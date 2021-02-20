Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Biella 2, Potchefstroom 2 e Concepcion: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali. C’è il derby tra Seppi e Musetti a Biella (LIVEVIDEO)

20/02/2021 09:06 7 commenti
Lorenzo Musetti ITA, 2002.03.03 - Foto Marta Magni
ITA Challenger BIELLA II ITA, Italy (IH) /125 – Semifinali

Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs [3] Soonwoo Kwon KOR
CH CH Biella 2
Donskoy E.
40
3
3
Kwon S.
0
6
5
2. [4] Andreas Seppi ITA vs [7] Lorenzo Musetti ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Hugo Nys MON / Tim Puetz GER vs Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Harri Heliovaara FIN (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




RSA Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM II (H) /80 ($) – Semifinali

Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Raven Klaasen RSA / Ruan Roelofse RSA vs Julien Cagnina BEL / Zdenek Kolar CZE
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
6
6
Cagnina J. / Kolar Z.
4
4
Vincitore: Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
2. [Q] Lucas Miedler AUT vs [PR] Jenson Brooksby USA (non prima ore: 10:00)

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Miedler L.
5
2
Brooksby J.
7
6
Vincitore: Brooksby J.
3. Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS vs [4] Liam Broady GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CHI Challenger Concepcion 80, Cile – terra – $52,080 – Semifinali

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [1] Orlando Luz BRA / Rafael Matos BRA vs [2] Sergio Galdos PER / Diego Hidalgo ECU
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Sebastian Baez ARG vs [2] Andrej Martin SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Alejandro Tabilo CHI vs Francisco Cerundolo ARG (non prima ore: 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

