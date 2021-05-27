Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 27 Maggio 2021

Federica Di Sarra nella foto
SLO W25 Otocec – 25000 – 2nd Round
Federica Di sarra ITA vs Cristiana Ferrando ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

ITF Otocec
F. Di Sarra
15
3
C. Ferrando
40
1
Mostra dettagli


GRE W15 Heraklion – 15000 – 2nd Round
Draginja Vukovic SRB vs [5] Melania Delai ITA Non prima delle 12:00

ITF Heraklion
D. Vukovic
3
1
M. Delai [5]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Delai
Mostra dettagli


TUN W15 Monastir – 15000 – 2nd Round
[6] Sakura Hosogi JPN vs Angelica Raggi ITA Non prima delle 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CRO W15 Sibenik – MOVED from Tucepi -15000 – 2nd Round
[4] Nefisa Berberovic BIH vs Nicole Fossa huergo ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lucija Ciric bagaric CRO vs [2] Tatiana Pieri ITA Non prima delle 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Darja Vidmanova CZE vs [3] Verena Meliss ITA Non prima delle 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


LAT W25 Liepaja – 2° Turno

ITF Liepaja
E. Tomase
15
5
4
F. Arcidiacono
40
7
5
Mostra dettagli

