Challenger Lugano, Zadar e Lille: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo 5 azzurri (LIVE)

Gianluca Mager nella foto
SUI CHALLENGER Lugano (Svizzera) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Centrale – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Akira Santillan AUS vs [7] Yannick Maden GER
CH CH Lugano
Santillan A.
1
6
6
Peniston R.
6
1
3
Vincitore: Santillan A.
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Peter Gojowczyk GER vs [Q] Tim Van Rijthoven NED (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH CH Lugano
Gojowczyk P.
0
4
6
2
Van Rijthoven T.
0
6
4
3
Mostra dettagli

3. [6] Roman Safiullin RUS vs [WC] Jerome Kym SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Jack Sock USA vs [Q] Antoine Bellier SUI (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Andre Begemann GER / Andrea Vavassori ITA vs [WC] Leandro Riedi SUI / Dominic Stephan Stricker SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Campo 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Borna Gojo CRO vs Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

CH CH Lugano
Sels J.
2
6
1
Karlovskiy E.
6
1
6
Vincitore: Karlovskiy E.
Mostra dettagli

2. Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR vs [Q] Francesco Forti ITA (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH CH Lugano
Stakhovsky S.
6
6
Forti F.
4
2
Vincitore: Stakhovsky S.
Mostra dettagli

3. [Q] Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs [4] Marc Polmans AUS

CH CH Lugano
Sachko V.
15
1
Polmans M.
0
0
Mostra dettagli

4. Julian Lenz GER / Daniel Masur GER vs [WC] Remy Bertola SUI / Nicolas Parizzia SUI (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. David Marrero ESP / Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs [4] Denys Molchanov UKR / Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [WC] Daniil Golubev RUS / Evgenii Tiurnev RUS vs [2] Purav Raja IND / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare



HRV CHALLENGER Zadar (Croazia) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs [WC] Matija Pecotic CRO
CH CH Zadar
Sanchez-Izquierdo N.
3
6
6
Pecotic M.
6
3
2
Vincitore: Sanchez-Izquierdo N.
Mostra dettagli

2. Nino Serdarusic CRO vs [2] Sumit Nagal IND

CH CH Zadar
Serdarusic N.
0
6
0
Nagal S.
0
7
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Duje Ajdukovic CRO vs Lukas Klein SVK (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Andrey Golubev KAZ / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs Marco Bortolotti ITA / Alessandro Giannessi ITA (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Duje Kekez CRO / Mili Poljicak CRO vs [2] Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX / Fernando Romboli BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Zdenek Kolar CZE vs Alexey Vatutin RUS

CH CH Zadar
Kolar Z.
6
6
Vatutin A.
4
2
Vincitore: Kolar Z.
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Gianluca Mager ITA vs Igor Sijsling NED

CH CH Zadar
Mager G.
6
4
6
Sijsling I.
4
6
4
Vincitore: Mager G.
Mostra dettagli

3. [8] Gian Marco Moroni ITA vs Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Nikola Milojevic SRB vs Tung-Lin Wu TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Marco Bortolotti ITA vs Vit Kopriva CZE

CH CH Zadar
Bortolotti M.
1
3
Kopriva V.
6
6
Vincitore: Kopriva V.
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Nerman Fatic BIH vs [Alt] Harry Bourchier AUS

CH CH Zadar
Fatic N.
6
6
Bourchier H.
2
4
Vincitore: Fatic N.
Mostra dettagli

3. [Q] Uladzimir Ignatik BLR vs [6] Filip Horansky SVK (non prima ore: 12:00)

CH CH Zadar
Ignatik U.
15
5
Horansky F.
0
1
Mostra dettagli

4. Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS vs [LL] Ivan Nedelko RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare




FRA CHALLENGER Lille (Francia) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Central – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Andrea Arnaboldi ITA vs Manuel Guinard FRA
CH CH Lille
Arnaboldi A.
7
6
Guinard M.
6
0
Vincitore: Arnaboldi A.
Mostra dettagli

2. Tobias Kamke GER vs Mats Moraing GER

CH CH Lille
Kamke T.
15
7
4
Moraing M.
15
5
3
Mostra dettagli

3. Tristan Lamasine FRA vs [Q] Jurgen Briand FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [8] Quentin Halys FRA vs [WC] Arthur Cazaux FRA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Evan Furness FRA vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [3] Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Michael Geerts BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [7] Maximilian Marterer GER vs [Q] Zizou Bergs BEL
CH CH Lille
Marterer M.
4
1
Bergs Z.
6
6
Vincitore: Bergs Z.
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Matteo Martineau FRA vs Nicola Kuhn ESP

CH CH Lille
Martineau M.
3
2
Kuhn N.
6
6
Vincitore: Kuhn N.
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Gregoire Barrere FRA / Albano Olivetti FRA vs [WC] Maxime Janvier FRA / Lilian Marmousez FRA (non prima ore: 13:30)

CH CH Lille
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
0
1
Janvier M. / Marmousez L.
0
1
Mostra dettagli

4. Mathias Bourgue FRA / Alexandre Muller FRA vs Pedro Cachin ARG / Viktor Durasovic NOR (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Matteo Martineau FRA / Arthur Reymond FRA vs Dustin Brown GER / Manuel Guinard FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Jonas Forejtek CZE / Vaclav Safranek CZE vs [5] Quentin Halys FRA / Tristan Lamasine FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

alexscorregia (Guest) 23-03-2021 13:45

Ultimo game di Mager durato 1 minuto… 😆 😆 😆

 19
19
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Maia 23-03-2021 13:44

Beh, partita portata a casa. Speriamo che domani vada meglio.

 18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Paky 71 23-03-2021 13:25

Avrei preferito vedere Gianluca combattere e correre sul cemento di Miami piuttosto che impantanarsi sulla terra del Challenger croato. Capisco la programmazione ma avrebbe fatto bene negli States.

 17
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Maia 23-03-2021 13:23

@ Etor (#2727994)

È il mio timore.

 16
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Etor 23-03-2021 13:15

Sijsling ha ormai un fisico da commercialista, ma sa giocare.
E se Mager continua a giocare così scazzato va a finire che la perde…

 15
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lucio68 (Guest) 23-03-2021 13:01

Mager a rete non chiude una volee che sia una..a sto punto martella da fondo è non andarci più a rete se i risultati sono questi

 14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
lucas (Guest) 23-03-2021 13:00

@ luca (#2727923)

un fisico talmente imbarazzante lo si è visto sul setpoint.. scatto in avanti sulla bella volèe di gianluca e tocco lungolinea

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Maia 23-03-2021 12:59

Oggi Mager non mi sta piacendo. Ha un atteggiamento in campo da annoiato, con un "andi" leggermente fastidioso. Non dico che debba correre come una lepre, però un minimo. Tant'è che una partita che avrebbe dovuto vincere in un amen, adesso lo vede al terzo. E dire che il suo avversario, non me ne voglia, non è un fulmine. Mah

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Bjorn borg (Guest) 23-03-2021 12:27

Scritto da 07Ancy
@ Aldo (#2727795)
Infatti, dispiace che Mager sia uscito dalla top100 proprio la settimana in cui abbiamo avuto il record di italiani. Su terra, almeno secondo me, merita molto di più della sua attuale classifica.

L’ attuale classifica e’ influenzata dalla finale da 300 punti dello scorso anno. Dopo Mager non ha fatto piu’ nulla per confermarsi a livelli alti.

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
italo (Guest) 23-03-2021 12:13

@ luca (#2727923)

è vero..mi sembra che l’olandese sia li’ per sbaglio, quasi in vacanza.
da quant’è che non gioca una partita ufficiale?

 10
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Vasco90
luca (Guest) 23-03-2021 12:00

@ 07Ancy (#2727809)

il fisico dell’olandese è imbarazzante

 9
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Vasco90
Aldo (Guest) 23-03-2021 11:34

@ Etor (#2727868)

Si,gioca domattina

 8
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Etor 23-03-2021 11:09

Ma Zeppieri è stato tolto dal programma di oggi?

 7
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Heltr (Guest) 23-03-2021 10:16

Scritto da 07Ancy

Scritto da Heltr
ciao a tutti
Sijsling su terra è un buon giocatore ?
Grazie

Non lo conoscevo, mi sono informato.
Ha vinto due Challenger su questa superficie ma avrà vinto sì e no una quarantina di partite su 80 giocate.

Grazie…. avversario difficile quindi

 6
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
07Ancy 23-03-2021 09:58

Scritto da Heltr
ciao a tutti
Sijsling su terra è un buon giocatore ?
Grazie

Non lo conoscevo, mi sono informato.
Ha vinto due Challenger su questa superficie ma avrà vinto sì e no una quarantina di partite su 80 giocate.

 5
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
07Ancy 23-03-2021 09:56

@ Aldo (#2727795)

Infatti, dispiace che Mager sia uscito dalla top100 proprio la settimana in cui abbiamo avuto il record di italiani. Su terra, almeno secondo me, merita molto di più della sua attuale classifica.

 4
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Heltr (Guest) 23-03-2021 09:54

ciao a tutti

Sijsling su terra è un buon giocatore ?

Grazie

 3
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Aldo (Guest) 23-03-2021 09:42

Ora per mettere ciliegina su torta vogliamo Mager tra i primi 100 e fare la storia del tennis italiano con mai tanti tennisti tra i primi 100,in attesa che ci arrivi anche Zeppieri!

 2
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Aldo (Guest) 23-03-2021 09:40

Bella impresa di Forti entrare in tabellone!

 1
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90