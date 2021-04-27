Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Biella 5 e Praga: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

27/04/2021 10:23 1 commento
Settimana 03-09 Maggio
BIELLA 5 ITA, Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
PRAGUE CZE, Czech Republic (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Al momento entry congelate!!!

Biella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/04/2021 10:19

Main Draw (cut off: 186 - Data entry list: 27/04/21 - Special Exempts: -3/-6)

  • 102. Balazs
  • 107. Anderson
  • 112. Sousa
  • 119. McDonald
  • 122. Dellien
  • 134. Stebe
  • 136. Gaio
  • 152. Soeda
  • 154. Lorenzi
  • 156. Mayer
  • 160. Gaston
  • 161. Varillas
  • 162. Klizan
  • 166. Giannessi
  • 168. Giustino
  • 174. Cerundolo
  • 175. Coppejans
  • 177. Horansky
  • 179. Zhang
  • 181. Mmoh
  • 183. Gomez
  • 184. Escobedo
  • 186. Bolt
Alternates

  • 1. Kokkinakis (187)*pr
  • 2. Domingues (189)
  • 3. Muller (193)
  • 4. Bemelmans (196)
Biella Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 02/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/04/2021 10:20

Main Draw (cut off: 214 - Data entry list: 27/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 193. Muller
  • 196. Bemelmans
  • 197. Menezes
  • 201. Clarke
  • 202. Krueger
  • 204. Collarini
  • 206. Andreozzi
  • 209. Ito
  • 210. Halys
  • 214. Marterer
Alternates

  • 1. Baez (218)
  • 2. Fratangelo (221)
  • 3. Kolar (225)

Prague (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/04/2021 10:21

Main Draw (cut off: 164 - Data entry list: 27/04/21 - Special Exempts: -2/-4)

  • 93. Gombos
  • 104. Martin
  • 108. Uchiyama
  • 109. Sugita
  • 110. Novak
  • 117. Majchrzak
  • 121. Daniel
  • 124. Kudla
  • 129. Rinderknech
  • 130. Gojowczyk
  • 135. Nagal
  • 137. Machac
  • 141. Laaksonen
  • 143. Griekspoor
  • 144. Altmaier
  • 149. Polmans
  • 153. Van de Zandschulp
  • 155. Otte
  • 157. Cressy
  • 158. Petrovic
  • 159. Ofner
  • 163. Tabilo
  • 164. Marchenko
Alternates

  • 1. Safwat (165)
  • 2. Safiullin (169)
  • 3. Ferreira Silv (173)
  • 4. Diez (176)
Prague Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 02/05/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 27/04/2021 10:22

Main Draw (cut off: 212 - Data entry list: 27/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 169. Safiullin
  • 180. Popko
  • 185. Rosol
  • 189. Domingues
  • 195. Maden
  • 198. Istomin
  • 203. Lacko
  • 207. Ymer
  • 211. Masur
  • 212. Zuk
Alternates

  • 1. Baez (218)
  • 2. Fratangelo (221)
  • 3. Schnur (223)

1 commento

luca14 (Guest) 27-04-2021 10:36

Kevin Anderson a Biella ? 😮

 1
