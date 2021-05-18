Challenger Biella 6 e Oeiras 3: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo 4 azzurri e Biella (LIVE)

Paolo Lorenzi ITA, 1981.12.15
CHALLENGER Biella 6 (Italia) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
CAMPO CENTRALE – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1/WC] Paolo Lorenzi vs [Q] Tomas Martin Etcheverry
CH CH Biella 6
Lorenzi P.•
40
0
5
Etcheverry T.
30
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Lorenzi P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
Etcheverry T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Lorenzi P.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
Lorenzi P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Lorenzi P.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Etcheverry T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Etcheverry T.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 0-6
Etcheverry T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
Etcheverry T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
2. [3] Enzo Couacaud vs Tobias Kamke (non prima ore: 12:00)
CH CH Biella 6
Couacaud E.
0
6
3
Kamke T.•
0
4
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. [6] Alex Bolt vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Evan King / Julian Lenz vs Elliot Benchetrit / Jay Clarke
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Alex Bolt / Akira Santillan vs [WC] Marco Bortolotti / Cristian Rodriguez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CAMPO 3 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Elliot Benchetrit vs Ulises Blanch
CH CH Biella 6
Benchetrit E.
4
4
Blanch U.
6
6
Vincitore: Blanch U.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Blanch U.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Benchetrit E.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
Benchetrit E.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Blanch U.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Benchetrit E.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Blanch U.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Blanch U.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Blanch U.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Blanch U.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
2. [Q] Tim Van Rijthoven vs [Q] Omar Giacalone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Flavio Cobolli / Francesco Passaro vs [WC] Viktor Galovic / Nino Serdarusic (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Facundo Mena / Dmitry Popko vs [2] Karol Drzewiecki / Sergio Martos Gornes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Roberto Cid Subervi / Thai-Son Kwiatkowski vs Bjorn Fratangelo / Mitchell Krueger
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CAMPO 4 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Andrea Collarini vs Marius Copil
CH CH Biella 6
Collarini A.
6
6
Copil M.
2
1
Vincitore: Collarini A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Copil M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
Copil M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
Collarini A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Copil M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Collarini A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Copil M.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
Copil M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
Copil M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
Copil M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Roberto Cid Subervi vs [Q] Riccardo Bonadio
CH CH Biella 6
Cid Subervi R.
0
0
Bonadio R.•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Cid Subervi R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
3. [4] Sergio Galdos / Federico Zeballos vs Borna Gojo / Zhizhen Zhang (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Andrea Collarini / Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Alternate /
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Enzo Couacaud vs [3] Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves / Joao Menezes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Oeiras 3 (Portogallo) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1] Jiri Vesely
vs [Q] Hugo Grenier
CH CH Oeiras 3
Vesely J.•
0
5
Grenier H.
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Vesely J.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Vesely J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Grenier H.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
Grenier H.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Vesely J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
2. [8] Pedro Sousa vs Damir Dzumhur (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Nuno Borges vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Joao Domingues vs [4] Pedro Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Federico Coria vs [Q] Alex Molcan
CH CH Oeiras 3
Coria F.•
40
0
Molcan A.
A
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Coria F.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
Molcan A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Emilio Gomez vs [2] Steve Johnson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Gastao Elias / Goncalo Falcao vs [3] Romain Arneodo / Szymon Walkow (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Steve Johnson / Max Schnur vs Rafael Matos / Pedro Sousa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Hugo Gaston vs [Q] Zizou Bergs
CH CH Oeiras 3
Gaston H.
0
1
Bergs Z.•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bergs Z.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Denis Kudla vs Botic Van de Zandschulp
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela / Fernando Romboli vs Roman Jebavy / Jiri Vesely (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi / Matt Reid vs Federico Coria / Emilio Gomez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4 commenti
ho scommesso su Napolitano vincente,contro il mio istinto che mi diceva Bolt.
Mi sa che stavolta l’ho fatta grossa 😥
povero paolone nazionale ormai e’ tampo che si dedichi a fare l’allenatore sei stato il piu’ grande gladiatore italiano , ma ora meglio evitare certe figure 🙄
Ah Lorenzi!! Potevi iscriverti e non l’hai fatto ma poi fai queste prestazioni qua anche no..meglio come commentatore televisivo
Eccolo, è lui, il talento di casa è finalmente tornato e giocherà niente di meno che sul campo centrale!!! 😀