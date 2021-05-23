Circuito WTA Copertina, WTA

WTA Strasburgo: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

23/05/2021 09:52 1 commento
Krystina Pliskova nella foto
FRA WTA 250 Strasburgo (Francia) – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

12:00 Gracheva V. (Rus) – Burel C. (Fra)
Gracheva V.
3
1
Burel C.
6
6
Vincitore: Burel C.
Mostra dettagli

13:30 Pliskova Kr. (Cze) – Cornet A. (Fra)

Pliskova Kr.
15
0
Cornet A.
40
2
Mostra dettagli

14:30 Hibino N. (Jpn) – Linette M. (Pol)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

15:00 Davis L. (Usa) – Alexandrova E. (Rus)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

13:00 Blinkova A./McHale C. – Chan H-C./Chan L.

Il match deve ancora iniziare


FRA WTA 250 Strasburgo (Francia) – TD Qualificazione, terra battuta
10:00 Dodin O. (Fra) – Waltert S. (Sui)

Dodin O.
6
7
Waltert S.
4
5
Vincitore: Dodin O.
Mostra dettagli

10:00 Hatouka Y. (Blr) – Ramirez E. (Fra)

Hatouka Y.
6
7
Ramirez E.
3
5
Vincitore: Hatouka Y.
Mostra dettagli

10:00 Petkovic A. (Ger) – Niemeier J. (Ger)

Petkovic A.
3
7
3
Niemeier J.
6
6
6
Vincitore: Niemeier J.
Mostra dettagli

11:30 Parry D. (Fra) – Thandi K. K. (Ind)

Parry D.
0
2
5
Thandi K.
0
6
3
Mostra dettagli

11:30 Ponchet J. (Fra) – Lazaro Garcia A. (Esp)

Ponchet J.
0
6
6
1
Lazaro Garcia A.
0
7
1
4
Mostra dettagli

13:00 Papamichail D. (Gre) – Zanevska M. (Bel)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Carl 23-05-2021 10:17

Karolina?

Ah, adesso va meglio.

1
