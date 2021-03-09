Challenger Biella 3 e San Pietroburgo2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06
Challenger Biella 3 – 1° Turno – Indoor hard
Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Yuichi Sugita
vs [WC] Luca Nardi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [8] Martin Klizan vs [Q] Matthias Bachinger
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Peter Gojowczyk vs [WC] Giulio Zeppieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Brayden Schnur vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Flavio Cobolli / Luca Nardi vs Quentin Halys / Tristan Lamasine
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1] James Duckworth vs [Q] Andrea Arnaboldi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Hugo Grenier vs Tristan Lamasine
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Liam Broady vs [LL] Julian Lenz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Pietro Buscaglione / Lorenzo Claverie vs Dustin Brown / Marc-Andrea Huesler (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Jonas Forejtek vs Tobias Kamke
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Lorenzo Giustino vs [4] Yasutaka Uchiyama
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Julian Lenz / Yannick Maden vs [4] Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger San Pietroburgo 2 – 1° Turno – indoor hard
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [4] Marius Copil
vs [Alt] Michael Vrbensky
CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Copil M.
6
6
Vrbensky M.
3
1
Vincitore: Copil M.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Vrbensky M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
Vrbensky M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
Copil M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Vrbensky M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Copil M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Copil M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
Vrbensky M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
Copil M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Copil M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Vrbensky M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Vrbensky M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Copil M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Roman Safiullin vs [Q] Mirza Basic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Altug Celikbilek vs [8] Teymuraz Gabashvili
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Vit Kopriva vs [WC] Evgenii Tiurnev (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Jack Sock vs [3] Cem Ilkel (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [3] Jamie Cerretani / Adil Shamasdin vs Dmitry Popko / Alexey Vatutin (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Roberto Ortega-Olmedo vs Roberto Quiroz
CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Ortega-Olmedo R.
6
6
Quiroz R.
3
3
Vincitore: Ortega-Olmedo R.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Quiroz R.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
Ortega-Olmedo R.
4-3 → 5-3
Ortega-Olmedo R.
3-2 → 4-2
Quiroz R.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Ortega-Olmedo R.
2-1 → 2-2
Quiroz R.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Ortega-Olmedo R.
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Ortega-Olmedo R.
5-3 → 6-3
Quiroz R.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
Ortega-Olmedo R.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Quiroz R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
Ortega-Olmedo R.
2-2 → 3-2
Ortega-Olmedo R.
1-1 → 2-1
Ortega-Olmedo R.
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Jiri Lehecka vs [Q] Matija Pecotic
CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Lehecka J.•
40
4
Pecotic M.
40
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Lehecka J.
15-0
30-0
0-40
30-40
40-40
Pecotic M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
3. [WC] Denis Yevseyev vs [WC] Vaja Uzakov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Pavel Kotov vs [Q] Tim Van Rijthoven (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [6] Kacper Zuk vs Igor Sijsling
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Benjamin Lock / Mark Vervoort vs Arjun Kadhe / Skander Mansouri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
