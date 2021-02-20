Challenger Biella 2, Potchefstroom 2 e Concepcion: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali. C’è il derby tra Seppi e Musetti a Biella (LIVEVIDEO)

Lorenzo Musetti ITA, 2002.03.03 - Foto Marta Magni
Challenger BIELLA II , Italy (IH) /125 – Semifinali
Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Evgeny Donskoy
vs [3] Soonwoo Kwon
CH CH Biella 2
Donskoy E.•
40
3
3
Kwon S.
0
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kwon S.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Donskoy E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Donskoy E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Donskoy E.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
Kwon S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Donskoy E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Kwon S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Kwon S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Andreas Seppi vs [7] Lorenzo Musetti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Hugo Nys / Tim Puetz vs Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM II (H) /80 ($) – Semifinali
Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Raven Klaasen
/ Ruan Roelofse
vs Julien Cagnina
/ Zdenek Kolar
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
6
6
Cagnina J. / Kolar Z.
4
4
Vincitore: Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Cagnina J. / Kolar Z.
5-3 → 5-4
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
4-3 → 5-3
Cagnina J. / Kolar Z.
4-2 → 4-3
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Cagnina J. / Kolar Z.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Cagnina J. / Kolar Z.
2-0 → 2-1
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
1-0 → 2-0
Cagnina J. / Kolar Z.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
5-4 → 6-4
Cagnina J. / Kolar Z.
5-3 → 5-4
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
4-3 → 5-3
Cagnina J. / Kolar Z.
4-2 → 4-3
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Cagnina J. / Kolar Z.
3-1 → 3-2
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
Cagnina J. / Kolar Z.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
Cagnina J. / Kolar Z.
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Lucas Miedler vs [PR] Jenson Brooksby (non prima ore: 10:00)
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Miedler L.
5
2
Brooksby J.
7
6
Vincitore: Brooksby J.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Brooksby J.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
Miedler L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Miedler L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
Brooksby J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
Brooksby J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Miedler L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Miedler L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
3. Teymuraz Gabashvili vs [4] Liam Broady
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Concepcion 80, Cile – terra – $52,080 – Semifinali
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [1] Orlando Luz
/ Rafael Matos
vs [2] Sergio Galdos
/ Diego Hidalgo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Sebastian Baez vs [2] Andrej Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Alejandro Tabilo vs Francisco Cerundolo (non prima ore: 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7 commenti
@ pascolo (#2701436)
Impressionante la differenza di qualità delle immagini
Il “serbo” ha perso ?
Oops.
Mi è sfuggito…
Forza Musetti!
Forza Loreee! Dimostra il tuo valore indoor a sti haters!Soprattutto El Kid
Logico tifare i più giovani,specialmente in questo caso. Vai Lorenzo.
Si spera che come per lo spagnolo e il serbo, ci sia il passaggio di consegne tra il buon Seppi e Musetti. Largo ai giovani!
Oggiin diretta su sky canale 204