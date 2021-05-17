Masters 1000 Roma 1000 | terra | e2.563.710 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Best ranking per Jannik Sinner e Lorenzo Sonego
17/05/2021 09:28 7 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (17-05-2021)
9
Best: 8
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
3958
Punti
25
Tornei
17
Best: 17
▲
1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
2500
Punti
37
Tornei
28
Best: 28
▲
5
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
2132
Punti
37
Tornei
29
Best: 9
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1923
Punti
29
Tornei
76
Best: 60
▼
-7
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
939
Punti
45
Tornei
81
Best: 76
--
0
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
906
Punti
42
Tornei
86
Best: 77
▲
4
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
879
Punti
43
Tornei
88
Best: 82
▼
-6
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
860
Punti
51
Tornei
93
Best: 18
▲
4
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
811
Punti
34
Tornei
104
Best: 16
▼
-4
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
761
Punti
42
Tornei
138
Best: 124
▼
-1
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
548
Punti
57
Tornei
160
Best: 84
▲
1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
458
Punti
40
Tornei
164
Best: 70
--
0
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
439
Punti
30
Tornei
167
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
428
Punti
44
Tornei
176
Best: 127
▼
-2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
399
Punti
55
Tornei
191
Best: 150
▲
1
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
366
Punti
49
Tornei
234
Best: 234
▲
1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
280
Punti
46
Tornei
249
Best: 118
▲
1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
247
Punti
45
Tornei
262
Best: 209
▲
2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
232
Punti
39
Tornei
271
Best: 153
▼
-1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
217
Punti
42
Tornei
285
Best: 144
▼
-11
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
197
Punti
32
Tornei
293
Best: 277
--
0
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
191
Punti
52
Tornei
308
Best: 302
▼
-6
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
169
Punti
36
Tornei
331
Best: 278
--
0
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
147
Punti
28
Tornei
333
Best: 152
▼
-1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
146
Punti
37
Tornei
335
Best: 270
▲
18
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
142
Punti
51
Tornei
353
Best: 309
▲
1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
128
Punti
34
Tornei
373
Best: 259
▼
-2
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
120
Punti
47
Tornei
414
Best: 393
▲
3
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
99
Punti
40
Tornei
424
Best: 355
▲
3
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
96
Punti
54
Tornei
437
Best: 100
▲
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
92
Punti
25
Tornei
438
Best: 142
▲
1
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
92
Punti
28
Tornei
446
Best: 446
▲
3
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
89
Punti
13
Tornei
465
Best: 404
▲
2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
83
Punti
40
Tornei
475
Best: 375
▼
-1
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
80
Punti
22
Tornei
477
Best: 473
▼
-1
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
80
Punti
37
Tornei
485
Best: 377
▼
-1
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
77
Punti
20
Tornei
500
Best: 469
▲
1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
73
Punti
38
Tornei
529
Best: 389
▼
-1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
65
Punti
41
Tornei
545
Best: 355
▼
-1
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
62
Punti
38
Tornei
587
Best: 36
--
0
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
51
Punti
4
Tornei
595
Best: 595
▲
1
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
50
Punti
35
Tornei
601
Best: 282
▼
-10
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
49
Punti
38
Tornei
627
Best: 489
▼
-2
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
44
Punti
39
Tornei
631
Best: 301
▼
-1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
43
Punti
24
Tornei
633
Best: 633
▲
67
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
42
Punti
20
Tornei
634
Best: 354
▼
-2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
42
Punti
25
Tornei
646
Best: 462
▼
-3
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
41
Punti
30
Tornei
657
Best: 609
▼
-1
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
39
Punti
38
Tornei
680
Best: 327
▼
-2
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
35
Punti
17
Tornei
681
Best: 569
▼
-2
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
35
Punti
28
Tornei
683
Best: 564
▼
-1
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
35
Punti
38
Tornei
708
Best: 455
▲
2
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
32
Punti
44
Tornei
722
Best: 716
▲
4
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
30
Punti
18
Tornei
724
Best: 724
▲
4
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
30
Punti
21
Tornei
727
Best: 633
▲
4
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
30
Punti
28
Tornei
733
Best: 686
▲
1
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
30
Punti
35
Tornei
768
Best: 767
--
0
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
26
Punti
15
Tornei
786
Best: 782
▼
-2
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
24
Punti
10
Tornei
791
Best: 723
--
0
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
24
Punti
19
Tornei
793
Best: 792
--
0
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
24
Punti
25
Tornei
799
Best: 704
▲
1
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
23
Punti
24
Tornei
801
Best: 568
▲
3
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
23
Punti
31
Tornei
806
Best: 522
▲
3
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
22
Punti
14
Tornei
845
Best: 628
▲
2
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
20
Punti
22
Tornei
847
Best: 793
▲
1
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
20
Punti
23
Tornei
857
Best: 857
▲
7
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
19
Punti
19
Tornei
865
Best: 397
▼
-9
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
19
Punti
31
Tornei
872
Best: 817
▲
2
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
18
Punti
20
Tornei
887
Best: 465
▲
4
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
17
Punti
18
Tornei
894
Best: 715
▲
3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
17
Punti
28
Tornei
907
Best: 907
▲
2
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
16
Punti
20
Tornei
910
Best: 874
▼
-34
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
16
Punti
23
Tornei
912
Best: 799
▼
-34
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
16
Punti
24
Tornei
917
Best: 159
--
0
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
15
Punti
8
Tornei
918
Best: 915
--
0
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
15
Punti
9
Tornei
925
Best: 924
▼
-1
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
15
Punti
17
Tornei
927
Best: 909
--
0
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
15
Punti
19
Tornei
938
Best: 292
▲
1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
14
Punti
10
Tornei
954
Best: 954
▲
27
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
14
Punti
23
Tornei
987
Best: 375
▲
3
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
12
Punti
11
Tornei
1006
Best: 933
▲
2
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
11
Punti
7
Tornei
1030
Best: 883
▲
1
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
10
Punti
6
Tornei
1044
Best: 983
▲
4
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
10
Punti
16
Tornei
1080
Best: 1026
▲
2
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1107
Best: 1107
▲
4
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1120
Best: 1052
▲
4
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
8
Punti
21
Tornei
1175
Best: 842
▲
3
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
6
Punti
4
Tornei
1198
Best: 1087
▼
-47
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1203
Best: 1203
--
0
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1217
Best: 394
▲
2
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
6
Punti
15
Tornei
1233
Best: 1168
▲
3
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1256
Best: 1256
▲
4
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1262
Best: 1187
▲
5
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1273
Best: 1273
▲
3
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1284
Best: 763
▲
2
Domenico Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1300
Best: 1292
--
0
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
4
Punti
1
Tornei
1344
Best: 1344
--
0
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1396
Best: 1396
▲
2
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1431
Best: 299
▲
4
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1433
Best: 1148
▲
5
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1447
Best: 1447
▲
3
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1457
Best: 1457
▲
3
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1466
Best: 1466
▲
3
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1482
Best: 873
▲
1
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1488
Best: 445
▲
2
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1492
Best: 1198
▲
2
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
3
Punti
14
Tornei
1499
Best: 1415
▲
2
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1513
Best: 943
▲
2
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1523
Best: 1505
▲
2
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1540
Best: 1342
▲
2
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1540
Best: 1540
▲
2
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1558
Best: 1520
▲
1
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1558
Best: 1558
▲
1
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1558
Best: 1028
▲
1
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1587
Best: 1380
▲
1
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1587
Best: 1495
▲
1
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1620
Best: 1620
▼
-1
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1621
Best: 1336
▼
-1
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1631
Best: 1460
▼
-1
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1634
Best: 1634
▼
-1
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1634
Best: 1387
▼
-1
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1634
Best: 1530
▼
-1
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1634
Best: 1634
▼
-1
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1654
Best: 1220
▼
-1
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1654
Best: 1519
▼
-1
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1668
Best: 1639
--
0
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1689
Best: 1689
--
0
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1704
Best: 1580
▼
-1
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1704
Best: 1579
▼
-1
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1704
Best: 300
▼
-1
Claudio Grassi
ITA, 25-07-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1704
Best: 1181
▼
-1
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1704
Best: 1704
--
0
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1787
Best: 1662
▼
-3
Simone Cacciapuoti
ITA, 27-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1787
Best: 1787
▼
-3
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1787
Best: 1119
▼
-3
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1787
Best: 1787
▼
-3
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1869
Best: 1747
▼
-2
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1869
Best: 1869
▼
-2
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 27-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1869
Best: 1869
▼
-2
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1869
Best: 1685
▼
-2
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1942
Best: 384
▼
-2
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1942
Best: 1942
▼
-2
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1985
Best: 1851
▼
-2
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1985
Best: 1985
▼
-2
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2023
Best: 1167
--
0
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2023
Best: 2023
--
0
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2044
Best: 1184
▼
-1
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2044
Best: 2044
▼
-21
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2061
Best: 2061
▼
-1
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
9
Tornei
2061
Best: 1051
▼
-1
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
1
Punti
9
Tornei
2073
Best: 1292
▼
-3
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
1
Punti
13
Tornei
TAG: Italiani, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego
7 commenti
Con un buon torneo a Parigi potremmo ritrovarci 4 italiani ai primi 20 e Sinner a ridosso dei 10… Sognare non costa nulla…
Beh..manteniamo un dato di 9 uomini fra i primi 100,confermandoci uno dei movimenti tennistico di punta nel panorama internazionale.
Il Ceck ne esce di 4 posizioni,( con l augurio possa rientrarci presto,in fondo la stagione su terra gli offre diverse opportunità),ma la cosa più importante è la ricchezza del materiale umano di cui disponiamo con questo” effetto traino ” che si è creato,ovverosia giocatori stimolati a migliorarsi vedendo i risultati di spessore dei loro connazionali.
Purtroppo penso che le chance di Jannik di entrare fra i primi 16 al RG siano poche, ma forse gli va meglio così, a seconda del sorteggio potrebbe fare più strada da N17 o N18
Proiezione classifica al 31/12/2021 – punti validi per il 2022
Nadal irrompe al secondo posto!
1 Novak Djoković 6113
2 Rafael Nadal 5010
3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 4230
4 Dominic Thiem 3785
5 Andrey Rublev 3533
6 Daniil Medvedev 3145
7 Alexander Zverev 2825
8 Roger Federer 2505
9 Matteo Berrettini 2048
10 Casper Ruud 2005
11 Hubert Hurkacz 1993
12 Cristian Garín 1818
13 Aslan Karatsev 1782
14 Roberto Bautista Agut 1765
15 Diego Schwartzman 1756
16 Félix Auger-Aliassime 1681
17 Jannik Sinner 1673
Andreas ha purtroppo ancora problemi all’ anca, salterà tutta la stagione sul rosso, rimane 96, non capisco bene come funzioni ancora la classifica congelata, l’ ultimo incontro che mi risulti é la vittoria al Ch Biella 3 mi pare.
Lorenzo strepitoso, anche se qualcuno avrà ancora il coraggio di dire ch non vale la top50, top100 lui è top30 e tredicesimo nella race!
Un altro grandissimo risultato da applaudire è il +67 di Potenza che lo porta al suo BR e speriamo che, prima di vederlo diventare come Robert Smith in quel famoso video, possa essere seguito e supportato come merita.
Sonego è n. 13 nella Race