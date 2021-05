Roland Garros: Il programma completo di Lunedì 24 Maggio 2021 (Primo Turno Qualificazione)

Inizio ore 10:30

Court 14

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

FRA S.DJOUBRI vs BUL E.KOSTOVA

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

GER M.MARTERER vs FRA G.MPETSHI PERRICARD

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

FRA A.FILS vs AUS B.TOMIC

Not before13:30

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

ESP T.ROBREDO – FRA Q.HALYS

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

BEL M.BENOIT vs FRA J.BELGRAVER

Court 7

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

RUS V.ZVONAREVA [1] – GBR F.JONES

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

SLO B.ROLA – FRA A.HOANG [18]

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

FRA T.ANDRIANJAFITRIMO – GER M.BARTHEL

Not before 13:30

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

SVK J.KOVALIK [15] – FRA T.LAMASINE

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

FRA S.JANICIJEVIC – SVK V.KUZMOVA [23]

Court 6

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

USA C.EUBANKS – T.FABBIANO

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

USA B.FRATANGELO – JPN G.SOEDA

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

ROU J.CRISTIAN – USA L.CHIRICO

Not before 13:30

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

USA M.CRESSY – USA E.ESCOBEDO

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

ESP A.BOLSOVA [2] – AUT J.GRABHER

Court 2

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

JPN Y.UCHIYAMA [6] – CAN S.DIEZ

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

AUS A.RODIONOVA – IND A.RAINA

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

NED B.VAN DE ZANDSCHULP – ARG L.MAYER

Not before 13:30

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

RUS M.MELNIKOVA – UKR A.KALININA [29]

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

JPN T.ITO – TUR A.CELIKBILEK

Court 3

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

GEO M.BOLKVADZE – UKR K.BONDARENKO

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

BRA T.SEYBOTH WILD [13] – SRB V.TROICKI

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

GER AL.FRIEDSAM [7] – CHI D.SEGUEL

Not before13:30

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

ARG G.ANDREOZZI – RUS R.SAFIULLIN

Court 4

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

BRA J.MENEZES – SWE E.YMER

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

GEO E.GORGODZE – MEX R.ZARAZUA [28]

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

BLR I.IVASHKA [1] – RUS A.KUZNETSOV

Not before 13:30

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

M.DI GIUSEPPE – RUS V.FLINK

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

BOL H.DELLIEN [12] – BUL D.KUZMANOV

Court 5

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

GER T.KORPATSCH – JPN Y.NAITO

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

AUS A.VUKIC – POR F.FERREIRA SILVA

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

PAR V.CEPEDE ROYG – NED I.DE VROOME

Not before 13:30

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

GER Y.MADEN – F.GAIO [23]

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

CAN C.ZHAO – RUS V.SAVINYKH

Court 8

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

CHN FY.XUN – SVK AK.SCHMIEDLOVA [18]

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

CHN Y.WANG [12] – ROU A.DULGHERU

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

FRA M.GUINARD – CZE T.MACHAC [28]

Not before 13:30

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

SVK R.SRAMKOVA – CHN X.WANG [26]

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

CHN Y.YUAN – ROU G.TALABA

Court 9

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

SVK M.KLIZAN – ESP C.TABERNER [22]

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

CAN P.POLANSKY – SRB N.MILOJEVIC [25]

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

USA V.LEPCHENKO – RUS K.RAKHIMOVA [25]

Not before 13:30

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

TPE J.JUNG – GBR L.BROADY [29]

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

HUN D.GALFI – CRO J.FETT

Court 10

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

POR P.SOUSA [4] – CRO B.GOJO

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

RUS V.DIATCHENKO – AUS E.PEREZ

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

AUS A.BOLT – AUS M.POLMANS [31]

Not before 13:30

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

ROU M.NICULESCU – BEL Y.BONAVENTURE [19]

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

SLO B.KAVCIC – POL K.ZUK

Court 11

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

ROU LI.PAAR – ESP N.PARRIZAS DIAZ

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

ESP B.ZAPATA MIRALLES [14] – FRA K.JACQUET

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

FRA L.BOISSON – ESP E.GUERRERO ALVAREZ

Not before 13:30

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

GER T.KAMKE – AUT J.RODIONOV [26]

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

AUT B.HAAS – GBR H.DART [31]

Court 12

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

CZE L.ROSOL – BRA F.MELIGENI RODRIGUES ALVES

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

POL U.RADWANSKA – BEL G.MINNEN [17]

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

CAN B.SCHNUR – UKR I.MARCHENKO

Not before 13:30

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

FRA C.MONNET – BUL I.SHINIKOVA

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

COL DE.GALAN [2] – LAT E.GULBIS

Court 13

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

Sara ERRANI [5] – USA S.VICKERY

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

FRA M.MARTINEAU – KAZ D.POPKO

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

EGY M.SHERIF [13] – mPOL M.CHWALINSKA

Not before 13:30

Qualifying Men’s Singles First Round

ROU M.COPIL – CHI MT.BARRIOS VERA

Qualifying Women’s Singles First Round

KOR NL.HAN – BLR O.GOVORTSOVA [27]