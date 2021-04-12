Challenger Belgrado, Split 2 e Orlando: I risultati del Day 1. Bene Gaio e Giannessi (Video)

CHALLENGER Belgrade (Serbia) – TD Qualificazione, 1° Turno md – terra battuta

CH CH Belgrade Daniel T. Daniel T. 6 7 Miladinovic M. Miladinovic M. 1 5 Vincitore: Daniel T. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 Daniel T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 Miladinovic M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 Daniel T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 Miladinovic M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 Daniel T. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 Miladinovic M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 Daniel T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 Miladinovic M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 Daniel T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 Miladinovic M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Daniel T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Miladinovic M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 Daniel T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 Miladinovic M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 Daniel T. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 Miladinovic M. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 Daniel T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Miladinovic M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Daniel T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

1. [6] Taro Danielvs [WC] Marko Miladinovic

2. Jurij Rodionov vs [2] Facundo Bagnis



CH CH Belgrade Rodionov J. Rodionov J. 6 1 2 Bagnis F. Bagnis F. 2 6 6 Vincitore: Bagnis F. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 Bagnis F. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 Rodionov J. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 Bagnis F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 Rodionov J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-4 → 1-4 Bagnis F. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 0-4 Rodionov J. 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-2 → 0-3 Bagnis F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 Rodionov J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 Bagnis F. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 Rodionov J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 Bagnis F. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 Rodionov J. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 Bagnis F. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 Rodionov J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 Bagnis F. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 Rodionov J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 Bagnis F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 Rodionov J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 Bagnis F. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 Rodionov J. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 Bagnis F. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 Rodionov J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Bagnis F. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 0-0 → 0-1

3. Liam Broady vs Nikola Milojevic



CH CH Belgrade Broady L. Broady L. 6 6 Milojevic N. Milojevic N. 3 4 Vincitore: Broady L. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Broady L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 Milojevic N. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 Broady L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 Milojevic N. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 Broady L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 Milojevic N. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 Broady L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Milojevic N. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Broady L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Milojevic N. 0-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 Broady L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 Milojevic N. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 Broady L. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 Milojevic N. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 Broady L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 Milojevic N. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 Broady L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Milojevic N. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 Broady L. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

4. Damir Dzumhur vs [WC] Pedja Krstin (non prima ore: 16:30)



CH CH Belgrade Dzumhur D. Dzumhur D. 0 4 5 Krstin P. Krstin P. 0 6 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Tiebreak 5-2 Tiebreak 4-2 → 5-2 Tiebreak 4-1 → 4-2 Tiebreak 3-1 → 4-1 Tiebreak 2-1 → 3-1 Tiebreak 1-1 → 2-1 Tiebreak 1-0 → 1-1 Tiebreak 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Tiebreak 4-5 → 4-6 Tiebreak 3-5 → 4-5 Tiebreak 3-4 → 3-5 Tiebreak 2-4 → 3-4 Tiebreak 2-3 → 2-4 Tiebreak 1-3 → 2-3 Tiebreak 1-2 → 1-3 Tiebreak 1-1 → 1-2 Tiebreak 0-1 → 1-1 Tiebreak 0-0 → 0-1

5. Maxime Cressy vs [4] Philipp Kohlschreiber



Il match deve ancora iniziare

CH CH Belgrade Benchetrit E. Benchetrit E. 6 6 Copil M. Copil M. 3 1 Vincitore: Benchetrit E. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 Copil M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 Benchetrit E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 Copil M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 Benchetrit E. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 Copil M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 Benchetrit E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 Copil M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 Benchetrit E. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 Copil M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 Benchetrit E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 Copil M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 Benchetrit E. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 Copil M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 Benchetrit E. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 Copil M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 Benchetrit E. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

1. Elliot Benchetritvs [6] Marius Copil

2. [2] Alessandro Giannessi vs [5] Maxime Janvier



CH CH Belgrade Giannessi A. Giannessi A. 3 6 6 Janvier M. Janvier M. 6 4 4 Vincitore: Giannessi A. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 Giannessi A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 Janvier M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 Giannessi A. 15-0 30-0 4-3 → 5-3 Janvier M. 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 4-3 Giannessi A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 Janvier M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 Giannessi A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 Janvier M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Giannessi A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 Janvier M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Giannessi A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 Janvier M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 Giannessi A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 Janvier M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 Giannessi A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 Janvier M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 Giannessi A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 Janvier M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 Giannessi A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Janvier M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Giannessi A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 Janvier M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 Giannessi A. 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 Janvier M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 Giannessi A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 Janvier M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 Giannessi A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 Janvier M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 Giannessi A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

3. [3] Daniel Elahi Galan vs Sebastian Ofner



CH CH Belgrade Galan D. Galan D. 5 6 4 Ofner S. Ofner S. 7 3 6 Vincitore: Ofner S. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 Ofner S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 Ofner S. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 Ofner S. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 Galan D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 Ofner S. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 Galan D. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 Ofner S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Galan D. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 Ofner S. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 Galan D. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 Ofner S. 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 Galan D. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 Ofner S. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 Galan D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 Ofner S. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 Galan D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 Ofner S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 Galan D. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 Ofner S. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 Galan D. 0-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 Ofner S. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 Ofner S. 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 Ofner S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 1-1 → 2-1 Ofner S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Galan D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

4. [5] Francisco Cerundolo vs Jozef Kovalik



CH CH Belgrade Cerundolo F. Cerundolo F. 15 6 0 Kovalik J. • Kovalik J. 15 7 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Kovalik J. 0-15 15-15 0-3 Cerundolo F. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 0-3 Kovalik J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 Cerundolo F. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* 4*-1 5*-1 5-2* 5-3* 5*-4 6*-4 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 6-6 → 6-7 Cerundolo F. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 Kovalik J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 Cerundolo F. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 Kovalik J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 Cerundolo F. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 Kovalik J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 Cerundolo F. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 Kovalik J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 Cerundolo F. 0-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 Kovalik J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Cerundolo F. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 Kovalik J. 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0

CH CH Belgrade Popko D. Popko D. 4 4 Bachinger M. Bachinger M. 6 6 Vincitore: Bachinger M. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 Bachinger M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 Popko D. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 Bachinger M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 Popko D. 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 3-4 Bachinger M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 Popko D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 Bachinger M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Popko D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Bachinger M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Popko D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Bachinger M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 Popko D. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 Bachinger M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 Popko D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 Bachinger M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 Popko D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 Bachinger M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 Popko D. 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 Bachinger M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Popko D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

1. [3] Dmitry Popkovs [8] Matthias Bachinger

2. [1] Andrej Martin vs [7] Marco Trungelliti



CH CH Belgrade Martin A. Martin A. 7 3 4 Trungelliti M. Trungelliti M. 5 6 6 Vincitore: Trungelliti M. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 Trungelliti M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 Martin A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 Trungelliti M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 Martin A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 Trungelliti M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 Martin A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 Trungelliti M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 Martin A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Trungelliti M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 Martin A. 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 Trungelliti M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 Martin A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 Trungelliti M. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-5 → 2-5 Martin A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 Trungelliti M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 Martin A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 Trungelliti M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Martin A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Trungelliti M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 Martin A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 Trungelliti M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 Martin A. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 Trungelliti M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 Martin A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 Trungelliti M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 Martin A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 Trungelliti M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 Martin A. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 Trungelliti M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 Martin A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Trungelliti M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

3. Evgeny Donskoy vs Federico Gaio



CH CH Belgrade Donskoy E. Donskoy E. 4 3 Gaio F. Gaio F. 6 6 Vincitore: Gaio F. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 Gaio F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 Donskoy E. 0-15 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 Gaio F. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 Donskoy E. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 Gaio F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 Donskoy E. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 Gaio F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Donskoy E. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Gaio F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Donskoy E. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 Gaio F. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 Donskoy E. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 Gaio F. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 Donskoy E. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 Gaio F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Donskoy E. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Gaio F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Donskoy E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Gaio F. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

CHALLENGER Split 2 (Croazia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

CH CH Split 2 Kolar Z. Kolar Z. 6 6 Viola M. Viola M. 2 4 Vincitore: Kolar Z. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Kolar Z. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 Viola M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 Kolar Z. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 Viola M. 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 4-3 Kolar Z. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 Viola M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 Kolar Z. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 Viola M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 Kolar Z. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 Viola M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 Kolar Z. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 Viola M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 Kolar Z. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 Viola M. 15-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 Kolar Z. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 Viola M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 Kolar Z. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 Viola M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

1. [3] Zdenek Kolarvs [6] Matteo Viola

2. [PR] Thanasi Kokkinakis vs [WC] Duje Ajdukovic



CH CH Split 2 Kokkinakis T. Kokkinakis T. 6 5 6 Ajdukovic D. Ajdukovic D. 4 7 3 Vincitore: Kokkinakis T. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 Ajdukovic D. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 Kokkinakis T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 Ajdukovic D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 Kokkinakis T. 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-1 → 4-2 Ajdukovic D. 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 Kokkinakis T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 Ajdukovic D. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 Kokkinakis T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 Ajdukovic D. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 Kokkinakis T. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 Ajdukovic D. 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 Kokkinakis T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 Ajdukovic D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 Kokkinakis T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 Ajdukovic D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Kokkinakis T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 Ajdukovic D. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 Kokkinakis T. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 Ajdukovic D. 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 Kokkinakis T. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Ajdukovic D. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 Kokkinakis T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 Ajdukovic D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 Kokkinakis T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 Ajdukovic D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 Kokkinakis T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 Ajdukovic D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Kokkinakis T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 Ajdukovic D. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 1-2 Kokkinakis T. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 Ajdukovic D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

3. [4] Mohamed Safwat vs Mathias Bourgue



CH CH Split 2 Safwat M. Safwat M. 6 2 4 Bourgue M. Bourgue M. 3 6 6 Vincitore: Bourgue M. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 Bourgue M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 Safwat M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 Bourgue M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 Safwat M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 Bourgue M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Safwat M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 Bourgue M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Safwat M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Bourgue M. 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Safwat M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 Bourgue M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 Safwat M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 2-5 Bourgue M. 0-15 0-30 30-30 1-4 → 1-5 Safwat M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 Bourgue M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 Safwat M. 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 Bourgue M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Safwat M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 Bourgue M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 Safwat M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 5-3 Bourgue M. 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 5-2 Safwat M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 Bourgue M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 Safwat M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 Bourgue M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 Safwat M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 Bourgue M. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

4. Alexandre Muller vs Elias Ymer



CH CH Split 2 Muller A. Muller A. 5 4 Ymer E. Ymer E. 7 6 Vincitore: Ymer E. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 Muller A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 Ymer E. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 Muller A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 Ymer E. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Muller A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 Ymer E. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 2-3 Muller A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 Ymer E. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 1-2 Muller A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 Ymer E. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 Muller A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 Ymer E. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 Muller A. 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 5-5 Ymer E. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 Muller A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 Ymer E. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 Muller A. 0-15 15-30 3-2 → 3-3 Ymer E. 0-15 0-40 0-15 3-1 → 3-2 Tiebreak 2-1 → 3-1 Tiebreak 0-0

CH CH Split 2 Barun B. Barun B. 1 4 Klein L. Klein L. 6 6 Vincitore: Klein L. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 Klein L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 Barun B. 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-4 → 4-5 Klein L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 Barun B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 Klein L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 Barun B. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 Klein L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 Barun B. 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 Klein L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Barun B. 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 Klein L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 Barun B. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 Klein L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 Barun B. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 Klein L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Barun B. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Klein L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

1. [WC] Bozo Barunvs [8] Lukas Klein

2. [PR] Dustin Brown vs [7] Filip Horansky



CH CH Split 2 Brown D. Brown D. 5 2 Horansky F. Horansky F. 7 6 Vincitore: Horansky F. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 Brown D. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 Horansky F. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 Brown D. 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 2-4 Horansky F. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-3 → 2-3 Brown D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 Horansky F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 Brown D. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 Horansky F. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 Brown D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 Horansky F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 Brown D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 Horansky F. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 Brown D. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 Horansky F. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 Brown D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 Horansky F. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 Brown D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 2-1 → 3-1 Horansky F. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 Brown D. 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 Horansky F. 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0

3. Alex Bolt vs Joao Domingues



CH CH Split 2 Bolt A. Bolt A. 1 3 Domingues J. Domingues J. 6 6 Vincitore: Domingues J. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 Bolt A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 Domingues J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 Bolt A. 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 3-4 Domingues J. 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 Bolt A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Domingues J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Bolt A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Domingues J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Bolt A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 Domingues J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 Bolt A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 0-40 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 Domingues J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 Bolt A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 Domingues J. 0-15 0-30 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Bolt A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Domingues J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

4. [5] Kimmer Coppejans vs [WC] Nino Serdarusic



CH CH Split 2 Coppejans K. Coppejans K. 3 4 Serdarusic N. Serdarusic N. 6 6 Vincitore: Serdarusic N. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 Serdarusic N. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 Coppejans K. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 Serdarusic N. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 Coppejans K. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 Serdarusic N. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 Coppejans K. 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 2-3 Serdarusic N. 15-30 30-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Coppejans K. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Serdarusic N. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Coppejans K. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Serdarusic N. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 Coppejans K. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 Serdarusic N. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 Coppejans K. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 Serdarusic N. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 Coppejans K. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 Serdarusic N. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 Coppejans K. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Serdarusic N. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

CH CH Split 2 Zuk K. Zuk K. 7 6 Lamasine T. Lamasine T. 6 4 Vincitore: Zuk K. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Lamasine T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 Zuk K. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 Lamasine T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 Zuk K. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 Lamasine T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 Zuk K. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 Lamasine T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Zuk K. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Lamasine T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 Zuk K. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 5-3* 6*-3 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 Zuk K. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 Lamasine T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 Zuk K. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 Lamasine T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 Zuk K. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 Lamasine T. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Zuk K. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 Lamasine T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 Zuk K. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Lamasine T. 15-0 30-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Zuk K. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 Lamasine T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

1. [2] Kacper Zukvs [7] Tristan Lamasine

2. [1] Andrea Collarini vs Mirza Basic



CH CH Split 2 Collarini A. Collarini A. 6 3 3 Basic M. Basic M. 1 6 6 Vincitore: Basic M. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 Collarini A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 Basic M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 Collarini A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 Basic M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 Collarini A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 Basic M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 Collarini A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 Basic M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Collarini A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 Basic M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 Collarini A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 Basic M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 Collarini A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 Basic M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Collarini A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Basic M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 Collarini A. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 Basic M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 Collarini A. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 Basic M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 Collarini A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 Basic M. 15-0 15-15 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 Collarini A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 2-1 Basic M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 Collarini A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

3. Cem Ilkel vs Enzo Couacaud



CH CH Split 2 Ilkel C. Ilkel C. 6 7 Couacaud E. Couacaud E. 2 6 Vincitore: Ilkel C. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 Couacaud E. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 Ilkel C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 Couacaud E. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 Ilkel C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 Couacaud E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 Ilkel C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 Couacaud E. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Ilkel C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Couacaud E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 Ilkel C. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 2-1 Couacaud E. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 Ilkel C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 Couacaud E. 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-2 → 6-2 Ilkel C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 Couacaud E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 Ilkel C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 Couacaud E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 Ilkel C. 0-15 0-30 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 Couacaud E. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 Ilkel C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

CHALLENGER Orlando (USA) – 1°-2° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

CH CH Orlando Moriya H. Moriya H. 3 6 0 Damm M. Damm M. 6 3 6 Vincitore: Damm M. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 0-6 Damm M. 1-5 Moriya H. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-5 → 1-5 Damm M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-4 → 0-5 Moriya H. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 Damm M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 Moriya H. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 Damm M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Moriya H. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 Damm M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 Moriya H. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 Damm M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 Moriya H. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 Damm M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 Moriya H. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Damm M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Moriya H. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Damm M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 Moriya H. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 Damm M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 Moriya H. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 Damm M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 Moriya H. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 Damm M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Moriya H. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Damm M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

1. [3] Hiroki Moriyavs [WC] Martin Damm

2. [1] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera vs Alexander Ritschard



CH CH Orlando Barrios Vera T. Barrios Vera T. 0 6 5 Ritschard A. Ritschard A. 0 4 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Tiebreak 5-4 Tiebreak 4-4 → 5-4 Tiebreak 4-3 → 4-4 Tiebreak 3-3 → 4-3 Tiebreak 3-2 → 3-3 Tiebreak 2-2 → 3-2 Tiebreak 2-1 → 2-2 Tiebreak 1-1 → 2-1 Tiebreak 1-0 → 1-1 Tiebreak 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 Tiebreak 5-4 → 6-4 Tiebreak 4-4 → 5-4 Tiebreak 4-3 → 4-4 Tiebreak 3-3 → 4-3 Tiebreak 3-2 → 3-3 Tiebreak 2-2 → 3-2 Tiebreak 2-1 → 2-2 Tiebreak 1-1 → 2-1 Tiebreak 1-0 → 1-1

3. Emilio Gomez vs Bjorn Fratangelo (non prima ore: 19:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Hiroki Moriya OR [WC] Martin Damm vs JC Aragone OR [7] Thomaz Bellucci

CH CH Orlando Aragone J. Aragone J. 6 7 Bellucci T. Bellucci T. 3 6 Vincitore: Aragone J. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* 5*-0 6*-0 6-1* 6-2* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 Aragone J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 Bellucci T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 Aragone J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 Bellucci T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 Aragone J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 Bellucci T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Aragone J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 Bellucci T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 Aragone J. 0-15 30-15 2-1 → 3-1 Bellucci T. 30-0 2-0 → 2-1 Aragone J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-0 → 2-0 Bellucci T. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 Aragone J. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 Bellucci T. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 Aragone J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 Bellucci T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 Aragone J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 Bellucci T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Aragone J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Bellucci T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Aragone J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

1. JC Aragonevs [7] Thomaz Bellucci

2. Jesper De Jong vs [6/Alt] Darian King



CH CH Orlando De Jong J. De Jong J. 6 6 King D. King D. 0 3 Vincitore: De Jong J. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Tiebreak 5-3 → 6-3 Tiebreak 5-2 → 5-3 Tiebreak 5-1 → 5-2 Tiebreak 4-1 → 5-1 Tiebreak 3-1 → 4-1 Tiebreak 2-1 → 3-1 Tiebreak 1-1 → 2-1 Tiebreak 0-1 → 1-1 Tiebreak 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-0 Tiebreak 5-0 → 6-0 Tiebreak 4-0 → 5-0

3. [7] Jason Jung vs Jenson Brooksby (non prima ore: 19:00)



CH CH Orlando Jung J. Jung J. A 0 Brooksby J. • Brooksby J. 40 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Brooksby J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-4 Jung J. 15-0 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 Brooksby J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 Jung J. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 Brooksby J. 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

4. [1] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera OR Alexander Ritschard vs [WC] Toby Alex Kodat OR [5] Pedro Sakamoto

CH CH Orlando King K. King K. 6 6 Ward J. Ward J. 3 4 Vincitore: King K. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 King K. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 Ward J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 King K. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 Ward J. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 King K. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 Ward J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 King K. 15-0 15-15 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 Ward J. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 King K. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 Ward J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 King K. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 Ward J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 King K. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 Ward J. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 King K. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 Ward J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 King K. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Ward J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 King K. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

1. Kevin Kingvs [8] James Ward

2. [2] Altug Celikbilek vs Shuichi Sekiguchi



CH CH Orlando Celikbilek A. Celikbilek A. 0 4 6 2 Sekiguchi S. Sekiguchi S. 0 6 4 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Tiebreak 2-2 Tiebreak 1-2 → 2-2 Tiebreak 0-2 → 1-2 Tiebreak 0-1 → 0-2 Tiebreak 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Tiebreak 5-4 → 6-4 Tiebreak 4-4 → 5-4 Tiebreak 3-4 → 4-4 Tiebreak 3-3 → 3-4 Tiebreak 3-2 → 3-3 Tiebreak 2-2 → 3-2 Tiebreak 2-1 → 2-2 Tiebreak 1-1 → 2-1 Tiebreak 0-1 → 1-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Tiebreak 4-5 → 4-6 Tiebreak 3-5 → 4-5 Tiebreak 3-4 → 3-5 Tiebreak 2-4 → 3-4

3. Brayden Schnur vs [8] Alejandro Tabilo (non prima ore: 19:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4] Roberto Quiroz OR [WC] Roy Smith vs Kevin King OR [8] James Ward

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [4] Roberto Quiroz vs [WC] Roy Smith



CH CH Orlando Quiroz R. Quiroz R. 6 2 6 Smith R. Smith R. 4 6 2 Vincitore: Quiroz R. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 Tiebreak 5-2 → 6-2 Tiebreak 4-2 → 5-2 Tiebreak 4-1 → 4-2 Tiebreak 3-1 → 4-1 Tiebreak 2-1 → 3-1 Tiebreak 2-0 → 2-1 Tiebreak 1-0 → 2-0 Tiebreak 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 Tiebreak 2-5 → 2-6 Tiebreak 2-4 → 2-5 Tiebreak 1-4 → 2-4 Tiebreak 1-3 → 1-4 Tiebreak 1-2 → 1-3 Tiebreak 1-1 → 1-2 Tiebreak 1-0 → 1-1 Tiebreak 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 Tiebreak 5-4 → 6-4 Tiebreak 5-3 → 5-4 Tiebreak 4-3 → 5-3 Tiebreak 3-3 → 4-3 Tiebreak 2-3 → 3-3

2. [WC] Toby Alex Kodat vs [5] Pedro Sakamoto



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski vs Ulises Blanch (non prima ore: 19:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [2] Altug Celikbilek OR Shuichi Sekiguchi vs Jesper De Jong OR [6/Alt] Darian King