Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Belgrado, Split 2 e Orlando: I risultati del Day 1. Bene Gaio e Giannessi (Video)

12/04/2021 18:00 7 commenti
Alessandro Giannessi ITA, 1990.05.30
Alessandro Giannessi ITA, 1990.05.30

SRB CHALLENGER Belgrade (Serbia) – TD Qualificazione, 1° Turno md – terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [6] Taro Daniel JPN vs [WC] Marko Miladinovic SRB
CH CH Belgrade
Daniel T.
6
7
Miladinovic M.
1
5
Vincitore: Daniel T.
Mostra dettagli

2. Jurij Rodionov AUT vs [2] Facundo Bagnis ARG

CH CH Belgrade
Rodionov J.
6
1
2
Bagnis F.
2
6
6
Vincitore: Bagnis F.
Mostra dettagli

3. Liam Broady GBR vs Nikola Milojevic SRB

CH CH Belgrade
Broady L.
6
6
Milojevic N.
3
4
Vincitore: Broady L.
Mostra dettagli

4. Damir Dzumhur BIH vs [WC] Pedja Krstin SRB (non prima ore: 16:30)

CH CH Belgrade
Dzumhur D.
0
4
5
Krstin P.
0
6
2
Mostra dettagli

5. Maxime Cressy USA vs [4] Philipp Kohlschreiber GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Elliot Benchetrit MAR vs [6] Marius Copil ROU
CH CH Belgrade
Benchetrit E.
6
6
Copil M.
3
1
Vincitore: Benchetrit E.
Mostra dettagli

2. [2] Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs [5] Maxime Janvier FRA

CH CH Belgrade
Giannessi A.
3
6
6
Janvier M.
6
4
4
Vincitore: Giannessi A.
Mostra dettagli

3. [3] Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs Sebastian Ofner AUT

CH CH Belgrade
Galan D.
5
6
4
Ofner S.
7
3
6
Vincitore: Ofner S.
Mostra dettagli

4. [5] Francisco Cerundolo ARG vs Jozef Kovalik SVK

CH CH Belgrade
Cerundolo F.
15
6
0
Kovalik J.
15
7
3
Mostra dettagli



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Dmitry Popko KAZ vs [8] Matthias Bachinger GER
CH CH Belgrade
Popko D.
4
4
Bachinger M.
6
6
Vincitore: Bachinger M.
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Andrej Martin SVK vs [7] Marco Trungelliti ARG

CH CH Belgrade
Martin A.
7
3
4
Trungelliti M.
5
6
6
Vincitore: Trungelliti M.
Mostra dettagli

3. Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs Federico Gaio ITA

CH CH Belgrade
Donskoy E.
4
3
Gaio F.
6
6
Vincitore: Gaio F.
Mostra dettagli




HRV CHALLENGER Split 2 (Croazia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [3] Zdenek Kolar CZE vs [6] Matteo Viola ITA

CH CH Split 2
Kolar Z.
6
6
Viola M.
2
4
Vincitore: Kolar Z.
Mostra dettagli

2. [PR] Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS vs [WC] Duje Ajdukovic CRO

CH CH Split 2
Kokkinakis T.
6
5
6
Ajdukovic D.
4
7
3
Vincitore: Kokkinakis T.
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Mohamed Safwat EGY vs Mathias Bourgue FRA

CH CH Split 2
Safwat M.
6
2
4
Bourgue M.
3
6
6
Vincitore: Bourgue M.
Mostra dettagli

4. Alexandre Muller FRA vs Elias Ymer SWE

CH CH Split 2
Muller A.
5
4
Ymer E.
7
6
Vincitore: Ymer E.
Mostra dettagli



Court 3 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Bozo Barun CRO vs [8] Lukas Klein SVK
CH CH Split 2
Barun B.
1
4
Klein L.
6
6
Vincitore: Klein L.
Mostra dettagli

2. [PR] Dustin Brown GER vs [7] Filip Horansky SVK

CH CH Split 2
Brown D.
5
2
Horansky F.
7
6
Vincitore: Horansky F.
Mostra dettagli

3. Alex Bolt AUS vs Joao Domingues POR

CH CH Split 2
Bolt A.
1
3
Domingues J.
6
6
Vincitore: Domingues J.
Mostra dettagli

4. [5] Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs [WC] Nino Serdarusic CRO

CH CH Split 2
Coppejans K.
3
4
Serdarusic N.
6
6
Vincitore: Serdarusic N.
Mostra dettagli



Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [2] Kacper Zuk POL vs [7] Tristan Lamasine FRA
CH CH Split 2
Zuk K.
7
6
Lamasine T.
6
4
Vincitore: Zuk K.
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Andrea Collarini ARG vs Mirza Basic BIH

CH CH Split 2
Collarini A.
6
3
3
Basic M.
1
6
6
Vincitore: Basic M.
Mostra dettagli

3. Cem Ilkel TUR vs Enzo Couacaud FRA

CH CH Split 2
Ilkel C.
6
7
Couacaud E.
2
6
Vincitore: Ilkel C.
Mostra dettagli




USA CHALLENGER Orlando (USA) – 1°-2° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Hiroki Moriya JPN vs [WC] Martin Damm USA
CH CH Orlando
Moriya H.
3
6
0
Damm M.
6
3
6
Vincitore: Damm M.
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI vs Alexander Ritschard USA

CH CH Orlando
Barrios Vera T.
0
6
5
Ritschard A.
0
4
4
Mostra dettagli

3. Emilio Gomez ECU vs Bjorn Fratangelo USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Hiroki Moriya JPN OR [WC] Martin Damm USA vs JC Aragone USA OR [7] Thomaz Bellucci BRA



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. JC Aragone USA vs [7] Thomaz Bellucci BRA
CH CH Orlando
Aragone J.
6
7
Bellucci T.
3
6
Vincitore: Aragone J.
Mostra dettagli

2. Jesper De Jong NED vs [6/Alt] Darian King BAR

CH CH Orlando
De Jong J.
6
6
King D.
0
3
Vincitore: De Jong J.
Mostra dettagli

3. [7] Jason Jung TPE vs Jenson Brooksby USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

CH CH Orlando
Jung J.
A
0
Brooksby J.
40
4
Mostra dettagli

4. [1] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI OR Alexander Ritschard USA vs [WC] Toby Alex Kodat USA OR [5] Pedro Sakamoto BRA



Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Kevin King USA vs [8] James Ward GBR
CH CH Orlando
King K.
6
6
Ward J.
3
4
Vincitore: King K.
Mostra dettagli

2. [2] Altug Celikbilek TUR vs Shuichi Sekiguchi JPN

CH CH Orlando
Celikbilek A.
0
4
6
2
Sekiguchi S.
0
6
4
2
Mostra dettagli

3. Brayden Schnur CAN vs [8] Alejandro Tabilo CHI (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4] Roberto Quiroz ECU OR [WC] Roy Smith USA vs Kevin King USA OR [8] James Ward GBR


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Roberto Quiroz ECU vs [WC] Roy Smith USA

CH CH Orlando
Quiroz R.
6
2
6
Smith R.
4
6
2
Vincitore: Quiroz R.
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Toby Alex Kodat USA vs [5] Pedro Sakamoto BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA vs Ulises Blanch USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [2] Altug Celikbilek TUR OR Shuichi Sekiguchi JPN vs Jesper De Jong NED OR [6/Alt] Darian King BAR

7 commenti

Lucio68 (Guest) 12-04-2021 18:10

Che bravo Gaio!

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Paolalbe (Guest) 12-04-2021 18:08

Bravi Giannessi e Gaio forza

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
MaxLaSpezia (Guest) 12-04-2021 15:45

Vai Ale!!!!? Lottare fino alla fine… Meno in forma rispetto a Marbella…. Però…

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lucio68 (Guest) 12-04-2021 15:43

Bene Giannessi!

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lucio68 (Guest) 12-04-2021 12:56

Il giustiziere di Moroni come volevasi dimostrare mandato a casa in 59 minuti dal nr 267 del mondo!

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tennisti Friulani (Guest) 12-04-2021 12:02

Chance di ripescaggio per Viola?

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Paky 71 12-04-2021 11:56

Peccato per Matteo, dopo averlo visto quasi entrare in MD a Cagliari, questa uscita nelle quali Challenger di Spalato dispiace.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!