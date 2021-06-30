Wimbledon 2021 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: I risultati completi del Day 3. Andy Murray vince al quinto. Novak Djokovic senza faticare è già al terzo turno. Out Bianca Andreescu

30/06/2021 23:25 171 commenti
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon

Continua la marcia a Wimbledon di Novak Djokovic (ATP 1) per confermare il titolo vinto due anni fa. Dopo aver perso a sorpresa un set nel turno precedente, al Centre Court il serbo non ha lasciato scampo al 35enne Kevin Anderson (102) vincendo l’incontro con il punteggio di 6-3 6-3 6-3 in 1h41′. Tre set che si sono ripetuti nel punteggio ma anche quasi nei break, sempre ottenuti nel primo e terzo set all’ottavo game e nel secondo al settimo e nono gioco da parte del numero uno al mondo.
Nel prossimo turno Djokovic affronterà Denis Kudla (114).

Ha rispettato i pronostici della vigilia la sfida d’esordio nel torneo tra Nick Kyrgios (60) e Ugo Humbert (25) per il passaggio al secondo turno. L’australiano ha dovuto giocarsela fino al 9-7 nel quinto set per avere la meglio sul 23enne francese. Di nuovo protagonista ai Championships, anche Andy Murray (118) è dovuto ricorrere alla quinta e decisiva frazione per piegare il tedesco Oscar Otte (151) con il risultato di 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 nel match di night session (chiusosi alle 23h27).

In campo femminile eliminata ancora una volta al primo di turno di Wimbledon Bianca Andreescu (7). La tennista canadese ha perso in due set contro Alize Cornet (58), che l’aveva già estromessa meno di due settimane fa a Berlino.

GBR Wimbledon – 1°-2° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm
N. Djokovic SRB vs K. Anderson RSA

Slam Wimbledon
N. Djokovic [1]
6
6
6
K. Anderson
3
3
3
Vincitore: N. Djokovic


K. Boulter GBR vs A. Sabalenka BLR

Slam Wimbledon
K. Boulter
6
3
3
A. Sabalenka [2]
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Sabalenka


O. Otte GER vs A. Murray GBR

Slam Wimbledon
O. Otte
3
6
6
4
2
A. Murray
6
4
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Murray



No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
E. Svitolina UKR vs A. Van Uytvanck BEL

Slam Wimbledon
E. Svitolina [3]
6
2
6
A. Van Uytvanck
3
6
3
Vincitore: E. Svitolina


N. Kyrgios AUS vs U. Humbert FRA

Slam Wimbledon
N. Kyrgios
6
4
3
6
9
U. Humbert [21]
4
6
6
1
7
Vincitore: N. Kyrgios


D. Evans GBR vs D. Lajovic SRB

Slam Wimbledon
D. Evans [22]
6
6
6
D. Lajovic
3
3
4
Vincitore: D. Evans


O. Jabeur TUN vs V. Williams USA

Slam Wimbledon
O. Jabeur [21]
7
6
V. Williams
5
0
Vincitore: O. Jabeur



No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
A. Cornet FRA vs B. Andreescu CAN

Slam Wimbledon
A. Cornet
6
6
B. Andreescu [5]
2
1
Vincitore: A. Cornet


L. Pouille FRA vs C. Norrie GBR

Slam Wimbledon
L. Pouille
7
5
2
5
C. Norrie [29]
6
7
6
7
Vincitore: C. Norrie


F. Auger-Aliassime CAN vs T. Monteiro BRA

Slam Wimbledon
F. Auger-Aliassime [16]
6
6
6
T. Monteiro
3
3
3
Vincitore: F. Auger-Aliassime


I. Swiatek POL vs V. Zvonareva RUS

Slam Wimbledon
I. Swiatek [7]
6
6
V. Zvonareva
1
3
Vincitore: I. Swiatek


M. Brengle USA vs S. Kenin USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Brengle
6
6
S. Kenin [4]
2
4
Vincitore: M. Brengle



No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
M. Berrettini ITA vs G. Pella ARG

Slam Wimbledon
M. Berrettini [7]
6
3
6
6
G. Pella
4
6
4
0
Vincitore: M. Berrettini


F. Verdasco ESP vs G. Dimitrov BUL

Slam Wimbledon
F. Verdasco
6
3
4
4
G. Dimitrov [18]
3
6
6
6
Vincitore: G. Dimitrov


B. Bencic SUI vs K. Juvan SLO

Slam Wimbledon
B. Bencic [9]
3
3
K. Juvan
6
6
Vincitore: K. Juvan


L. Pattinama Kerkhove NED vs G. Muguruza ESP

Slam Wimbledon
L. Pattinama Kerkhove
1
4
G. Muguruza [11]
6
6
Vincitore: G. Muguruza



Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Thompson AUS vs C. Ruud NOR

Slam Wimbledon
J. Thompson
7
7
2
2
6
C. Ruud [12]
6
6
6
6
2
Vincitore: J. Thompson


G. Monfils FRA vs C. O’Connell AUS

Slam Wimbledon
C. O'Connell
6
2
6
6
4
G. Monfils [13]
4
6
7
4
6
Vincitore: G. Monfils


V. Azarenka BLR vs K. Kozlova UKR

Slam Wimbledon
V. Azarenka [12]
6
6
K. Kozlova
1
3
Vincitore: V. Azarenka


D. Schwartzman ARG vs L. Broady GBR

Slam Wimbledon
D. Schwartzman [9]
4
6
6
6
L. Broady
6
2
1
4
Vincitore: D. Schwartzman


K. Ahn USA vs S. Stephens USA

Slam Wimbledon
K. Ahn
5
3
S. Stephens
7
6
Vincitore: S. Stephens



Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
Y. Nishioka JPN vs J. Isner USA

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Nishioka
7
2
6
6
6
J. Isner [28]
6
6
3
7
4
Vincitore: Y. Nishioka


M. Cilic CRO vs S. Caruso ITA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Cilic [32]
7
7
6
S. Caruso
6
6
1
Vincitore: M. Cilic


E. Raducanu GBR vs V. Diatchenko RUS

Slam Wimbledon
E. Raducanu
7
6
V. Diatchenko
6
0
Vincitore: E. Raducanu


L. Harris RSA vs A. Rublev RUS

Slam Wimbledon
L. Harris
1
2
5
A. Rublev [5]
6
6
7
Vincitore: A. Rublev


Ka. Pliskova CZE vs D. Vekic CRO

Slam Wimbledon
Ka. Pliskova [8]
6
6
D. Vekic
2
2
Vincitore: Ka. Pliskova



Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Linette POL vs A. Anisimova USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Linette
2
6
6
A. Anisimova
6
3
1
Vincitore: M. Linette


B. Zapata Miralles ESP vs C. Garin CHI

Slam Wimbledon
C. Garin [17]
6
6
3
6
6
B. Zapata Miralles
7
3
6
3
2
Vincitore: C. Garin


L. Sonego ITA vs P. Sousa POR

Slam Wimbledon
L. Sonego [23]
6
7
6
P. Sousa
2
5
0
Vincitore: L. Sonego


A. Seppi ITA vs D. Kudla USA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Seppi
2
4
2
D. Kudla
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Kudla


N. Podoroska ARG vs T. Martincova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
N. Podoroska
3
6
T. Martincova
6
7
Vincitore: T. Martincova



Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
Kr. Pliskova CZE vs D. Kovinic MNE

Slam Wimbledon
Kr. Pliskova
3
6
6
A. Sharma
6
4
4
Vincitore: Kr. Pliskova


D. Galan COL vs F. Coria ARG

Slam Wimbledon
D. Galan
6
4
7
7
F. Coria
4
6
5
5
Vincitore: D. Galan


E. Perez AUS vs C. Burel FRA

Slam Wimbledon
E. Perez
2
2
C. Burel
6
6
Vincitore: C. Burel


F. Tiafoe USA vs V. Pospisil CAN

Slam Wimbledon
F. Tiafoe
6
6
6
V. Pospisil
4
4
4
Vincitore: F. Tiafoe



Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Teichmann SUI vs C. Giorgi ITA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Teichmann
2
2
C. Giorgi
6
6
Vincitore: C. Giorgi


Y. Uchiyama JPN vs C. Alcaraz ESP

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Uchiyama
3
7
2
6
3
C. Alcaraz
6
6
6
3
6
Vincitore: C. Alcaraz


L. Fernandez CAN vs J. Ostapenko LAT

Slam Wimbledon
L. Fernandez
1
2
J. Ostapenko
6
6
Vincitore: J. Ostapenko


A. Hoang FRA vs S. Korda USA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Hoang
5
4
4
S. Korda
7
6
6
Vincitore: S. Korda



Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Van De Zandschulp NED vs G. Barrere FRA

Slam Wimbledon
B. Van De Zandschulp
6
6
6
7
G. Barrere
2
7
1
6
Vincitore: B. Van De Zandschulp


S. Sorribes Tormo ESP vs A. Konjuh CRO

Slam Wimbledon
S. Sorribes Tormo
6
3
6
A. Konjuh
3
6
3
Vincitore: S. Sorribes Tormo


M. Kukushkin KAZ vs A. Bublik KAZ

Slam Wimbledon
M. Kukushkin
4
2
1
A. Bublik
6
6
6
Vincitore: A. Bublik


I. Begu ROU vs P. Martic CRO

Slam Wimbledon
I. Begu
7
6
6
P. Martic [26]
5
7
3
Vincitore: I. Begu



Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Bolsova ESP vs P. Badosa ESP

Slam Wimbledon
A. Bolsova
2
7
2
P. Badosa [30]
6
5
6
Vincitore: P. Badosa


J. Duckworth AUS vs R. Albot MDA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Duckworth
6
6
6
R. Albot
4
4
1
Vincitore: J. Duckworth


K. Siniakova CZE vs Y. Wang CHN

Slam Wimbledon
K. Siniakova
6
6
Y. Wang
1
0
Vincitore: K. Siniakova


E. Gerasimov BLR vs K. Khachanov RUS

Slam Wimbledon
E. Gerasimov
1
6
3
K. Khachanov [25]
6
7
6
Vincitore: K. Khachanov


V. Golubic SUI vs D. Collins USA

Slam Wimbledon
V. Golubic
6
6
D. Collins
2
0
Vincitore: V. Golubic



Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Moutet FRA vs A. Bedene SLO

Slam Wimbledon
C. Moutet
4
4
0
A. Bedene
6
6
6
Vincitore: A. Bedene


G. Minnen BEL vs A. Tomljanovic AUS

Slam Wimbledon
G. Minnen
2
6
A. Tomljanovic
6
7
Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic


O. Govortsova BLR vs C. Vandeweghe USA

Slam Wimbledon
O. Govortsova
4
2
C. Vandeweghe
6
6
Vincitore: C. Vandeweghe


J. Vesely CZE vs M. Fucsovics HUN

Slam Wimbledon
J. Vesely
None
3
4
M. Fucsovics
None
6
5
Vincitore: M. Fucsovics



Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Tsurenko UKR vs Y. Putintseva KAZ

Slam Wimbledon
T. Pironkova
3
1
Y. Putintseva
6
6
Vincitore: Y. Putintseva


E. Ruusuvuori FIN vs M. Giron USA

Slam Wimbledon
E. Ruusuvuori
4
6
2
6
4
M. Giron
6
2
6
0
6
Vincitore: M. Giron


M. Trungelliti ARG vs B. Bonzi FRA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Trungelliti
1
6
6
3
4
B. Bonzi
6
1
4
6
6
Vincitore: B. Bonzi


E. Alexandrova RUS vs M. Osorio Serrano COL

Slam Wimbledon
E. Alexandrova [32]
5
2
M. Osorio Serrano
7
6
Vincitore: M. Osorio Serrano



Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Munar ESP vs I. Ivashka BLR

Slam Wimbledon
J. Munar
1
5
6
I. Ivashka
6
7
7
Vincitore: I. Ivashka


A. Sevastova LAT vs Z. Diyas KAZ

Slam Wimbledon
A. Sevastova
6
6
Z. Diyas
4
1
Vincitore: A. Sevastova


D. Kasatkina RUS vs P. Tig ROU

Slam Wimbledon
D. Kasatkina [31]
6
3
6
P. Tig
0
6
3
Vincitore: D. Kasatkina


F. Fognini ITA vs L. Djere SRB

Slam Wimbledon
F. Fognini [26]
6
6
0
6
L. Djere
3
4
6
4
Vincitore: F. Fognini



Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Bogdan ROU vs A. Pavlyuchenkova RUS

Slam Wimbledon
A. Bogdan
2
2
A. Pavlyuchenkova [16]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Pavlyuchenkova


J-W. Tsonga FRA vs M. Ymer SWE

Slam Wimbledon
J-W. Tsonga
5
7
7
4
3
M. Ymer
7
6
5
6
6
Vincitore: M. Ymer


S. Johnson USA vs D. Novak AUT

Slam Wimbledon
S. Johnson
7
6
7
D. Novak
6
2
5
Vincitore: S. Johnson


L. Davis USA vs M. Keys USA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Davis
1
4
M. Keys [23]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Keys


D. Koepfer GER vs S. Kwon KOR

Slam Wimbledon
D. Koepfer
6
6
7
5
6
S. Kwon
3
7
6
7
3
Vincitore: D. Koepfer



Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Karatsev RUS vs J. Chardy FRA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Karatsev [20]
6
6
3
J. Chardy
7
7
6
Vincitore: J. Chardy


N. Hibino JPN vs B. Pera USA

Slam Wimbledon
N. Hibino
6
5
6
B. Pera
1
7
3
Vincitore: N. Hibino


M. Vondrousova CZE vs A. Kontaveit EST

Slam Wimbledon
M. Vondrousova
2
6
6
A. Kontaveit [24]
6
4
2
Vincitore: M. Vondrousova


C. Liu USA vs E. Rybakina KAZ

Slam Wimbledon
C. Liu
4
4
E. Rybakina [18]
6
6
Vincitore: E. Rybakina


M. Kecmanovic SRB vs R. Bautista Agut ESP

Slam Wimbledon
M. Kecmanovic
0
3
3
7
2
R. Bautista Agut [8]
0
6
6
6
3
Gioco sospeso



Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
K. Muchova CZE vs S. Zhang CHN

Slam Wimbledon
K. Muchova [19]
6
6
S. Zhang
3
3
Vincitore: K. Muchova


S. Querrey USA vs P. Carreno Busta ESP

Slam Wimbledon
S. Querrey
7
6
7
P. Carreno Busta [11]
6
4
5
Vincitore: S. Querrey


T. Fritz USA vs B. Nakashima USA

Slam Wimbledon
T. Fritz [31]
7
3
6
7
B. Nakashima
5
6
4
5
Vincitore: T. Fritz


J. Pegula USA vs L. Samsonova RUS

Slam Wimbledon
J. Pegula [22]
4
6
3
L. Samsonova
6
3
6
Vincitore: L. Samsonova


M. Sakkari GRE vs S. Rogers USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Sakkari [15]
0
5
0
S. Rogers
0
7
0
Gioco sospeso



Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
K. Nishikori JPN vs A. Popyrin AUS

Slam Wimbledon
K. Nishikori
6
6
6
A. Popyrin
4
4
4
Vincitore: K. Nishikori


G. Mager ITA vs J. Londero ARG

Slam Wimbledon
J. Londero
6
0
6
3
G. Mager
7
6
4
6
Vincitore: G. Mager


S. Cirstea ROU vs S. Murray Sharan GBR

Slam Wimbledon
S. Cirstea
6
6
S. Murray Sharan
3
3
Vincitore: S. Cirstea


E. Mertens BEL vs L. Zhu CHN

Slam Wimbledon
E. Mertens [13]
0
6
6
0
L. Zhu
0
2
0
0
Vincitore: E. Mertens


D. Shapovalov CAN vs P. Andujar ESP

ATP ATP Wimbledon
Shapovalov D.
Andujar P.
Vincitore:Shapovalov D per ritiro


