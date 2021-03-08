WTA 1000 Dubai Copertina, WTA

WTA 1000 Dubai: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

08/03/2021 06:09 Nessun commento
Angelique Kerber GER, 18.01.1988
ARE WTA 1000 Dubai (Emirati Arabi), 1° Turno – cemento

09:00 Keys M. (Usa) – Liang E. S. (Tpe)
Keys M.
0
6
4
Liang E.
0
1
1
09:00 Siegemund L. (Ger) – Potapova A. (Rus)

Siegemund L.
30
3
2
Potapova A.
30
6
2
09:00 Vondrousova M. (Cze) – Bogdan A. (Rou)

Vondrousova M.
A
6
1
Bogdan A.
40
4
0
09:00 Zheng S. (Chn) – Rybakina E. (Kaz)

Zheng S.
30
0
2
Rybakina E.
0
6
3
10:30 Cirstea S. (Rou) – Tsurenko L. (Ukr)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

10:30 Doi M. (Jpn) – Hercog P. (Slo)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

10:30 Kontaveit A. (Est) – Babos T. (Hun)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

10:30 Shvedova Y. (Kaz) – Pegula J. (Usa)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

12:00 Kerber A. (Ger) – Garcia C. (Fra)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

12:00 Martic P. (Cro) – Mladenovic K. (Fra)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

12:00 Martincova T. (Cze) – Pliskova Kr. (Cze)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

13:30 Tig P. M. (Rou) – Ostapenko J. (Lat)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

13:30 Zavatska K. (Ukr) – Teichmann J. B. (Sui)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

15:00 Anisimova A. (Usa) – Konjuh A. (Cro)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

15:00 Rogers S. (Usa) – Kanepi K. (Est)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

16:00 Begu I. (Rou) – Muguruza G. (Esp)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

17:30 Ferro F. (Fra) – Mertens E. (Bel)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

12:00 Dabrowski G./Gauff C. – Siegemund L./Zvonareva V.

Il match deve ancora iniziare

13:30 Babos T./Kudermetova V. – Krunic A./Panova A.

Il match deve ancora iniziare

15:00 Pavlyuchenkova A./Rodionova Ar. – Kichenok N./Olaru I.R.

Il match deve ancora iniziare

