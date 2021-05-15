Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Zagabria e Heilbronn: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)

Bernabe Zapata Miralles nella foto
DEU CHALLENGER Heilbronn (Germania) – Finali, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Andre Goransson SWE / Sem Verbeek NED vs [3] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA

CH CH Heilbronn
Goransson A. / Verbeek S.
0
7
1
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
30
6
0
2. Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs [4] Daniel Elahi Galan COL (non prima ore: 13:00)

CRO CHALLENGER Zagabria (Croazia) – Finali, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Juan Pablo Varillas PER vs [Q] Sebastian Baez ARG

CH CH Zagreb
Varillas J.
40
6
3
0
Baez S.
30
3
6
4
2. [1] Andrey Golubev KAZ / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs [3] Evan King USA / Hunter Reese USA

