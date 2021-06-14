Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Forlì, Nottingham 2, Aix-en-Provence, Prostejov, Almaty 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo tanti azzurri (LIVE)

14/06/2021 09:59 5 commenti
Gianluca Mager nella foto
ITA CHALLENGER Forli (Italia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [2] Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs [7] Tobias Simon GER
CH CH Forli
Tirante T.
0
3
Simon T.
15
3
2. [WC] Flavio Cobolli ITA vs Giulio Zeppieri ITA (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Andrea Arnaboldi ITA vs [4] Steven Diez CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Paolo Lorenzi ITA vs [Alt] Raul Brancaccio ITA (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Grandstand – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [4] Sebastian Fanselow GER vs [8] Luca Vanni ITA

CH CH Forli
Fanselow S.
0
2
Vanni L.
0
3
2. Julian Lenz GER vs [8] Quentin Halys FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [6] Robin Haase NED vs Mats Moraing GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Igor Sijsling NED vs Andrea Pellegrino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Lucas Gerch GER vs [5] Elmar Ejupovic GER

CH CH Forli
Gerch L.
40
1
Ejupovic E.
40
3
2. [1] Nerman Fatic BIH vs [6] Francesco Forti ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Pedro Cachin ARG vs Hugo Grenier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Orlando Luz BRA vs [5] Cem Ilkel TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



GBR CHALLENGER Nottingham 2 (Regno Unito) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, erba

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Maxime Cressy USA vs [WC] Jay Clarke GBR
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Richard Gasquet FRA vs [Alt] Go Soeda JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Anton Matusevich GBR vs [5] Mikael Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Aidan McHugh GBR vs [6] Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Matthew Ebden AUS vs [7] Alex Bolt AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Marius Copil ROU vs [Alt] Borna Gojo CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Mackenzie McDonald USA vs Antoine Hoang FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs [5] Ernesto Escobedo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Kacper Zuk POL vs [8] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Alt] Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs Brandon Nakashima USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [8] Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare



FRA CHALLENGER Aix en Provence (Francia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

COURT CENTRAL CEPAC – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Titouan Droguet FRA vs [8] Eduard Esteve Lobato ESP
CH CH Aix en Provence
Droguet T.
40
7
2
Esteve Lobato E.
40
6
2
2. [4] Francisco Cerundolo ARG vs [Alt] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Tommy Robredo ESP vs [7] Hugo Gaston FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Roberto Carballes Baena ESP vs [WC] Matteo Martineau FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT NISSAN COURIANT – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Alt] Sadio Doumbia FRA vs [6] Oriol Roca Batalla ESP

CH CH Aix en Provence
Doumbia S.
1
4
Roca Batalla O.
6
6
Vincitore: Roca Batalla O.
2. [2] Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs [5] Michael Geerts BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Joao Domingues POR vs Bjorn Fratangelo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT SMART TRADE – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [3] Aziz Dougaz TUN vs [7] Oscar Jose Gutierrez BRA

CH CH Aix en Provence
Dougaz A.
0
6
3
Gutierrez O.
0
4
3
KAZ CHALLENGER Almaty 2 (Kazakistan) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [2] Jesper De Jong NED vs [5] Khumoyun Sultanov UZB
CH CH Almaty 2
De Jong J.
6
6
Sultanov K.
1
3
Vincitore: De Jong J.
2. [WC] Beibit Zhukayev KAZ vs [2] Mohamed Safwat EGY

CH CH Almaty 2
Zhukayev B.
4
4
Safwat M.
6
6
Vincitore: Safwat M.
3. [6] Denis Istomin UZB vs Riccardo Bonadio ITA

CH CH Almaty 2
Istomin D.
3
1
Bonadio R.
6
6
Vincitore: Bonadio R.
4. [7] Joao Menezes BRA vs [WC] Dostanbek Tashbulatov KAZ

CH CH Almaty 2
Menezes J.
6
6
Tashbulatov D.
2
0
Vincitore: Menezes J.
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Ergi Kirkin TUR vs Vladyslav Manafov UKR

CH CH Almaty 2
Kirkin E.
6
6
Manafov V.
2
3
Vincitore: Kirkin E.
2. Gian Marco Moroni ITA vs Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL

CH CH Almaty 2
Moroni G.
0
4
6
4
Kuzmanov D.
0
6
3
1
3. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs [8] Brayden Schnur CAN

CH CH Almaty 2
Menendez-Maceiras A.
15
5
1
Schnur B.
15
7
2
4. Pedja Krstin SRB vs Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [4] Filip Cristian Jianu ROU vs [7] Vladyslav Orlov UKR

CH CH Almaty 2
Jianu F.
6
1
Orlov V.
7
6
Vincitore: Orlov V.
2. [1] Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs [8] Benjamin Hassan GER

CH CH Almaty 2
Sachko V.
4
6
6
Hassan B.
6
3
1
Vincitore: Sachko V.
CZE CHALLENGER Prostejov (Repubblica Ceca) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [4] Alexander Erler AUT vs [Alt] Pavel Nejedly CZE
CH CH Prostejov
Erler A.
A
7
2
Nejedly P.
40
5
2
2. Goncalo Oliveira POR vs Michael Vrbensky CZE (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Matthias Bachinger GER vs [WC] Dalibor Svrcina CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Andrew Paulson CZE vs [5] Hugo Dellien BOL (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Alex Rybakov USA vs [8/PR] Jeroen Vanneste BEL
CH CH Prostejov
Rybakov A.
30
7
1
Vanneste J.
40
6
0
2. [6] Jozef Kovalik SVK vs Vit Kopriva CZE (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Lucas Miedler AUT vs Zdenek Kolar CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Gianluca Mager ITA vs [Alt] Jonas Forejtek CZE (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1] Johannes Haerteis GER vs David Poljak CZE

CH CH Prostejov
Haerteis J.
0
5
3
Poljak D.
0
7
4
2. [2] Jelle Sels NED vs [7] Skander Mansouri TUN (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5 commenti

Christina Rossi (Guest) 14-06-2021 11:06

Buongiorno Bonadio, bella vittoria contro una volpe grigia

 5
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Tennisti Friulani (Guest) 14-06-2021 10:37

Bravo bonadio…speriamo moroni riesca a chiudere positivamente la sua partita.

 4
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Tennisti Friulani (Guest) 14-06-2021 10:35

Scritto da Bec_style
Ma la vecchia impostazione della pagina con solo i risultati degli italiani + video non c’è più?

Vero, quella pagina era molto utile

 3
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Bec_style (Guest) 14-06-2021 10:06

Ma la vecchia impostazione della pagina con solo i risultati degli italiani + video non c’è più?

 2
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Forza ragazzi 14-06-2021 10:03

Redazione…. Forse qualche collegamento non è andato a buon fine.
Grazie

 1
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90