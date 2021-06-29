Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Porto: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Sconfitte per Giustino e Marcora

29/06/2021 18:30 4 commenti
POR CHALLENGER Porto (Portogallo) – 1° Turno, cemento

Central Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Goncalo Oliveira POR vs [WC] Nuno Borges POR

Oliveira G.
6
6
Borges N.
1
2
Vincitore: Oliveira G.
2. Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs [5] Frederico Ferreira Silva POR

Giustino L.
4
6
3
Ferreira Silva F.
6
4
6
Vincitore: Ferreira Silva F.
3. [Q] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Joao Domingues POR

Blancaneaux G.
6
6
6
Domingues J.
7
2
4
Vincitore: Blancaneaux G.
4. [Q] Sem Verbeek NED vs [WC] Gastao Elias POR

Verbeek S.
7
4
1
Elias G.
6
6
6
Vincitore: Elias G.
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Altug Celikbilek TUR vs [Q] Yosuke Watanuki JPN

Celikbilek A.
6
6
6
Watanuki Y.
3
7
3
Vincitore: Celikbilek A.
2. [Alt] Nicola Kuhn ESP vs [3] Emilio Gomez ECU

Kuhn N.
5
2
Gomez E.
7
6
Vincitore: Gomez E.
3. [7] Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS vs Roberto Marcora ITA

Kokkinakis T.
7
6
Marcora R.
6
1
Vincitore: Kokkinakis T.
4. Mathias Bourgue FRA vs [2] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND

Bourgue M.
2
6
1
Gunneswaran P.
6
3
6
Vincitore: Gunneswaran P.
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Tatsuma Ito JPN vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS

Ito T.
6
6
Faria L.
0
2
Vincitore: Ito T.
2. [Q] Ulises Blanch USA vs Quentin Halys FRA

Blanch U.
3
6
1
Halys Q.
6
3
6
Vincitore: Halys Q.
3. Maxime Janvier FRA vs Steven Diez CAN

Janvier M.
5
6
6
Diez S.
7
2
7
Vincitore: Diez S.
4. Guido Andreozzi ARG / Guillermo Duran ARG vs [4] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT

Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
6
6
Stakhovsky S. / Weissborn T.
4
4
Vincitore: Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
4 commenti

Markuxo. Siamo seri (Guest) 29-06-2021 20:11

Giustino se dura così perderà un tifoso.

Tennisti Friulani (Guest) 29-06-2021 18:26

Scritto da zedarioz
Giustino dopo l’exploit del RG 2020 è sprofondato. Come se avesse avuto la soddisfazione di una vita non fosse riuscito a tramutarla in motivazione per ripeterla. Gioca molto, quindi non penso sia infortunato. Magari ha problemi extra tennis. Mi spiace perchè è un lottatore, un esempio di come con un talento medio ma tanto lavoro ce la si può fare.

La sindrome di roland garros….lui e marcora proprio male quest’anno, ma sono mi sembra persone serie e presto speriamo si riprendano. Non sono dei fuoriclasse ma hanno dimostrato di poter rimanere dentro i top 230 circa e restare nel giro quali slam

zedarioz 29-06-2021 17:17

Giustino dopo l’exploit del RG 2020 è sprofondato. Come se avesse avuto la soddisfazione di una vita non fosse riuscito a tramutarla in motivazione per ripeterla. Gioca molto, quindi non penso sia infortunato. Magari ha problemi extra tennis. Mi spiace perchè è un lottatore, un esempio di come con un talento medio ma tanto lavoro ce la si può fare.

andre92 (Guest) 29-06-2021 16:22

giustino presto fuori dai 300

