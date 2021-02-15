Australian Open Grand Slam | hard | $54.500.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List
ATP Montpellier, Cordoba e Singapore: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
15/02/2021 20:45 1 commento
Settimana 21-28 Febbraio 2021
MONTPELIER 250 (IH) (21-28 Feb)
CORDOBA 250 (CL) (21-28 Feb)
SINGAPORE 250 (H) (21-28 Feb)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Montpellier (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/02/2021 20:44
Main Draw (cut off: 63 - Data entry list: 15/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 13. Bautista Agut
- 14. Goffin
- 16. Carreno Busta
- 26. Lajovic
- 29. Hurkacz
- 31. Krajinovic
- 32. Humbert
- 34. Sonego
- 36. Sinner
- 37. Struff
- 39. Basilashvili
- 40. Opelka
- 47. Kyrgios
- 48. Gasquet
- 49. Edmund
- 54. Davidovich Fokina
- 58. Bedene
- 60. Tsonga
- 63. Lopez
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Simon (64)
- 2. Vesely (69)
- 3. Giron (73)
- 4. Pouille (74)
- 5. Gerasimov (78)
- 6. Moutet (80)
- 7. Herbert (84)
- 8. Gombos (88)
- 9. Ymer (94)
- 10. Novak (99)
- 11. Korda (103)
- 12. Uchiyama (105)
- 13. Majchrzak (105)
- 14. Seppi (106)
- 15. Majchrzak (108)
- 16. Barrere (111)
- 17. Karatsev (113)
- 18. Popyrin (114)
- 19. Galan (115)
- 20. Kudla (116)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Montpellier Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/02/2021 20:44
Main Draw (cut off: 119 - Data entry list: 15/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 69. Vesely
- 73. Giron
- 78. Gerasimov
- 80. Moutet
- 84. Herbert
- 88. Korda
- 89. Gombos
- 95. Ymer
- 100. Novak
- 107. Seppi
- 109. Majchrzak
- 111. Barrere
- 116. Kudla
- 119. Hoang
-
Alternates
- 1. Dzumhur (120)
- 2. Bonzi (134)
- 3. Rinderknech (135)
- 4. Huesler (143)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cordoba (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/02/2021 20:44
Main Draw (cut off: 97 - Data entry list: 15/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 9. Schwartzman
- 28. Paire
- 42. Kecmanovic
- 44. Pella
- 46. Ramos-Vinolas
- 56. Djere
- 59. Andujar
- 68. Koepfer
- 70. Cuevas
- 76. Caruso
- 77. Delbonis
- 79. Cecchinato
- 81. Londero
- 83. Monteiro
- 87. Martinez
- 91. Coria
- 92. Sousa
- 95. Mager
- 97. Carballes Baena
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Martin (101)
- 2. Sousa (107)
- 3. Munar (110)
- 4. Dellien (112)
- 5. Galan (115)
- 6. Seyboth Wild (118)
- 7. Kovalik (125)
- 8. Bagnis (126)
- 9. Altmaier (132)
- 10. Mayer (137)
- 11. Nagal (138)
- 12. Cerundolo (140)
- 13. Karlovic (144)
- 14. Safwat (147)
- 15. Zapata Mirall (153)
- 16. Varillas (160)
- 17. Gomez (162)
- 18. Andreozzi (168)
- 19. Tabilo (169)
- 20. Marcora (180)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cordoba Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/02/2021 20:44
Main Draw (cut off: 259 - Data entry list: 15/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 102. Martin
- 103. Munar
- 108. Sousa
- 112. Dellien
- 115. Galan
- 118. Seyboth Wild
- 126. Kovalik
- 127. Bagnis
- 132. Altmaier
- 137. Mayer
- 139. Nagal
- 141. Cerundolo
- 161. Varillas
- 164. Gomez
- 169. Andreozzi
- 170. Tabilo
- 176. Domingues
- 186. Menezes
- 188. Vilella Martinez
- 199. Escobedo
- 203. Collarini
- 205. Ficovich
- 216. Olivo
- 222. Cid Subervi
- 231. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 237. Mena
- 247. Etcheverry
- 259. Barrios Vera
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Clezar (271)
- 2. Sakamoto (292)
- 3. Kopriva (296)
- 4. Klein (297)
- 5. De Jong (307)
- 6. Luz (311)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Singapore (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/02/2021 20:43
Main Draw (cut off: 102 - Data entry list: 15/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 21. Auger-Aliassime
- 27. Ruud
- 33. Evans
- 35. Mannarino
- 38. Millman
- 43. Cilic
- 45. Bublik
- 57. Nishioka
- 61. Pospisil
- 66. Chardy
- 67. Norrie
- 71. Travaglia
- 72. Berankis
- 85. Albot
- 86. Ruusuvuori
- 90. Harris
- 96. Kwon
- 100. Hanfmann
- 102. Sugita
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Duckworth (104)
- 2. Uchiyama (105)
- 3. Karatsev (113)
- 4. Popyrin (114)
- 5. Daniel (117)
- 6. Dzumhur (120)
- 7. Polmans (124)
- 8. Bhambri (127)
- 9. Jung (133)
- 10. Huesler (142)
- 11. Karlovic (144)
- 12. Safwat (147)
- 13. Gojowczyk (151)
- 14. Zapata Mirall (153)
- 15. Griekspoor (155)
- 16. Van de Zandsc (158)
- 17. Cressy (170)
- 18. Maden (172)
- 19. Mmoh (175)
- 20. Marcora (180)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Singapore Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/02/2021 20:44
Main Draw (cut off: 204 - Data entry list: 15/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 106. Uchiyama
- 113. Karatsev
- 114. Popyrin
- 117. Daniel
- 125. Polmans
- 133. Jung
- 171. Cressy
- 177. Mmoh
- 181. Marcora
- 185. Gulbis
- 187. Ramanathan
- 187. Kokkinakis
- 202. Troicki
- 204. Ymer
-
Alternates
- 1. Kwiatkowski (217)
- 2. Viola (223)
- 3. Eubanks (236)
- 4. Jaziri (255)
- 5. Arnaboldi (272)
- 6. Celikbilek (299)
- 7. Smith (318)
- 8. Ebden (320)
- 9. Nedelko (343)
- 10. Alvarez (344)
- 11. Kelly (346)
-
TAG: ATP Cordoba, ATP Cordoba 2021, ATP Montpellier, ATP Montpellier 2021, ATP Singapore, ATP Singapore 2021
1 commento
Jannik indoor, per me, parte favorito per la vittoria finale!