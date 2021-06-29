Wimbledon: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Wimbledon – 1° Turno
Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm
A. Barty vs C. Suarez Navarro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Federer vs A. Mannarino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Sasnovich vs S. Williams
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
T. Griekspoor vs A. Zverev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Kerber vs N. Stojanovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Struff vs D. Medvedev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
D. Evans vs F. Lopez
Slam Wimbledon
D. Evans [22]•
40
7
6
0
F. Lopez
15
6
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Lopez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
F. Lopez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. Evans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
D. Evans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
F. Lopez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
D. Evans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
D. Schwartzman vs B. Paire
Slam Wimbledon
D. Schwartzman [9]
0
6
6
0
B. Paire•
0
3
4
0
Gioco sospeso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
B. Paire
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Schwartzman
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
B. Paire
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
F. Jones vs C. Gauff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Pouille vs C. Norrie
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Cornet vs B. Andreescu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
M. Buzarnescu vs V. Williams
Slam Wimbledon
M. Buzarnescu•
30
5
2
V. Williams
40
7
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Buzarnescu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
V. Williams
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
V. Williams
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Buzarnescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
V. Williams
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
M. Buzarnescu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Buzarnescu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
V. Williams
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Buzarnescu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
V. Williams
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Buzarnescu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
V. Williams
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Tauson vs B. Krejcikova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
F. Verdasco vs G. Dimitrov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
F. Auger-Aliassime vs T. Monteiro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Shapovalov vs P. Kohlschreiber
Slam Wimbledon
D. Shapovalov [10]
0
6
4
2
P. Kohlschreiber•
0
4
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Kohlschreiber
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
P. Kohlschreiber
3-4 → 3-5
P. Kohlschreiber
2-3 → 2-4
D. Shapovalov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
P. Kohlschreiber
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
P. Kohlschreiber
1-0 → 1-1
D. Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
P. Kohlschreiber
4-3 → 4-4
P. Kohlschreiber
3-2 → 3-3
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. O’Connell vs G. Monfils
Slam Wimbledon
C. O'Connell
0
6
2
6
G. Monfils [13]
0*
4
6
6
Gioco sospeso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. O'Connell
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
G. Monfils
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
C. O'Connell
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
C. O'Connell
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Monfils
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Kyrgios vs U. Humbert
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Azarenka vs K. Kozlova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Bencic vs K. Juvan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Mertens vs H. Dart
Slam Wimbledon
E. Mertens [13]
6
6
H. Dart
1
3
Vincitore: E. Mertens
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Dart
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
E. Mertens
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
H. Dart
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
H. Dart
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
E. Mertens
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Mertens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
H. Dart
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
E. Mertens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
H. Dart
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
F. Fognini vs A. Ramos-Vinolas
Slam Wimbledon
F. Fognini [26]
0
7
6
0
A. Ramos-Vinolas•
0
6
2
0
Gioco sospeso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Fognini
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-1 → 2-1
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-0 → 0-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
6-5 → 6-6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
4-3 → 4-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas
2-1 → 2-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-0 → 1-1
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
K. Bertens vs M. Kostyuk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Cilic vs S. Caruso
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Querrey vs P. Carreno Busta
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Martincova vs A. Riske
Slam Wimbledon
T. Martincova
15
6
4
A. Riske [28]•
0
2
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Martincova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Riske
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
A. Riske
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
T. Martincova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
A. Riske
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
T. Martincova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Riske
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
T. Martincova
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Riske
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
T. Martincova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Riske
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
T. Martincova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
V. Gracheva vs P. Martic
Slam Wimbledon
V. Gracheva•
0
7
3
P. Martic [26]
0
6
4
Gioco sospeso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Martic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
V. Gracheva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
P. Martic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
V. Gracheva
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
P. Martic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
P. Martic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 6-6
V. Gracheva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
P. Martic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
V. Gracheva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
P. Martic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
V. Gracheva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
P. Martic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
V. Gracheva
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
P. Martic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
V. Gracheva
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
C. Garin vs B. Zapata Miralles
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Y. Uchiyama vs C. Alcaraz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Fernandez vs J. Ostapenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
O. Jabeur vs R. Peterson
Slam Wimbledon
O. Jabeur [21]
6
6
R. Peterson
2
1
Vincitore: O. Jabeur
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Peterson
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
O. Jabeur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
R. Peterson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
R. Peterson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Peterson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
O. Jabeur
15-0
15-15
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-1 → 3-1
R. Peterson
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
D. Masur vs S. Kwon
Slam Wimbledon
S. Kwon•
0
6
0
D. Masur
0
7
0
Gioco sospeso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
0*-5
0*-6
0*-5
0*-6
1-6*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Masur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
S. Kwon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Masur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Kwon
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
D. Masur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Kwon
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Kwon
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
D. Masur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
A. Blinkova vs T. Babos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Johnson vs D. Novak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
G. Minnen vs A. Tomljanovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
Z. Zhang vs A. Hoang
Slam Wimbledon
Z. Zhang•
40
6
5
A. Hoang
30
4
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
Z. Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
Z. Zhang
15-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
Z. Zhang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Hoang
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Hoang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Hoang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
J. Pegula vs C. Garcia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Sorribes Tormo vs A. Konjuh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Sonego vs P. Sousa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Vekic vs A. Potapova
Slam Wimbledon
D. Vekic
6
6
A. Potapova
1
4
Vincitore: D. Vekic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Vekic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
D. Vekic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Potapova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
D. Vekic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Potapova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
D. Vekic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Potapova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
V. Zvonareva vs M. Bouzkova
Slam Wimbledon
M. Bouzkova•
0
5
2
V. Zvonareva
0
7
2
Gioco sospeso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Zvonareva
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
V. Zvonareva
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Zvonareva
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
5-6 → 5-7
M. Bouzkova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
M. Bouzkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
V. Zvonareva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
M. Bouzkova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
V. Zvonareva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
M. Bouzkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
V. Zvonareva
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Bouzkova
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
V. Zvonareva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
T. Sandgren vs N. Gombos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Ruusuvuori vs M. Giron
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Siniakova vs Y. Wang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Herbert vs P. Andujar
Slam Wimbledon
P. Herbert
30
6
2
P. Andujar•
30
7
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Andujar
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
0-5*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
P. Andujar
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
P. Andujar
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
P. Andujar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
P. Andujar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
O. Otte vs A. Rinderknech
Slam Wimbledon
O. Otte•
0
4
6
6
6
9
A. Rinderknech
0
6
3
2
7
9
Gioco sospeso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
8-8 → 9-8
A. Rinderknech
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
8-7 → 8-8
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
7-7 → 8-7
A. Rinderknech
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
7-6 → 7-7
A. Rinderknech
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 6-6
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Rinderknech
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Rinderknech
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Rinderknech
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Rinderknech
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Rinderknech
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Rinderknech
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Rinderknech
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
O. Otte
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
3-2 → 4-2
A. Rinderknech
0-15
0-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Rinderknech
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
O. Otte
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rinderknech
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
O. Otte
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Rinderknech
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Sevastova vs Z. Diyas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Kukushkin vs A. Bublik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Perez vs C. Burel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Zhu vs M. Barthel
Slam Wimbledon
L. Zhu
0
6
5
M. Barthel•
0
7
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Zhu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
L. Zhu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Barthel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Zhu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
M. Barthel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Zhu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
L. Zhu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
L. Zhu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Barthel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
L. Zhu
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
P. Cuevas vs L. Djere
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Trungelliti vs B. Bonzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
O. Govortsova vs C. Vandeweghe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Li vs N. Podoroska
Slam Wimbledon
A. Li
0
4
6
N. Podoroska•
0
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Li
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
A. Li
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
N. Podoroska
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
A. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
N. Podoroska
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
A. Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Li
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
N. Podoroska
0-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Li
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Podoroska
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
N. Podoroska
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
A. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
A. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
N. Podoroska
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Harris vs R. Berankis
Slam Wimbledon
L. Harris
0
6
6
0
R. Berankis•
0
3
4
0
Gioco sospeso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Berankis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
R. Berankis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Berankis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Berankis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
R. Berankis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
R. Berankis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Berankis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Polmans vs Y-H. Lu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Duckworth vs R. Albot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Lajovic vs G. Simon
Slam Wimbledon
D. Lajovic
15
6
5
G. Simon•
15
4
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Lajovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
G. Simon
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
D. Lajovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
G. Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
30-30
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
G. Simon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
D. Lajovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Lajovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
D. Lajovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
G. Simon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
G. Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Vesnina vs M. Trevisan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Fritz vs B. Nakashima
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Kasatkina vs P. Tig
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
Ka. Pliskova vs T. Zidansek
Slam Wimbledon
Ka. Pliskova [8]
7
6
T. Zidansek
5
4
Vincitore: Ka. Pliskova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Ka. Pliskova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
T. Zidansek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Zidansek
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Ka. Pliskova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Zidansek
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
T. Zidansek
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Ka. Pliskova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
Ka. Pliskova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
T. Zidansek
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
L. Samsonova vs K. Kanepi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Hurkacz vs L. Musetti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Galan vs F. Coria
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Sakkari vs A. Rus
Slam Wimbledon
M. Sakkari [15]
6
6
A. Rus
1
1
Vincitore: M. Sakkari
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Rus
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-0 → 5-0
A. Rus
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rus
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
A. Rus
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
A. Rus
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
C. Liu vs M. Doi
Slam Wimbledon
M. Doi
0
6
3
4
C. Liu•
0
2
6
5
Gioco sospeso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Doi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
C. Liu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Doi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
C. Liu
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
C. Liu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Doi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Liu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Doi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Liu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Doi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
C. Liu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Doi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Doi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Doi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
M. Doi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
C. Liu
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
M. Doi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Doi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
C. Liu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
R. Gasquet vs Y. Sugita
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Hibino vs B. Pera
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Vondrousova vs A. Kontaveit
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Rogers vs S. Stosur
Slam Wimbledon
S. Rogers
0
6
5
1
S. Stosur•
0
1
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Stosur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
S. Rogers
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
S. Stosur
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
S. Rogers
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
S. Rogers
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Stosur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Rogers
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Stosur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Rogers
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Stosur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Rogers
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Stosur
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
S. Rogers
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
S. Rogers
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Brengle vs C. McHale
Slam Wimbledon
M. Brengle
0
3
7
7
C. McHale•
0
6
5
6
Gioco sospeso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Brengle
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-6 → 7-6
C. McHale
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
M. Brengle
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. McHale
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
C. McHale
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Brengle
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. McHale
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
M. Brengle
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Brengle
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
C. McHale
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
C. McHale
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. McHale
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
C. McHale
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
C. McHale
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
C. McHale
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Brengle
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
C. McHale
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
A. Petkovic vs J. Paolini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
F. Krajinovic vs A. Bolt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J-W. Tsonga vs M. Ymer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Korda vs A. De Minaur
Slam Wimbledon
S. Korda
0
6
6
0
A. De Minaur [15]•
0
3
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Korda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
A. De Minaur
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. De Minaur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Korda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. De Minaur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Korda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
A. De Minaur
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
S. Korda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
A. De Minaur
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
A. De Minaur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
E. Gerasimov vs J. Clarke
Slam Wimbledon
E. Gerasimov
0
6
3
7
0
J. Clarke•
0
3
6
6
0
Gioco sospeso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Clarke
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
E. Gerasimov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
E. Gerasimov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
J. Londero vs G. Mager
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Cirstea vs S. Murray Sharan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Raducanu vs V. Diatchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
8 commenti
Da notare in questo momento le difficoltà abbastanza prevedibili di De Minaur e Shapovalov…nel femminile sorprende forse la diffcioltà della Riske contro la Martincova e la vittoria facile della Sakkari…che mi sa che anche su questi campi è da tenere d’occhio..
Tutti risultati che avevo previsto!
E speriamo che dopo la registrazione non ci siano più blocchi ai miei post – e possa rispondere a quegli utenti che contestano anche il mio nick.
@ Givaldo Barbosa (#2856310)
buonanotte e sogni d’oro….
Oggi il tabellone femminile riserva più partite interessanti. In particolare Ka. Pliskova-Zidansek; Bertens-Kostyuk e Tauson-Krejcikova…
Per Otte la prova del nove
Rublev permettendo
Non sono un fan del gioco di Berrettini me non è in dubbio che gli organizzatori di Wimbledon lo stiano danneggiando…giocherà domani e se passerà rigiocherà il giorno successivo…sperando che entrambi gli incontri filino abbastanza lisci senza sprecare troppe energie
Scorrendo il tabellone si potrebbe ipotizzare un quarto Djokovic-Fognini.