Challenger Biella 3 e San Pietroburgo 2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. Oggi in campo tre azzurri (LIVE)

08/03/2021 09:18 2 commenti
Luca Vanni - Foto Marta Magni
Luca Vanni - Foto Marta Magni

ITA Challenger Biella 3 – TD Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md – Indoor hard

Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [3] Matthias Bachinger GER vs Luca Vanni ITA
2. [4] Andrea Arnaboldi ITA vs [Alt] Kirill Kivattsev RUS

3. Daniel Masur GER vs Robin Haase NED (non prima ore: 13:30)

4. Zdenek Kolar CZE vs Yannick Maden GER

Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1] Julian Lenz GER vs [5] Jonas Forejtek CZE

2. [2] Akira Santillan AUS vs [7] Ryan Peniston GBR

3. [PR] Dustin Brown GER vs Quentin Halys FRA (non prima ore: 13:30)

4. Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs [6] Jurij Rodionov AUT

RUS Challenger San Pietroburgo 2 – TD Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md – indoor hard

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Alessandro Bega ITA vs Matija Pecotic CRO
CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Bega A.
3
3
Pecotic M.
6
6
Vincitore: Pecotic M.
2. [1] Mirza Basic BIH vs [6] Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ (non prima ore: 09:30)

CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Basic M.
0
4
Nedovyesov A.
0
4
3. [5] Rudolf Molleker GER vs Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS (non prima ore: 11:00)

4. Nino Serdarusic CRO vs [2] Dmitry Popko KAZ

5. Duckhee Lee KOR vs Alexey Vatutin RUS

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [3] Khumoyun Sultanov UZB vs [5] Tim Van Rijthoven NED

CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Sultanov K.
2
1
Van Rijthoven T.
6
6
Vincitore: Van Rijthoven T.
2. [4/Alt] Jiri Lehecka CZE vs [7] Jelle Sels NED (non prima ore: 09:30)

CH CH St Petersburgh 2
Lehecka J.
30
4
Sels J.
15
4
3. Duje Ajdukovic CRO vs Shuichi Sekiguchi JPN (non prima ore: 11:00)

4. [Alt] Jesper De Jong NED vs [7] Christopher Eubanks USA

2 commenti

Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 08-03-2021 09:41

Kivatsev confermate che è oltre la 700° posizione in classifica?

LunaDiamante 08-03-2021 09:38

Ma Musetti che fine ha fatto? E’ infortunato? O non vuole più fare né challenger e né atp ma direttamente solo gli Slam? 😆

