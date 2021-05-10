Masters 1000 Madrid 1000 | terra | e 3.226.325 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Race ATP 2021: La classifica di questa settimana. Matteo Berrettini al n.8 e Jannik Sinner al n.9
10/05/2021 12:28 8 commenti
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (10-05-2021)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
2930
Punti
9
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
2580
Punti
9
Tornei
3
Best: ND
--
0
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
2320
Punti
4
Tornei
4
Best: ND
--
0
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
2220
Punti
6
Tornei
5
Best: ND
▲
3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
2070
Punti
8
Tornei
6
Best: ND
▼
-1
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 04-09-1993
1595
Punti
7
Tornei
7
Best: ND
▼
-1
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
1450
Punti
9
Tornei
8
Best: ND
▲
4
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1355
Punti
6
Tornei
9
Best: ND
▼
-2
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
1265
Punti
9
Tornei
10
Best: ND
▼
-1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
1220
Punti
4
Tornei
11
Best: ND
--
0
Casper Ruud
NOR, 22-12-1998
1125
Punti
7
Tornei
12
Best: ND
▼
-2
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
945
Punti
10
Tornei
13
Best: ND
▲
1
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17-06-1997
840
Punti
12
Tornei
14
Best: ND
▲
3
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
740
Punti
9
Tornei
15
Best: ND
▲
1
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
700
Punti
10
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▼
-3
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
675
Punti
13
Tornei
17
Best: ND
▼
-3
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
670
Punti
7
Tornei
18
Best: ND
▲
3
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
660
Punti
9
Tornei
18
Best: ND
▼
-1
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
660
Punti
9
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▼
-3
David Goffin
BEL, 07-12-1990
650
Punti
10
Tornei
21
Best: ND
▼
-1
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 23-08-1995
640
Punti
9
Tornei
22
Best: ND
▲
34
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03-09-1993
635
Punti
5
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▼
-1
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 08-02-1992
620
Punti
8
Tornei
24
Best: ND
▼
-1
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
605
Punti
6
Tornei
25
Best: ND
▲
3
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 05-08-1999
585
Punti
9
Tornei
26
Best: ND
▼
-2
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
575
Punti
8
Tornei
26
Best: ND
▲
12
Cristian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
575
Punti
8
Tornei
28
Best: ND
▲
2
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
540
Punti
9
Tornei
29
Best: ND
▼
-4
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
520
Punti
9
Tornei
30
Best: ND
▼
-1
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 24-02-1997
502
Punti
8
Tornei
31
Best: ND
▼
-4
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 12-02-1987
495
Punti
11
Tornei
31
Best: ND
▼
-5
Sebastian Korda
USA, 05-07-2000
495
Punti
8
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▲
2
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 05-06-1999
475
Punti
11
Tornei
34
Best: ND
▼
-4
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
466
Punti
11
Tornei
35
Best: ND
▼
-5
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
460
Punti
9
Tornei
36
Best: ND
▲
1
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
450
Punti
8
Tornei
36
Best: ND
▼
-3
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25-04-1990
450
Punti
11
Tornei
38
Best: ND
▼
-4
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
445
Punti
8
Tornei
39
Best: ND
▼
-3
Jaume Munar
ESP, 05-05-1997
415
Punti
10
Tornei
40
Best: ND
▼
-1
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 16-04-1995
400
Punti
10
Tornei
41
Best: ND
▲
15
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 05-10-1990
390
Punti
9
Tornei
42
Best: ND
▼
-2
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
ARG, 15-11-2001
368
Punti
9
Tornei
43
Best: ND
▼
-2
Milos Raonic
CAN, 27-12-1990
365
Punti
4
Tornei
44
Best: ND
▼
-2
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 09-06-1996
360
Punti
11
Tornei
44
Best: ND
▲
39
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
360
Punti
4
Tornei
46
Best: ND
▲
2
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 29-04-1994
355
Punti
10
Tornei
47
Best: ND
▼
-1
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
335
Punti
11
Tornei
48
Best: ND
▼
-5
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 27-02-1990
334
Punti
10
Tornei
49
Best: ND
▼
-5
Arthur Rinderknech
FRA, 23-07-1995
331
Punti
10
Tornei
50
Best: ND
▼
-5
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02-06-1995
330
Punti
10
Tornei
51
Best: ND
▼
-4
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 27-02-1992
325
Punti
7
Tornei
51
Best: ND
▲
3
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
325
Punti
8
Tornei
53
Best: ND
▼
-4
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 31-08-1999
315
Punti
10
Tornei
54
Best: ND
▼
-4
Jenson Brooksby
USA, 26-10-2000
302
Punti
7
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▼
-4
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
290
Punti
7
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▼
-1
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 26-06-1998
290
Punti
9
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▼
-4
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 02-12-1997
290
Punti
9
Tornei
58
Best: ND
▼
-5
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20-01-1998
285
Punti
9
Tornei
59
Best: ND
▲
4
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 18-03-1991
280
Punti
9
Tornei
60
Best: ND
▼
-1
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 23-03-1993
270
Punti
12
Tornei
60
Best: ND
▼
-2
Borna Coric
CRO, 14-11-1996
270
Punti
3
Tornei
62
Best: ND
▼
-2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
266
Punti
10
Tornei
63
Best: ND
▲
4
Tommy Paul
USA, 17-05-1997
265
Punti
9
Tornei
64
Best: ND
▼
-2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
263
Punti
11
Tornei
65
Best: ND
▼
-5
Francisco Cerundolo
ARG, 13-08-1998
250
Punti
8
Tornei
66
Best: ND
▲
10
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 05-05-2003
244
Punti
9
Tornei
67
Best: ND
▼
-3
Liam Broady
GBR, 04-01-1994
232
Punti
6
Tornei
68
Best: ND
▼
-1
Kacper Zuk
POL, 21-01-1999
231
Punti
8
Tornei
69
Best: ND
▼
-4
Taro Daniel
JPN, 27-01-1993
227
Punti
9
Tornei
70
Best: ND
▼
-4
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 19-04-1999
225
Punti
4
Tornei
71
Best: ND
▼
-4
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 31-05-1994
220
Punti
7
Tornei
72
Best: ND
▼
-2
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 11-11-1992
215
Punti
10
Tornei
72
Best: ND
▼
-2
Emil Ruusuvuori
FIN, 02-04-1999
215
Punti
8
Tornei
74
Best: ND
▼
-2
Tomas Machac
CZE, 13-10-2000
213
Punti
4
Tornei
75
Best: ND
▲
36
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 02-07-1996
212
Punti
9
Tornei
75
Best: ND
▼
-2
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 24-02-1994
212
Punti
6
Tornei
77
Best: ND
▼
-2
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 29-06-1988
210
Punti
10
Tornei
78
Best: ND
▼
-4
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 18-06-1996
201
Punti
11
Tornei
78
Best: ND
▲
44
Juan Pablo Varillas
PER, 06-10-1995
201
Punti
8
Tornei
80
Best: ND
▲
16
John Millman
AUS, 14-06-1989
200
Punti
11
Tornei
81
Best: ND
▼
-5
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 19-07-1993
199
Punti
7
Tornei
82
Best: ND
▲
8
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
195
Punti
11
Tornei
83
Best: ND
▼
-5
Radu Albot
MDA, 11-11-1989
194
Punti
6
Tornei
84
Best: ND
▼
-5
Illya Marchenko
UKR, 08-09-1987
186
Punti
7
Tornei
85
Best: ND
▼
-5
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 18-07-1989
185
Punti
7
Tornei
85
Best: ND
▼
-5
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 04-11-1992
185
Punti
9
Tornei
87
Best: ND
▼
-5
Sebastian Baez
ARG, 28-12-2000
182
Punti
5
Tornei
88
Best: ND
▼
-4
Brandon Nakashima
USA, 03-08-2001
178
Punti
6
Tornei
89
Best: ND
▼
-4
Federico Coria
ARG, 09-03-1992
175
Punti
10
Tornei
90
Best: ND
▲
5
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
171
Punti
14
Tornei
90
Best: ND
▼
-4
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 19-06-1995
171
Punti
8
Tornei
92
Best: ND
▼
-5
Christian Harrison
USA, 29-05-1994
163
Punti
4
Tornei
93
Best: ND
▼
-5
Zizou Bergs
BEL, 03-06-1999
161
Punti
8
Tornei
93
Best: ND
▼
-5
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 26-11-1987
161
Punti
6
Tornei
95
Best: ND
▼
-4
Altug Celikbilek
TUR, 07-09-1996
158
Punti
9
Tornei
95
Best: ND
▼
-4
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 15-07-1989
158
Punti
8
Tornei
95
Best: ND
▼
-4
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 26-04-1997
158
Punti
7
Tornei
98
Best: ND
▼
-4
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 12-01-1997
157
Punti
8
Tornei
99
Best: ND
▲
24
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 23-01-1986
155
Punti
9
Tornei
100
Best: ND
▼
-3
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 11-10-1995
152
Punti
6
Tornei
TAG: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Race ATP 2021
8 commenti
Bisogna vedere se Karatsev e Hurkacz si mantengono cosi fino a fine anno…
dopo gli us open si potrà iniziare a fare due conti per la Race
I primi 6 dovrebbero entrare facile
Poi dal 7mo al 13mo si giocano 2 posti
In mancanza di un dominatore della stagione servirà qualcosa più dei soliti 3000 punti.
3500 dovrebbero bastare, ma non sarà facile
Jannik lo vedo facilmente dentro. Matteo dovrà fare altri exploit
Con un po di fortuna potrebbero andare sia berrettini che sinner…davanti a loro Hurcackz e karatzev sono scavalcabili…e dietro di loro solo Nadal li scavalchera’…nessun altro costituisce minaccia
Io da parte mia
gli posso cedere i miei punti Fidaty Esselunga…
Ahhhhh ahhhhh
Namo berretto
Fino ad una settimana fa speravo in una stagione no di Zverev, che avrebbe potuto liberare un posto per le finals. Invece nisba. Per i nostri gli unici “acchiappabili” sono il Polacco e piú difficilmente il polpaccione Russo. Però é probabilissimo che vengano contemporaneamente rimontati da Nadal e Thiem. In sostanza piazzarne due negli otto la vedo poco fattibile, poi magari mi smentiscono e fanno entrambi meglio di Rublev, per esempio.
Quest’anno ci vorranno almeno 3000 punti per Torino