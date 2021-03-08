WTA 1000 Dubai: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Angelique Kerber GER, 18.01.1988
WTA 1000 Dubai (Emirati Arabi), 1° Turno – cemento
09:00 Keys M. (Usa) – Liang E. S. (Tpe)
WTA WTA Dubai
Keys M.•
0
6
4
Liang E.
0
1
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Liang E.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
Keys M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Liang E.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Keys M.
0-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Liang E.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Liang E.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
Keys M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Liang E.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
09:00 Siegemund L. (Ger) – Potapova A. (Rus)
WTA WTA Dubai
Siegemund L.•
30
3
2
Potapova A.
30
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Potapova A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
Potapova A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Siegemund L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Siegemund L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Siegemund L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
09:00 Vondrousova M. (Cze) – Bogdan A. (Rou)
WTA WTA Dubai
Vondrousova M.•
A
6
1
Bogdan A.
40
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Vondrousova M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
Bogdan A.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Vondrousova M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
Bogdan A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
Vondrousova M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
Bogdan A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Vondrousova M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Bogdan A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
09:00 Zheng S. (Chn) – Rybakina E. (Kaz)
WTA WTA Dubai
Zheng S.•
30
0
2
Rybakina E.
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Zheng S.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Zheng S.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-5 → 0-6
Rybakina E.
0-15
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
Zheng S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
Zheng S.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
10:30 Cirstea S. (Rou) – Tsurenko L. (Ukr)
10:30 Doi M. (Jpn) – Hercog P. (Slo)
10:30 Kontaveit A. (Est) – Babos T. (Hun)
10:30 Shvedova Y. (Kaz) – Pegula J. (Usa)
12:00 Kerber A. (Ger) – Garcia C. (Fra)
12:00 Martic P. (Cro) – Mladenovic K. (Fra)
12:00 Martincova T. (Cze) – Pliskova Kr. (Cze)
13:30 Tig P. M. (Rou) – Ostapenko J. (Lat)
13:30 Zavatska K. (Ukr) – Teichmann J. B. (Sui)
15:00 Anisimova A. (Usa) – Konjuh A. (Cro)
15:00 Rogers S. (Usa) – Kanepi K. (Est)
16:00 Begu I. (Rou) – Muguruza G. (Esp)
17:30 Ferro F. (Fra) – Mertens E. (Bel)
12:00 Dabrowski G./Gauff C. – Siegemund L./Zvonareva V.
13:30 Babos T./Kudermetova V. – Krunic A./Panova A.
15:00 Pavlyuchenkova A./Rodionova Ar. – Kichenok N./Olaru I.R.
