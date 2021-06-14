Roland Garros Slam | terra | livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Race ATP Torino 2021: La situazione aggiornata di questa settimana. Matteo Berrettini al n.7, Jannik Sinner al nono posto
14/06/2021 11:59 1 commento
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (14-06-2021)
1
Best: ND
▲
1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
5170
Punti
7
Tornei
2
Best: ND
▼
-1
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
4560
Punti
12
Tornei
3
Best: ND
▲
1
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
2970
Punti
10
Tornei
4
Best: ND
▲
2
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
2940
Punti
6
Tornei
5
Best: ND
▼
-2
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
2770
Punti
11
Tornei
6
Best: ND
▼
-1
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
2590
Punti
8
Tornei
7
Best: ND
▲
2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1805
Punti
8
Tornei
8
Best: ND
▼
-1
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 04-09-1993
1730
Punti
10
Tornei
9
Best: ND
▲
2
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
1510
Punti
12
Tornei
10
Best: ND
▼
-2
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
1470
Punti
12
Tornei
11
Best: ND
▼
-1
Casper Ruud
NOR, 22-12-1998
1465
Punti
9
Tornei
12
Best: ND
--
0
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
1080
Punti
12
Tornei
13
Best: ND
▲
14
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
1030
Punti
12
Tornei
14
Best: ND
▲
18
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 05-06-1999
950
Punti
13
Tornei
14
Best: ND
--
0
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 23-08-1995
950
Punti
12
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▲
3
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
895
Punti
9
Tornei
17
Best: ND
▼
-4
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
890
Punti
12
Tornei
18
Best: ND
▲
6
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 05-10-1990
865
Punti
12
Tornei
19
Best: ND
▼
-4
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17-06-1997
860
Punti
14
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▲
8
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
825
Punti
12
Tornei
21
Best: ND
▲
9
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
801
Punti
15
Tornei
22
Best: ND
▲
9
Cristian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
800
Punti
10
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▼
-6
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
785
Punti
12
Tornei
24
Best: ND
▼
-2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
780
Punti
12
Tornei
25
Best: ND
▼
-9
Sebastian Korda
USA, 05-07-2000
775
Punti
11
Tornei
26
Best: ND
▼
-2
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
750
Punti
17
Tornei
27
Best: ND
▼
-5
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
735
Punti
11
Tornei
27
Best: ND
▼
-9
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03-09-1993
735
Punti
8
Tornei
29
Best: ND
▼
-5
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 08-02-1992
730
Punti
12
Tornei
30
Best: ND
▲
6
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25-04-1990
720
Punti
14
Tornei
31
Best: ND
▼
-11
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
710
Punti
12
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▼
-11
David Goffin
BEL, 07-12-1990
705
Punti
13
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▼
-4
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
670
Punti
9
Tornei
34
Best: ND
▲
1
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
640
Punti
12
Tornei
35
Best: ND
▲
22
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
630
Punti
11
Tornei
36
Best: ND
▼
-2
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
605
Punti
12
Tornei
37
Best: ND
▲
6
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
595
Punti
10
Tornei
37
Best: ND
▼
-4
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 05-08-1999
595
Punti
11
Tornei
39
Best: ND
▼
-1
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 24-02-1997
577
Punti
11
Tornei
40
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jaume Munar
ESP, 05-05-1997
550
Punti
12
Tornei
41
Best: ND
▼
-1
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
535
Punti
10
Tornei
41
Best: ND
--
0
Reilly Opelka
USA, 28-08-1997
535
Punti
10
Tornei
43
Best: ND
▼
-6
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 12-02-1987
525
Punti
14
Tornei
44
Best: ND
▼
-2
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 16-04-1995
511
Punti
14
Tornei
45
Best: ND
▲
1
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 29-04-1994
490
Punti
13
Tornei
46
Best: ND
▼
-1
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 27-02-1990
489
Punti
13
Tornei
47
Best: ND
▲
5
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 05-05-2003
484
Punti
11
Tornei
48
Best: ND
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
483
Punti
15
Tornei
49
Best: ND
▲
1
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02-06-1995
475
Punti
13
Tornei
50
Best: ND
▼
-6
Tommy Paul
USA, 17-05-1997
455
Punti
13
Tornei
51
Best: ND
▲
5
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
450
Punti
5
Tornei
52
Best: ND
▲
11
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20-01-1998
436
Punti
12
Tornei
53
Best: ND
▼
-6
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
ARG, 15-11-2001
405
Punti
11
Tornei
54
Best: ND
▼
-5
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
400
Punti
14
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▼
-4
Arthur Rinderknech
FRA, 23-07-1995
382
Punti
13
Tornei
56
Best: ND
▲
1
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 27-02-1992
380
Punti
9
Tornei
56
Best: ND
▲
9
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 02-12-1997
380
Punti
11
Tornei
58
Best: ND
▼
-3
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 23-03-1993
372
Punti
15
Tornei
59
Best: ND
--
0
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 31-08-1999
370
Punti
13
Tornei
60
Best: ND
▼
-7
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 09-06-1996
366
Punti
16
Tornei
61
Best: ND
▼
-7
Milos Raonic
CAN, 27-12-1990
365
Punti
4
Tornei
62
Best: ND
▲
3
Taro Daniel
JPN, 27-01-1993
360
Punti
13
Tornei
63
Best: ND
▲
1
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 26-06-1998
355
Punti
13
Tornei
64
Best: ND
▼
-3
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
353
Punti
14
Tornei
65
Best: ND
▼
-3
Jenson Brooksby
USA, 26-10-2000
352
Punti
9
Tornei
65
Best: ND
▲
27
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 01-01-1986
352
Punti
7
Tornei
67
Best: ND
▲
4
Sebastian Baez
ARG, 28-12-2000
321
Punti
7
Tornei
67
Best: ND
▲
2
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 18-07-1989
321
Punti
11
Tornei
67
Best: ND
▼
-7
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
321
Punti
14
Tornei
70
Best: ND
▲
20
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 02-07-1996
310
Punti
12
Tornei
71
Best: ND
▲
1
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 18-06-1996
304
Punti
14
Tornei
72
Best: ND
▲
2
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 31-05-1994
301
Punti
11
Tornei
73
Best: ND
▲
2
Francisco Cerundolo
ARG, 13-08-1998
292
Punti
11
Tornei
73
Best: ND
--
0
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 12-01-1997
292
Punti
11
Tornei
75
Best: ND
▲
2
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 23-01-1986
290
Punti
11
Tornei
75
Best: ND
▲
8
Federico Coria
ARG, 09-03-1992
290
Punti
15
Tornei
75
Best: ND
▼
-8
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 18-03-1991
290
Punti
11
Tornei
78
Best: ND
▲
2
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 27-09-1995
287
Punti
11
Tornei
79
Best: ND
▼
-11
Alex Molcan
SVK, 01-12-1997
285
Punti
14
Tornei
80
Best: ND
▼
-10
Borna Coric
CRO, 14-11-1996
270
Punti
3
Tornei
81
Best: ND
▼
-5
Juan Pablo Varillas
PER, 06-10-1995
264
Punti
11
Tornei
82
Best: ND
▲
4
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 26-04-1997
260
Punti
11
Tornei
83
Best: ND
▼
-1
Kacper Zuk
POL, 21-01-1999
253
Punti
10
Tornei
84
Best: ND
▼
-3
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 19-04-1999
251
Punti
7
Tornei
85
Best: ND
▼
-1
Liam Broady
GBR, 04-01-1994
250
Punti
8
Tornei
85
Best: ND
▼
-6
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 24-02-1994
250
Punti
8
Tornei
87
Best: ND
▲
6
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 19-07-1993
249
Punti
10
Tornei
87
Best: ND
▲
21
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 09-09-1998
249
Punti
7
Tornei
89
Best: ND
▲
14
Zizou Bergs
BEL, 03-06-1999
248
Punti
11
Tornei
90
Best: ND
▼
-13
John Millman
AUS, 14-06-1989
245
Punti
12
Tornei
91
Best: ND
▲
28
Marcos Giron
USA, 24-07-1993
235
Punti
9
Tornei
91
Best: ND
--
0
Andrej Martin
SVK, 20-09-1989
235
Punti
16
Tornei
93
Best: ND
▲
59
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 31-03-1992
232
Punti
12
Tornei
94
Best: ND
▼
-8
Emil Ruusuvuori
FIN, 02-04-1999
231
Punti
11
Tornei
95
Best: ND
▼
-10
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 29-06-1988
230
Punti
15
Tornei
96
Best: ND
▲
30
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 21-06-1990
226
Punti
8
Tornei
96
Best: ND
▲
41
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
DEN, 29-04-2003
226
Punti
14
Tornei
98
Best: ND
▲
160
Roger Federer
SUI, 08-08-1981
225
Punti
3
Tornei
98
Best: ND
▼
-12
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 11-11-1992
225
Punti
12
Tornei
100
Best: ND
▲
13
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
222
Punti
9
Tornei
TAG: Race ATP 2021
1 commento
Cinque italiani nei primi ventiquattro al mondo.
E due di loro non hanno neanche vent’anni.
E’ qualcosa di inimmaginabile.
Io vorrei che tutti coloro che ricordano il periodo 2006-2011 (i cinque anni senza titoli ATP, da Palermo ad Hertogenbosch), o Narducci primo italiano attorno all’ottantesima posizione, festeggiassero questo periodo.
Più che altro perché questo potrebbe e dovrebbe significare che si parlerà sempre più di tennis in Italia, analogamente a come è successo in altri sport dove c’è stato un atleta, o un gruppo di atleti, a fare “da traino”.