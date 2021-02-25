ATP 250 Singapore 250 | indoor hard | $336.800 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
WTA Adelaide: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)
25/02/2021 00:09 Nessun commento
WTA 500 – Adelaide (Australia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento
01:30 Sevastova A. (Lat) – Teichmann J. B. (Sui)
WTA WTA Adelaide
Sevastova A.
30
4
3
Teichmann J.•
40
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Teichmann J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3
Sevastova A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Teichmann J.
0-15
0-30
0-40
1-3 → 2-3
Sevastova A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-2 → 1-3
Teichmann J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Sevastova A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Teichmann J.
0-15
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
4-6
Sevastova A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
Teichmann J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
Sevastova A.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
4-3 → 4-4
Teichmann J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Sevastova A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Teichmann J.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Sevastova A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-1 → 2-2
Teichmann J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Sevastova A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Teichmann J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
03:00 Gauff C. (Usa) – Rogers S. (Usa)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
09:00 Collins D. R. (Usa) – Swiatek I. (Pol)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
10:30 Sanders S. (Aus) – Bencic B. (Sui)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
02:30 Myers A./Popovic I. – Guarachi A./Krawczyk D.
WTA WTA Adelaide
Myers A. / Popovic I.
15
2
Guarachi A. / Krawczyk D.•
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Guarachi A. / Krawczyk D.
15-0
15-15
2-1
Myers A. / Popovic I.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
Guarachi A. / Krawczyk D.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Myers A. / Popovic I.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
04:30 Christian K./Santamaria S. – Duan Y./Zheng S.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
05:30 Xu Y-F./Yang Z. – Cabrera L./Inglis M.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: WTA Adelaide, WTA Adelaide 2021
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit