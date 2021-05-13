Masters 1000 Roma 1000 | terra | e2.563.710 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Biella 6 e Oeiras 3: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
13/05/2021 10:13 3 commenti
Settimana 17-23 Maggio 2021
OEIRAS 3 , Portugal (CL) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BIELLA 6 , Italy (CL) /50 (€)32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Oeiras (ATP) Inizio torneo: 17/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 13/05/2021 10:13
Main Draw (cut off: 142 - Data entry list: 13/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 74. Vesely
- 87. Johnson
- 90. Coria
- 93. Carballes Baena
- 97. Londero
- 98. Hanfmann
- 100. Martinez
- 102. Bagnis
- 106. Balazs
- 108. Uchiyama
- 110. Martin
- 112. Daniel
- 113. Sousa
- 114. Kohlschreiber
- 116. Cerundolo
- 117. Kudla
- 118. Dzumhur
- 120. Alcaraz
- 125. Dellien
- 126. Bonzi
- 133. Zapata Miralles
- 136. Nakashima
- 142. Taberner
-
Alternates
- 1. Griekspoor (143)
- 2. Gaston (147)
- 3. Jung (151)
- 4. Rola (152)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Oeiras Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 13/05/2021 10:13
Main Draw (cut off: 196 - Data entry list: 13/05/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 151. Jung
- 155. Ofner
- 159. Mayer
- 162. Otte
- 170. Mmoh
- 176. Cerundolo
- 185. Rosol
- 188. Gulbis
- 190. Torpegaard
- 196. Domingues
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Halys (198)
- 2. Vukic (199)
- 3. Gomez (204)
- 4. Lacko (206)
- 5. Andreozzi (217)
- 6. Marterer (219)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 17/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 13/05/2021 10:12
Main Draw (cut off: 236 - Data entry list: 12/05/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 166. Brooksby
- 182. Popko
- 184. Zhang
- 187. Couacaud
- 189. Bolt
- 192. Bourgue
- 194. Fratangelo
- 197. Menezes
- 200. Muller
- 205. Istomin
- 208. Krueger
- 209. Kokkinakis
- 210. Ilkel
- 213. Ito
- 215. Collarini
- 216. Ramanathan
- 218. Kavcic
- 220. Baez
- 223. Kwiatkowski
- 227. Copil
- 230. Cid Subervi
- 233. Trungelliti
- 236. Clarke
-
Alternates
- 1. Gojo (237)
- 2. Meligeni Rodr (238)
- 3. Kamke (239)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biella Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 13/05/2021 10:12
Main Draw (cut off: 256 - Data entry list: 12/05/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 203. Haase
- 232. Etcheverry
- 237. Gojo
- 242. Kuzmanov
- 245. Benchetrit
- 247. Lamasine
- 248. Moroni
- 252. Kuhn
- 255. Mena
- 256. Blanch
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Gabashvili (261)
- 2. Santillan (264)
- 3. Bergs (265)
- 4. Moraing (267)
- 5. Jaziri (268)
- 6. Kotov (270)
3 commenti
La settimana delel quali slam dovrebbero abolire i challenger >= 80
Spariti i challengeristi italiani.
ma se cecchinato andasse a biella invece che fare quali nel 250 per cercare di vincere torneo e prendere fiducia?