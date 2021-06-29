Challenger Porto: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Sconfitte per Giustino e Marcora

Lorenzo Giustino ITA, 1991.09.10
CHALLENGER Porto (Portogallo) – 1° Turno, cemento
Central Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Goncalo Oliveira vs [WC] Nuno Borges
CH CH Porto
Oliveira G.
6
6
Borges N.
1
2
Vincitore: Oliveira G.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Oliveira G.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
Oliveira G.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Borges N.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Oliveira G.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Borges N.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Borges N.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
Oliveira G.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Borges N.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Borges N.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Oliveira G.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Lorenzo Giustino vs [5] Frederico Ferreira Silva
CH CH Porto
Giustino L.
4
6
3
Ferreira Silva F.
6
4
6
Vincitore: Ferreira Silva F.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Giustino L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
Ferreira Silva F.
3-4 → 3-5
Giustino L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Ferreira Silva F.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Giustino L.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
Ferreira Silva F.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 1-3
Giustino L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Ferreira Silva F.
0-1 → 0-2
Giustino L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Ferreira Silva F.
5-4 → 6-4
Giustino L.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Ferreira Silva F.
4-3 → 4-4
Ferreira Silva F.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
Ferreira Silva F.
2-1 → 3-1
Giustino L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Ferreira Silva F.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Giustino L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Ferreira Silva F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Giustino L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
Ferreira Silva F.
3-4 → 3-5
Giustino L.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Ferreira Silva F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Giustino L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Ferreira Silva F.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Giustino L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Ferreira Silva F.
1-0 → 1-1
3. [Q] Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Joao Domingues
CH CH Porto
Blancaneaux G.
6
6
6
Domingues J.
7
2
4
Vincitore: Blancaneaux G.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Blancaneaux G.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Blancaneaux G.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Domingues J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
Blancaneaux G.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Domingues J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Domingues J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Domingues J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
Blancaneaux G.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
Blancaneaux G.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Domingues J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
Domingues J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
Blancaneaux G.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Domingues J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
4. [Q] Sem Verbeek vs [WC] Gastao Elias
CH CH Porto
Verbeek S.
7
4
1
Elias G.
6
6
6
Vincitore: Elias G.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Verbeek S.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
Elias G.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
Elias G.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Verbeek S.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Elias G.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Verbeek S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Verbeek S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
Verbeek S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Elias G.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
Verbeek S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
Verbeek S.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Verbeek S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Elias G.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Verbeek S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Elias G.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Elias G.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Verbeek S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Elias G.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Altug Celikbilek vs [Q] Yosuke Watanuki
CH CH Porto
Celikbilek A.
6
6
6
Watanuki Y.
3
7
3
Vincitore: Celikbilek A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Celikbilek A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
Watanuki Y.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
Celikbilek A.
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Celikbilek A.
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Celikbilek A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
Watanuki Y.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
Celikbilek A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Celikbilek A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
Watanuki Y.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
Celikbilek A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Watanuki Y.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
Celikbilek A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
Celikbilek A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Celikbilek A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
Watanuki Y.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
Celikbilek A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Celikbilek A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
Watanuki Y.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Watanuki Y.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
2. [Alt] Nicola Kuhn vs [3] Emilio Gomez
CH CH Porto
Kuhn N.
5
2
Gomez E.
7
6
Vincitore: Gomez E.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kuhn N.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
Gomez E.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 2-5
Kuhn N.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
Kuhn N.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Gomez E.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kuhn N.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
Kuhn N.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Kuhn N.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Gomez E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Gomez E.
0-15
0-30
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Kuhn N.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Kuhn N.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
3. [7] Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Roberto Marcora
CH CH Porto
Kokkinakis T.
7
6
Marcora R.
6
1
Vincitore: Kokkinakis T.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Marcora R.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
Marcora R.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Marcora R.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Kokkinakis T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
6-1*
6-2*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
Kokkinakis T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Marcora R.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Kokkinakis T.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Kokkinakis T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Marcora R.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
4. Mathias Bourgue vs [2] Prajnesh Gunneswaran
CH CH Porto
Bourgue M.
2
6
1
Gunneswaran P.
6
3
6
Vincitore: Gunneswaran P.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Gunneswaran P.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
Bourgue M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
Gunneswaran P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Bourgue M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Gunneswaran P.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Bourgue M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Gunneswaran P.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Gunneswaran P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
Bourgue M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Gunneswaran P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Bourgue M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bourgue M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Bourgue M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Tatsuma Ito vs Aleksandar Vukic
CH CH Porto
Ito T.
6
6
Faria L.
0
2
Vincitore: Ito T.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [Q] Ulises Blanch vs Quentin Halys
CH CH Porto
Blanch U.
3
6
1
Halys Q.
6
3
6
Vincitore: Halys Q.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Blanch U.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 1-5
Blanch U.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
Blanch U.
15-0
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Halys Q.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Blanch U.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Halys Q.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
Blanch U.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Blanch U.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Halys Q.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
Halys Q.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
Halys Q.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Blanch U.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Halys Q.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Maxime Janvier vs Steven Diez
CH CH Porto
Janvier M.
5
6
6
Diez S.
7
2
7
Vincitore: Diez S.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
Diez S.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 6-6
Janvier M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Diez S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Diez S.
15-0
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
Diez S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Diez S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
Diez S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
Janvier M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Janvier M.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
Diez S.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
Diez S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Janvier M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Diez S.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
Janvier M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Janvier M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran vs [4] Sergiy Stakhovsky / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
CH CH Porto
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
6
6
Stakhovsky S. / Weissborn T.
4
4
Vincitore: Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
5-4 → 6-4
Stakhovsky S. / Weissborn T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
Stakhovsky S. / Weissborn T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Stakhovsky S. / Weissborn T.
3-1 → 3-2
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
2-1 → 3-1
Stakhovsky S. / Weissborn T.
2-0 → 2-1
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
1-0 → 2-0
Stakhovsky S. / Weissborn T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
5-4 → 6-4
Stakhovsky S. / Weissborn T.
5-3 → 5-4
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
Stakhovsky S. / Weissborn T.
4-2 → 4-3
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
3-2 → 4-2
Stakhovsky S. / Weissborn T.
3-1 → 3-2
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Stakhovsky S. / Weissborn T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
0-1 → 1-1
Stakhovsky S. / Weissborn T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
4 commenti
Giustino se dura così perderà un tifoso.
La sindrome di roland garros….lui e marcora proprio male quest’anno, ma sono mi sembra persone serie e presto speriamo si riprendano. Non sono dei fuoriclasse ma hanno dimostrato di poter rimanere dentro i top 230 circa e restare nel giro quali slam
Giustino dopo l’exploit del RG 2020 è sprofondato. Come se avesse avuto la soddisfazione di una vita non fosse riuscito a tramutarla in motivazione per ripeterla. Gioca molto, quindi non penso sia infortunato. Magari ha problemi extra tennis. Mi spiace perchè è un lottatore, un esempio di come con un talento medio ma tanto lavoro ce la si può fare.
giustino presto fuori dai 300