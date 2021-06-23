Wimbledon – Qualificazioni: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Wimbledon – 2° Turno Qualificazione M – 1° Turno F
Court 1 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Osorio Serrano vs E. Liang
Slam Wimbledon
M. Osorio Serrano [1]•
40
5
E. Liang
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Osorio Serrano
4-3 → 5-3
M. Osorio Serrano
3-2 → 4-2
E. Liang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Osorio Serrano
2-1 → 3-1
M. Osorio Serrano
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Bolkvadze vs V. Flink
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Huesler vs M. Cressy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Safwat vs F. Ferreira Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Udvardy vs V. Cepede Royg
Slam Wimbledon
P. Udvardy
15
3
V. Cepede Royg•
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Udvardy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
V. Cepede Royg
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 2-5
P. Udvardy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
V. Cepede Royg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
P. Udvardy
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
P. Udvardy
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Mutavdzic vs A. Konjuh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Ebden vs A. Fery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
F. Cerundolo vs R. Marcora
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Ponchet vs N. Parrizas Diaz
Slam Wimbledon
J. Ponchet
0
5
N. Parrizas Diaz•
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Parrizas Diaz
4-3 → 4-4
J. Ponchet
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
N. Parrizas Diaz
3-2 → 3-3
J. Ponchet
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
N. Parrizas Diaz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
N. Parrizas Diaz
1-0 → 1-1
J. Ponchet
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
I. Bara vs C. Bucsa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Barrios Vera vs E. Couacaud
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Tabilo vs Z. Zhang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Melnikova vs X. Wang
Slam Wimbledon
M. Melnikova
0
3
X. Wang [29]•
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Melnikova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
M. Melnikova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
M. Melnikova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Minella vs K. Bondarenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Z. Kolar vs N. Milojevic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Seyboth Wild vs M. Trungelliti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
V. Tomova vs I. Burillo Escorihuela
Slam Wimbledon
V. Tomova [2]•
A
3
I. Burillo Escorihuela
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Tomova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
I. Burillo Escorihuela
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
I. Burillo Escorihuela
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
V. Tomova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
I. Burillo Escorihuela
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
R. Sramkova vs R. Hogenkamp
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Rinderknech vs J. Pinnington Jones
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Celikbilek vs B. Van De Zandschulp
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Lao vs A. Dulgheru
Slam Wimbledon
D. Lao•
0
3
A. Dulgheru
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Lao
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Dulgheru
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 1-3
D. Lao
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
M. Benoit vs O. Govortsova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Safiullin vs F. Gaio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Y. Uchiyama vs D. Sela
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
O. Dodin vs E. Guerrero Alvarez
Slam Wimbledon
O. Dodin [10]
0
5
E. Guerrero Alvarez•
30
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Dodin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
E. Guerrero Alvarez
4-4 → 4-5
O. Dodin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
E. Guerrero Alvarez
3-3 → 3-4
O. Dodin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
E. Guerrero Alvarez
2-2 → 2-3
E. Guerrero Alvarez
1-1 → 1-2
O. Dodin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
E. Guerrero Alvarez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
U. Radwanska vs F. Xun
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Kudla vs K. Zuk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
G. Barrere vs S. Stakhovsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Ruse vs S. Waltert
Slam Wimbledon
E. Ruse•
40
2
S. Waltert
A
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ruse
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
S. Waltert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
E. Ruse
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
S. Waltert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
S. Bandecchi vs A. Schmiedlova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Ito vs J. Jung
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Janvier vs O. Otte
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Pironkova vs U. Arconada
Slam Wimbledon
T. Pironkova [8]•
40
5
U. Arconada
A
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Pironkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
U. Arconada
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
T. Pironkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
U. Arconada
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
A. Muhammad vs S. Voegele
Slam Wimbledon
A. Muhammad
0
7
2
S. Voegele [17]•
0
6
1
Gioco sospeso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Muhammad
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
7-8*
8-8*
9*-8
6-6 → 7-6
S. Voegele
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
S. Voegele
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Muhammad
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
S. Voegele
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
S. Voegele
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
S. Voegele
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
S. Voegele
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
S. Vickery vs C. Muramatsu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Ramanathan vs T. Etcheverry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
C. McNally vs O. Danilovic
Slam Wimbledon
C. McNally [6]•
0
4
O. Danilovic
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. McNally
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
O. Danilovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
C. McNally
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
O. Danilovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
A. Krunic vs A. Bondar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Griekspoor vs S. Mochizuki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Bonzi vs D. Altmaier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Cabrera vs K. Swan
Slam Wimbledon
L. Cabrera•
15
2
K. Swan
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Swan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Cabrera
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Swan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
L. Cabrera
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
M. Di Giuseppe vs K. Kawa
WTA WTA Wimbledon
Di Giuseppe M.•
0
2
6
3
Kawa K.
0
6
4
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Kawa K.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
Di Giuseppe M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
Kawa K.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
Di Giuseppe M.
15-0
15-15
40-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Kawa K.
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kawa K.
0-15
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
Di Giuseppe M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Kawa K.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Kawa K.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Di Giuseppe M.
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kawa K.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
Di Giuseppe M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
Kawa K.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
Di Giuseppe M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
Di Giuseppe M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Di Giuseppe M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
S. Errani vs S. Sanders
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. McDonald vs I. Marchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
An. Kuznetsov vs S. Ofner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
R. Jani vs N. Bains
Slam Wimbledon
R. Jani
30
5
N. Bains•
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Jani
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
N. Bains
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
R. Jani
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
N. Bains
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
M. Chwalinska vs C. Burel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Majchrzak vs R. Haase
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Pattinama Kerkhove vs M. Inglis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Sherif vs J. Niemeier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Rodionova vs G. Gatto-Monticone
Slam Wimbledon
A. Rodionova
15
5
G. Gatto-Monticone•
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Gatto-Monticone
4-2 → 5-2
A. Rodionova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
G. Gatto-Monticone
3-1 → 3-2
A. Rodionova
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
G. Gatto-Monticone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
A. Rodionova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
G. Gatto-Monticone
0-0 → 1-0
E. Perez vs L. Kung
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Schnur vs T. Machac
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Silva vs K. Volynets
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Ozgen vs M. Frech
Slam Wimbledon
P. Ozgen
A
1
M. Frech [32]•
40
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Frech
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
P. Ozgen
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
M. Frech
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
P. Ozgen
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Grabher vs K. Zavatska
Il match deve ancora iniziare
F. Gill vs M. Polmans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Haddad Maia vs Y. Bonaventure
Il match deve ancora iniziare
G. Minnen vs M. Hibi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Pieri vs B. Haas
Slam Wimbledon
J. Pieri
0
4
B. Haas•
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Haas
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Pieri
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
J. Pieri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
B. Haas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
A. Matusevich vs C. Taberner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Dellien vs D. Masur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
P. Hon vs K. Rakhimova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Lepchenko vs H. Tan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Smitkova vs J. Cristian
Slam Wimbledon
T. Smitkova
40
5
J. Cristian•
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Smitkova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Cristian
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Cristian
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Smitkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
B. Zapata Miralles vs B. Tomic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Dzumhur vs A. Molcan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Kalinskaya vs I. De Vroome
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Kucova vs A. Sharma
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Kostova vs D. Aiava
Slam Wimbledon
E. Kostova
0
6
0
D. Aiava•
0
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Kostova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
D. Aiava
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
E. Kostova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
V. Troicki vs B. Nakashima
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Copil vs A. Hoang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Tsurenko vs T. Moore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Liu vs I. Shinikova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
R. Anderson vs X. Wang
Slam Wimbledon
R. Anderson•
15
4
X. Wang [30]
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Anderson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
X. Wang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
R. Anderson
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
R. Anderson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
A. Martin vs E. Gulbis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C.O’Connell vs R. Bemelmans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Y. Wang vs J. Fett
Il match deve ancora iniziare
