Challenger Nottingham, Lione, Bratislava, Almaty e Orlando: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE). Sconfitto al secondo turno Gian Marco Moroni

09/06/2021 10:22 1 commento
Gian Marco Moroni ITA, 1998.02.13 - Foto Marta Magni
Gian Marco Moroni ITA, 1998.02.13 - Foto Marta Magni

FRA CHALLENGER Lyon (Francia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Court Sopra Steria – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [WC] Ugo Blanchet FRA / Kyrian Jacquet FRA vs Andrea Collarini ARG / Sergio Galdos PER
CH CH Lyon
Blanchet U. / Jacquet K.
15
6
0
Collarini A. / Galdos S.
0
2
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [5] Taro Daniel JPN vs Bjorn Fratangelo USA (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Tristan Lamasine FRA / Albano Olivetti FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Daniel Altmaier GER vs [4] Daniel Elahi Galan COL (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [WC] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Matteo Martineau FRA vs [Alt] Marco Bortolotti ITA / Victor Vlad Cornea ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Martin Cuevas URU / Pablo Cuevas URU vs Pedro Cachin ARG / Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 23 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Pablo Cuevas URU vs [Q] Pedro Cachin ARG 1T

CH CH Lyon
Cuevas P.
40
4
7
0
Cachin P.
30
6
6
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Fernando Romboli BRA / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs Manuel Guinard FRA / Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Alt] Michael Geerts BEL / Alexey Vatutin RUS vs [WC] Titouan Droguet FRA / Jonathan Eysseric FRA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




GBR CHALLENGER Nottingham (Regno Unito) – 2° Turno, erba

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1/WC] Daniel Evans GBR vs [Q] Matthew Ebden AUS
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Liam Broady GBR vs [6] Denis Kudla USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Illya Marchenko UKR vs [2] Frances Tiafoe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Thomas Fabbiano ITA / Andreas Seppi ITA vs [WC] Jay Clarke GBR / Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Luke Bambridge GBR / Jonny O’Mara GBR vs Antoine Hoang FRA / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Harri Heliovaara FIN vs [WC] Alastair Gray GBR / Stuart Parker GBR

CH CH Nottingham
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
30
0
Gray A. / Parker S.
0
1
Mostra dettagli

2. Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs Brandon Nakashima USA (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Maxime Cressy USA / Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI / Max Purcell AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Evgeny Donskoy RUS / Kamil Majchrzak POL vs [2] Matthew Ebden AUS / John-Patrick Smith AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Denis Kudla USA / Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs [4] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



SVK CHALLENGER Bratislava (Slovacchia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

CENTRAL COURT – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Q] Jiri Lehecka CZE vs [2] Federico Coria ARG
CH CH Bratislava
Lehecka J.
0
7
1
Coria F.
0
6
2
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Alex Molcan SVK vs [PR] Andrey Kuznetsov RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Tallon Griekspoor NED vs Steven Diez CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs Martin Klizan SVK (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 9 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Lukas Palovic SVK / Lukas Pokorny SVK vs Ivan Sabanov CRO / Matej Sabanov CRO

CH CH Bratislava
Palovic L. / Pokorny L.
2
5
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
6
7
Vincitore: Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Miloslav Mecir SVK / Michal Novansky SVK vs [2] Sander Arends NED / Luis David Martinez VEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Cem Ilkel TUR / Vit Kopriva CZE vs [WC] Filip Horansky SVK / Milos Karol SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Lukas Klein SVK / Alex Molcan SVK vs [4] Roman Jebavy CZE / Zdenek Kolar CZE (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 5 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [3] Orlando Luz BRA / Rafael Matos BRA vs Lucas Miedler AUT / Mats Moraing GER

CH CH Bratislava
Luz O. / Matos R.
6
7
Miedler L. / Moraing M.
1
6
Vincitore: Luz O. / Matos R.
Mostra dettagli

2. Matthias Bachinger GER / Tobias Kamke GER vs N.Sriram Balaji IND / Luca Margaroli SUI

CH CH Bratislava
Bachinger M. / Kamke T.
0
0
Balaji S. / Margaroli L.
0
1
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Denys Molchanov UKR / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs Federico Coria ARG / Renzo Olivo ARG (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Malek Jaziri TUN / Blaz Rola SLO vs Max Schnur USA / Sem Verbeek NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare



KAZ CHALLENGER Almaty (Kazakistan) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [3] Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Gian Marco Moroni ITA

CH CH Almaty
Coppejans K.
2
6
6
Moroni G.
6
3
1
Vincitore: Coppejans K.
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Timofey Skatov KAZ vs [WC] Denis Yevseyev KAZ

CH CH Almaty
Skatov T.
1
6
6
Yevseyev D.
6
1
4
Vincitore: Skatov T.
Mostra dettagli

3. Chun-hsin Tseng TPE / Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI / Riccardo Bonadio ITA

CH CH Almaty
Tseng C. / Tung-Lin Wu.
4
4
6
0
Barrios Vera T. / Bonadio R.
5
6
2
0
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Yan Bondarevskiy RUS / Grigoriy Lomakin KAZ vs Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL / Gian Marco Moroni ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [4] Denis Istomin UZB / Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs Vladyslav Manafov UKR / Evgenii Tiurnev RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Zizou Bergs BEL vs [8] Joao Menezes BRA

CH CH Almaty
Bergs Z.
6
6
Menezes J.
3
4
Vincitore: Bergs Z.
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Evan Furness FRA vs Pedja Krstin SRB

CH CH Almaty
Furness E.
6
6
Krstin P.
3
1
Vincitore: Furness E.
Mostra dettagli

3. Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs [3] Jesper De Jong NED / Vitaliy Sachko UKR

CH CH Almaty
Gabashvili T. / Giustino L.
3
4
De Jong J. / Sachko V.
6
6
Vincitore: De Jong J. / Sachko V.
Mostra dettagli

4. Zizou Bergs BEL / Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs [WC] Dostanbek Tashbulatov KAZ / Beibit Zhukayev KAZ

CH CH Almaty
Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
6
6
Tashbulatov D. / Zhukayev B.
3
2
Vincitore: Bergs Z. / Coppejans K.
Mostra dettagli

5. [WC] Carlos Gimeno Valero ESP / Timofey Skatov KAZ vs Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP / Roberto Ortega-Olmedo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. Dmitry Popko KAZ / Mohamed Safwat EGY vs [2] Brayden Schnur CAN / Tsung-Hua Yang TPE

CH CH Almaty
Popko D. / Safwat M.
7
6
Schnur B. / Yang T.
6
3
Vincitore: Popko D. / Safwat M.
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves BRA / Joao Menezes BRA vs Mirza Basic BIH / Nino Serdarusic CRO

CH CH Almaty
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. / Menezes J.
3
0
Basic M. / Serdarusic N.
6
6
Vincitore: Basic M. / Serdarusic N.
Mostra dettagli




USA CHALLENGER Orlando 2 (USA) – 2° Turno – cemento

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Nicolas Mejia COL vs [7] Guido Andreozzi ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Jenson Brooksby USA vs Jason Kubler AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Oliver Crawford USA / Sam Riffice USA vs [2] Dennis Novikov USA / Goncalo Oliveira POR (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Robert Galloway USA / Alex Lawson USA vs Boris Arias BOL / Junior A. Ore USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Roberto Cid Subervi DOM vs [WC] Sam Riffice USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA vs Ulises Blanch USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Sekou Bangoura USA / Donald Young USA vs Guido Andreozzi ARG / Agustin Velotti ARG (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. JC Aragone USA / Nicolas Barrientos COL vs Yates Johnson USA / Michael Redlicki USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Christian Harrison USA / Peter Polansky CAN vs Hunter Johnson USA / Ruan Roelofse RSA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ruben Gonzales PHI / Martin Redlicki USA vs Edan Leshem ISR / Hiroki Moriya JPN (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Lucio68 (Guest) 09-06-2021 10:55

Nel primo turno contro Serdarusic e nel primo set di oggi ho visto un buon Moroni poi è calato fisicamente dovuto alla lunga inattività in questi 2 mesi ma siamo sulla buona strada..adesso deve giocare ininterrottamente per acquisire una buona condizione e sono convinto che farà bene.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!