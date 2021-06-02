Roland Garros Slam | terra | livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Nottingham, Lione, Bratislava, Almaty, Orlando: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
02/06/2021 23:35 1 commento
Settimana – 07-13 Giugno
NOTTINGHAM 1 , UK (G) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LYON , France (CL) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BRATISLAVA , Slovakia (CL) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ALMATY 1 , Kazakhstan (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ORLANDO ,FL.USA (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Nottingham (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:31
Main Draw (cut off: 154 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 73. Tiafoe
- 89. Kwon
- 93. Seppi
- 96. Anderson
- 100. Kukushkin
- 101. Ymer
- 107. Sugita
- 117. McDonald
- 119. Kudla
- 120. Dzumhur
- 124. Murray
- 125. Rinderknech
- 129. Majchrzak
- 133. Hoang
- 136. Donskoy
- 138. Gaio
- 139. Nakashima
- 143. Machac
- 145. Broady
- 148. Polmans
- 149. Gunneswaran
- 153. Cressy
- 154. Van de Zandschulp
-
Alternates
- 1. Huesler (159)
- 2. Marchenko (162)
- 3. Fabbiano (164)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Nottingham Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:31
Main Draw (cut off: 198 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 157. Soeda
- 159. Huesler
- 164. Fabbiano
- 178. Vilella Martinez
- 179. Zhang
- 184. Rosol
- 185. Gulbis
- 194. Bolt
- 196. Fratangelo
- 198. Kokkinakis
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Bemelmans (200)
- 2. Troicki (205)
- 3. Vukic (208)
- 4. Ramanathan (215)
- 5. Copil (227)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Lyon (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:32
Main Draw (cut off: 192 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 54. Djere
- 80. Munar
- 86. Mager
- 99. Martinez
- 102. Cuevas
- 103. Galan
- 105. Verdasco
- 109. Bagnis
- 112. Daniel
- 115. Bonzi
- 116. Cerundolo
- 122. Seyboth Wild
- 126. Zapata Miralles
- 135. Stebe
- 137. Taberner
- 142. Nagal
- 144. Altmaier
- 152. Otte
- 160. Giannessi
- 166. Tabilo
- 189. Muller
- 191. Marcora
- 192. Ymer
-
Alternates
- 1. Fratangelo (196)
- 2. Collarini (202)
- 3. Lestienne (223)
- 4. Janvier (224)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Lyon Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:32
Main Draw (cut off: 269 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 223. Lestienne
- 224. Janvier
- 226. Domingues
- 234. Pellegrino
- 236. Trungelliti
- 244. Lamasine
- 246. Benchetrit
- 250. Mena
- 263. Grenier
- 269. Lenz
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Vatutin (280)
- 2. Baldi (285)
- 3. Cachin (292)
- 4. Vrbensky (294)
- 5. Galovic (296)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Bratislava (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:32
Main Draw (cut off: 214 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 87. Gombos
- 94. Coria
- 97. Carballes Baena
- 121. Dellien
- 127. Kovalik
- 130. Varillas
- 130. Kuznetsov
- 131. Griekspoor
- 146. Cerundolo
- 150. Laaksonen
- 155. Rola
- 169. Ferreira Silva
- 175. Klizan
- 181. Diez
- 183. Baez
- 186. Horansky
- 195. Bourgue
- 197. Ilkel
- 201. Maden
- 204. Haase
- 207. Olivo
- 212. Lacko
- 214. Marterer
-
Alternates
- 1. Kavcic (216)
- 2. Halys (221)
- 3. Janvier (224)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Bratislava Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:32
Main Draw (cut off: 271 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 225. Etcheverry
- 231. Kolar
- 240. Kamke
- 245. Bachinger
- 252. Moraing
- 255. Klein
- 256. Kopriva
- 258. Molcan
- 270. Kotov
- 271. Arnaboldi
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Jaziri (276)
- 2. Lehecka (290)
- 3. Galovic (296)
- 4. Ajdukovic (302)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Almaty (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:33
Main Draw (cut off: 289 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 75. Andujar
- 118. Martin
- 163. Safwat
- 174. Coppejans
- 176. Giustino
- 188. Couacaud
- 193. Popko
- 203. Istomin
- 210. Menezes
- 219. Schnur
- 230. Barrios Vera
- 235. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 237. Kuzmanov
- 248. Kuhn
- 254. Gabashvili
- 261. Bergs
- 262. Moroni
- 267. Wu
- 274. Tseng
- 278. Karlovskiy
- 284. Krstin
- 286. Gimeno Valero
- 289. Basic
-
Alternates
- 1. Menendez-Mace (291)
- 2. Bonadio (293)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Almaty Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:34
Main Draw (cut off: 333 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 291. Menendez-Maceiras
- 295. Serdarusic
- 297. Tiurnev
- 298. Lee
- 301. Ortega-Olmedo
- 303. Van Rijthoven
- 320. Sachko
- 322. De Jong
- 330. Furness
- 333. Napolitano
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Sultanov (341)
- 2. Jianu (349)
- 3. Dougaz (350)
- 4. Denolly (351)
- 5. Chappell (355)
- 6. Gomez-Herrera (357)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Orlando (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:31
Main Draw (cut off: 311 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 113. Uchiyama
- 161. Jung
- 165. Brooksby
- 167. Lorenzi
- 182. Gomez
- 187. Escobedo
- 199. Andreozzi
- 206. Krueger
- 222. Kwiatkowski
- 238. Cid Subervi
- 241. Eubanks
- 242. Polansky
- 247. Sock
- 253. Blanch
- 259. Moriya
- 266. Kubler
- 275. Quiroz
- 279. Rubin
- 296. Borges
- 299. Harrison
- 308. Zeppieri
- 309. Aragone
- 311. Ritschard
-
Alternates
- 1. King (314)
- 2. Oliveira (316)
- 3. King (317)
- 4. Blancaneaux (318)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Orlando Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:31
Main Draw (cut off: 340 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 314. King
- 316. Oliveira
- 317. King
- 323. Mukund
- 324. Bellucci
- 326. Jarry
- 334. Velotti
- 338. Uchida
- 339. Tirante
- 340. Mejia
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Young (344)
- 2. Chappell (355)
- 3. Alvarez (360)
- 4. Kozlov (363)
- 5. Andreev (364)
- 6. Redlicki (372)
- 7. Bangoura (379)
-
-
1 commento
Parterre di nomi a Nottingham molto interessanti, al contrario del torneo WTA concomitante.
Bratislava potrebbe riservare dei bei incontri.