Roland Garros: LIVE i risultati dei giocatori italiani Day 1 Qualificazioni. Oggi in campo 4 azzurri (LIVE)
24/05/2021 10:00 2 commenti
Roland Garros – 1° Turno Qualificazioni
Court 6 – Ore: 10:30
1inc. Christopher Eubanks vs Thomas Fabbiano
GS Roland Garros
Christopher Eubanks•
0
2
Thomas Fabbiano
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Christopher Eubanks
2-4
Thomas Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
Christopher Eubanks
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
Thomas Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
Christopher Eubanks
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Thomas Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Court 5 – Ore: 10:30
4inc. Yannick Maden vs Federico Gaio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 10:30
4inc. Martina Di giuseppe vs Varvara Flink
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ore: 10:30
1inc. Sara Errani vs Sachia Vickery
GS Roland Garros
Sara Errani [5]
40
0
Sachia Vickery•
40
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Sachia Vickery
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-3
Sara Errani
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
Sachia Vickery
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Sara Errani
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2 commenti
Forza Thomas! Sbanka l’avversarioo
Anche a Parigi molta probabilità che Giove Pluvio rovesci… 🙂