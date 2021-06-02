Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Nottingham, Lione, Bratislava, Almaty, Orlando: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

02/06/2021 23:35 1 commento
Gianluca Mager nella foto
Gianluca Mager nella foto

Settimana – 07-13 Giugno
NOTTINGHAM 1 GBR , UK (G) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LYON FRA , France (CL) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BRATISLAVA SVK , Slovakia (CL) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ALMATY 1 KAZ , Kazakhstan (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ORLANDO USA ,FL.USA (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Nottingham (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:31

Main Draw (cut off: 154 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 73. Tiafoe
  • 89. Kwon
  • 93. Seppi
  • 96. Anderson
  • 100. Kukushkin
  • 101. Ymer
  • 107. Sugita
  • 117. McDonald
  • 119. Kudla
  • 120. Dzumhur
  • 124. Murray
  • 125. Rinderknech
  • 129. Majchrzak
  • 133. Hoang
  • 136. Donskoy
  • 138. Gaio
  • 139. Nakashima
  • 143. Machac
  • 145. Broady
  • 148. Polmans
  • 149. Gunneswaran
  • 153. Cressy
  • 154. Van de Zandschulp
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Huesler (159)
  • 2. Marchenko (162)
  • 3. Fabbiano (164)

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Nottingham Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:31

Main Draw (cut off: 198 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 157. Soeda
  • 159. Huesler
  • 164. Fabbiano
  • 178. Vilella Martinez
  • 179. Zhang
  • 184. Rosol
  • 185. Gulbis
  • 194. Bolt
  • 196. Fratangelo
  • 198. Kokkinakis
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Bemelmans (200)
  • 2. Troicki (205)
  • 3. Vukic (208)
  • 4. Ramanathan (215)
  • 5. Copil (227)
  •  


(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Lyon (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:32

Main Draw (cut off: 192 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 54. Djere
  • 80. Munar
  • 86. Mager
  • 99. Martinez
  • 102. Cuevas
  • 103. Galan
  • 105. Verdasco
  • 109. Bagnis
  • 112. Daniel
  • 115. Bonzi
  • 116. Cerundolo
  • 122. Seyboth Wild
  • 126. Zapata Miralles
  • 135. Stebe
  • 137. Taberner
  • 142. Nagal
  • 144. Altmaier
  • 152. Otte
  • 160. Giannessi
  • 166. Tabilo
  • 189. Muller
  • 191. Marcora
  • 192. Ymer
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Fratangelo (196)
  • 2. Collarini (202)
  • 3. Lestienne (223)
  • 4. Janvier (224)
  •  
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Lyon Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:32

Main Draw (cut off: 269 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 223. Lestienne
  • 224. Janvier
  • 226. Domingues
  • 234. Pellegrino
  • 236. Trungelliti
  • 244. Lamasine
  • 246. Benchetrit
  • 250. Mena
  • 263. Grenier
  • 269. Lenz
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Vatutin (280)
  • 2. Baldi (285)
  • 3. Cachin (292)
  • 4. Vrbensky (294)
  • 5. Galovic (296)
  •  


(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Bratislava (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:32

Main Draw (cut off: 214 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 87. Gombos
  • 94. Coria
  • 97. Carballes Baena
  • 121. Dellien
  • 127. Kovalik
  • 130. Varillas
  • 130. Kuznetsov
  • 131. Griekspoor
  • 146. Cerundolo
  • 150. Laaksonen
  • 155. Rola
  • 169. Ferreira Silva
  • 175. Klizan
  • 181. Diez
  • 183. Baez
  • 186. Horansky
  • 195. Bourgue
  • 197. Ilkel
  • 201. Maden
  • 204. Haase
  • 207. Olivo
  • 212. Lacko
  • 214. Marterer
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Kavcic (216)
  • 2. Halys (221)
  • 3. Janvier (224)

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Bratislava Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:32

Main Draw (cut off: 271 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 225. Etcheverry
  • 231. Kolar
  • 240. Kamke
  • 245. Bachinger
  • 252. Moraing
  • 255. Klein
  • 256. Kopriva
  • 258. Molcan
  • 270. Kotov
  • 271. Arnaboldi
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Jaziri (276)
  • 2. Lehecka (290)
  • 3. Galovic (296)
  • 4. Ajdukovic (302)
  •  
  •  


(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Almaty (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:33

Main Draw (cut off: 289 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 75. Andujar
  • 118. Martin
  • 163. Safwat
  • 174. Coppejans
  • 176. Giustino
  • 188. Couacaud
  • 193. Popko
  • 203. Istomin
  • 210. Menezes
  • 219. Schnur
  • 230. Barrios Vera
  • 235. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
  • 237. Kuzmanov
  • 248. Kuhn
  • 254. Gabashvili
  • 261. Bergs
  • 262. Moroni
  • 267. Wu
  • 274. Tseng
  • 278. Karlovskiy
  • 284. Krstin
  • 286. Gimeno Valero
  • 289. Basic
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Menendez-Mace (291)
  • 2. Bonadio (293)
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Almaty Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:34

Main Draw (cut off: 333 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 291. Menendez-Maceiras
  • 295. Serdarusic
  • 297. Tiurnev
  • 298. Lee
  • 301. Ortega-Olmedo
  • 303. Van Rijthoven
  • 320. Sachko
  • 322. De Jong
  • 330. Furness
  • 333. Napolitano
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Sultanov (341)
  • 2. Jianu (349)
  • 3. Dougaz (350)
  • 4. Denolly (351)
  • 5. Chappell (355)
  • 6. Gomez-Herrera (357)


(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Orlando (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:31

Main Draw (cut off: 311 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 113. Uchiyama
  • 161. Jung
  • 165. Brooksby
  • 167. Lorenzi
  • 182. Gomez
  • 187. Escobedo
  • 199. Andreozzi
  • 206. Krueger
  • 222. Kwiatkowski
  • 238. Cid Subervi
  • 241. Eubanks
  • 242. Polansky
  • 247. Sock
  • 253. Blanch
  • 259. Moriya
  • 266. Kubler
  • 275. Quiroz
  • 279. Rubin
  • 296. Borges
  • 299. Harrison
  • 308. Zeppieri
  • 309. Aragone
  • 311. Ritschard
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. King (314)
  • 2. Oliveira (316)
  • 3. King (317)
  • 4. Blancaneaux (318)
  •  
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Orlando Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/06/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 02/06/2021 23:31

Main Draw (cut off: 340 - Data entry list: 02/06/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 314. King
  • 316. Oliveira
  • 317. King
  • 323. Mukund
  • 324. Bellucci
  • 326. Jarry
  • 334. Velotti
  • 338. Uchida
  • 339. Tirante
  • 340. Mejia
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Young (344)
  • 2. Chappell (355)
  • 3. Alvarez (360)
  • 4. Kozlov (363)
  • 5. Andreev (364)
  • 6. Redlicki (372)
  • 7. Bangoura (379)
  •  
  •  

1 commento

Mandrake. 02-06-2021 23:59

Parterre di nomi a Nottingham molto interessanti, al contrario del torneo WTA concomitante.
Bratislava potrebbe riservare dei bei incontri.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!