Masters 1000 Monte Carlo 1000 | terra | e2.460.585 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
WTA 250 Charleston: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE)
15/04/2021 17:22 Nessun commento
WTA 250 Charleston 2 (USA) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
19:00 McHale C. (Usa) – Osorio Serrano M. C. (Col)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
21:00 Jabeur O. (Tun) – Parks A. (Usa)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
22:30 Brengle M. (Usa) – Sharma A. (Aus)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
00:00 Navarro E. (Usa) – Fruhvirtova L. (Cze)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
17:00 Perez E./Sanders S. – Piter K./Wang Y.
WTA WTA Charleston 2
Perez E. / Sanders S.•
15
6
0
Piter K. / Wang Y.
0
1
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Perez E. / Sanders S.
15-0
0-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-1
Piter K. / Wang Y.
0-15
0-30
0-40
5-1 → 6-1
Perez E. / Sanders S.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-1 → 5-1
Piter K. / Wang Y.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
Perez E. / Sanders S.
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-1 → 3-1
Piter K. / Wang Y.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
Perez E. / Sanders S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
Piter K. / Wang Y.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
18:30 Loeb J./Routliffe E. – Wachaczyk J./Zarazua R.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
23:00 Lechemia E./Neel I. – Broady N./Sharma A.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit