Roland Garros 2021 - Italiani ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: LIVE i risultati dei giocatori italiani Day 1 Qualificazioni. Oggi in campo 4 azzurri (LIVE)

24/05/2021 10:00 2 commenti
Federico Gaio ITA, 1992.03.05
FRA Roland Garros – 1° Turno Qualificazioni

Court 6 – Ore: 10:30
1inc. Christopher Eubanks USA vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA
GS Roland Garros
Christopher Eubanks
0
2
Thomas Fabbiano
0
4
Court 5 – Ore: 10:30
4inc. Yannick Maden GER vs Federico Gaio ITA

Court 4 – Ore: 10:30
4inc. Martina Di giuseppe ITA vs Varvara Flink RUS

Court 13 – Ore: 10:30
1inc. Sara Errani ITA vs Sachia Vickery USA

GS Roland Garros
Sara Errani [5]
40
0
Sachia Vickery
40
3
2 commenti

L’Italiano Vero (Guest) 24-05-2021 10:52

Forza Thomas! Sbanka l’avversarioo

 2
pablito 24-05-2021 10:28

Anche a Parigi molta probabilità che Giove Pluvio rovesci… 🙂

 1
