Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Little Rock e Biella 7: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

27/05/2021 11:43 Nessun commento
Federico Gaio ITA, 1992.03.05
Federico Gaio ITA, 1992.03.05

Settimana – 31 Maggio 06 Giugno 2021
LITTLE ROCK USA, AR, USA (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BIELLA 7 ITA , Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Little Rock (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/05/2021 11:39

Main Draw (cut off: 315 - Data entry list: 27/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 113. Uchiyama
  • 151. Jung
  • 165. Brooksby
  • 169. Mmoh
  • 182. Gomez
  • 187. Escobedo
  • 197. Andreozzi
  • 208. Krueger
  • 223. Kwiatkowski
  • 236. Celikbilek
  • 237. Cid Subervi
  • 241. Eubanks
  • 244. Polansky
  • 248. Sock
  • 253. Blanch
  • 261. Moriya
  • 276. Quiroz
  • 283. Rubin
  • 300. Harrison
  • 301. Borges
  • 307. Sijsling
  • 309. Oliveira
  • 310. Aragone
  • 313. Ritschard
  • 315. King
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. King (317)
  • 2. Blancaneaux (318)
  • 3. Mukund (320)
  • 4. Jarry (326)
  • 5. Velotti (334)
  • 6. Mejia (336)

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Little Rock Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/05/2021 11:39

Main Draw (cut off: 346 - Data entry list: 27/05/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 316. Sakamoto
  • 317. King
  • 320. Mukund
  • 326. Jarry
  • 329. Galovic
  • 334. Velotti
  • 336. Mejia
  • 338. Uchida
  • 341. Tirante
  • 346. Young
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Chappell (357)
  • 2. Kozlov (364)
  • 3. Redlicki (370)
  • 4. Andreev (375)
  • 5. Bangoura (382)
  • 6. Kelly (384)
  • 7. Villanueva (395)
  • 8. Leshem (398)
  • 9. Fanselow (408)
  • 10. Kovacevic (412)
  •  
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Biella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/05/2021 11:39

Main Draw (cut off: 178 - Data entry list: 27/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 110. Galan
  • 111. Sousa
  • 112. Daniel
  • 117. Cerundolo
  • 125. Kovalik
  • 126. Seyboth Wild
  • 128. Dellien
  • 133. Varillas
  • 135. Donskoy
  • 137. Gaio
  • 141. Milojevic
  • 144. Altmaier
  • 157. Petrovic
  • 160. Huesler
  • 161. Giannessi
  • 166. Tabilo
  • 170. Ferreira Silva
  • 171. Zuk
  • 172. Ofner
  • 174. Giustino
  • 176. Coppejans
  • 177. Klizan
  • 178. Vilella Martinez
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Diez (180)
  • 2. Zhang (183)
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Biella Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/05/2021 11:42

Main Draw (cut off: 224 - Data entry list: 27/05/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 186. Horansky
  • 189. Muller
  • 193. Popko
  • 196. Menezes
  • 198. Fratangelo
  • 201. Kokkinakis
  • 216. Kavcic
  • 218. Baez
  • 220. Schnur
  • 224. Lestienne
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Etcheverry (226)
  • 2. Kolar (231)
  • 3. Meligeni Rodr (233)
  • 4. Trungelliti (234)
  • 5. Pellegrino (235)
  • 6. Kamke (240)
  • 7. Benchetrit (245)
  • 8. Kuhn (249)
  • 9. Viola (250)