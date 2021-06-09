La situazione aggiornata Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Nottingham 2, Aix-en-Provence, Prostejov, Forlì, Almaty 2: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualficazioni

09/06/2021 22:45 Nessun commento
Settimana 14-20 Giugno 2021
NOTTINGHAM 2 GBR, UK (G) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
AIX EN PROVENCE FRA, France (CL) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
PROSTEJOV CZE, Czech Republic (CL) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ALMATY 2 KAZ, Kazakhstan (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
FORLI ITA, Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Forli (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:42

Main Draw (cut off: 277 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 131. Griekspoor
  • 159. Giannessi
  • 167. Lorenzi
  • 189. Diez
  • 198. Ilkel
  • 204. Haase
  • 214. Marterer
  • 219. Etcheverry
  • 222. Halys
  • 234. Pellegrino
  • 236. Trungelliti
  • 245. Benchetrit
  • 253. Moraing
  • 257. Garcia-Lopez
  • 260. Cagnina
  • 263. Grenier
  • 265. Li
  • 269. Lenz
  • 271. Arnaboldi
  • 273. Zverev
  • 275. Borges
  • 276. Quiroz
  • 277. Jaziri
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Vatutin (281)
  • 2. Baldi (286)
  • 3. Elias (292)
  • 4. Cachin (295)
  • 5. Galovic (296)
  •  

Forli Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:43

Main Draw (cut off: 340 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 286. Baldi
  • 295. Cachin
  • 310. Ugo Carabelli
  • 311. Sijsling
  • 313. Rune
  • 333. Luz
  • 336. Brancaccio
  • 337. Fatic
  • 339. Tirante
  • 340. Mejia
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Dougaz (353)
  • 2. Ocleppo (354)
  • 3. Sanchez Izqui (363)
  • 4. Andreev (365)
  • 5. Orlov (373)
  • 6. Safranek (374)

Nottingham (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:43

Main Draw (cut off: 139 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 51. Gasquet
  • 60. Nishioka
  • 66. Sandgren
  • 74. Ruusuvuori
  • 86. Johnson
  • 90. Kwon
  • 95. Seppi
  • 97. Anderson
  • 103. Ymer
  • 105. Kukushkin
  • 109. Sugita
  • 114. Uchiyama
  • 115. Bonzi
  • 118. McDonald
  • 120. Kudla
  • 121. Seyboth Wild
  • 125. Dzumhur
  • 126. Majchrzak
  • 133. Hoang
  • 136. Donskoy
  • 137. Machac
  • 138. Gaio
  • 139. Nakashima
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Polmans (149)
  • 2. Gunneswaran (151)
  • 3. Cressy (153)

Nottingham Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:43

Main Draw (cut off: 180 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 151. Gunneswaran
  • 153. Cressy
  • 156. Soeda
  • 157. Mayer
  • 164. Fabbiano
  • 169. Mmoh
  • 173. Zuk
  • 175. Zhang
  • 179. Gomez
  • 180. Kokkinakis
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Safiullin (181)
  • 2. Vilella Marti (182)
  • 3. Rosol (185)
  • 4. Escobedo (187)
  • 5. Gulbis (188)
  •  

Aix en Provence (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 11:53

Main Draw (cut off: 226 - Data entry list: 10/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 91. Cuevas
  • 98. Carballes Baena
  • 101. Bagnis
  • 104. Cecchinato
  • 107. Verdasco
  • 111. Sousa
  • 116. Cerundolo
  • 130. Varillas
  • 137. Taberner
  • 141. Gaston
  • 143. Nagal
  • 152. Otte
  • 168. Ferreira Silva
  • 193. Ymer
  • 196. Bourgue
  • 197. Fratangelo
  • 199. Andreozzi
  • 202. Collarini
  • 207. Olivo
  • 216. Kavcic
  • 223. Lestienne
  • 225. Janvier
  • 226. Domingues
  •  

Alternates


    Aix en Provence Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:43

    Main Draw (cut off: 342 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 250. Lamasine
    • 281. Vatutin
    • 297. Guinard
    • 303. Van Rijthoven
    • 308. Zeppieri
    • 318. Blancaneaux
    • 330. Galovic
    • 335. Velotti
    • 338. Barranco Cosano
    • 342. Uchida
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Dougaz (353)
    • 2. Chappell (356)
    • 3. Geerts (359)
    • 4. Gomez-Herrera (360)
    • 5. Roca Batalla (361)
    • 6. Sanchez Izqui (363)
    • 7. Andreev (365)
    •  
    •  

    Prostejov (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:44

    Main Draw (cut off: 255 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 68. Andujar
    • 71. Vesely
    • 85. Mager
    • 96. Coria
    • 102. Martinez
    • 124. Dellien
    • 127. Kovalik
    • 130. Kuznetsov
    • 147. Cerundolo
    • 150. Laaksonen
    • 155. Rola
    • 176. Klizan
    • 184. Baez
    • 186. Horansky
    • 231. Kolar
    • 237. Cid Subervi
    • 239. Kamke
    • 240. Eubanks
    • 244. Bachinger
    • 248. Mena
    • 252. Watanuki
    • 254. Klein
    • 255. Molcan
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Kopriva (260)
    • 2. Vatutin (281)
    •  

    Prostejov Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:44

    Main Draw (cut off: 346 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 288. Lehecka
    • 296. Vrbensky
    • 305. Ajdukovic
    • 306. Miedler
    • 316. Oliveira
    • 319. Forejtek
    • 326. Mukund
    • 328. Haerteis
    • 333. Vanneste
    • 346. Sels
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Ignatik (352)
    • 2. Erler (357)
    • 3. Sanchez Izqui (363)
    • 4. Andreev (365)
    •  
    •  

    Almaty (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 11:36

    Main Draw (cut off: 293 - Data entry list: 10/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 119. Martin
    • 162. Safwat
    • 174. Coppejans
    • 177. Couacaud
    • 178. Giustino
    • 194. Popko
    • 203. Istomin
    • 210. Menezes
    • 224. Schnur
    • 230. Barrios Vera
    • 235. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
    • 241. Kuzmanov
    • 256. Gabashvili
    • 258. Bergs
    • 262. Moroni
    • 267. Wu
    • 270. Kotov
    • 274. Tseng
    • 279. Karlovskiy
    • 285. Krstin
    • 287. Gimeno Valero
    • 293. Basic
    •  
    •  

    Alternates


      Almaty Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 13/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 09/06/2021 22:44

      Main Draw (cut off: 349 - Data entry list: 09/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

      • 294. Menendez-Maceiras
      • 298. Serdarusic
      • 299. Tiurnev
      • 304. Ortega-Olmedo
      • 321. Sachko
      • 322. De Jong
      • 329. Furness
      • 331. Napolitano
      • 341. Sultanov
      • 349. Jianu
      •  
      •  

      Alternates

      • 1. Denolly (351)
      • 2. Orlov (373)
      • 3. Nedelko (379)
      • 4. Mansouri (381)
      •  
      •  