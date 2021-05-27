Roland Garros Slam Qualificazioni | terra | livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Little Rock e Biella 7: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
27/05/2021 11:43 Nessun commento
Settimana – 31 Maggio 06 Giugno 2021
LITTLE ROCK , AR, USA (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BIELLA 7 , Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Little Rock (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/05/2021 11:39
Main Draw (cut off: 315 - Data entry list: 27/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 113. Uchiyama
- 151. Jung
- 165. Brooksby
- 169. Mmoh
- 182. Gomez
- 187. Escobedo
- 197. Andreozzi
- 208. Krueger
- 223. Kwiatkowski
- 236. Celikbilek
- 237. Cid Subervi
- 241. Eubanks
- 244. Polansky
- 248. Sock
- 253. Blanch
- 261. Moriya
- 276. Quiroz
- 283. Rubin
- 300. Harrison
- 301. Borges
- 307. Sijsling
- 309. Oliveira
- 310. Aragone
- 313. Ritschard
- 315. King
-
-
Alternates
- 1. King (317)
- 2. Blancaneaux (318)
- 3. Mukund (320)
- 4. Jarry (326)
- 5. Velotti (334)
- 6. Mejia (336)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Little Rock Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/05/2021 11:39
Main Draw (cut off: 346 - Data entry list: 27/05/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 316. Sakamoto
- 317. King
- 320. Mukund
- 326. Jarry
- 329. Galovic
- 334. Velotti
- 336. Mejia
- 338. Uchida
- 341. Tirante
- 346. Young
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Chappell (357)
- 2. Kozlov (364)
- 3. Redlicki (370)
- 4. Andreev (375)
- 5. Bangoura (382)
- 6. Kelly (384)
- 7. Villanueva (395)
- 8. Leshem (398)
- 9. Fanselow (408)
- 10. Kovacevic (412)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/05/2021 11:39
Main Draw (cut off: 178 - Data entry list: 27/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 110. Galan
- 111. Sousa
- 112. Daniel
- 117. Cerundolo
- 125. Kovalik
- 126. Seyboth Wild
- 128. Dellien
- 133. Varillas
- 135. Donskoy
- 137. Gaio
- 141. Milojevic
- 144. Altmaier
- 157. Petrovic
- 160. Huesler
- 161. Giannessi
- 166. Tabilo
- 170. Ferreira Silva
- 171. Zuk
- 172. Ofner
- 174. Giustino
- 176. Coppejans
- 177. Klizan
- 178. Vilella Martinez
-
Alternates
- 1. Diez (180)
- 2. Zhang (183)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biella Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/05/2021 11:42
Main Draw (cut off: 224 - Data entry list: 27/05/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 186. Horansky
- 189. Muller
- 193. Popko
- 196. Menezes
- 198. Fratangelo
- 201. Kokkinakis
- 216. Kavcic
- 218. Baez
- 220. Schnur
- 224. Lestienne
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Etcheverry (226)
- 2. Kolar (231)
- 3. Meligeni Rodr (233)
- 4. Trungelliti (234)
- 5. Pellegrino (235)
- 6. Kamke (240)
- 7. Benchetrit (245)
- 8. Kuhn (249)
- 9. Viola (250)
