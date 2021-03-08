Challenger Biella 3 e San Pietroburgo 2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. Oggi in campo tre azzurri (LIVE)

Luca Vanni - Foto Marta Magni
Challenger Biella 3 – TD Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md – Indoor hard
Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [3] Matthias Bachinger
vs Luca Vanni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Andrea Arnaboldi vs [Alt] Kirill Kivattsev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Daniel Masur vs Robin Haase (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Zdenek Kolar vs Yannick Maden
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1] Julian Lenz vs [5] Jonas Forejtek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [2] Akira Santillan vs [7] Ryan Peniston
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [PR] Dustin Brown vs Quentin Halys (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Aleksandar Vukic vs [6] Jurij Rodionov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger San Pietroburgo 2 – TD Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md – indoor hard
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Alessandro Bega
vs Matija Pecotic
CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Bega A.
3
3
Pecotic M.
6
6
Vincitore: Pecotic M.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Pecotic M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
Bega A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
Pecotic M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Bega A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bega A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Bega A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2. [1] Mirza Basic vs [6] Aleksandr Nedovyesov (non prima ore: 09:30)
CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Basic M.•
0
4
Nedovyesov A.
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Nedovyesov A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Nedovyesov A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
3. [5] Rudolf Molleker vs Evgeny Karlovskiy (non prima ore: 11:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Nino Serdarusic vs [2] Dmitry Popko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Duckhee Lee vs Alexey Vatutin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [3] Khumoyun Sultanov vs [5] Tim Van Rijthoven
CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Sultanov K.
2
1
Van Rijthoven T.
6
6
Vincitore: Van Rijthoven T.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Van Rijthoven T.
1-4 → 1-5
Van Rijthoven T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Van Rijthoven T.
0-1 → 0-2
Sultanov K.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Van Rijthoven T.
2-5 → 2-6
Van Rijthoven T.
0-5 → 1-5
Sultanov K.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 0-5
Van Rijthoven T.
0-3 → 0-4
Sultanov K.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
Van Rijthoven T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Sultanov K.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4/Alt] Jiri Lehecka vs [7] Jelle Sels (non prima ore: 09:30)
CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Lehecka J.•
30
4
Sels J.
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Sels J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Sels J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Lehecka J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Duje Ajdukovic vs Shuichi Sekiguchi (non prima ore: 11:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Jesper De Jong vs [7] Christopher Eubanks
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2 commenti
Kivatsev confermate che è oltre la 700° posizione in classifica?
Ma Musetti che fine ha fatto? E’ infortunato? O non vuole più fare né challenger e né atp ma direttamente solo gli Slam? 😆