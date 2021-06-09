Roland Garros Slam | terra | livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
La situazione aggiornata Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Nottingham 2, Aix-en-Provence, Prostejov, Forlì, Almaty 2: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualficazioni
Settimana 14-20 Giugno 2021
NOTTINGHAM 2 , UK (G) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
AIX EN PROVENCE , France (CL) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
PROSTEJOV , Czech Republic (CL) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ALMATY 2 , Kazakhstan (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
FORLI , Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Forli (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:42
Main Draw (cut off: 277 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 131. Griekspoor
- 159. Giannessi
- 167. Lorenzi
- 189. Diez
- 198. Ilkel
- 204. Haase
- 214. Marterer
- 219. Etcheverry
- 222. Halys
- 234. Pellegrino
- 236. Trungelliti
- 245. Benchetrit
- 253. Moraing
- 257. Garcia-Lopez
- 260. Cagnina
- 263. Grenier
- 265. Li
- 269. Lenz
- 271. Arnaboldi
- 273. Zverev
- 275. Borges
- 276. Quiroz
- 277. Jaziri
-
Alternates
- 1. Vatutin (281)
- 2. Baldi (286)
- 3. Elias (292)
- 4. Cachin (295)
- 5. Galovic (296)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Forli Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:43
Main Draw (cut off: 340 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 286. Baldi
- 295. Cachin
- 310. Ugo Carabelli
- 311. Sijsling
- 313. Rune
- 333. Luz
- 336. Brancaccio
- 337. Fatic
- 339. Tirante
- 340. Mejia
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Dougaz (353)
- 2. Ocleppo (354)
- 3. Sanchez Izqui (363)
- 4. Andreev (365)
- 5. Orlov (373)
- 6. Safranek (374)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Nottingham (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:43
Main Draw (cut off: 139 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 51. Gasquet
- 60. Nishioka
- 66. Sandgren
- 74. Ruusuvuori
- 86. Johnson
- 90. Kwon
- 95. Seppi
- 97. Anderson
- 103. Ymer
- 105. Kukushkin
- 109. Sugita
- 114. Uchiyama
- 115. Bonzi
- 118. McDonald
- 120. Kudla
- 121. Seyboth Wild
- 125. Dzumhur
- 126. Majchrzak
- 133. Hoang
- 136. Donskoy
- 137. Machac
- 138. Gaio
- 139. Nakashima
-
Alternates
- 1. Polmans (149)
- 2. Gunneswaran (151)
- 3. Cressy (153)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Nottingham Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:43
Main Draw (cut off: 180 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 151. Gunneswaran
- 153. Cressy
- 156. Soeda
- 157. Mayer
- 164. Fabbiano
- 169. Mmoh
- 173. Zuk
- 175. Zhang
- 179. Gomez
- 180. Kokkinakis
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Safiullin (181)
- 2. Vilella Marti (182)
- 3. Rosol (185)
- 4. Escobedo (187)
- 5. Gulbis (188)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Aix en Provence (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 11:53
Main Draw (cut off: 226 - Data entry list: 10/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 91. Cuevas
- 98. Carballes Baena
- 101. Bagnis
- 104. Cecchinato
- 107. Verdasco
- 111. Sousa
- 116. Cerundolo
- 130. Varillas
- 137. Taberner
- 141. Gaston
- 143. Nagal
- 152. Otte
- 168. Ferreira Silva
- 193. Ymer
- 196. Bourgue
- 197. Fratangelo
- 199. Andreozzi
- 202. Collarini
- 207. Olivo
- 216. Kavcic
- 223. Lestienne
- 225. Janvier
- 226. Domingues
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Aix en Provence Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:43
Main Draw (cut off: 342 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 250. Lamasine
- 281. Vatutin
- 297. Guinard
- 303. Van Rijthoven
- 308. Zeppieri
- 318. Blancaneaux
- 330. Galovic
- 335. Velotti
- 338. Barranco Cosano
- 342. Uchida
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Dougaz (353)
- 2. Chappell (356)
- 3. Geerts (359)
- 4. Gomez-Herrera (360)
- 5. Roca Batalla (361)
- 6. Sanchez Izqui (363)
- 7. Andreev (365)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Prostejov (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:44
Main Draw (cut off: 255 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 68. Andujar
- 71. Vesely
- 85. Mager
- 96. Coria
- 102. Martinez
- 124. Dellien
- 127. Kovalik
- 130. Kuznetsov
- 147. Cerundolo
- 150. Laaksonen
- 155. Rola
- 176. Klizan
- 184. Baez
- 186. Horansky
- 231. Kolar
- 237. Cid Subervi
- 239. Kamke
- 240. Eubanks
- 244. Bachinger
- 248. Mena
- 252. Watanuki
- 254. Klein
- 255. Molcan
-
Alternates
- 1. Kopriva (260)
- 2. Vatutin (281)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Prostejov Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:44
Main Draw (cut off: 346 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 288. Lehecka
- 296. Vrbensky
- 305. Ajdukovic
- 306. Miedler
- 316. Oliveira
- 319. Forejtek
- 326. Mukund
- 328. Haerteis
- 333. Vanneste
- 346. Sels
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Ignatik (352)
- 2. Erler (357)
- 3. Sanchez Izqui (363)
- 4. Andreev (365)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Almaty (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 11:36
Main Draw (cut off: 293 - Data entry list: 10/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 119. Martin
- 162. Safwat
- 174. Coppejans
- 177. Couacaud
- 178. Giustino
- 194. Popko
- 203. Istomin
- 210. Menezes
- 224. Schnur
- 230. Barrios Vera
- 235. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 241. Kuzmanov
- 256. Gabashvili
- 258. Bergs
- 262. Moroni
- 267. Wu
- 270. Kotov
- 274. Tseng
- 279. Karlovskiy
- 285. Krstin
- 287. Gimeno Valero
- 293. Basic
-
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Almaty Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:44
Main Draw (cut off: 349 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 294. Menendez-Maceiras
- 298. Serdarusic
- 299. Tiurnev
- 304. Ortega-Olmedo
- 321. Sachko
- 322. De Jong
- 329. Furness
- 331. Napolitano
- 341. Sultanov
- 349. Jianu
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Denolly (351)
- 2. Orlov (373)
- 3. Nedelko (379)
- 4. Mansouri (381)
-
-
