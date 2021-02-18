Challenger Biella 2, Potchefstroom 2 e Concepcion: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. In campo Musetti, Fabbiano e Gaio a Biella (LIVEVIDEO)

Lorenzo Musetti ITA, 2002.03.03 - Foto Marta Magni
Challenger BIELLA II , Italy (IH) /125 – 2° Turno
Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [7] Lorenzo Musetti
vs [Alt] Lukas Lacko
CH CH Biella 2
Musetti L.
6
6
Lacko L.
4
3
Vincitore: Musetti L.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Musetti L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
Musetti L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
Lacko L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Musetti L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Lacko L.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
Musetti L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Lacko L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Lacko L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Musetti L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
Lacko L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
2. Thomas Fabbiano vs Yannick Maden (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Federico Gaio (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Kamil Majchrzak vs [SE] Illya Marchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina / Bernabe Zapata Miralles
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Luis David Martinez / David Vega Hernandez vs [4] Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Hugo Nys / Tim Puetz vs Romain Arneodo / Albano Olivetti (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Treat Huey / Sem Verbeek vs [WC] Luca Nardi / Giulio Zeppieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM II (H) /80 ($) – 2° Turno
Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
vs [WC] Khololwam Montsi
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Menendez-Maceiras A.
6
6
Montsi K.
3
0
Vincitore: Menendez-Maceiras A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Menendez-Maceiras A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 6-0
Montsi K.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
Menendez-Maceiras A.
3-0 → 4-0
Montsi K.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
Menendez-Maceiras A.
1-0 → 2-0
Montsi K.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Menendez-Maceiras A.
5-3 → 6-3
Menendez-Maceiras A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Menendez-Maceiras A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
Menendez-Maceiras A.
1-1 → 2-1
Montsi K.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Menendez-Maceiras A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [PR] Jenson Brooksby vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Brooksby J.
0
6
5
Bonzi B.•
30
3
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Brooksby J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
Brooksby J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Bonzi B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Bonzi B.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Brooksby J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Bonzi B.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bonzi B.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
Bonzi B.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Brooksby J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Bonzi B.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Brooksby J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
3. [1] Raven Klaasen / Ruan Roelofse vs [3] Teymuraz Gabashvili / Mark Vervoort (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Vasilios Caripi / Vaughn Hunter vs [WC] Robbie Arends / Khololwam Montsi (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [7] Cem Ilkel vs Chun-hsin Tseng
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Ilkel C.
7
7
Tseng C.
6
5
Vincitore: Ilkel C.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Ilkel C.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
Tseng C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
Ilkel C.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Tseng C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
Tseng C.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
Ilkel C.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
Ilkel C.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Tseng C.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Ilkel C.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Tseng C.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Ilkel C.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Liam Broady vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Broady L.
0
6
3
Blancaneaux G.•
0
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Broady L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Blancaneaux G.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
Blancaneaux G.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
Blancaneaux G.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Julien Cagnina / Zdenek Kolar vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi / Tristan Lamasine (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Concepcion 80, Cile – terra – $52,080 – 2° Turno
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Hernan Casanova
vs [4] Hugo Dellien
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [8] Daniel Altmaier vs Lukas Klein
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Daniel Elahi Galan vs Sebastian Baez (non prima ore: 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Pedro Sakamoto vs [2] Andrej Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Federico Coria / Hugo Dellien vs [2] Sergio Galdos / Diego Hidalgo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7 commenti
Infatti non mi aspettavo una vittoria tutto sommato facile contro uno specialista come Lacko
match point con serve&volley, bravo Musetti
certamente oggi ho visto il miglior Musetti dell’ultimo mese..
@ JOHN (#2700383)
@ Giuliano da Viareggio (#2700388)
il problema di Gaio non è solo l’avversario, ma la continuità che gli manca e spero che stavolta mi faccia ricredere..
Ottimo per ora musetti!! Oggi 2 vittorie azzurre sono più che plausibili….vedo male Gaio…ma…..
Musetti deve fare ancora tanta esperienza e questi match servono,non pretendete troppo da un 2002!!!
Per ora un discreto Musetti.
Vediamo se tiene.