ATP Barcellona 500 | terra | e 1.702.800 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Biella 5 e Praga: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
27/04/2021 10:23 1 commento
Settimana 03-09 Maggio
BIELLA 5 , Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
PRAGUE , Czech Republic (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
Al momento entry congelate!!!
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/04/2021 10:19
Main Draw (cut off: 186 - Data entry list: 27/04/21 - Special Exempts: -3/-6)
- 102. Balazs
- 107. Anderson
- 112. Sousa
- 119. McDonald
- 122. Dellien
- 134. Stebe
- 136. Gaio
- 152. Soeda
- 154. Lorenzi
- 156. Mayer
- 160. Gaston
- 161. Varillas
- 162. Klizan
- 166. Giannessi
- 168. Giustino
- 174. Cerundolo
- 175. Coppejans
- 177. Horansky
- 179. Zhang
- 181. Mmoh
- 183. Gomez
- 184. Escobedo
- 186. Bolt
-
Alternates
- 1. Kokkinakis (187)*pr
- 2. Domingues (189)
- 3. Muller (193)
- 4. Bemelmans (196)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biella Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 02/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/04/2021 10:20
Main Draw (cut off: 214 - Data entry list: 27/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 193. Muller
- 196. Bemelmans
- 197. Menezes
- 201. Clarke
- 202. Krueger
- 204. Collarini
- 206. Andreozzi
- 209. Ito
- 210. Halys
- 214. Marterer
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Baez (218)
- 2. Fratangelo (221)
- 3. Kolar (225)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Prague (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/04/2021 10:21
Main Draw (cut off: 164 - Data entry list: 27/04/21 - Special Exempts: -2/-4)
- 93. Gombos
- 104. Martin
- 108. Uchiyama
- 109. Sugita
- 110. Novak
- 117. Majchrzak
- 121. Daniel
- 124. Kudla
- 129. Rinderknech
- 130. Gojowczyk
- 135. Nagal
- 137. Machac
- 141. Laaksonen
- 143. Griekspoor
- 144. Altmaier
- 149. Polmans
- 153. Van de Zandschulp
- 155. Otte
- 157. Cressy
- 158. Petrovic
- 159. Ofner
- 163. Tabilo
- 164. Marchenko
-
Alternates
- 1. Safwat (165)
- 2. Safiullin (169)
- 3. Ferreira Silv (173)
- 4. Diez (176)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Prague Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 02/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/04/2021 10:22
Main Draw (cut off: 212 - Data entry list: 27/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 169. Safiullin
- 180. Popko
- 185. Rosol
- 189. Domingues
- 195. Maden
- 198. Istomin
- 203. Lacko
- 207. Ymer
- 211. Masur
- 212. Zuk
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Baez (218)
- 2. Fratangelo (221)
- 3. Schnur (223)
1 commento
Kevin Anderson a Biella ? 😮