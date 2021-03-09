Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Biella 3 e San Pietroburgo2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

09/03/2021
Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06
ITA Challenger Biella 3 – 1° Turno – Indoor hard

Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Yuichi Sugita JPN vs [WC] Luca Nardi ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [8] Martin Klizan SVK vs [Q] Matthias Bachinger GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Peter Gojowczyk GER vs [WC] Giulio Zeppieri ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Brayden Schnur CAN vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano ITA (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Flavio Cobolli ITA / Luca Nardi ITA vs Quentin Halys FRA / Tristan Lamasine FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] James Duckworth AUS vs [Q] Andrea Arnaboldi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Hugo Grenier FRA vs Tristan Lamasine FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Liam Broady GBR vs [LL] Julian Lenz GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Pietro Buscaglione ITA / Lorenzo Claverie ITA vs Dustin Brown GER / Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Jonas Forejtek CZE vs Tobias Kamke GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs [4] Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Julian Lenz GER / Yannick Maden GER vs [4] Ivan Sabanov CRO / Matej Sabanov CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare




RUS Challenger San Pietroburgo 2 – 1° Turno – indoor hard

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [4] Marius Copil ROU vs [Alt] Michael Vrbensky CZE
CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Copil M.
6
6
Vrbensky M.
3
1
Vincitore: Copil M.
2. [1] Roman Safiullin RUS vs [Q] Mirza Basic BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Altug Celikbilek TUR vs [8] Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Vit Kopriva CZE vs [WC] Evgenii Tiurnev RUS (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Jack Sock USA vs [3] Cem Ilkel TUR (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [3] Jamie Cerretani USA / Adil Shamasdin CAN vs Dmitry Popko KAZ / Alexey Vatutin RUS (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Roberto Ortega-Olmedo ESP vs Roberto Quiroz ECU

CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Ortega-Olmedo R.
6
6
Quiroz R.
3
3
Vincitore: Ortega-Olmedo R.
2. [Q] Jiri Lehecka CZE vs [Q] Matija Pecotic CRO

CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Lehecka J.
40
4
Pecotic M.
40
0
3. [WC] Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs [WC] Vaja Uzakov UZB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Pavel Kotov RUS vs [Q] Tim Van Rijthoven NED (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [6] Kacper Zuk POL vs Igor Sijsling NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Benjamin Lock ZIM / Mark Vervoort NED vs Arjun Kadhe IND / Skander Mansouri TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare