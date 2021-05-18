Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Biella 6 e Oeiras 3: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo 4 azzurri e Biella (LIVE)

18/05/2021 12:00 4 commenti
Paolo Lorenzi ITA, 1981.12.15
Paolo Lorenzi ITA, 1981.12.15

ITA CHALLENGER Biella 6 (Italia) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

CAMPO CENTRALE – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1/WC] Paolo Lorenzi ITA vs [Q] Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG

CH CH Biella 6
Lorenzi P.
40
0
5
Etcheverry T.
30
6
5
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Enzo Couacaud FRA vs Tobias Kamke GER (non prima ore: 12:00)

CH CH Biella 6
Couacaud E.
0
6
3
Kamke T.
0
4
1
Mostra dettagli

3. [6] Alex Bolt AUS vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano ITA (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Evan King USA / Julian Lenz GER vs Elliot Benchetrit MAR / Jay Clarke GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Alex Bolt AUS / Akira Santillan AUS vs [WC] Marco Bortolotti ITA / Cristian Rodriguez COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CAMPO 3 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Elliot Benchetrit MAR vs Ulises Blanch USA

CH CH Biella 6
Benchetrit E.
4
4
Blanch U.
6
6
Vincitore: Blanch U.
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Tim Van Rijthoven NED vs [Q] Omar Giacalone ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Flavio Cobolli ITA / Francesco Passaro ITA vs [WC] Viktor Galovic CRO / Nino Serdarusic CRO (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Facundo Mena ARG / Dmitry Popko KAZ vs [2] Karol Drzewiecki POL / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Roberto Cid Subervi DOM / Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA vs Bjorn Fratangelo USA / Mitchell Krueger USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CAMPO 4 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Andrea Collarini ARG vs Marius Copil ROU

CH CH Biella 6
Collarini A.
6
6
Copil M.
2
1
Vincitore: Collarini A.
Mostra dettagli

2. Roberto Cid Subervi DOM vs [Q] Riccardo Bonadio ITA

CH CH Biella 6
Cid Subervi R.
0
0
Bonadio R.
0
2
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Sergio Galdos PER / Federico Zeballos BOL vs Borna Gojo CRO / Zhizhen Zhang CHN (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Andrea Collarini ARG / Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG vs Alternate XXX / XXX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Enzo Couacaud FRA vs [3] Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves BRA / Joao Menezes BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



POR CHALLENGER Oeiras 3 (Portogallo) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1] Jiri Vesely CZE vs [Q] Hugo Grenier FRA
CH CH Oeiras 3
Vesely J.
0
5
Grenier H.
0
4
Mostra dettagli

2. [8] Pedro Sousa POR vs Damir Dzumhur BIH (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Nuno Borges POR vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Joao Domingues POR vs [4] Pedro Martinez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Federico Coria ARG vs [Q] Alex Molcan SVK

CH CH Oeiras 3
Coria F.
40
0
Molcan A.
A
1
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Emilio Gomez ECU vs [2] Steve Johnson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Gastao Elias POR / Goncalo Falcao POR vs [3] Romain Arneodo MON / Szymon Walkow POL (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Steve Johnson USA / Max Schnur USA vs Rafael Matos BRA / Pedro Sousa POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Hugo Gaston FRA vs [Q] Zizou Bergs BEL

CH CH Oeiras 3
Gaston H.
0
1
Bergs Z.
0
1
Mostra dettagli

2. Denis Kudla USA vs Botic Van de Zandschulp NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX / Fernando Romboli BRA vs Roman Jebavy CZE / Jiri Vesely CZE (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK / Matt Reid AUS vs Federico Coria ARG / Emilio Gomez ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4 commenti

Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 18-05-2021 11:26

ho scommesso su Napolitano vincente,contro il mio istinto che mi diceva Bolt.

Mi sa che stavolta l’ho fatta grossa 😥

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
grandepaci (Guest) 18-05-2021 11:17

povero paolone nazionale ormai e’ tampo che si dedichi a fare l’allenatore sei stato il piu’ grande gladiatore italiano , ma ora meglio evitare certe figure 🙄

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lucio68 (Guest) 18-05-2021 11:09

Ah Lorenzi!! Potevi iscriverti e non l’hai fatto ma poi fai queste prestazioni qua anche no..meglio come commentatore televisivo

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Brisbane (Guest) 18-05-2021 10:01

Eccolo, è lui, il talento di casa è finalmente tornato e giocherà niente di meno che sul campo centrale!!! 😀

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!