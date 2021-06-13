Roland Garros 2021 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: LIVE le Finali dell’ultima giornata. LIVE Djokovic vs Tsitsipas

13/06/2021 10:38 2 commenti
Risultati dal Roland Garros
Risultati dal Roland Garros

FRA Roland Garros – Finali

Iga Swiatek POL / Bethanie Mattek-sands USA vs Katerina Siniakova CZE / Barbora Krejcikova CZE
GS Roland Garros
Iga Swiatek / Bethanie Mattek-sands [14]
0
0
Katerina Siniakova / Barbora Krejcikova [2]
0
1
Mostra dettagli

Novak Djokovic SRB vs Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE (non prima delle ore 15)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

2 commenti

Rubinho (Guest) 13-06-2021 11:47

Sono amante del bel tennis ma tifoso solo di giocatori italiani,anche dei giocatori emergenti che provano ad insidiare i top player…quindi, anche se non italiano,oggi spero Tsitsipas vinca giocando bene…e ora di cambiare un po’…Sperando arrivi anche il momento dei nostri giocatori.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tizio (Guest) 13-06-2021 11:36

Una vittoria di Tsitsi aiuterebbe Medvedev a salire sul trono anche in breve tempo.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!