kazakhstan (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D; 16Q
TODI , Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Todi (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:35
Main Draw (cut off: 337 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 145. Gaio
- 180. Vilella Martinez
- 187. Popko
- 192. Olivo
- 193. Etcheverry
- 206. Trungelliti
- 207. Collarini
- 228. Giustino
- 241. Pellegrino
- 242. Domingues
- 248. Lamasine
- 249. Cid Subervi
- 254. Viola
- 257. Moroni
- 260. Cagnina
- 264. Gimeno Valero
- 273. Arnaboldi
- 278. Cachin
- 296. Galovic
- 300. Ugo Carabelli
- 304. Sachko
- 308. Baldi
- 309. Jarry
-
Alternates
- 1. Ritschard (313)
- 2. Sakamoto (317)
- 3. Bellucci (318)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Todi Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:35
Main Draw (cut off: 395 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 313. Ritschard
- 320. Zeppieri
- 328. Brancaccio
- 329. Tirante
- 336. Napolitano
- 341. Fatic
- 353. Donati
- 380. Forti
- 393. Fanselow
- 395. Diaz Acosta
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Cazaux (419)
- 2. Pucinelli De (422)
- 3. Vanni (425)
- 4. Agamenone (431)
- 5. Setkic (435)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Iasi (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:36
Main Draw (cut off: 306 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 160. Gaston
- 166. Couacaud
- 169. Ymer
- 176. Ferreira Silva
- 200. Muller
- 219. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 221. Kolar
- 222. Copil
- 231. Janvier
- 244. Kuzmanov
- 251. Bachinger
- 258. Gabashvili
- 269. Borges
- 274. Krstin
- 277. Bonadio
- 291. Benchetrit
- 294. Mejia
- 297. Ajdukovic
- 298. Furness
- 299. Serdarusic
- 301. Van Rijthoven
- 305. Sijsling
- 306. Ortega-Olmedo
-
Alternates
- 1. Vatutin (316)
- 2. Bellucci (318)
- 3. Miedler (321)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Iasi Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:37
Main Draw (cut off: 385 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 321. Miedler
- 323. Jianu
- 326. Luz
- 359. Sanchez Izquierdo
- 374. Bega
- 376. Ignatik
- 378. Mansouri
- 381. Martineau
- 383. Zekic
- 385. Nedelko
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Hidalgo (424)
- 2. Bobrov (445)
- 3. Poljak (451)
- 4. Lock (453)
- 5. Niklas-Salmin (453)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Amersfoort (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:37
Main Draw (cut off: 296 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 124. Griekspoor
- 139. Van de Zandschulp
- 154. Polmans
- 156. Hoang
- 172. Safwat
- 191. Coppejans
- 204. Andreozzi
- 205. Rosol
- 209. Vukic
- 213. Moraing
- 214. Haase
- 218. Bergs
- 243. Maden
- 245. Elias
- 252. Mena
- 255. Guinard
- 260. De Jong
- 262. Kopriva
- 266. Lehecka
- 279. Zverev
- 285. Aragone
- 288. Vrbensky
- 296. Oliveira
-
Alternates
- 1. Forejtek (315)
- 2. Vatutin (316)
- 3. Bellucci (318)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Amersfoort Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:38
Main Draw (cut off: 373 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 318. Bellucci
- 330. Haerteis
- 339. Andreev
- 342. Sels
- 351. Geerts
- 353. Pecotic
- 364. Denolly
- 368. Jahn
- 370. Cobolli
- 373. Casanova
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Gutierrez (407)
- 2. Esteve Lobato (423)
- 3. Hidalgo (424)
- 4. Hassan (441)
- 5. Brouwer (443)
- 6. Bobrov (445)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Nur-Sultan (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:38
Main Draw (cut off: 337 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 106. Kukushkin
- 157. Safiullin
- 188. Istomin
- 198. Halys
- 230. Clarke
- 237. Gojo
- 239. Stakhovsky
- 246. Polansky
- 261. Tseng
- 265. Grenier
- 267. Wu
- 270. Kotov
- 271. Kubler
- 275. Basic
- 281. Karlovskiy
- 283. Purcell
- 286. Jaziri
- 289. Santillan
- 307. Tiurnev
- 324. Skatov
- 325. Lee
- 334. Erler
- 337. Jacquet
-
Alternates
- 1. Catarina (344)
- 2. Chappell (352)
- 3. Denolly (364)
- 4. Peniston (367)
- 5. Sultanov (369)
- 6. Orlov (372)
- 7. Bega (374)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Nur-Sultan Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/07/2021 11:38
Main Draw (cut off: 401 - Data entry list: 07/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 344. Catarina
- 352. Chappell
- 356. Chrysochos
- 367. Peniston
- 369. Sultanov
- 391. Hsu
- 392. Chung
- 397. Kuznetsov
- 398. Zakharov
- 401. Kirkin
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Leshem (405)
- 2. Dubrivnyy (418)
- 3. Oliel (433)
- 4. Bobrov (445)
- 5. Lock (453)
- 6. Mochizuki (500)
- 7. Perchicot (511)
- 8. Krutykh (514)
- 9. Svrcina (517)
