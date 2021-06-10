Challenger Nottingham, Lione, Bratislava, Almaty e Orlando: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE). In campo due azzurri

Circuito ChallengerA Challenger, Copertina

10/06/2021 11:00
Andreas Seppi ITA, 1984.02.21
FRA CHALLENGER Lyon (Francia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Court Sopra Steria – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [3] Facundo Bagnis ARG vs Tristan Lamasine FRA
CH CH Lyon
Bagnis F.
6
6
Lamasine T.
4
0
Vincitore: Bagnis F.
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Pablo Cuevas URU vs [WC] Kyrian Jacquet FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH CH Lyon
Cuevas P.
6
6
Jacquet K.
4
1
Vincitore: Cuevas P.
Mostra dettagli

3. Oscar Otte GER vs Elias Ymer SWE

CH CH Lyon
Otte O.
40
2
Ymer E.
40
2
Mostra dettagli

4. [SE] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune DEN vs [2] Fernando Verdasco ESP (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Fernando Romboli BRA / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs [WC] Titouan Droguet FRA / Jonathan Eysseric FRA

CH CH Lyon
Romboli F. / Vega Hernandez D.
7
6
10
Droguet T. / Eysseric J.
6
7
5
Vincitore: Romboli F. / Vega Hernandez D.
Mostra dettagli

2. Tristan Lamasine FRA / Albano Olivetti FRA vs [Alt] Marco Bortolotti ITA / Victor Vlad Cornea ROU (non prima ore: 13:30)

CH CH Lyon
Lamasine T. / Olivetti A.
6
6
Bortolotti M. / Cornea V.
3
3
Vincitore: Lamasine T. / Olivetti A.
Mostra dettagli

3. Martin Cuevas URU / Pablo Cuevas URU vs Francisco Cerundolo ARG / Sumit Nagal IND (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 23 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG vs [8] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER

CH CH Lyon
Etcheverry T.
1
4
Stebe C.
6
6
Vincitore: Stebe C.
Mostra dettagli

2. Andrea Pellegrino ITA vs Maxime Janvier FRA

CH CH Lyon
Pellegrino A.
40
7
3
2
Janvier M.
15
6
6
1
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Ugo Blanchet FRA / Kyrian Jacquet FRA vs [4] Szymon Walkow POL / Jan Zielinski POL (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




GBR CHALLENGER Nottingham (Regno Unito) – 2° Turno, erba

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Lukas Rosol CZE vs [4] Kevin Anderson RSA
Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Andreas Seppi ITA vs Antoine Hoang FRA

CH CH Nottingham
Seppi A.
6
6
6
Hoang A.
4
7
2
Vincitore: Seppi A.
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs [8] Kamil Majchrzak POL

CH CH Nottingham
Vukic A.
15
7
5
Majchrzak K.
30
5
5
Mostra dettagli


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Matt Reid AUS / Ken Skupski GBR vs [WC] Jay Clarke GBR / Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS

CH CH Nottingham
Reid M. / Skupski K.
2
7
11
Clarke J. / Kokkinakis T.
6
6
9
Vincitore: Reid M. / Skupski K.
Mostra dettagli

2. Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Harri Heliovaara FIN vs [2] Matthew Ebden AUS / John-Patrick Smith AUS

CH CH Nottingham
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
4
2
Ebden M. / Smith J.
6
6
Vincitore: Ebden M. / Smith J.
Mostra dettagli

3. Marc Polmans AUS / Artem Sitak NZL vs [4] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA (non prima ore: 14:30)

CH CH Nottingham
Polmans M. / Sitak A.
15
4
2
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
15
6
5
Mostra dettagli

4. Antoine Hoang FRA / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Maxime Cressy USA / Andrea Vavassori ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [Q] Marius Copil ROU vs Sebastian Ofner AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare



SVK CHALLENGER Bratislava (Slovacchia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

CENTRAL COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Cem Ilkel TUR vs Facundo Mena ARG
CH CH Bratislava
Ilkel C.
6
6
Mena F.
3
4
Vincitore: Ilkel C.
Mostra dettagli

2. Sebastian Baez ARG vs [8] Frederico Ferreira Silva POR

CH CH Bratislava
Baez S.
6
5
6
Ferreira Silva F.
3
7
4
Vincitore: Baez S.
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Norbert Gombos SVK vs Filip Horansky SVK (non prima ore: 14:30)

CH CH Bratislava
Gombos N.
0
1
Horansky F.
0
1
Mostra dettagli

4. [4] Jozef Kovalik SVK vs Matthias Bachinger GER (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 9 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Orlando Luz BRA / Rafael Matos BRA vs Ivan Sabanov CRO / Matej Sabanov CRO

CH CH Bratislava
Luz O. / Matos R.
6
6
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
2
3
Vincitore: Luz O. / Matos R.
Mostra dettagli

2. Malek Jaziri TUN / Blaz Rola SLO vs Lukas Klein SVK / Alex Molcan SVK

CH CH Bratislava
Jaziri M. / Rola B.
6
4
10
Klein L. / Molcan A.
1
6
7
Vincitore: Jaziri M. / Rola B.
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Denys Molchanov UKR / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs N.Sriram Balaji IND / Luca Margaroli SUI

CH CH Bratislava
Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A.
2
7
10
Balaji S. / Margaroli L.
6
5
8
Vincitore: Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A.
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Filip Horansky SVK / Milos Karol SVK vs [2] Sander Arends NED / Luis David Martinez VEN (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



KAZ CHALLENGER Almaty (Kazakistan) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [1] Andrej Martin SVK vs Brayden Schnur CAN
CH CH Almaty
Martin A.
6
6
Schnur B.
2
2
Vincitore: Martin A.
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Filip Cristian Jianu ROU vs [6] Dmitry Popko KAZ

CH CH Almaty
Jianu F.
5
3
Popko D.
7
6
Vincitore: Popko D.
Mostra dettagli

3. Mirza Basic BIH / Nino Serdarusic CRO vs Zizou Bergs BEL / Kimmer Coppejans BEL

CH CH Almaty
Basic M. / Serdarusic N.
6
7
Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
3
6
Vincitore: Basic M. / Serdarusic N.
Mostra dettagli

4. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI / Riccardo Bonadio ITA vs Dmitry Popko KAZ / Mohamed Safwat EGY

CH CH Almaty
Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.
7
5
10
Popko D. / Safwat M.
6
7
8
Vincitore: Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.
Mostra dettagli


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL vs [4] Enzo Couacaud FRA

CH CH Almaty
Kuzmanov D.
7
6
Couacaud E.
5
0
Vincitore: Kuzmanov D.
Mostra dettagli

2. [7] Denis Istomin UZB vs Chun-hsin Tseng TPE

CH CH Almaty
Istomin D.
6
4
Tseng C.
7
6
Vincitore: Tseng C.
Mostra dettagli

3. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP / Roberto Ortega-Olmedo ESP vs [3] Jesper De Jong NED / Vitaliy Sachko UKR

CH CH Almaty
Menendez-Maceiras A. / Ortega-Olmedo R.
1
2
De Jong J. / Sachko V.
6
6
Vincitore: De Jong J. / Sachko V.
Mostra dettagli

4. Vladyslav Manafov UKR / Evgenii Tiurnev RUS vs Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL / Gian Marco Moroni ITA

CH CH Almaty
Manafov V. / Tyurnev E.
7
6
Kuzmanov D. / Moroni G.
6
2
Vincitore: Manafov V. / Tyurnev E.
Mostra dettagli




USA CHALLENGER Orlando 2 (USA) – 2° Turno – cemento

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Christian Harrison USA vs [5] Emilio Gomez ECU
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [8] Mitchell Krueger USA vs Christopher Eubanks USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. JC Aragone USA / Nicolas Barrientos COL vs [WC] Jack Vance USA / Tennyson Whiting USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Peter Polansky CAN vs Nicolas Jarry CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Darian King BAR / Jason Kubler AUS vs [WC] Oliver Crawford USA / Sam Riffice USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Christian Harrison USA / Peter Polansky CAN vs Sekou Bangoura USA / Donald Young USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. JC Aragone USA vs [Q] Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Robert Galloway USA / Alex Lawson USA vs Ruben Gonzales PHI / Martin Redlicki USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

11 commenti.

Razz (Guest) 10-06-2021 14:55

Dopo un positivo Seppiolina, bel primo set di Pellegrino a Lione con punto finale splendido. Avanti così Andrea.

 11
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Napol ti amo 10-06-2021 14:55

Scritto da Djokernole99
Eterno Andreas

Bravo Seppi e bravo anche Pellegrino che ha vinto il primo set al tb

 10
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Djokernole99 10-06-2021 14:38

Eterno Andreas

 9
2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Napol ti amo, Vasco90
Lucio68 (Guest) 10-06-2021 14:04

Peccato Andreas! Ha servito per il match sul 6-4 5-4 ma ha subito il break quando fino a quel momento non aveva mai concesso palle break

 8
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Gigio (Guest) 10-06-2021 13:58

Seppi, mai un problema sul proprio servizio durante tutto l'incontro, va a servire per il match sul 5-4, si fa brekkare e finisce col perdere il set al tie break.
Ora il terzo. Forza Andreas!!!
Ora il terzo. Forza Andreas!!!

 7
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Effeddielle (Guest) 10-06-2021 13:57

@ Albertennis (#2836510)

Io invece lo trovo molto interessante perché seguo anche il doppio e per esempio mi sono accorto che Vavassori sta giocando il challenger di Nottingham scendendo di categoria rispetto le sue ultime uscite

 6
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
ALEXIEJ 70 (Guest) 10-06-2021 13:09

Break inizio secondo set per Seppi facile sul francese erbaiolo… indigesta causa sindrome italiana.

 5
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Albertennis (Guest) 10-06-2021 12:44

Ma mettere il programma dei doppi è così necessario? Per trovare un singolo bisogna penare

 4
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
ska 10-06-2021 12:27

Andreas sull erba è sempre uno spettacolo

 3
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
BomberBellettini9 10-06-2021 12:13

Forza Andreas

 2
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
peppone 10-06-2021 11:57

Forza Andreas e Andrea

 1
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90