Wimbledon: I risultati completi del Day 3. Andy Murray vince al quinto. Novak Djokovic senza faticare è già al terzo turno. Out Bianca Andreescu

Continua la marcia a Wimbledon di Novak Djokovic (ATP 1) per confermare il titolo vinto due anni fa. Dopo aver perso a sorpresa un set nel turno precedente, al Centre Court il serbo non ha lasciato scampo al 35enne Kevin Anderson (102) vincendo l’incontro con il punteggio di 6-3 6-3 6-3 in 1h41′. Tre set che si sono ripetuti nel punteggio ma anche quasi nei break, sempre ottenuti nel primo e terzo set all’ottavo game e nel secondo al settimo e nono gioco da parte del numero uno al mondo.

Nel prossimo turno Djokovic affronterà Denis Kudla (114).

Ha rispettato i pronostici della vigilia la sfida d’esordio nel torneo tra Nick Kyrgios (60) e Ugo Humbert (25) per il passaggio al secondo turno. L’australiano ha dovuto giocarsela fino al 9-7 nel quinto set per avere la meglio sul 23enne francese. Di nuovo protagonista ai Championships, anche Andy Murray (118) è dovuto ricorrere alla quinta e decisiva frazione per piegare il tedesco Oscar Otte (151) con il risultato di 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 nel match di night session (chiusosi alle 23h27).

In campo femminile eliminata ancora una volta al primo di turno di Wimbledon Bianca Andreescu (7). La tennista canadese ha perso in due set contro Alize Cornet (58), che l’aveva già estromessa meno di due settimane fa a Berlino.

Wimbledon – 1°-2° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm

N. Djokovic vs K. Anderson



Slam Wimbledon N. Djokovic [1] N. Djokovic [1] 6 6 6 K. Anderson K. Anderson 3 3 3 Vincitore: N. Djokovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 K. Anderson 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 1-1 → 2-1 K. Anderson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 K. Anderson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 6-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 K. Anderson 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 K. Anderson 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 5-3 N. Djokovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 K. Anderson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

K. Boulter vs A. Sabalenka



Slam Wimbledon K. Boulter K. Boulter 6 3 3 A. Sabalenka [2] A. Sabalenka [2] 4 6 6 Vincitore: A. Sabalenka Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. Sabalenka 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 A. Sabalenka 15-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 K. Boulter 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 A. Sabalenka 3-2 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. Sabalenka 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 2-2 K. Boulter 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 A. Sabalenka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Sabalenka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 K. Boulter 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 K. Boulter 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 A. Sabalenka 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 K. Boulter 30-0 5-4 A. Sabalenka 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 K. Boulter 30-0 5-4 A. Sabalenka 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 K. Boulter 30-0 5-4 A. Sabalenka 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 K. Boulter 30-0 5-4 A. Sabalenka 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 K. Boulter 5-4 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 A. Sabalenka 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 K. Boulter 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 K. Boulter 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Sabalenka 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

O. Otte vs A. Murray



Slam Wimbledon O. Otte O. Otte 3 6 6 4 2 A. Murray A. Murray 6 4 4 6 6 Vincitore: A. Murray Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 2-6 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 A. Murray 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-4 → 2-5 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 A. Murray 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 A. Murray 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Murray 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 O. Otte 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. Murray 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 O. Otte 15-0 40-0 ace 2-5 → 3-5 A. Murray 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 O. Otte 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 2-3 → 2-4 A. Murray 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Murray 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Murray 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 A. Murray 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 A. Murray 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Murray 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 A. Murray 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Murray 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 A. Murray 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 O. Otte 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 A. Murray 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 4-3 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Murray 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 2-3 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Murray 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Murray 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 df 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 A. Murray 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 O. Otte 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 3-4 A. Murray 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 O. Otte 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 A. Murray 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 A. Murray 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm

E. Svitolina vs A. Van Uytvanck



Slam Wimbledon E. Svitolina [3] E. Svitolina [3] 6 2 6 A. Van Uytvanck A. Van Uytvanck 3 6 3 Vincitore: E. Svitolina Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 E. Svitolina 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 5-3 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 E. Svitolina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 A. Van Uytvanck 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 E. Svitolina 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 E. Svitolina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 E. Svitolina 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 E. Svitolina 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 A. Van Uytvanck 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 E. Svitolina 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Van Uytvanck 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Svitolina 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 E. Svitolina 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 E. Svitolina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 E. Svitolina 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 A. Van Uytvanck 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 E. Svitolina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 E. Svitolina 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1

N. Kyrgios vs U. Humbert



Slam Wimbledon N. Kyrgios N. Kyrgios 6 4 3 6 9 U. Humbert [21] U. Humbert [21] 4 6 6 1 7 Vincitore: N. Kyrgios Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 9-7 N. Kyrgios 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 8-7 → 9-7 U. Humbert 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 7-7 → 8-7 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-7 → 7-7 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 6-6 → 6-7 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 15-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 U. Humbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-1 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 U. Humbert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 U. Humbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 U. Humbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 N. Kyrgios 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 U. Humbert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 N. Kyrgios 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 U. Humbert 0-0 Risultato 6-4 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3

D. Evans vs D. Lajovic



Slam Wimbledon D. Evans [22] D. Evans [22] 6 6 6 D. Lajovic D. Lajovic 3 3 4 Vincitore: D. Evans Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 D. Lajovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 5-3 D. Lajovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 D. Lajovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 2-2 → 3-2 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 D. Lajovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-15 ace 5-2 → 5-3 D. Evans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 D. Evans 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 D. Lajovic 2-1 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 D. Lajovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 D. Lajovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 D. Evans 15-0 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 D. Lajovic 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 0-1 → 1-1 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

O. Jabeur vs V. Williams



Slam Wimbledon O. Jabeur [21] O. Jabeur [21] 7 6 V. Williams V. Williams 5 0 Vincitore: O. Jabeur Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 O. Jabeur 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 5-0 → 6-0 V. Williams 0-15 15-30 15-40 4-0 → 5-0 O. Jabeur 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-0 → 4-0 V. Williams 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 O. Jabeur 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 V. Williams 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 O. Jabeur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 V. Williams 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 O. Jabeur 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 V. Williams 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 O. Jabeur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 V. Williams 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 O. Jabeur 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 V. Williams 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 O. Jabeur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 V. Williams 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-1 → 1-2 O. Jabeur 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 V. Williams 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 0-0 → 0-1

No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am

A. Cornet vs B. Andreescu



Slam Wimbledon A. Cornet A. Cornet 6 6 B. Andreescu [5] B. Andreescu [5] 2 1 Vincitore: A. Cornet Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 A. Cornet 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 B. Andreescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 4-1 A. Cornet 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 4-0 B. Andreescu 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 A. Cornet 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 B. Andreescu 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Cornet 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 B. Andreescu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 A. Cornet 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 A. Cornet 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 A. Cornet 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 B. Andreescu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

L. Pouille vs C. Norrie



Slam Wimbledon L. Pouille L. Pouille 7 5 2 5 C. Norrie [29] C. Norrie [29] 6 7 6 7 Vincitore: C. Norrie Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 5-7 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-6 → 5-7 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 5-5 C. Norrie 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-4 → 5-4 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 4-4 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 C. Norrie 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 L. Pouille 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 C. Norrie 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 15-30 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 2-4 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 L. Pouille 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 C. Norrie 2-2 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-6 → 5-7 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 2-3 → 3-3 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 2*-2 2-3* 2-4* 3*-4 4*-4 4-5* 4-6* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 6-6 → 7-6 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 C. Norrie 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 3-3 L. Pouille 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3

F. Auger-Aliassime vs T. Monteiro



Slam Wimbledon F. Auger-Aliassime [16] F. Auger-Aliassime [16] 6 6 6 T. Monteiro T. Monteiro 3 3 3 Vincitore: F. Auger-Aliassime Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 T. Monteiro 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 T. Monteiro 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 T. Monteiro A-40 4-2 → 4-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 4-3 T. Monteiro A-40 4-2 → 4-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 4-3 T. Monteiro A-40 4-2 → 4-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 4-3 T. Monteiro A-40 4-2 → 4-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 4-3 T. Monteiro 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 T. Monteiro 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

I. Swiatek vs V. Zvonareva



Slam Wimbledon I. Swiatek [7] I. Swiatek [7] 6 6 V. Zvonareva V. Zvonareva 1 3 Vincitore: I. Swiatek Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 V. Zvonareva 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 5-3 → 6-3 I. Swiatek 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-2 → 5-3 V. Zvonareva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 I. Swiatek 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-1 → 5-1 V. Zvonareva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 I. Swiatek 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 I. Swiatek 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 V. Zvonareva 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 I. Swiatek 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 Risultato 6-1 I. Swiatek 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 5-1 → 6-1 V. Zvonareva 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 I. Swiatek 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 V. Zvonareva 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 I. Swiatek 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-0 → 3-0 V. Zvonareva 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 I. Swiatek 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

M. Brengle vs S. Kenin



Slam Wimbledon M. Brengle M. Brengle 6 6 S. Kenin [4] S. Kenin [4] 2 4 Vincitore: M. Brengle Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 M. Brengle 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 S. Kenin 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Brengle 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 4-4 S. Kenin 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Brengle 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 S. Kenin 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 M. Brengle 0-15 15-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 S. Kenin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Brengle 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 S. Kenin 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 M. Brengle 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 S. Kenin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Brengle 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 4-1 → 4-2 S. Kenin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 3-1 → 4-1 M. Brengle 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-0 → 3-1 S. Kenin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 M. Brengle 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 S. Kenin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am

M. Berrettini vs G. Pella



Slam Wimbledon M. Berrettini [7] M. Berrettini [7] 6 3 6 6 G. Pella G. Pella 4 6 4 0 Vincitore: M. Berrettini Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-0 G. Pella 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-0 → 6-0 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-0 → 5-0 G. Pella 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-0 → 4-0 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 G. Pella 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 G. Pella 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 G. Pella 15-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 G. Pella 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 G. Pella 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 G. Pella 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

F. Verdasco vs G. Dimitrov



Slam Wimbledon F. Verdasco F. Verdasco 6 3 4 4 G. Dimitrov [18] G. Dimitrov [18] 3 6 6 6 Vincitore: G. Dimitrov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 G. Dimitrov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 F. Verdasco 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 F. Verdasco 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 G. Dimitrov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 G. Dimitrov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-5 → 2-5 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-5 → 1-5 G. Dimitrov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-4 → 0-5 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-3 → 0-4 G. Dimitrov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 G. Dimitrov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 G. Dimitrov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 F. Verdasco 0-15 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

B. Bencic vs K. Juvan



Slam Wimbledon B. Bencic [9] B. Bencic [9] 3 3 K. Juvan K. Juvan 6 6 Vincitore: K. Juvan Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 B. Bencic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 K. Juvan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 B. Bencic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 K. Juvan 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 B. Bencic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 K. Juvan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 B. Bencic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 K. Juvan 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 K. Juvan 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 B. Bencic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 K. Juvan 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-5 → 2-5 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-5 → 1-5 K. Juvan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-4 → 0-5 B. Bencic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-3 → 0-4 K. Juvan 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 B. Bencic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 K. Juvan 0-15 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

L. Pattinama Kerkhove vs G. Muguruza



Slam Wimbledon L. Pattinama Kerkhove L. Pattinama Kerkhove 1 4 G. Muguruza [11] G. Muguruza [11] 6 6 Vincitore: G. Muguruza Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 L. Pattinama Kerkhove 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 4-5 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 L. Pattinama Kerkhove 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 G. Muguruza 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 L. Pattinama Kerkhove 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 2-2 L. Pattinama Kerkhove 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 1-0 → 1-1 L. Pattinama Kerkhove 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-5 → 1-6 L. Pattinama Kerkhove 0-15 0-30 0-40 df ace 1-4 → 1-5 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 L. Pattinama Kerkhove 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 0-3 L. Pattinama Kerkhove 0-15 15-15 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 G. Muguruza 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1

Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am

J. Thompson vs C. Ruud



Slam Wimbledon J. Thompson J. Thompson 7 7 2 2 6 C. Ruud [12] C. Ruud [12] 6 6 6 6 2 Vincitore: J. Thompson Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-2 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 2-6 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 2-5 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 J. Thompson 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-2 → 1-2 C. Ruud 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 J. Thompson 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Thompson 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Thompson 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 5-3* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 C. Ruud 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 C. Ruud 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 3*-5 4-5* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 6-6 → 7-6 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

G. Monfils vs C. O’Connell



Slam Wimbledon C. O'Connell C. O'Connell 6 2 6 6 4 G. Monfils [13] G. Monfils [13] 4 6 7 4 6 Vincitore: G. Monfils Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 4-6 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 C. O'Connell 15-0 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 C. O'Connell 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 C. O'Connell 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 C. O'Connell 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 C. O'Connell 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-4 G. Monfils 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 C. O'Connell 15-0 15-15 30-15 4-4 → 5-4 G. Monfils 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 3-2 C. O'Connell 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 C. O'Connell 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 C. O'Connell 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0-0* None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 3-4* 4-4* 4*-5 4*-6 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 C. O'Connell 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 C. O'Connell 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 C. O'Connell 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 C. O'Connell 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 G. Monfils 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 C. O'Connell 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 C. O'Connell 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 C. O'Connell 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-5 → 2-6 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 2-4 → 2-5 C. O'Connell 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 C. O'Connell 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 G. Monfils 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4

V. Azarenka vs K. Kozlova



Slam Wimbledon V. Azarenka [12] V. Azarenka [12] 6 6 K. Kozlova K. Kozlova 1 3 Vincitore: V. Azarenka Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 K. Kozlova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 V. Azarenka 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-2 → 5-3 K. Kozlova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 V. Azarenka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 K. Kozlova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 V. Azarenka 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 K. Kozlova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 V. Azarenka 0-15 15-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 K. Kozlova 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 V. Azarenka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 K. Kozlova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 5-0 → 5-1 V. Azarenka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 K. Kozlova 3-0 → 4-0 V. Azarenka 0-15 4-0 K. Kozlova 3-0 → 4-0 V. Azarenka 4-0 K. Kozlova 3-0 → 4-0 V. Azarenka 4-0 K. Kozlova 0-40 3-0 → 4-0 V. Azarenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 K. Kozlova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 V. Azarenka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

D. Schwartzman vs L. Broady



Slam Wimbledon D. Schwartzman [9] D. Schwartzman [9] 4 6 6 6 L. Broady L. Broady 6 2 1 4 Vincitore: D. Schwartzman Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-4 L. Broady 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 L. Broady 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 D. Schwartzman 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 L. Broady 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 L. Broady 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 L. Broady 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 4-1 → 5-1 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 4-1 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 4-0 L. Broady 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 L. Broady 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 L. Broady 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 L. Broady 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 L. Broady 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 L. Broady 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 L. Broady 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

K. Ahn vs S. Stephens



Slam Wimbledon K. Ahn K. Ahn 5 3 S. Stephens S. Stephens 7 6 Vincitore: S. Stephens Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 K. Ahn 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 S. Stephens 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 K. Ahn 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Stephens 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 2-3 → 3-3 K. Ahn 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 S. Stephens 0-15 15-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 K. Ahn 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 S. Stephens 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 K. Ahn 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 S. Stephens 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 K. Ahn 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 S. Stephens 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 5-5 K. Ahn 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 S. Stephens 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 3-4 → 3-5 K. Ahn 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Stephens 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 K. Ahn 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 S. Stephens 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 2-1 → 2-2 K. Ahn 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 2-1 S. Stephens 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 K. Ahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am

Y. Nishioka vs J. Isner



Slam Wimbledon Y. Nishioka Y. Nishioka 7 2 6 6 6 J. Isner [28] J. Isner [28] 6 6 3 7 4 Vincitore: Y. Nishioka Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-4 J. Isner 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 J. Isner 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 J. Isner 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 J. Isner 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 J. Isner 0-15 15-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 J. Isner 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Nishioka 15-15 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 J. Isner 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 J. Isner 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 J. Isner 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 1-4 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 J. Isner 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6 → 7-6 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 J. Isner 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 J. Isner 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Isner 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

M. Cilic vs S. Caruso



Slam Wimbledon M. Cilic [32] M. Cilic [32] 7 7 6 S. Caruso S. Caruso 6 6 1 Vincitore: M. Cilic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 15-0 40-30 15-0 5-1 → 6-1 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-0 → 5-1 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Cilic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* 4*-1 5*-1 6-1* 6-6 → 7-6 M. Cilic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 M. Cilic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 M. Cilic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 M. Cilic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 M. Cilic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 M. Cilic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-3 → 5-4 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 0-15 0-30 30-30 30-40 30-30 40-40 30-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

E. Raducanu vs V. Diatchenko



Slam Wimbledon E. Raducanu E. Raducanu 7 6 V. Diatchenko V. Diatchenko 6 0 Vincitore: E. Raducanu Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 V. Diatchenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 5-0 → 6-0 E. Raducanu 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-0 → 5-0 V. Diatchenko 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 E. Raducanu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace 40-40 ace A-40 ace 2-0 → 3-0 V. Diatchenko 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 E. Raducanu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 5-3* 6*-3 6*-4 df 6-6 → 7-6 E. Raducanu 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 5-6 → 6-6 V. Diatchenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 E. Raducanu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-5 → 5-5 V. Diatchenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 E. Raducanu 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 V. Diatchenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 E. Raducanu 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 V. Diatchenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 E. Raducanu 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 V. Diatchenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 E. Raducanu 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 df 40-A df 1-0 → 1-1 V. Diatchenko 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

L. Harris vs A. Rublev



Slam Wimbledon L. Harris L. Harris 1 2 5 A. Rublev [5] A. Rublev [5] 6 6 7 Vincitore: A. Rublev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-4 → 5-5 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 ace ace 3-3 → 4-3 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-2 → 3-3 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Harris 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 A. Rublev 1-0 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 L. Harris 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 2-4 L. Harris 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 1-3 → 1-4 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 L. Harris 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 A. Rublev 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 ace 1-1 → 1-2 L. Harris 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Ka. Pliskova vs D. Vekic



Slam Wimbledon Ka. Pliskova [8] Ka. Pliskova [8] 6 6 D. Vekic D. Vekic 2 2 Vincitore: Ka. Pliskova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 D. Vekic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 4-2 → 5-2 D. Vekic 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 D. Vekic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 D. Vekic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Ka. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 D. Vekic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 D. Vekic 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 Ka. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 D. Vekic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 D. Vekic 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Ka. Pliskova 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am

M. Linette vs A. Anisimova



Slam Wimbledon M. Linette M. Linette 2 6 6 A. Anisimova A. Anisimova 6 3 1 Vincitore: M. Linette Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 A. Anisimova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 6-1 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 A. Anisimova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 M. Linette 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 3-1 A. Anisimova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 A. Anisimova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Anisimova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Anisimova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Linette 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Anisimova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Anisimova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Anisimova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 M. Linette 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Anisimova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 A. Anisimova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Anisimova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

B. Zapata Miralles vs C. Garin



Slam Wimbledon C. Garin [17] C. Garin [17] 6 6 3 6 6 B. Zapata Miralles B. Zapata Miralles 7 3 6 3 2 Vincitore: C. Garin Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-2 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 B. Zapata Miralles 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 C. Garin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 B. Zapata Miralles 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 15-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 C. Garin 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 B. Zapata Miralles 5-2 C. Garin 15-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 30-0 15-0 30-0 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 B. Zapata Miralles 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 B. Zapata Miralles 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 C. Garin 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 B. Zapata Miralles 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 C. Garin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 C. Garin 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 B. Zapata Miralles 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 B. Zapata Miralles 0-15 15-15 30-15 5-2 → 5-3 C. Garin A-40 4-2 → 5-2 B. Zapata Miralles 2-1 C. Garin 15-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 B. Zapata Miralles 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-15 15-30 1-0 → 1-1 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 5-6* 6-6* 6*-7 6-6 → 6-7 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 B. Zapata Miralles 0-15 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 B. Zapata Miralles 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

L. Sonego vs P. Sousa



Slam Wimbledon L. Sonego [23] L. Sonego [23] 6 7 6 P. Sousa P. Sousa 2 5 0 Vincitore: L. Sonego Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-0 P. Sousa 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-0 → 6-0 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 P. Sousa 0-15 0-30 15-40 3-0 → 4-0 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 P. Sousa 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 P. Sousa 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 P. Sousa 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 P. Sousa 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 P. Sousa 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 P. Sousa 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 P. Sousa 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 P. Sousa 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 5-2 → 6-2 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 P. Sousa 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 P. Sousa 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 P. Sousa 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

A. Seppi vs D. Kudla



Slam Wimbledon A. Seppi A. Seppi 2 4 2 D. Kudla D. Kudla 6 6 6 Vincitore: D. Kudla Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 A. Seppi 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Kudla 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Seppi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 A. Seppi 15-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 D. Kudla 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 1-5 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-4 → 1-4 D. Kudla 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 0-4 A. Seppi 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 D. Kudla 15-0 0-1 → 0-2 A. Seppi 40-40 0-2 D. Kudla 15-0 0-1 → 0-2 A. Seppi 40-30 0-2 D. Kudla 15-0 0-1 → 0-2 A. Seppi 30-30 0-2 D. Kudla 15-0 0-1 → 0-2 A. Seppi 15-30 0-2 D. Kudla 15-0 0-1 → 0-2 A. Seppi 0-2 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 15-0 0-1 → 0-2 A. Seppi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

N. Podoroska vs T. Martincova



Slam Wimbledon N. Podoroska N. Podoroska 3 6 T. Martincova T. Martincova 6 7 Vincitore: T. Martincova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 2*-2 df 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 3*-5 4-5* 5-5* 5*-6 df 6-6 → 6-7 T. Martincova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 df 6-5 → 6-6 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 5-5 → 6-5 T. Martincova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 T. Martincova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 N. Podoroska 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 T. Martincova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 N. Podoroska 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 2-2 → 2-3 T. Martincova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 N. Podoroska 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 T. Martincova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 T. Martincova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 T. Martincova 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 T. Martincova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 N. Podoroska 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 T. Martincova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 1-1 → 1-2 N. Podoroska 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 0-1 → 1-1 T. Martincova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am

Kr. Pliskova vs D. Kovinic



Slam Wimbledon Kr. Pliskova Kr. Pliskova 3 6 6 A. Sharma A. Sharma 6 4 4 Vincitore: Kr. Pliskova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 A. Sharma 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 6-4 Kr. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 A. Sharma 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 Kr. Pliskova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 A. Sharma 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 Kr. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 A. Sharma 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 Kr. Pliskova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 A. Sharma 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Kr. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. Sharma 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 Kr. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6

D. Galan vs F. Coria



Slam Wimbledon D. Galan D. Galan 6 4 7 7 F. Coria F. Coria 4 6 5 5 Vincitore: D. Galan Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 7-5 F. Coria 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 D. Galan 15-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 F. Coria 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 D. Galan 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 D. Galan 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 4-3 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 D. Galan 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 D. Galan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Galan 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 F. Coria 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 D. Galan 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 F. Coria 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 D. Galan 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 D. Galan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 D. Galan 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 F. Coria 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 D. Galan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 F. Coria 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Galan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 F. Coria 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 D. Galan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 D. Galan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 F. Coria 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 D. Galan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 D. Galan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 D. Galan 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 F. Coria 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 D. Galan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 D. Galan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 D. Galan 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 D. Galan 15-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 F. Coria 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Galan 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

E. Perez vs C. Burel



Slam Wimbledon E. Perez E. Perez 2 2 C. Burel C. Burel 6 6 Vincitore: C. Burel Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 C. Burel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 E. Perez 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 2-5 C. Burel 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 1-5 E. Perez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-4 → 1-4 C. Burel 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 E. Perez 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 0-3 C. Burel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 E. Perez 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 C. Burel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 2-5 → 2-6 E. Perez 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 C. Burel 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 E. Perez 30-0 1-3 → 2-3 C. Burel 15-30 2-3 E. Perez 30-0 1-3 → 2-3 C. Burel 15-15 2-3 E. Perez 30-0 1-3 → 2-3 C. Burel 0-15 2-3 E. Perez 30-0 1-3 → 2-3 C. Burel 2-3 E. Perez 30-0 1-3 → 2-3 C. Burel 2-3 E. Perez 15-0 30-0 1-3 → 2-3 C. Burel 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 E. Perez 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 C. Burel 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Perez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

F. Tiafoe vs V. Pospisil



Slam Wimbledon F. Tiafoe F. Tiafoe 6 6 6 V. Pospisil V. Pospisil 4 4 4 Vincitore: F. Tiafoe Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 5-4 → 6-4 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-3 → 5-3 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 F. Tiafoe 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 V. Pospisil 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-4 → 6-4 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 5-3 → 5-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-3 → 5-3 V. Pospisil 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 4-2 → 4-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 4-2 V. Pospisil 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 3-1 → 3-2 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 V. Pospisil 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 ace 5-4 → 6-4 V. Pospisil 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 df A-40 ace ace 5-3 → 5-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 V. Pospisil 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1

Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am

J. Teichmann vs C. Giorgi



Slam Wimbledon J. Teichmann J. Teichmann 2 2 C. Giorgi C. Giorgi 6 6 Vincitore: C. Giorgi Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 C. Giorgi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 J. Teichmann 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 C. Giorgi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 1-5 J. Teichmann 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 C. Giorgi 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 J. Teichmann 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 C. Giorgi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 J. Teichmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 C. Giorgi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 J. Teichmann 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 C. Giorgi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 J. Teichmann 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 C. Giorgi 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 J. Teichmann 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 C. Giorgi 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 J. Teichmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Y. Uchiyama vs C. Alcaraz



Slam Wimbledon Y. Uchiyama Y. Uchiyama 3 7 2 6 3 C. Alcaraz C. Alcaraz 6 6 6 3 6 Vincitore: C. Alcaraz Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 3-6 C. Alcaraz 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 C. Alcaraz 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Uchiyama 15-30 3-2 → 3-3 C. Alcaraz 40-0 3-3 Y. Uchiyama 15-30 3-2 → 3-3 C. Alcaraz 30-0 3-3 Y. Uchiyama 15-30 3-2 → 3-3 C. Alcaraz 30-0 3-3 Y. Uchiyama 15-30 3-2 → 3-3 C. Alcaraz 15-0 3-3 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 15-30 3-2 → 3-3 C. Alcaraz 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 C. Alcaraz 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 C. Alcaraz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 C. Alcaraz 0-15 0-30 15-30 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 C. Alcaraz 0-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 C. Alcaraz 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 C. Alcaraz 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 C. Alcaraz 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 C. Alcaraz 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 C. Alcaraz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 C. Alcaraz 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 5-3* 5*-4 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 C. Alcaraz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 5-5 C. Alcaraz 15-0 15-15 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 C. Alcaraz 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 C. Alcaraz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 C. Alcaraz 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 C. Alcaraz 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 C. Alcaraz 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 C. Alcaraz 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 C. Alcaraz 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 C. Alcaraz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

L. Fernandez vs J. Ostapenko



Slam Wimbledon L. Fernandez L. Fernandez 1 2 J. Ostapenko J. Ostapenko 6 6 Vincitore: J. Ostapenko Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 L. Fernandez 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 J. Ostapenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 L. Fernandez 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 2-4 J. Ostapenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 L. Fernandez 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 J. Ostapenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 L. Fernandez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Ostapenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 L. Fernandez 0-15 15-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-5 → 1-6 J. Ostapenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 L. Fernandez 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 J. Ostapenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 L. Fernandez 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Ostapenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 L. Fernandez 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

A. Hoang vs S. Korda



Slam Wimbledon A. Hoang A. Hoang 5 4 4 S. Korda S. Korda 7 6 6 Vincitore: S. Korda Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 S. Korda 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 4-5 → 4-6 A. Hoang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 3-5 → 4-5 S. Korda 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 3-5 A. Hoang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 S. Korda 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. Hoang 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 S. Korda 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. Hoang 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace df A-40 40-40 ace df A-40 40-40 ace df 40-A 40-40 ace df A-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Korda 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 S. Korda 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 A. Hoang 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 S. Korda 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 3-4 → 3-5 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 S. Korda 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-3 → 2-4 A. Hoang 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 S. Korda 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 1-3 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 S. Korda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 A. Hoang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 S. Korda 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 5-5 → 5-6 S. Korda 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 A. Hoang 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 S. Korda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 S. Korda 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 S. Korda 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 A. Hoang 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 0-2 → 1-2 S. Korda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 A. Hoang 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1

Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am

B. Van De Zandschulp vs G. Barrere



Slam Wimbledon B. Van De Zandschulp B. Van De Zandschulp 6 6 6 7 G. Barrere G. Barrere 2 7 1 6 Vincitore: B. Van De Zandschulp Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 3-1* 3*-2 3*-3 4-3* 5-3* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 B. Van De Zandschulp 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 5-3 → 5-4 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 G. Barrere 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 G. Barrere 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 2-2 → 2-3 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 G. Barrere 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 G. Barrere 0-15 15-30 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 B. Van De Zandschulp 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 G. Barrere 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 1-1 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 G. Barrere 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 G. Barrere 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 G. Barrere 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 B. Van De Zandschulp 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 3-1 G. Barrere 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

S. Sorribes Tormo vs A. Konjuh



Slam Wimbledon S. Sorribes Tormo S. Sorribes Tormo 6 3 6 A. Konjuh A. Konjuh 3 6 3 Vincitore: S. Sorribes Tormo Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 A. Konjuh 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 A. Konjuh 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Konjuh 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 A. Konjuh 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 A. Konjuh 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 A. Konjuh 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 A. Konjuh 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 A. Konjuh 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Konjuh 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Konjuh 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 A. Konjuh 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. Konjuh 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 A. Konjuh 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

M. Kukushkin vs A. Bublik



Slam Wimbledon M. Kukushkin M. Kukushkin 4 2 1 A. Bublik A. Bublik 6 6 6 Vincitore: A. Bublik Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-5 → 1-6 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 A. Bublik 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 2-4 → 3-4 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

I. Begu vs P. Martic



Slam Wimbledon I. Begu I. Begu 7 6 6 P. Martic [26] P. Martic [26] 5 7 3 Vincitore: I. Begu Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 I. Begu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 I. Begu 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 I. Begu 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 P. Martic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 I. Begu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 I. Begu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 0*-2 0-3* 1-3* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 5-3* 5*-4 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 7*-6 7*-7 7-8* 6-6 → 6-7 I. Begu 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 P. Martic 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 I. Begu 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 P. Martic 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 I. Begu 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 P. Martic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 I. Begu 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 P. Martic 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 I. Begu 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 I. Begu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 P. Martic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 I. Begu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 P. Martic 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 5-5 → 6-5 I. Begu 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 P. Martic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 I. Begu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace ace 3-4 → 4-4 P. Martic 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 3-4 I. Begu 0-15 0-30 2-3 → 2-4 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 I. Begu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 P. Martic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 I. Begu 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 1-1 P. Martic 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0

Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am

A. Bolsova vs P. Badosa



Slam Wimbledon A. Bolsova A. Bolsova 2 7 2 P. Badosa [30] P. Badosa [30] 6 5 6 Vincitore: P. Badosa Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 A. Bolsova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 P. Badosa 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 A. Bolsova 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 P. Badosa 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 A. Bolsova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 P. Badosa 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 A. Bolsova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 P. Badosa 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 P. Badosa 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 A. Bolsova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 P. Badosa 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 A. Bolsova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 A. Bolsova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 P. Badosa 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Bolsova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 P. Badosa 0-15 0-30 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 P. Badosa 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 A. Bolsova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

J. Duckworth vs R. Albot



Slam Wimbledon J. Duckworth J. Duckworth 6 6 6 R. Albot R. Albot 4 4 1 Vincitore: J. Duckworth Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 J. Duckworth 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 J. Duckworth 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 J. Duckworth 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Duckworth 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 R. Albot 0-15 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 J. Duckworth 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 J. Duckworth 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Duckworth 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 2-2 → 3-2 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Duckworth 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Duckworth 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 J. Duckworth 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-4 → 4-4 J. Duckworth 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 R. Albot 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 J. Duckworth 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Duckworth 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Duckworth 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

K. Siniakova vs Y. Wang



Slam Wimbledon K. Siniakova K. Siniakova 6 6 Y. Wang Y. Wang 1 0 Vincitore: K. Siniakova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 K. Siniakova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-0 → 6-0 Y. Wang 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-0 → 5-0 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 4-0 Y. Wang 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 K. Siniakova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 Y. Wang 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 K. Siniakova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 Y. Wang 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-0 → 5-1 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 5-0 Y. Wang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 K. Siniakova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 Y. Wang 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

E. Gerasimov vs K. Khachanov



Slam Wimbledon E. Gerasimov E. Gerasimov 1 6 3 K. Khachanov [25] K. Khachanov [25] 6 7 6 Vincitore: K. Khachanov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 E. Gerasimov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 3-5 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 2-4 → 3-4 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 ace 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 ace 1*-5 1-6* 2-6* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 5-6 → 6-6 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 E. Gerasimov 0-15 df 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 4-5 → 5-5 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 ace 3-3 → 3-4 E. Gerasimov 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 E. Gerasimov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 K. Khachanov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 df 1-5 → 1-6 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 1-4 → 1-5 E. Gerasimov 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 df 1-3 → 1-4 K. Khachanov 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 1-2 K. Khachanov 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 0-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

V. Golubic vs D. Collins



Slam Wimbledon V. Golubic V. Golubic 6 6 D. Collins D. Collins 2 0 Vincitore: V. Golubic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-0 → 6-0 D. Collins 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-0 → 5-0 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 D. Collins 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 V. Golubic 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Collins 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 D. Collins 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 4-2 → 5-2 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 4-1 → 4-2 D. Collins 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 D. Collins 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 D. Collins 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am

C. Moutet vs A. Bedene



Slam Wimbledon C. Moutet C. Moutet 4 4 0 A. Bedene A. Bedene 6 6 6 Vincitore: A. Bedene Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 0-6 A. Bedene 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-5 → 0-6 C. Moutet 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-4 → 0-5 A. Bedene 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 0-4 C. Moutet 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 0-3 A. Bedene 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 C. Moutet 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 A. Bedene 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 C. Moutet 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Bedene 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 C. Moutet 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 A. Bedene 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 C. Moutet 15-0 30-0 2-2 → 3-2 A. Bedene 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 C. Moutet 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Bedene 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 C. Moutet 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Bedene 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 C. Moutet 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 A. Bedene 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 C. Moutet 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 A. Bedene 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-4 → 2-4 C. Moutet 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 A. Bedene 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 C. Moutet 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Bedene 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 C. Moutet 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

G. Minnen vs A. Tomljanovic



Slam Wimbledon G. Minnen G. Minnen 2 6 A. Tomljanovic A. Tomljanovic 6 7 Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 4*-6 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 G. Minnen 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 G. Minnen 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 G. Minnen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 G. Minnen 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 G. Minnen 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 G. Minnen 0-15 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 G. Minnen 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

O. Govortsova vs C. Vandeweghe



Slam Wimbledon O. Govortsova O. Govortsova 4 2 C. Vandeweghe C. Vandeweghe 6 6 Vincitore: C. Vandeweghe Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 O. Govortsova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 O. Govortsova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 O. Govortsova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 O. Govortsova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 O. Govortsova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 4-6 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 O. Govortsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 O. Govortsova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 O. Govortsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 O. Govortsova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

J. Vesely vs M. Fucsovics



Slam Wimbledon J. Vesely J. Vesely None 3 4 M. Fucsovics • M. Fucsovics None 6 5 Vincitore: M. Fucsovics Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 M. Fucsovics 0-15 0-30 15-30 None-None 4-5 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 3-5 → 4-5 M. Fucsovics 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 ace 3-4 → 3-5 J. Vesely 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-3 → 2-4 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 1-2 → 1-3 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 J. Vesely 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 M. Fucsovics 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 2-5 → 3-5 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 2-4 → 2-5 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 M. Fucsovics 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 J. Vesely 0-15 0-30 40-30 ace 1-2 → 2-2 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am

L. Tsurenko vs Y. Putintseva



Slam Wimbledon T. Pironkova T. Pironkova 3 1 Y. Putintseva Y. Putintseva 6 6 Vincitore: Y. Putintseva Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 Y. Putintseva 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 T. Pironkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 Y. Putintseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 T. Pironkova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 Y. Putintseva 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 T. Pironkova 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6

E. Ruusuvuori vs M. Giron



Slam Wimbledon E. Ruusuvuori E. Ruusuvuori 4 6 2 6 4 M. Giron M. Giron 6 2 6 0 6 Vincitore: M. Giron Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 4-6 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 E. Ruusuvuori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 E. Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 M. Giron 0-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 E. Ruusuvuori 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 E. Ruusuvuori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Giron 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 E. Ruusuvuori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-0 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-0 → 6-0 E. Ruusuvuori 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-0 → 5-0 M. Giron 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-0 → 4-0 E. Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 M. Giron 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 E. Ruusuvuori 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 M. Giron 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 E. Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 E. Ruusuvuori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 E. Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 M. Giron 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 E. Ruusuvuori 15-0 15-15 30-15 4-2 → 5-2 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 E. Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Giron 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 E. Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Ruusuvuori 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 E. Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 E. Ruusuvuori 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 E. Ruusuvuori 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 E. Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

M. Trungelliti vs B. Bonzi



Slam Wimbledon M. Trungelliti M. Trungelliti 1 6 6 3 4 B. Bonzi B. Bonzi 6 1 4 6 6 Vincitore: B. Bonzi Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 4-6 B. Bonzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 M. Trungelliti 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 B. Bonzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 B. Bonzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 M. Trungelliti 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 B. Bonzi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 B. Bonzi 0-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Trungelliti 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 B. Bonzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 B. Bonzi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-5 → 2-5 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 B. Bonzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 B. Bonzi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 M. Trungelliti 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 B. Bonzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 M. Trungelliti 15-0 15-15 5-4 → 6-4 B. Bonzi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 M. Trungelliti 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 B. Bonzi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 B. Bonzi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 B. Bonzi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 M. Trungelliti 0-1 → 1-1 B. Bonzi 1-1 M. Trungelliti 0-1 → 1-1 B. Bonzi 1-1 M. Trungelliti 15-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 B. Bonzi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 B. Bonzi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 B. Bonzi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 B. Bonzi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 B. Bonzi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 B. Bonzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 B. Bonzi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 M. Trungelliti 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 B. Bonzi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

E. Alexandrova vs M. Osorio Serrano



Slam Wimbledon E. Alexandrova [32] E. Alexandrova [32] 5 2 M. Osorio Serrano M. Osorio Serrano 7 6 Vincitore: M. Osorio Serrano Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 E. Alexandrova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 M. Osorio Serrano 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 E. Alexandrova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 M. Osorio Serrano 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-2 → 2-3 E. Alexandrova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Osorio Serrano 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Alexandrova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 M. Osorio Serrano 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 E. Alexandrova 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 M. Osorio Serrano 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 E. Alexandrova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 ace 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 M. Osorio Serrano 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 E. Alexandrova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 M. Osorio Serrano 0-15 15-15 15-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 E. Alexandrova 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 df 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 M. Osorio Serrano 15-0 15-15 40-15 4-0 → 4-1 E. Alexandrova 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-0 → 4-0 M. Osorio Serrano 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 2-0 → 3-0 E. Alexandrova 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Osorio Serrano 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am

J. Munar vs I. Ivashka



Slam Wimbledon J. Munar J. Munar 1 5 6 I. Ivashka I. Ivashka 6 7 7 Vincitore: I. Ivashka Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 4*-5 4*-6 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 2-3 → 3-3 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 J. Munar 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-5 → 1-6 I. Ivashka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 I. Ivashka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Munar 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

A. Sevastova vs Z. Diyas



Slam Wimbledon A. Sevastova A. Sevastova 6 6 Z. Diyas Z. Diyas 4 1 Vincitore: A. Sevastova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 Z. Diyas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 Z. Diyas 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 A. Sevastova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 Z. Diyas 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 A. Sevastova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 Z. Diyas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Sevastova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 Z. Diyas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 A. Sevastova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 Z. Diyas 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 2-4 Z. Diyas 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Sevastova 2-3 Z. Diyas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Z. Diyas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Z. Diyas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

D. Kasatkina vs P. Tig



Slam Wimbledon D. Kasatkina [31] D. Kasatkina [31] 6 3 6 P. Tig P. Tig 0 6 3 Vincitore: D. Kasatkina Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 D. Kasatkina 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 P. Tig 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 P. Tig 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 D. Kasatkina 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 P. Tig 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 D. Kasatkina 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 P. Tig 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Kasatkina 0-30 0-0 → 1-0 P. Tig 15-30 1-0 D. Kasatkina 0-30 0-0 → 1-0 P. Tig 15-15 1-0 D. Kasatkina 0-30 0-0 → 1-0 P. Tig 15-0 1-0 D. Kasatkina 0-30 0-0 → 1-0 P. Tig 15-0 1-0 D. Kasatkina 0-15 0-30 15-30 0-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 P. Tig 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 D. Kasatkina 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 P. Tig 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 D. Kasatkina 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 2-4 P. Tig 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 P. Tig 15-0 30-0 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 D. Kasatkina 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 P. Tig 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-0 D. Kasatkina 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-0 → 6-0 P. Tig 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-0 → 5-0 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 P. Tig 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 D. Kasatkina 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 P. Tig 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

F. Fognini vs L. Djere



Slam Wimbledon F. Fognini [26] F. Fognini [26] 6 6 0 6 L. Djere L. Djere 3 4 6 4 Vincitore: F. Fognini Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-4 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 F. Fognini 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 1-2 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 0-6 F. Fognini 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 0-5 → 0-6 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-4 → 0-5 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 0-3 → 0-4 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 0-3 F. Fognini 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 L. Djere 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 6-4 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 5-3 → 5-4 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 4-3 → 5-3 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 F. Fognini 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 3-0 → 3-1 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 F. Fognini 30-0 5-3 → 6-3 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 df ace 5-2 → 5-3 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 F. Fognini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-1 → 2-2 F. Fognini 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am

A. Bogdan vs A. Pavlyuchenkova



Slam Wimbledon A. Bogdan A. Bogdan 2 2 A. Pavlyuchenkova [16] A. Pavlyuchenkova [16] 6 6 Vincitore: A. Pavlyuchenkova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 A. Bogdan 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 A. Bogdan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Bogdan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Bogdan 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 A. Bogdan 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. Bogdan 0-15 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Bogdan 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Bogdan 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

J-W. Tsonga vs M. Ymer



Slam Wimbledon J-W. Tsonga J-W. Tsonga 5 7 7 4 3 M. Ymer M. Ymer 7 6 5 6 6 Vincitore: M. Ymer Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 3-6 J-W. Tsonga 15-15 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 3-5 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Ymer 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J-W. Tsonga 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Ymer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 M. Ymer 0-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Ymer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 M. Ymer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 J-W. Tsonga 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 M. Ymer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 J-W. Tsonga 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 J-W. Tsonga 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 J-W. Tsonga 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 5-3* 5*-4 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 15-15 30-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 J-W. Tsonga 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 J-W. Tsonga 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 J-W. Tsonga 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 J-W. Tsonga 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Ymer 1-1 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 J-W. Tsonga 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 M. Ymer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J-W. Tsonga 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

S. Johnson vs D. Novak



Slam Wimbledon S. Johnson S. Johnson 7 6 7 D. Novak D. Novak 6 2 5 Vincitore: S. Johnson Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 df 6-5 → 7-5 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 D. Novak 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 ace 3-3 → 3-4 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 3-2 → 3-3 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-1 → 3-2 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 D. Novak 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 5-1 → 5-2 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 D. Novak 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 4-0 → 4-1 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 D. Novak 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 S. Johnson 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 2-0 D. Novak 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 ace 3*-1 3-2* 3-3* 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 ace 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 8*-7 6-6 → 7-6 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 5-5 → 6-5 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 S. Johnson 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 4-3 D. Novak 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 S. Johnson 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 40-40 40-A A-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 2-1 → 2-2 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace ace 1-0 → 1-1 S. Johnson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

L. Davis vs M. Keys



Slam Wimbledon L. Davis L. Davis 1 4 M. Keys [23] M. Keys [23] 6 6 Vincitore: M. Keys Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Keys 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 4-5 → 4-6 L. Davis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 4-4 → 4-5 M. Keys 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 L. Davis 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 M. Keys 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 L. Davis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 2-1 → 2-2 L. Davis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Keys 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Davis 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 M. Keys 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 L. Davis 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-4 → 1-5 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 L. Davis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-3 → 1-3 M. Keys 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 L. Davis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

D. Koepfer vs S. Kwon



Slam Wimbledon D. Koepfer D. Koepfer 6 6 7 5 6 S. Kwon S. Kwon 3 7 6 7 3 Vincitore: D. Koepfer Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-3 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 df 5-3 → 6-3 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 D. Koepfer 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 S. Kwon 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 4-1 → 4-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 S. Kwon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 5-7 S. Kwon 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 5-6 → 5-7 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 5-5 → 5-6 S. Kwon 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 D. Koepfer 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 30-15 ace 3-5 → 4-5 S. Kwon 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 ace 2-4 → 3-4 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 2-4 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 ace 3-0* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 6-2* 6-6 → 7-6 D. Koepfer 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 S. Kwon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 5-5 → 5-6 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 5-5 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 5-3 → 5-4 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 5-2 → 5-3 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-0 → 5-1 S. Kwon 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-0 → 5-0 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Kwon 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 ace 4-5* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 7*-8 8*-8 8-9* 6-6 → 6-7 S. Kwon 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 6-5 → 6-6 D. Koepfer 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 5-5 → 6-5 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 D. Koepfer 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 4-2 → 4-3 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 D. Koepfer 15-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 S. Kwon 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 4-2 → 4-3 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Kwon 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-30 1-0 → 2-0 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am

A. Karatsev vs J. Chardy



Slam Wimbledon A. Karatsev [20] A. Karatsev [20] 6 6 3 J. Chardy J. Chardy 7 7 6 Vincitore: J. Chardy Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 A. Karatsev 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 J. Chardy 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Karatsev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 5-4* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 6-7* 6-6 → 6-7 J. Chardy 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 A. Karatsev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 J. Chardy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Chardy 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Karatsev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. Karatsev 15-0 15-15 30-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Chardy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Karatsev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 3-4* 4-4* 4*-5 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 A. Karatsev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 3-4 → 4-4 J. Chardy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 2-2 → 2-3 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 J. Chardy 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Chardy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

N. Hibino vs B. Pera



Slam Wimbledon N. Hibino N. Hibino 6 5 6 B. Pera B. Pera 1 7 3 Vincitore: N. Hibino Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 B. Pera 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 N. Hibino 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 B. Pera 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 N. Hibino 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 B. Pera 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 N. Hibino 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 B. Pera 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 N. Hibino 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 B. Pera 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 N. Hibino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 B. Pera 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 N. Hibino 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-40 4-5 → 5-5 B. Pera 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 N. Hibino 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 B. Pera 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 N. Hibino 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 2-3 → 3-3 B. Pera 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 2-3 N. Hibino 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 B. Pera 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 1-2 N. Hibino 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 B. Pera 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 B. Pera 0-0 Risultato 6-1 N. Hibino 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 B. Pera 0-0

M. Vondrousova vs A. Kontaveit



Slam Wimbledon M. Vondrousova M. Vondrousova 2 6 6 A. Kontaveit [24] A. Kontaveit [24] 6 4 2 Vincitore: M. Vondrousova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 M. Vondrousova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 M. Vondrousova 30-40 4-1 M. Vondrousova 5-2 M. Vondrousova 30-40 4-1 A. Kontaveit 30-40 4-2 M. Vondrousova 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 A. Kontaveit 30-40 4-2 M. Vondrousova 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 A. Kontaveit 30-30 4-2 M. Vondrousova 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 A. Kontaveit 15-0 4-2 M. Vondrousova 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 A. Kontaveit 4-2 M. Vondrousova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 A. Kontaveit 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 M. Vondrousova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 M. Vondrousova 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 M. Vondrousova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 A. Kontaveit 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 M. Vondrousova 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 A. Kontaveit 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Vondrousova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 M. Vondrousova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 M. Vondrousova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 A. Kontaveit 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 M. Vondrousova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 A. Kontaveit 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 M. Vondrousova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Kontaveit 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 M. Vondrousova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Kontaveit 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Vondrousova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

C. Liu vs E. Rybakina



Slam Wimbledon C. Liu C. Liu 4 4 E. Rybakina [18] E. Rybakina [18] 6 6 Vincitore: E. Rybakina Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 E. Rybakina 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 C. Liu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-5 → 4-5 E. Rybakina 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 C. Liu 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 E. Rybakina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 C. Liu 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 3-1 → 3-2 E. Rybakina 15-0 30-0 40-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 C. Liu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-1 → 2-1 E. Rybakina 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 C. Liu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 E. Rybakina 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 C. Liu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 4-5 E. Rybakina 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 3-4 → 3-5 C. Liu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 E. Rybakina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 C. Liu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 1-3 → 2-3 E. Rybakina 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 C. Liu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 0-2 → 1-2 E. Rybakina 15-0 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 C. Liu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

M. Kecmanovic vs R. Bautista Agut



Slam Wimbledon M. Kecmanovic M. Kecmanovic 0 3 3 7 2 R. Bautista Agut [8] • R. Bautista Agut [8] 0 6 6 6 3 Gioco sospeso Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 R. Bautista Agut 2-3 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 1-3 → 2-3 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 5-3* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 5-6 → 6-6 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 R. Bautista Agut A-40 5-3 → 5-4 M. Kecmanovic 5-4 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-2 → 4-3 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 2-1 → 3-1 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 3-5 → 3-6 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 ace ace 3-4 → 3-5 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 3-4 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 1-3 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 1-2 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-5 → 3-6 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 2-5 → 3-5 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-4 → 2-5 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 1-2 → 1-3 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am

K. Muchova vs S. Zhang



Slam Wimbledon K. Muchova [19] K. Muchova [19] 6 6 S. Zhang S. Zhang 3 3 Vincitore: K. Muchova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 K. Muchova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 K. Muchova 15-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 S. Zhang 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 K. Muchova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 K. Muchova 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 K. Muchova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 S. Zhang 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 K. Muchova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 K. Muchova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 K. Muchova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 S. Zhang 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 K. Muchova 0-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 S. Zhang 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

S. Querrey vs P. Carreno Busta



Slam Wimbledon S. Querrey S. Querrey 7 6 7 P. Carreno Busta [11] P. Carreno Busta [11] 6 4 5 Vincitore: S. Querrey Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 S. Querrey 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 7-5 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 S. Querrey 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 4-5 S. Querrey 15-0 15-15 30-15 2-5 → 3-5 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 S. Querrey 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 2-4 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 S. Querrey 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 S. Querrey 15-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 S. Querrey 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 S. Querrey 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 S. Querrey 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 S. Querrey 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Querrey 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 1-4* 1-5* 2*-5 4-5* 3*-5 4-5* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 6-6 → 7-6 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 S. Querrey 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 S. Querrey 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 S. Querrey 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 S. Querrey 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 S. Querrey 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Querrey 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

T. Fritz vs B. Nakashima



Slam Wimbledon T. Fritz [31] T. Fritz [31] 7 3 6 7 B. Nakashima B. Nakashima 5 6 4 5 Vincitore: T. Fritz Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 7-5 B. Nakashima 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 T. Fritz 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 2-1 → 2-2 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 B. Nakashima 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 1-1 T. Fritz 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 B. Nakashima 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 T. Fritz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 B. Nakashima 3-2 → 3-3 T. Fritz 3-3 B. Nakashima 3-2 → 3-3 T. Fritz 3-3 B. Nakashima 30-15 30-15 3-2 → 3-3 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 T. Fritz 0-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 B. Nakashima 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 B. Nakashima 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 T. Fritz 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 B. Nakashima 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 B. Nakashima 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 4-5 → 5-5 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 B. Nakashima 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

J. Pegula vs L. Samsonova



Slam Wimbledon J. Pegula [22] J. Pegula [22] 4 6 3 L. Samsonova L. Samsonova 6 3 6 Vincitore: L. Samsonova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 L. Samsonova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 J. Pegula 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 L. Samsonova 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 J. Pegula 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 L. Samsonova 3-3 J. Pegula 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 L. Samsonova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 J. Pegula 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 L. Samsonova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Pegula 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 L. Samsonova 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 J. Pegula 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 L. Samsonova 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 J. Pegula 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 df 5-1 → 5-2 L. Samsonova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 J. Pegula 15-0 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 L. Samsonova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 J. Pegula 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 L. Samsonova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Pegula 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 L. Samsonova 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 J. Pegula 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 3-5 → 4-5 L. Samsonova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 J. Pegula 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df ace 40-A 40-40 df ace A-40 40-40 df ace 40-A 40-40 df ace A-40 df 40-40 df ace 40-A df 3-3 → 3-4 L. Samsonova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 J. Pegula 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 L. Samsonova 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Pegula 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 L. Samsonova 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Pegula 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

M. Sakkari vs S. Rogers



Slam Wimbledon M. Sakkari [15] • M. Sakkari [15] 0 5 0 S. Rogers S. Rogers 0 7 0 Gioco sospeso Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 M. Sakkari 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 S. Rogers 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 M. Sakkari 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 S. Rogers 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 5-5 M. Sakkari 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df ace A-40 40-40 df ace 40-A 40-40 df ace A-40 40-40 df ace 40-A df 4-4 → 4-5 S. Rogers 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 4-3 → 4-4 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 S. Rogers 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 M. Sakkari 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 S. Rogers 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 M. Sakkari 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 S. Rogers 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am

K. Nishikori vs A. Popyrin



Slam Wimbledon K. Nishikori K. Nishikori 6 6 6 A. Popyrin A. Popyrin 4 4 4 Vincitore: K. Nishikori Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 A. Popyrin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 A. Popyrin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 K. Nishikori 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Popyrin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Popyrin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 A. Popyrin 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-4 → 5-4 K. Nishikori 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 2-3 → 3-3 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Popyrin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 A. Popyrin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 A. Popyrin 0-15 0-40 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 A. Popyrin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 K. Nishikori 0-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 A. Popyrin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

G. Mager vs J. Londero



Slam Wimbledon J. Londero J. Londero 6 0 6 3 G. Mager G. Mager 7 6 4 6 Vincitore: G. Mager Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 G. Mager 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 J. Londero 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Londero 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 G. Mager 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 J. Londero 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 J. Londero 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 G. Mager 0-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 J. Londero 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 G. Mager 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 J. Londero 15-0 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 G. Mager 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 0-6 J. Londero 0-15 0-30 0-1 G. Mager 30-30 0-0 → 0-1 J. Londero 0-1 G. Mager 0-15 15-15 0-15 30-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 30-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 3*-4 3*-5 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 G. Mager 15-0 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 2-4 → 3-4 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 J. Londero 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 G. Mager 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 J. Londero 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 G. Mager 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

S. Cirstea vs S. Murray Sharan



Slam Wimbledon S. Cirstea S. Cirstea 6 6 S. Murray Sharan S. Murray Sharan 3 3 Vincitore: S. Cirstea Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 S. Murray Sharan 15-0 30-0 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 S. Murray Sharan 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 S. Cirstea 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Murray Sharan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 S. Cirstea 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 S. Murray Sharan 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 S. Cirstea 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 S. Murray Sharan 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 S. Murray Sharan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 S. Murray Sharan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 S. Cirstea 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 S. Murray Sharan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 S. Cirstea 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 2-1 S. Murray Sharan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 S. Cirstea 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

E. Mertens vs L. Zhu



Slam Wimbledon E. Mertens [13] E. Mertens [13] 0 6 6 0 L. Zhu • L. Zhu 0 2 0 0 Vincitore: E. Mertens Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 L. Zhu 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 40-15 5-0 → 6-0 L. Zhu 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-0 → 5-0 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 L. Zhu 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 L. Zhu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 L. Zhu 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 E. Mertens 15-15 30-15 30-15 30-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 L. Zhu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 E. Mertens 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 L. Zhu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 L. Zhu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

D. Shapovalov vs P. Andujar

