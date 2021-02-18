Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Biella 2, Potchefstroom 2 e Concepcion: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. In campo Musetti, Fabbiano e Gaio a Biella (LIVEVIDEO)

18/02/2021 09:10 7 commenti
Lorenzo Musetti ITA, 2002.03.03 - Foto Marta Magni
Lorenzo Musetti ITA, 2002.03.03 - Foto Marta Magni

ITA Challenger BIELLA II ITA, Italy (IH) /125 – 2° Turno

Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [7] Lorenzo Musetti ITA vs [Alt] Lukas Lacko SVK
CH CH Biella 2
Musetti L.
6
6
Lacko L.
4
3
Vincitore: Musetti L.
Mostra dettagli

2. Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs Yannick Maden GER (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP vs Federico Gaio ITA (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [5] Kamil Majchrzak POL vs [SE] Illya Marchenko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Harri Heliovaara FIN vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP / Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Luis David Martinez VEN / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs [4] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Hugo Nys MON / Tim Puetz GER vs Romain Arneodo MON / Albano Olivetti FRA (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Treat Huey PHI / Sem Verbeek NED vs [WC] Luca Nardi ITA / Giulio Zeppieri ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




RSA Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM II (H) /80 ($) – 2° Turno

Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs [WC] Khololwam Montsi RSA
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Menendez-Maceiras A.
6
6
Montsi K.
3
0
Vincitore: Menendez-Maceiras A.
Mostra dettagli

2. [PR] Jenson Brooksby USA vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi FRA

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Brooksby J.
0
6
5
Bonzi B.
30
3
6
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Raven Klaasen RSA / Ruan Roelofse RSA vs [3] Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Mark Vervoort NED (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Vasilios Caripi RSA / Vaughn Hunter RSA vs [WC] Robbie Arends RSA / Khololwam Montsi RSA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [7] Cem Ilkel TUR vs Chun-hsin Tseng TPE

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Ilkel C.
7
7
Tseng C.
6
5
Vincitore: Ilkel C.
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Liam Broady GBR vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Broady L.
0
6
3
Blancaneaux G.
0
3
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Julien Cagnina BEL / Zdenek Kolar CZE vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi FRA / Tristan Lamasine FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CHI Challenger Concepcion 80, Cile – terra – $52,080 – 2° Turno

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Hernan Casanova ARG vs [4] Hugo Dellien BOL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [8] Daniel Altmaier GER vs Lukas Klein SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs Sebastian Baez ARG (non prima ore: 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Pedro Sakamoto BRA vs [2] Andrej Martin SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Federico Coria ARG / Hugo Dellien BOL vs [2] Sergio Galdos PER / Diego Hidalgo ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

7 commenti

Napol ti amo 18-02-2021 12:03

Scritto da JOHN
certamente oggi ho visto il miglior Musetti dell’ultimo mese..

Infatti non mi aspettavo una vittoria tutto sommato facile contro uno specialista come Lacko

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tauro (Guest) 18-02-2021 12:03

match point con serve&volley, bravo Musetti

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
JOHN (Guest) 18-02-2021 11:52

certamente oggi ho visto il miglior Musetti dell’ultimo mese..

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
JOHN (Guest) 18-02-2021 11:50

@ JOHN (#2700383)

@ Giuliano da Viareggio (#2700388)

il problema di Gaio non è solo l’avversario, ma la continuità che gli manca e spero che stavolta mi faccia ricredere..

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 18-02-2021 11:42

Ottimo per ora musetti!! Oggi 2 vittorie azzurre sono più che plausibili….vedo male Gaio…ma…..

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
JOHN (Guest) 18-02-2021 11:35

Musetti deve fare ancora tanta esperienza e questi match servono,non pretendete troppo da un 2002!!!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tibur 18-02-2021 11:31

Per ora un discreto Musetti.
Vediamo se tiene.

 1
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90