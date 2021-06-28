ATP Eastbourne 250 | erba | e 609.065 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Race ATP 2021 (Torino): La situazione di questa settimana. Tre azzurri tra i primi 15. Berrettini al settimo posto. Sinner al nono
28/06/2021 10:47 2 commenti
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (28-06-2021)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
5170
Punti
7
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
4560
Punti
12
Tornei
3
Best: ND
--
0
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
3070
Punti
12
Tornei
4
Best: ND
--
0
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
3015
Punti
11
Tornei
5
Best: ND
--
0
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
2940
Punti
6
Tornei
6
Best: ND
--
0
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
2840
Punti
10
Tornei
7
Best: ND
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
2305
Punti
9
Tornei
8
Best: ND
--
0
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 04-09-1993
1775
Punti
11
Tornei
9
Best: ND
▲
2
Casper Ruud
NOR, 22-12-1998
1510
Punti
10
Tornei
9
Best: ND
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
1510
Punti
13
Tornei
11
Best: ND
▼
-1
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
1470
Punti
13
Tornei
12
Best: ND
--
0
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 23-08-1995
1250
Punti
13
Tornei
13
Best: ND
--
0
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
1125
Punti
14
Tornei
14
Best: ND
▲
13
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
1070
Punti
14
Tornei
15
Best: ND
▲
6
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1040
Punti
14
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▼
-2
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
1030
Punti
12
Tornei
17
Best: ND
▼
-2
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
1005
Punti
13
Tornei
18
Best: ND
▲
1
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
985
Punti
10
Tornei
19
Best: ND
▼
-3
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 05-06-1999
970
Punti
14
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▼
-4
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
950
Punti
18
Tornei
21
Best: ND
▼
-2
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17-06-1997
920
Punti
16
Tornei
22
Best: ND
▼
-4
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
915
Punti
12
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▼
-1
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
875
Punti
13
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▲
2
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 26-06-1998
875
Punti
15
Tornei
25
Best: ND
▼
-2
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 05-10-1990
865
Punti
12
Tornei
25
Best: ND
▼
-2
Sebastian Korda
USA, 05-07-2000
865
Punti
12
Tornei
27
Best: ND
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
825
Punti
13
Tornei
28
Best: ND
--
0
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
801
Punti
15
Tornei
29
Best: ND
--
0
Cristian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
800
Punti
10
Tornei
30
Best: ND
--
0
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25-04-1990
765
Punti
16
Tornei
31
Best: ND
▲
1
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 08-02-1992
750
Punti
13
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▼
-1
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03-09-1993
735
Punti
9
Tornei
33
Best: ND
--
0
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
720
Punti
12
Tornei
34
Best: ND
--
0
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
710
Punti
14
Tornei
35
Best: ND
--
0
David Goffin
BEL, 07-12-1990
705
Punti
14
Tornei
36
Best: ND
--
0
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
670
Punti
9
Tornei
37
Best: ND
--
0
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 24-02-1997
667
Punti
13
Tornei
38
Best: ND
--
0
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
640
Punti
11
Tornei
39
Best: ND
--
0
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
625
Punti
14
Tornei
40
Best: ND
--
0
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 05-08-1999
615
Punti
13
Tornei
41
Best: ND
--
0
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 16-04-1995
556
Punti
15
Tornei
42
Best: ND
--
0
Jaume Munar
ESP, 05-05-1997
550
Punti
13
Tornei
43
Best: ND
--
0
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
535
Punti
10
Tornei
43
Best: ND
--
0
Reilly Opelka
USA, 28-08-1997
535
Punti
11
Tornei
45
Best: ND
--
0
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20-01-1998
526
Punti
14
Tornei
46
Best: ND
--
0
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 12-02-1987
525
Punti
15
Tornei
47
Best: ND
--
0
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 27-02-1990
499
Punti
14
Tornei
48
Best: ND
--
0
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 29-04-1994
490
Punti
14
Tornei
49
Best: ND
--
0
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 05-05-2003
484
Punti
11
Tornei
50
Best: ND
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
483
Punti
15
Tornei
51
Best: ND
▲
7
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 02-12-1997
480
Punti
13
Tornei
52
Best: ND
▼
-1
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02-06-1995
475
Punti
14
Tornei
53
Best: ND
▼
-1
Tommy Paul
USA, 17-05-1997
455
Punti
13
Tornei
54
Best: ND
▼
-1
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
450
Punti
5
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▼
-1
Arthur Rinderknech
FRA, 23-07-1995
447
Punti
14
Tornei
56
Best: ND
▲
2
Federico Coria
ARG, 09-03-1992
431
Punti
17
Tornei
57
Best: ND
▼
-2
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
ARG, 15-11-2001
421
Punti
13
Tornei
58
Best: ND
▼
-2
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 09-06-1996
411
Punti
17
Tornei
59
Best: ND
▼
-2
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
400
Punti
15
Tornei
60
Best: ND
▲
1
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 23-03-1993
394
Punti
17
Tornei
61
Best: ND
▼
-1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
388
Punti
15
Tornei
62
Best: ND
--
0
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 27-02-1992
380
Punti
9
Tornei
63
Best: ND
--
0
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 31-08-1999
370
Punti
14
Tornei
64
Best: ND
▲
21
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 29-06-1988
365
Punti
17
Tornei
64
Best: ND
--
0
Milos Raonic
CAN, 27-12-1990
365
Punti
4
Tornei
66
Best: ND
▼
-1
Taro Daniel
JPN, 27-01-1993
360
Punti
13
Tornei
67
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jenson Brooksby
USA, 26-10-2000
352
Punti
9
Tornei
67
Best: ND
▼
-1
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 01-01-1986
352
Punti
7
Tornei
69
Best: ND
▼
-1
Marcos Giron
USA, 24-07-1993
345
Punti
10
Tornei
69
Best: ND
▼
-1
Alex Molcan
SVK, 01-12-1997
345
Punti
15
Tornei
71
Best: ND
--
0
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
341
Punti
16
Tornei
72
Best: ND
▼
-2
Sebastian Baez
ARG, 28-12-2000
329
Punti
8
Tornei
73
Best: ND
▲
14
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 24-02-1994
327
Punti
10
Tornei
74
Best: ND
▼
-3
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 18-07-1989
321
Punti
13
Tornei
75
Best: ND
▲
3
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 19-04-1999
316
Punti
9
Tornei
76
Best: ND
▼
-3
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 18-06-1996
314
Punti
15
Tornei
77
Best: ND
▼
-3
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 02-07-1996
310
Punti
13
Tornei
77
Best: ND
▲
2
John Millman
AUS, 14-06-1989
310
Punti
14
Tornei
79
Best: ND
▼
-4
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 12-01-1997
302
Punti
12
Tornei
80
Best: ND
▼
-4
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 31-05-1994
301
Punti
11
Tornei
81
Best: ND
▲
68
Sam Querrey
USA, 07-10-1987
300
Punti
9
Tornei
82
Best: ND
▼
-5
Carlos Taberner
ESP, 08-08-1997
299
Punti
11
Tornei
83
Best: ND
▼
-4
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 23-01-1986
290
Punti
13
Tornei
83
Best: ND
▼
-4
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 18-03-1991
290
Punti
11
Tornei
85
Best: ND
▼
-3
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 27-09-1995
287
Punti
12
Tornei
86
Best: ND
▼
-3
Francisco Cerundolo
ARG, 13-08-1998
286
Punti
11
Tornei
87
Best: ND
▼
-3
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 13-01-1996
278
Punti
10
Tornei
88
Best: ND
▼
-2
Juan Pablo Varillas
PER, 06-10-1995
274
Punti
12
Tornei
89
Best: ND
▲
17
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
273
Punti
11
Tornei
90
Best: ND
▲
5
Liam Broady
GBR, 04-01-1994
270
Punti
10
Tornei
90
Best: ND
▼
-3
Borna Coric
CRO, 14-11-1996
270
Punti
3
Tornei
90
Best: ND
▼
-3
Roger Federer
SUI, 08-08-1981
270
Punti
4
Tornei
93
Best: ND
▲
15
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 20-04-1994
265
Punti
12
Tornei
94
Best: ND
▼
-4
Andrej Martin
SVK, 20-09-1989
264
Punti
17
Tornei
95
Best: ND
▲
1
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 09-09-1998
261
Punti
9
Tornei
96
Best: ND
▲
15
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 20-09-1981
260
Punti
12
Tornei
96
Best: ND
▼
-5
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 26-04-1997
260
Punti
11
Tornei
98
Best: ND
▼
-6
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 19-07-1993
259
Punti
11
Tornei
99
Best: ND
▼
-6
Zizou Bergs
BEL, 03-06-1999
255
Punti
12
Tornei
99
Best: ND
▲
5
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
DEN, 29-04-2003
255
Punti
15
Tornei
TAG: Race ATP 2021
2 commenti
E cinque nei primi ventotto al mondo.
Non è il sogno di una mattina di mezza estate, è la classifica ufficiale.
L’infortunio di Thiem (che era già in grossa difficoltà, ma che così compromette credo definitivamente la sua scalata nella Race) e la rinuncia di Nadal a Wimbledon e alle olimpiadi (che potrebbe essere il preludio alla rinuncia alla stagione indoor, in cui non ha mai combinato nulla) alimentano le possibilità di realizzare qualcosa di storico in questo 2021.
Speriamo che Matteo mantenga questa forma e che Sinner torni quello di inizio stagione… Forza ragazzi!