Challenger Gran Canaria 2, San Pietroburgo 1 e Sur Sultan 2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo tre azzurri

02/03/2021 09:31 3 commenti
Lorenzo Giustino ITA, 1991.09.10
Lorenzo Giustino ITA, 1991.09.10

ESP Challenger Gran Canaria 2 – 80 – terra – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Nikola Milojevic SRB vs Tommy Robredo ESP
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1/WC] Carlos Alcaraz ESP vs [Q] Filip Cristian Jianu ROU (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Nicola Kuhn ESP vs Steven Diez CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Eduard Esteve Lobato ESP vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Grand Stand – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Enzo Couacaud FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [6] Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs [Q] Emilio Nava USA (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Giulio Zeppieri ITA vs Manuel Guinard FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [LL] Sandro Ehrat SUI vs [7] Filip Horansky SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Constant Lestienne FRA vs [WC] Carlos Gimeno Valero ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Roberto Ortega-Olmedo ESP vs Alex Molcan SVK (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Harri Heliovaara FIN vs Blaz Kavcic SLO / Goncalo Oliveira POR (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] John Echeverria ESP / Ivan Marrero Curbelo ESP vs Alessandro Giannessi ITA / Andrea Pellegrino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




RUS Challenger San Pietroburgo 1 – 50 – Indoor Hard – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [WC] Ivan Gakhov RUS vs Vit Kopriva CZE
CH CH St Petersburgh 1
Gakhov I.
5
6
6
Kopriva V.
7
1
7
Vincitore: Kopriva V.
Mostra dettagli

2. Igor Sijsling NED vs [Q] Artem Dubrivnyy RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS vs Pavel Kotov RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Roman Safiullin RUS vs [WC] Evgenii Tiurnev RUS (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Aleksei Abazov RUS / Alexander Vasilenko RUS vs [2] Christopher Eubanks USA / Roberto Quiroz ECU (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Altug Celikbilek TUR / Cem Ilkel TUR vs [4] Arjun Kadhe IND / Benjamin Lock ZIM

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [3] Rudolf Molleker GER vs Viktor Durasovic NOR

CH CH St Petersburgh 1
Molleker R.
6
4
Durasovic V.
7
6
Vincitore: Durasovic V.
Mostra dettagli

2. [7] Roberto Quiroz ECU vs Duckhee Lee KOR

CH CH St Petersburgh 1
Quiroz R.
0
6
2
Lee D.
0
2
1
Mostra dettagli

3. Matija Pecotic CRO vs [Q] Andrey Kuznetsov RUS (non prima ore: 11:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Alexander Cozbinov MDA / Shuichi Sekiguchi JPN vs Harry Bourchier AUS / Mark Vervoort NED (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Jesper De Jong NED vs Uladzimir Ignatik BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare




KAZ Challenger Nur Sultan 2 – 125 – Indoor Hard – 1° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Dmitry Popko KAZ vs [WC] Timofey Skatov KAZ
CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Popko D.
4
4
Skatov T.
6
6
Vincitore: Skatov T.
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs [Q] Vladyslav Manafov UKR

CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Nedovyesov A.
5
3
Manafov V.
7
6
Vincitore: Manafov V.
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Soonwoo Kwon KOR vs Blaz Rola SLO

CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Kwon S.
7
6
Rola B.
5
2
Vincitore: Kwon S.
Mostra dettagli

4. Mackenzie McDonald USA vs Brayden Schnur CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Viktor Troicki SRB vs [2] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Frederico Ferreira Silva POR / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs [2] Nathan Pasha USA / Max Schnur USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [LL] Julian Lenz GER vs [8] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND

CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Lenz J.
6
2
3
Gunneswaran P.
3
6
6
Vincitore: Gunneswaran P.
Mostra dettagli

2. [5] Taro Daniel JPN vs [Q] Ryan Peniston GBR

CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Daniel T.
6
6
Peniston R.
2
4
Vincitore: Daniel T.
Mostra dettagli

3. Julian Lenz GER / Sebastian Ofner AUT vs Martin Klizan SVK / Tomas Machac CZE (non prima ore: 08:45)

CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Lenz J. / Ofner S.
7
6
Klizan M. / Machac T.
6
3
Vincitore: Lenz J. / Ofner S.
Mostra dettagli

4. [1] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Denis Istomin UZB / Denis Yevseyev KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Peter Polansky CAN vs [LL] Ulises Blanch USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

Napol ti amo 02-03-2021 10:21

Forza ragazzi e soprattutto forza Zeppieri

 3
puertoescondido (Guest) 02-03-2021 10:01

fino a quando il Wizard carrarese continuerà ad affilare il dritto, Supergarra si potrà sbizzarrire

 2
pablito 02-03-2021 09:39

Redazione.

Titolo:

È Nur, con la N…

 1
