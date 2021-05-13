Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Biella 6 e Oeiras 3: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

13/05/2021 10:13 3 commenti
Gian Marco Moroni ITA, 1998.02.13 - Foto Marta Magni
Gian Marco Moroni ITA, 1998.02.13 - Foto Marta Magni

Settimana 17-23 Maggio 2021
OEIRAS 3 POR, Portugal (CL) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BIELLA 6 ITA, Italy (CL) /50 (€)32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Oeiras (ATP) Inizio torneo: 17/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 13/05/2021 10:13

Main Draw (cut off: 142 - Data entry list: 13/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 74. Vesely
  • 87. Johnson
  • 90. Coria
  • 93. Carballes Baena
  • 97. Londero
  • 98. Hanfmann
  • 100. Martinez
  • 102. Bagnis
  • 106. Balazs
  • 108. Uchiyama
  • 110. Martin
  • 112. Daniel
  • 113. Sousa
  • 114. Kohlschreiber
  • 116. Cerundolo
  • 117. Kudla
  • 118. Dzumhur
  • 120. Alcaraz
  • 125. Dellien
  • 126. Bonzi
  • 133. Zapata Miralles
  • 136. Nakashima
  • 142. Taberner
Alternates

  • 1. Griekspoor (143)
  • 2. Gaston (147)
  • 3. Jung (151)
  • 4. Rola (152)
Oeiras Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 13/05/2021 10:13

Main Draw (cut off: 196 - Data entry list: 13/05/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 151. Jung
  • 155. Ofner
  • 159. Mayer
  • 162. Otte
  • 170. Mmoh
  • 176. Cerundolo
  • 185. Rosol
  • 188. Gulbis
  • 190. Torpegaard
  • 196. Domingues
Alternates

  • 1. Halys (198)
  • 2. Vukic (199)
  • 3. Gomez (204)
  • 4. Lacko (206)
  • 5. Andreozzi (217)
  • 6. Marterer (219)

Biella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 17/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 13/05/2021 10:12

Main Draw (cut off: 236 - Data entry list: 12/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 166. Brooksby
  • 182. Popko
  • 184. Zhang
  • 187. Couacaud
  • 189. Bolt
  • 192. Bourgue
  • 194. Fratangelo
  • 197. Menezes
  • 200. Muller
  • 205. Istomin
  • 208. Krueger
  • 209. Kokkinakis
  • 210. Ilkel
  • 213. Ito
  • 215. Collarini
  • 216. Ramanathan
  • 218. Kavcic
  • 220. Baez
  • 223. Kwiatkowski
  • 227. Copil
  • 230. Cid Subervi
  • 233. Trungelliti
  • 236. Clarke
Alternates

  • 1. Gojo (237)
  • 2. Meligeni Rodr (238)
  • 3. Kamke (239)

Biella Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 13/05/2021 10:12

Main Draw (cut off: 256 - Data entry list: 12/05/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 203. Haase
  • 232. Etcheverry
  • 237. Gojo
  • 242. Kuzmanov
  • 245. Benchetrit
  • 247. Lamasine
  • 248. Moroni
  • 252. Kuhn
  • 255. Mena
  • 256. Blanch
Alternates

  • 1. Gabashvili (261)
  • 2. Santillan (264)
  • 3. Bergs (265)
  • 4. Moraing (267)
  • 5. Jaziri (268)
  • 6. Kotov (270)

3 commenti

MrX 13-05-2021 11:18

La settimana delel quali slam dovrebbero abolire i challenger >= 80

 3
marcov2 (Guest) 13-05-2021 10:38

Spariti i challengeristi italiani.

 2
tomax (Guest) 13-05-2021 10:21

ma se cecchinato andasse a biella invece che fare quali nel 250 per cercare di vincere torneo e prendere fiducia?

 1
