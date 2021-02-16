Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Biella 2, Potchefstroom 2 e Concepcion: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Giornata ricchissima a Biella. Tre derby ed in campo anche Musetti e Nardi

16/02/2021 09:05 9 commenti
Lorenzo Musetti ITA, 2002.03.03
Lorenzo Musetti ITA, 2002.03.03

ITA Challenger BIELLA II ITA, Italy (IH) /125 – 1° Turno

Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Q] Raul Brancaccio ITA vs [Alt] Ernests Gulbis LAT

CH CH Biella 2
Brancaccio R.
6
3
4
Gulbis E.
4
6
6
Vincitore: Gulbis E.
2. [Q] Matteo Viola ITA vs [4] Andreas Seppi ITA

CH CH Biella 2
Viola M.
15
2
3
Seppi A.
15
6
1
3. Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [7] Lorenzo Musetti ITA vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano ITA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [SE] Illya Marchenko UKR vs [WC] Giulio Zeppieri ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Roberto Marcora ITA vs Henri Laaksonen SUI

CH CH Biella 2
Marcora R.
7
6
Laaksonen H.
6
1
Vincitore: Marcora R.
2. [Q] Blaz Kavcic SLO vs [Alt] Lukas Lacko SVK

CH CH Biella 2
Kavcic B.
0
3
0
Lacko L.
0
6
3
3. [Q] Constant Lestienne FRA vs [WC] Luca Nardi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Kamil Majchrzak POL / Nathan Pasha USA vs [4] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Romain Arneodo MON / Albano Olivetti FRA vs Denys Molchanov UKR / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [3] Andre Goransson SWE / David Pel NED vs Treat Huey PHI / Sem Verbeek NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare




RSA Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM II (H) /80 ($) – 1° Turno

Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Khololwam Montsi RSA vs [6] Brayden Schnur CAN
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Montsi K.
6
6
Schnur B.
4
1
Vincitore: Montsi K.
2. [7] Cem Ilkel TUR vs [PR] Julien Cagnina BEL

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Ilkel C.
6
7
Cagnina J.
1
6
Vincitore: Ilkel C.
3. Chun-hsin Tseng TPE vs [Q] Mirza Basic BIH (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Tseng C.
0
6
3
0
Basic M.
0
4
6
0
4. [Q] Jack Draper GBR vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Devin Badenhorst RSA / Luc Koenig RSA vs Viktor Durasovic NOR / Benjamin Hassan GER (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs Zdenek Kolar CZE

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Menendez-Maceiras A.
6
6
Kolar Z.
4
0
Vincitore: Menendez-Maceiras A.
2. [4] Liam Broady GBR vs Viktor Galovic CRO

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Broady L.
6
6
Galovic V.
3
1
Vincitore: Broady L.
3. [Q] Lucas Miedler AUT vs Pedja Krstin SRB (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Miedler L.
6
6
Krstin P.
2
0
Vincitore: Miedler L.
4. Vit Kopriva CZE / Vaclav Safranek CZE vs Milan Radojkovic SRB / Yan Sabanin RUS (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Kopriva V. / Safranek V.
40
5
Radojkovic M. / Sabanin Y.
0
1
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Ulises Blanch USA vs [8] Peter Polansky CAN

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Blanch U.
7
6
Polansky P.
6
3
Vincitore: Blanch U.
2. [Alt] Vit Kopriva CZE vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Kopriva V.
1
1
Blancaneaux G.
6
6
Vincitore: Blancaneaux G.
3. [Q] Ryan Peniston GBR vs [PR] Jenson Brooksby USA (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Peniston R.
0
7
2
Brooksby J.
15
6
2
4. [3] Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Mark Vervoort NED vs Arjun Kadhe IND / Benjamin Lock ZIM (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CHI Challenger Concepcion 80, Cile – terra – $52,080 – 1° Turno

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG vs [WC] Nicolas Jarry CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Federico Coria ARG vs [Q] Vitaliy Sachko UKR (non prima ore: 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [8] Daniel Altmaier GER vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Gonzalo Lama CHI vs Sebastian Baez ARG (non prima ore: 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Orlando Luz BRA vs [6] Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Joao Domingues POR vs [Q] Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP (non prima ore: 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves BRA vs [4] Hugo Dellien BOL (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Hernan Casanova ARG vs Christian Lindell SWE (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Matias Franco Descotte ARG / Fernando Romboli BRA vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI / Alejandro Tabilo CHI (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Emilio Gomez ECU / Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP vs Guilherme Clezar BRA / Andrea Collarini ARG (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Pedro Sakamoto BRA vs Guido Andreozzi ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Joao Menezes BRA vs [2] Andrej Martin SVK (non prima ore: 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs [Q] Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Lukas Klein SVK vs Facundo Mena ARG (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Federico Coria ARG / Hugo Dellien BOL vs [WC] Javier Araya Vargas CHI / Cristobal Castro Lopez CHI (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

9 commenti.

Bec_style 16-02-2021 12:53

Scritto da Givaldo Barbosa
Musetti-Napolitano.
Ricordo nel 2015 un match di Napolitano ventenne su un campo secondario del Foro Italico, primo turno di qualificazioni.
Affrontava Jurgen Melzer. L’austriaco aveva iniziato il declino, ma era pur sempre numero 85 al mondo. Seduti davanti a me,nella calca di affezionati, tre tecnici della federazione.
Napolitano vinse 6-4 7-5. Giocava bene veramente. Il pubblico si spellava le mani. A un certo punto un tecnico Fit disse al suo vicino: “Questo è un giocatore vero”.
Poi,fino ad oggi, quasi più nulla.
Mai capito il perché.

Rispondeva bene, molto meglio dei suoi coetanei e vista la sua, struttura fisica mi aspettavo anche io molto.
È rimasto tale e quale a 5 anni fa… nessun progresso.

 9
GianlucaPozziPerSempre 16-02-2021 12:37

@ Givaldo Barbosa (#2698510)

Continuo a chiedermi la stessa cosa. Ad un certo punto mi sembrava quasi potesse diventare il Todd Martin italico…

 8
Henry 16-02-2021 11:18

@ 07Ancy (#2698498)

Gulbis al posto di Marçhenko

 7
Henry 16-02-2021 11:17

Redazione : Marçora e Nardi nel titolo

 6
Anti-T 16-02-2021 10:58

Con l’uscita di Korda, Musetti ha un tabellone ottimo… la semifinale sembra ampiamente alla portata.

 5
marco 16-02-2021 10:24

segnalo la prestazione del 18enne sudafricano montsi che ha concesso 5 games a l numero 200 del mondo schnur, ex finalista atp se non sbaglio

 4
Givaldo Barbosa 16-02-2021 10:10

Musetti-Napolitano.
Ricordo nel 2015 un match di Napolitano ventenne su un campo secondario del Foro Italico, primo turno di qualificazioni.
Affrontava Jurgen Melzer. L’austriaco aveva iniziato il declino, ma era pur sempre numero 85 al mondo. Seduti davanti a me,nella calca di affezionati, tre tecnici della federazione.
Napolitano vinse 6-4 7-5. Giocava bene veramente. Il pubblico si spellava le mani. A un certo punto un tecnico Fit disse al suo vicino: “Questo è un giocatore vero”.

Poi,fino ad oggi, quasi più nulla.
Mai capito il perché.

 3
07Ancy 16-02-2021 10:02

Scritto da Lo smadonnatore di Taggia
Raoul facci sognare
Zeppieri sfortunato.

Marchenko sarà appagato dopo il titolo?
Brancaccio non lo vedo così chiuso, in effetti.

 2
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia 16-02-2021 09:27

Raoul facci sognare
Zeppieri sfortunato.

 1
