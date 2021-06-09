Challenger Nottingham, Lione, Bratislava, Almaty e Orlando: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE). Sconfitto al secondo turno Gian Marco Moroni

Gian Marco Moroni ITA, 1998.02.13 - Foto Marta Magni
CHALLENGER Lyon (Francia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Court Sopra Steria – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [WC] Ugo Blanchet
/ Kyrian Jacquet
vs Andrea Collarini
/ Sergio Galdos
CH CH Lyon
Blanchet U. / Jacquet K.•
15
6
0
Collarini A. / Galdos S.
0
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Collarini A. / Galdos S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
Blanchet U. / Jacquet K.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
Collarini A. / Galdos S.
4-1 → 4-2
Blanchet U. / Jacquet K.
3-1 → 4-1
Collarini A. / Galdos S.
2-1 → 3-1
Blanchet U. / Jacquet K.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Collarini A. / Galdos S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Blanchet U. / Jacquet K.
0-0 → 1-0
2. [5] Taro Daniel vs Bjorn Fratangelo (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Tristan Lamasine / Albano Olivetti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Daniel Altmaier vs [4] Daniel Elahi Galan (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [WC] Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Matteo Martineau vs [Alt] Marco Bortolotti / Victor Vlad Cornea
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Martin Cuevas / Pablo Cuevas vs Pedro Cachin / Camilo Ugo Carabelli (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 23 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Pablo Cuevas vs [Q] Pedro Cachin 1T
CH CH Lyon
Cuevas P.•
40
4
7
0
Cachin P.
30
6
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Cuevas P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
Cuevas P.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Cachin P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
Cuevas P.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
Cachin P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
Cuevas P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Cachin P.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Cuevas P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
Cachin P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Cachin P.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Cuevas P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Cuevas P.
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. [1] Fernando Romboli / David Vega Hernandez vs Manuel Guinard / Maxime Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Alt] Michael Geerts / Alexey Vatutin vs [WC] Titouan Droguet / Jonathan Eysseric (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Nottingham (Regno Unito) – 2° Turno, erba
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1/WC] Daniel Evans
vs [Q] Matthew Ebden
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Liam Broady vs [6] Denis Kudla
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Illya Marchenko vs [2] Frances Tiafoe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Thomas Fabbiano / Andreas Seppi vs [WC] Jay Clarke / Thanasi Kokkinakis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Luke Bambridge / Jonny O’Mara vs Antoine Hoang / Ramkumar Ramanathan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara vs [WC] Alastair Gray / Stuart Parker
CH CH Nottingham
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.•
30
0
Gray A. / Parker S.
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
Gray A. / Parker S.
0-0 → 0-1
2. Evgeny Donskoy vs Brandon Nakashima (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Maxime Cressy / Andrea Vavassori vs Marc-Andrea Huesler / Max Purcell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Evgeny Donskoy / Kamil Majchrzak vs [2] Matthew Ebden / John-Patrick Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Denis Kudla / Zhizhen Zhang vs [4] Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Bratislava (Slovacchia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
CENTRAL COURT – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Q] Jiri Lehecka
vs [2] Federico Coria
CH CH Bratislava
Lehecka J.•
0
7
1
Coria F.
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Coria F.
15-0
30-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
Lehecka J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
Coria F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
Lehecka J.
15-0
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
Coria F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
Lehecka J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
Lehecka J.
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Lehecka J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Coria F.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Lehecka J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Alex Molcan vs [PR] Andrey Kuznetsov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Tallon Griekspoor vs Steven Diez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Martin Klizan (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 9 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Lukas Palovic / Lukas Pokorny vs Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov
CH CH Bratislava
Palovic L. / Pokorny L.
2
5
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
6
7
Vincitore: Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
5-6 → 5-7
Palovic L. / Pokorny L.
5-5 → 5-6
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
5-4 → 5-5
Palovic L. / Pokorny L.
4-4 → 5-4
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
4-3 → 4-4
Palovic L. / Pokorny L.
3-3 → 4-3
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Palovic L. / Pokorny L.
2-2 → 3-2
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Palovic L. / Pokorny L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
1-0 → 1-1
Palovic L. / Pokorny L.
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
2-5 → 2-6
Palovic L. / Pokorny L.
2-4 → 2-5
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Palovic L. / Pokorny L.
1-3 → 2-3
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
1-2 → 1-3
Palovic L. / Pokorny L.
1-1 → 1-2
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
1-0 → 1-1
Palovic L. / Pokorny L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Miloslav Mecir / Michal Novansky vs [2] Sander Arends / Luis David Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Cem Ilkel / Vit Kopriva vs [WC] Filip Horansky / Milos Karol
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Lukas Klein / Alex Molcan vs [4] Roman Jebavy / Zdenek Kolar (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 5 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [3] Orlando Luz / Rafael Matos vs Lucas Miedler / Mats Moraing
CH CH Bratislava
Luz O. / Matos R.
6
7
Miedler L. / Moraing M.
1
6
Vincitore: Luz O. / Matos R.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
Luz O. / Matos R.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
Miedler L. / Moraing M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
Luz O. / Matos R.
4-5 → 5-5
Miedler L. / Moraing M.
3-5 → 4-5
Luz O. / Matos R.
2-5 → 3-5
Miedler L. / Moraing M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 2-5
Luz O. / Matos R.
1-4 → 2-4
Miedler L. / Moraing M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
Luz O. / Matos R.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-3 → 1-3
Miedler L. / Moraing M.
0-2 → 0-3
Luz O. / Matos R.
0-1 → 0-2
Miedler L. / Moraing M.
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Luz O. / Matos R.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
Miedler L. / Moraing M.
4-1 → 5-1
Luz O. / Matos R.
3-1 → 4-1
Miedler L. / Moraing M.
2-1 → 3-1
Luz O. / Matos R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
Miedler L. / Moraing M.
1-0 → 2-0
Luz O. / Matos R.
0-0 → 1-0
2. Matthias Bachinger / Tobias Kamke vs N.Sriram Balaji / Luca Margaroli
CH CH Bratislava
Bachinger M. / Kamke T.
0
0
Balaji S. / Margaroli L.•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Balaji S. / Margaroli L.
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Denys Molchanov / Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs Federico Coria / Renzo Olivo (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Malek Jaziri / Blaz Rola vs Max Schnur / Sem Verbeek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Almaty (Kazakistan) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [3] Kimmer Coppejans vs Gian Marco Moroni
CH CH Almaty
Coppejans K.
2
6
6
Moroni G.
6
3
1
Vincitore: Coppejans K.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Coppejans K.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-0 → 5-0
Moroni G.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
Coppejans K.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Moroni G.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
Moroni G.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Coppejans K.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Timofey Skatov vs [WC] Denis Yevseyev
CH CH Almaty
Skatov T.
1
6
6
Yevseyev D.
6
1
4
Vincitore: Skatov T.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. Chun-hsin Tseng / Tung-Lin Wu vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera / Riccardo Bonadio
CH CH Almaty
Tseng C. / Tung-Lin Wu.
4
4
6
0
Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.•
5
6
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.
0-1
0-2
1-2
1-3
2-3
3-3
4-3
5-3
5-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
Tseng C. / Tung-Lin Wu.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
Tseng C. / Tung-Lin Wu.
2-2 → 3-2
Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.
2-1 → 2-2
Tseng C. / Tung-Lin Wu.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Tseng C. / Tung-Lin Wu.
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
Tseng C. / Tung-Lin Wu.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.
3-4 → 3-5
Tseng C. / Tung-Lin Wu.
2-4 → 3-4
Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.
2-3 → 2-4
Tseng C. / Tung-Lin Wu.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.
1-2 → 1-3
Tseng C. / Tung-Lin Wu.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Tseng C. / Tung-Lin Wu.
0-0 → 0-1
4. [WC] Yan Bondarevskiy / Grigoriy Lomakin vs Dimitar Kuzmanov / Gian Marco Moroni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [4] Denis Istomin / Denis Yevseyev vs Vladyslav Manafov / Evgenii Tiurnev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Zizou Bergs vs [8] Joao Menezes
CH CH Almaty
Bergs Z.
6
6
Menezes J.
3
4
Vincitore: Bergs Z.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Bergs Z.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
Menezes J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
Menezes J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bergs Z.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
Bergs Z.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Menezes J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
Bergs Z.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Bergs Z.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Menezes J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
2. [Q] Evan Furness vs Pedja Krstin
CH CH Almaty
Furness E.
6
6
Krstin P.
3
1
Vincitore: Furness E.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. Teymuraz Gabashvili / Lorenzo Giustino vs [3] Jesper De Jong / Vitaliy Sachko
CH CH Almaty
Gabashvili T. / Giustino L.
3
4
De Jong J. / Sachko V.
6
6
Vincitore: De Jong J. / Sachko V.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
De Jong J. / Sachko V.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Gabashvili T. / Giustino L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
De Jong J. / Sachko V.
4-3 → 4-4
Gabashvili T. / Giustino L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
De Jong J. / Sachko V.
3-2 → 4-2
Gabashvili T. / Giustino L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
De Jong J. / Sachko V.
2-1 → 2-2
Gabashvili T. / Giustino L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
De Jong J. / Sachko V.
1-0 → 1-1
Gabashvili T. / Giustino L.
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
De Jong J. / Sachko V.
3-5 → 3-6
Gabashvili T. / Giustino L.
2-5 → 3-5
De Jong J. / Sachko V.
2-4 → 2-5
Gabashvili T. / Giustino L.
1-4 → 2-4
De Jong J. / Sachko V.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Gabashvili T. / Giustino L.
1-2 → 1-3
De Jong J. / Sachko V.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
Gabashvili T. / Giustino L.
1-0 → 1-1
De Jong J. / Sachko V.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
4. Zizou Bergs / Kimmer Coppejans vs [WC] Dostanbek Tashbulatov / Beibit Zhukayev
CH CH Almaty
Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
6
6
Tashbulatov D. / Zhukayev B.
3
2
Vincitore: Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
5-2 → 6-2
Tashbulatov D. / Zhukayev B.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
Tashbulatov D. / Zhukayev B.
3-1 → 3-2
Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Tashbulatov D. / Zhukayev B.
1-1 → 2-1
Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Tashbulatov D. / Zhukayev B.
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
5-3 → 6-3
Tashbulatov D. / Zhukayev B.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Tashbulatov D. / Zhukayev B.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
2-2 → 3-2
Tashbulatov D. / Zhukayev B.
2-1 → 2-2
Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
1-1 → 2-1
Tashbulatov D. / Zhukayev B.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
0-0 → 1-0
5. [WC] Carlos Gimeno Valero / Timofey Skatov vs Adrian Menendez-Maceiras / Roberto Ortega-Olmedo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. Dmitry Popko / Mohamed Safwat vs [2] Brayden Schnur / Tsung-Hua Yang
CH CH Almaty
Popko D. / Safwat M.
7
6
Schnur B. / Yang T.
6
3
Vincitore: Popko D. / Safwat M.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Popko D. / Safwat M.
5-3 → 6-3
Schnur B. / Yang T.
4-1 → 4-2
Popko D. / Safwat M.
3-1 → 4-1
Schnur B. / Yang T.
2-1 → 3-1
Popko D. / Safwat M.
1-1 → 2-1
Schnur B. / Yang T.
1-0 → 1-1
Popko D. / Safwat M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
2-1*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
6*-3
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
Popko D. / Safwat M.
5-6 → 6-6
Schnur B. / Yang T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
Popko D. / Safwat M.
4-5 → 5-5
2. [1] Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves / Joao Menezes vs Mirza Basic / Nino Serdarusic
CH CH Almaty
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. / Menezes J.
3
0
Basic M. / Serdarusic N.
6
6
Vincitore: Basic M. / Serdarusic N.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. / Menezes J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-5 → 0-6
Basic M. / Serdarusic N.
0-4 → 0-5
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. / Menezes J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-3 → 0-4
Basic M. / Serdarusic N.
0-2 → 0-3
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. / Menezes J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
Basic M. / Serdarusic N.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. / Menezes J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
Basic M. / Serdarusic N.
3-4 → 3-5
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. / Menezes J.
2-4 → 3-4
Basic M. / Serdarusic N.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. / Menezes J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
Basic M. / Serdarusic N.
1-2 → 1-3
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. / Menezes J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Basic M. / Serdarusic N.
1-0 → 1-1
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. / Menezes J.
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Orlando 2 (USA) – 2° Turno – cemento
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Nicolas Mejia vs [7] Guido Andreozzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Jenson Brooksby vs Jason Kubler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Oliver Crawford / Sam Riffice vs [2] Dennis Novikov / Goncalo Oliveira (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson vs Boris Arias / Junior A. Ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Roberto Cid Subervi vs [WC] Sam Riffice
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski vs Ulises Blanch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Sekou Bangoura / Donald Young vs Guido Andreozzi / Agustin Velotti (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. JC Aragone / Nicolas Barrientos vs Yates Johnson / Michael Redlicki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Christian Harrison / Peter Polansky vs Hunter Johnson / Ruan Roelofse
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Ruben Gonzales / Martin Redlicki vs Edan Leshem / Hiroki Moriya (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Nel primo turno contro Serdarusic e nel primo set di oggi ho visto un buon Moroni poi è calato fisicamente dovuto alla lunga inattività in questi 2 mesi ma siamo sulla buona strada..adesso deve giocare ininterrottamente per acquisire una buona condizione e sono convinto che farà bene.