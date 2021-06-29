Wimbledon 2021 - Day 2 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

29/06/2021 09:40 8 commenti
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon

GBR Wimbledon – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm
A. Barty AUS vs C. Suarez Navarro ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Federer SUI vs A. Mannarino FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Sasnovich BLR vs S. Williams USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
T. Griekspoor NED vs A. Zverev GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Kerber GER vs N. Stojanovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Struff GER vs D. Medvedev RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
D. Evans GBR vs F. Lopez ESP

Slam Wimbledon
D. Evans [22]
40
7
6
0
F. Lopez
15
6
2
0
Mostra dettagli

D. Schwartzman ARG vs B. Paire FRA

Slam Wimbledon
D. Schwartzman [9]
0
6
6
0
B. Paire
0
3
4
0
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

F. Jones GBR vs C. Gauff USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Pouille FRA vs C. Norrie GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Cornet FRA vs B. Andreescu CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
M. Buzarnescu ROU vs V. Williams USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Buzarnescu
30
5
2
V. Williams
40
7
1
Mostra dettagli

C. Tauson DEN vs B. Krejcikova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

F. Verdasco ESP vs G. Dimitrov BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

F. Auger-Aliassime CAN vs T. Monteiro BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Shapovalov CAN vs P. Kohlschreiber GER

Slam Wimbledon
D. Shapovalov [10]
0
6
4
2
P. Kohlschreiber
0
4
6
1
Mostra dettagli

C. O’Connell AUS vs G. Monfils FRA

Slam Wimbledon
C. O'Connell
0
6
2
6
G. Monfils [13]
0*
4
6
6
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

N. Kyrgios AUS vs U. Humbert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Azarenka BLR vs K. Kozlova UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Bencic SUI vs K. Juvan SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Mertens BEL vs H. Dart GBR

Slam Wimbledon
E. Mertens [13]
6
6
H. Dart
1
3
Vincitore: E. Mertens
Mostra dettagli

F. Fognini ITA vs A. Ramos-Vinolas ESP

Slam Wimbledon
F. Fognini [26]
0
7
6
0
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0
6
2
0
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

K. Bertens NED vs M. Kostyuk UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Cilic CRO vs S. Caruso ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Querrey USA vs P. Carreno Busta ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Martincova CZE vs A. Riske USA

Slam Wimbledon
T. Martincova
15
6
4
A. Riske [28]
0
2
5
Mostra dettagli

V. Gracheva RUS vs P. Martic CRO

Slam Wimbledon
V. Gracheva
0
7
3
P. Martic [26]
0
6
4
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

C. Garin CHI vs B. Zapata Miralles ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Y. Uchiyama JPN vs C. Alcaraz ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Fernandez CAN vs J. Ostapenko LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
O. Jabeur TUN vs R. Peterson SWE

Slam Wimbledon
O. Jabeur [21]
6
6
R. Peterson
2
1
Vincitore: O. Jabeur
Mostra dettagli

D. Masur GER vs S. Kwon KOR

Slam Wimbledon
S. Kwon
0
6
0
D. Masur
0
7
0
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

A. Blinkova RUS vs T. Babos HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Johnson USA vs D. Novak AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Minnen BEL vs A. Tomljanovic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
Z. Zhang CHN vs A. Hoang FRA

Slam Wimbledon
Z. Zhang
40
6
5
A. Hoang
30
4
6
Mostra dettagli

J. Pegula USA vs C. Garcia FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Sorribes Tormo ESP vs A. Konjuh CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Sonego ITA vs P. Sousa POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Vekic CRO vs A. Potapova RUS

Slam Wimbledon
D. Vekic
6
6
A. Potapova
1
4
Vincitore: D. Vekic
Mostra dettagli

V. Zvonareva RUS vs M. Bouzkova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
M. Bouzkova
0
5
2
V. Zvonareva
0
7
2
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

T. Sandgren USA vs N. Gombos SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Ruusuvuori FIN vs M. Giron USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Siniakova CZE vs Y. Wang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Herbert FRA vs P. Andujar ESP

Slam Wimbledon
P. Herbert
30
6
2
P. Andujar
30
7
2
Mostra dettagli

O. Otte GER vs A. Rinderknech FRA

Slam Wimbledon
O. Otte
0
4
6
6
6
9
A. Rinderknech
0
6
3
2
7
9
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

A. Sevastova LAT vs Z. Diyas KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Kukushkin KAZ vs A. Bublik KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Perez AUS vs C. Burel FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Zhu CHN vs M. Barthel GER

Slam Wimbledon
L. Zhu
0
6
5
M. Barthel
0
7
2
Mostra dettagli

P. Cuevas URU vs L. Djere SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Trungelliti ARG vs B. Bonzi FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

O. Govortsova BLR vs C. Vandeweghe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Li USA vs N. Podoroska ARG

Slam Wimbledon
A. Li
0
4
6
N. Podoroska
0
6
5
Mostra dettagli

L. Harris RSA vs R. Berankis LTU

Slam Wimbledon
L. Harris
0
6
6
0
R. Berankis
0
3
4
0
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

M. Polmans AUS vs Y-H. Lu TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Duckworth AUS vs R. Albot MDA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Lajovic SRB vs G. Simon FRA

Slam Wimbledon
D. Lajovic
15
6
5
G. Simon
15
4
5
Mostra dettagli

E. Vesnina RUS vs M. Trevisan ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Fritz USA vs B. Nakashima USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Kasatkina RUS vs P. Tig ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
Ka. Pliskova CZE vs T. Zidansek SLO

Slam Wimbledon
Ka. Pliskova [8]
7
6
T. Zidansek
5
4
Vincitore: Ka. Pliskova
Mostra dettagli

L. Samsonova RUS vs K. Kanepi EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Hurkacz POL vs L. Musetti ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Galan COL vs F. Coria ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Sakkari GRE vs A. Rus NED

Slam Wimbledon
M. Sakkari [15]
6
6
A. Rus
1
1
Vincitore: M. Sakkari
Mostra dettagli

C. Liu USA vs M. Doi JPN

Slam Wimbledon
M. Doi
0
6
3
4
C. Liu
0
2
6
5
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

R. Gasquet FRA vs Y. Sugita JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Hibino JPN vs B. Pera USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Vondrousova CZE vs A. Kontaveit EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Rogers USA vs S. Stosur AUS

Slam Wimbledon
S. Rogers
0
6
5
1
S. Stosur
0
1
7
0
Mostra dettagli

M. Brengle USA vs C. McHale USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Brengle
0
3
7
7
C. McHale
0
6
5
6
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

A. Petkovic GER vs J. Paolini ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

F. Krajinovic SRB vs A. Bolt AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J-W. Tsonga FRA vs M. Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Korda USA vs A. De Minaur AUS

Slam Wimbledon
S. Korda
0
6
6
0
A. De Minaur [15]
0
3
4
0
Mostra dettagli

E. Gerasimov BLR vs J. Clarke GBR

Slam Wimbledon
E. Gerasimov
0
6
3
7
0
J. Clarke
0
3
6
6
0
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

J. Londero ARG vs G. Mager ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Cirstea ROU vs S. Murray Sharan GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Raducanu GBR vs V. Diatchenko RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

8 commenti

Stefano Gaviglio (Guest) 29-06-2021 13:27

Da notare in questo momento le difficoltà abbastanza prevedibili di De Minaur e Shapovalov…nel femminile sorprende forse la diffcioltà della Riske contro la Martincova e la vittoria facile della Sakkari…che mi sa che anche su questi campi è da tenere d’occhio..

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Zag 29-06-2021 12:44

Tutti risultati che avevo previsto!
E speriamo che dopo la registrazione non ci siano più blocchi ai miei post – e possa rispondere a quegli utenti che contestano anche il mio nick.

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
laver (Guest) 29-06-2021 11:57

@ Givaldo Barbosa (#2856310)

buonanotte e sogni d’oro….

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Matteo 71 (Guest) 29-06-2021 11:35

Oggi il tabellone femminile riserva più partite interessanti. In particolare Ka. Pliskova-Zidansek; Bertens-Kostyuk e Tauson-Krejcikova…

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mauro59 (Guest) 29-06-2021 10:50

Per Otte la prova del nove

 4
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
merlino 29-06-2021 10:45

Scritto da Givaldo Barbosa
Scorrendo il tabellone si potrebbe ipotizzare un quarto Djokovic-Fognini.

Rublev permettendo

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Poldi (Guest) 29-06-2021 10:21

Non sono un fan del gioco di Berrettini me non è in dubbio che gli organizzatori di Wimbledon lo stiano danneggiando…giocherà domani e se passerà rigiocherà il giorno successivo…sperando che entrambi gli incontri filino abbastanza lisci senza sprecare troppe energie

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Givaldo Barbosa (Guest) 29-06-2021 09:53

Scorrendo il tabellone si potrebbe ipotizzare un quarto Djokovic-Fognini.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!