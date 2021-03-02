Challenger Gran Canaria 2, San Pietroburgo 1 e Sur Sultan 2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo tre azzurri

Lorenzo Giustino ITA, 1991.09.10
Challenger Gran Canaria 2 – 80 – terra – 1° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Nikola Milojevic
vs Tommy Robredo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1/WC] Carlos Alcaraz vs [Q] Filip Cristian Jianu (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Nicola Kuhn vs Steven Diez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Eduard Esteve Lobato vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grand Stand – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Lorenzo Giustino vs Enzo Couacaud
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [6] Alessandro Giannessi vs [Q] Emilio Nava (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Giulio Zeppieri vs Manuel Guinard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [LL] Sandro Ehrat vs [7] Filip Horansky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Constant Lestienne vs [WC] Carlos Gimeno Valero
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Roberto Ortega-Olmedo vs Alex Molcan (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara vs Blaz Kavcic / Goncalo Oliveira (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] John Echeverria / Ivan Marrero Curbelo vs Alessandro Giannessi / Andrea Pellegrino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger San Pietroburgo 1 – 50 – Indoor Hard – 1° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [WC] Ivan Gakhov
vs Vit Kopriva
CH CH St Petersburgh 1
Gakhov I.
5
6
6
Kopriva V.
7
1
7
Vincitore: Kopriva V.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
Kopriva V.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
Gakhov I.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
Kopriva V.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Gakhov I.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Gakhov I.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Gakhov I.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Kopriva V.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Gakhov I.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kopriva V.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
Gakhov I.
15-0
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. Igor Sijsling vs [Q] Artem Dubrivnyy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Teymuraz Gabashvili vs Pavel Kotov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Roman Safiullin vs [WC] Evgenii Tiurnev (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Aleksei Abazov / Alexander Vasilenko vs [2] Christopher Eubanks / Roberto Quiroz (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Altug Celikbilek / Cem Ilkel vs [4] Arjun Kadhe / Benjamin Lock
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [3] Rudolf Molleker vs Viktor Durasovic
CH CH St Petersburgh 1
Molleker R.
6
4
Durasovic V.
7
6
Vincitore: Durasovic V.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Molleker R.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
Molleker R.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Molleker R.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [7] Roberto Quiroz vs Duckhee Lee
CH CH St Petersburgh 1
Quiroz R.•
0
6
2
Lee D.
0
2
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Quiroz R.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Lee D.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Quiroz R.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Lee D.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
3. Matija Pecotic vs [Q] Andrey Kuznetsov (non prima ore: 11:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Alexander Cozbinov / Shuichi Sekiguchi vs Harry Bourchier / Mark Vervoort (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Jesper De Jong vs Uladzimir Ignatik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Nur Sultan 2 – 125 – Indoor Hard – 1° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Dmitry Popko
vs [WC] Timofey Skatov
CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Popko D.
4
4
Skatov T.
6
6
Vincitore: Skatov T.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [WC] Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs [Q] Vladyslav Manafov
CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Nedovyesov A.
5
3
Manafov V.
7
6
Vincitore: Manafov V.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. [1] Soonwoo Kwon vs Blaz Rola
CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Kwon S.
7
6
Rola B.
5
2
Vincitore: Kwon S.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kwon S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
Kwon S.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Rola B.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Rola B.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Rola B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
Rola B.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
Rola B.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Rola B.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Kwon S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
4. Mackenzie McDonald vs Brayden Schnur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Viktor Troicki vs [2] Emil Ruusuvuori
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Frederico Ferreira Silva / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs [2] Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [LL] Julian Lenz vs [8] Prajnesh Gunneswaran
CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Lenz J.
6
2
3
Gunneswaran P.
3
6
6
Vincitore: Gunneswaran P.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [5] Taro Daniel vs [Q] Ryan Peniston
CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Daniel T.
6
6
Peniston R.
2
4
Vincitore: Daniel T.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. Julian Lenz / Sebastian Ofner vs Martin Klizan / Tomas Machac (non prima ore: 08:45)
CH CH Nur-Sultan 2
Lenz J. / Ofner S.
7
6
Klizan M. / Machac T.
6
3
Vincitore: Lenz J. / Ofner S.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Lenz J. / Ofner S.
5-3 → 6-3
Klizan M. / Machac T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
Lenz J. / Ofner S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Klizan M. / Machac T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
Lenz J. / Ofner S.
1-3 → 2-3
Klizan M. / Machac T.
15-0
30-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Lenz J. / Ofner S.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Klizan M. / Machac T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
Lenz J. / Ofner S.
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
Lenz J. / Ofner S.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Klizan M. / Machac T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
Lenz J. / Ofner S.
4-5 → 5-5
Klizan M. / Machac T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
Lenz J. / Ofner S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-5 → 3-5
Klizan M. / Machac T.
2-4 → 2-5
Lenz J. / Ofner S.
1-4 → 2-4
Klizan M. / Machac T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Lenz J. / Ofner S.
1-2 → 1-3
Klizan M. / Machac T.
1-1 → 1-2
Lenz J. / Ofner S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Klizan M. / Machac T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. [1] Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs Denis Istomin / Denis Yevseyev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Peter Polansky vs [LL] Ulises Blanch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3 commenti
Forza ragazzi e soprattutto forza Zeppieri
fino a quando il Wizard carrarese continuerà ad affilare il dritto, Supergarra si potrà sbizzarrire
Redazione.
Titolo:
È Nur, con la N…