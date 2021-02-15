Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP Montpellier, Cordoba e Singapore: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

15/02/2021 20:45 1 commento
Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16
Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16

Settimana 21-28 Febbraio 2021
MONTPELIER 250 FRA (IH) (21-28 Feb)
CORDOBA 250 ARG (CL) (21-28 Feb)
SINGAPORE 250 SGP (H) (21-28 Feb)

Montpellier (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/02/2021 20:44

Main Draw (cut off: 63 - Data entry list: 15/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 13. Bautista Agut
  • 14. Goffin
  • 16. Carreno Busta
  • 26. Lajovic
  • 29. Hurkacz
  • 31. Krajinovic
  • 32. Humbert
  • 34. Sonego
  • 36. Sinner
  • 37. Struff
  • 39. Basilashvili
  • 40. Opelka
  • 47. Kyrgios
  • 48. Gasquet
  • 49. Edmund
  • 54. Davidovich Fokina
  • 58. Bedene
  • 60. Tsonga
  • 63. Lopez
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Simon (64)
  • 2. Vesely (69)
  • 3. Giron (73)
  • 4. Pouille (74)
  • 5. Gerasimov (78)
  • 6. Moutet (80)
  • 7. Herbert (84)
  • 8. Gombos (88)
  • 9. Ymer (94)
  • 10. Novak (99)
  • 11. Korda (103)
  • 12. Uchiyama (105)
  • 13. Majchrzak (105)
  • 14. Seppi (106)
  • 15. Majchrzak (108)
  • 16. Barrere (111)
  • 17. Karatsev (113)
  • 18. Popyrin (114)
  • 19. Galan (115)
  • 20. Kudla (116)
  •  

Montpellier Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/02/2021 20:44

Main Draw (cut off: 119 - Data entry list: 15/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 69. Vesely
  • 73. Giron
  • 78. Gerasimov
  • 80. Moutet
  • 84. Herbert
  • 88. Korda
  • 89. Gombos
  • 95. Ymer
  • 100. Novak
  • 107. Seppi
  • 109. Majchrzak
  • 111. Barrere
  • 116. Kudla
  • 119. Hoang
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Dzumhur (120)
  • 2. Bonzi (134)
  • 3. Rinderknech (135)
  • 4. Huesler (143)
  •  
  •  

Cordoba (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/02/2021 20:44

Main Draw (cut off: 97 - Data entry list: 15/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 9. Schwartzman
  • 28. Paire
  • 42. Kecmanovic
  • 44. Pella
  • 46. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 56. Djere
  • 59. Andujar
  • 68. Koepfer
  • 70. Cuevas
  • 76. Caruso
  • 77. Delbonis
  • 79. Cecchinato
  • 81. Londero
  • 83. Monteiro
  • 87. Martinez
  • 91. Coria
  • 92. Sousa
  • 95. Mager
  • 97. Carballes Baena
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Martin (101)
  • 2. Sousa (107)
  • 3. Munar (110)
  • 4. Dellien (112)
  • 5. Galan (115)
  • 6. Seyboth Wild (118)
  • 7. Kovalik (125)
  • 8. Bagnis (126)
  • 9. Altmaier (132)
  • 10. Mayer (137)
  • 11. Nagal (138)
  • 12. Cerundolo (140)
  • 13. Karlovic (144)
  • 14. Safwat (147)
  • 15. Zapata Mirall (153)
  • 16. Varillas (160)
  • 17. Gomez (162)
  • 18. Andreozzi (168)
  • 19. Tabilo (169)
  • 20. Marcora (180)
  •  

Cordoba Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/02/2021 20:44

Main Draw (cut off: 259 - Data entry list: 15/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 102. Martin
  • 103. Munar
  • 108. Sousa
  • 112. Dellien
  • 115. Galan
  • 118. Seyboth Wild
  • 126. Kovalik
  • 127. Bagnis
  • 132. Altmaier
  • 137. Mayer
  • 139. Nagal
  • 141. Cerundolo
  • 161. Varillas
  • 164. Gomez
  • 169. Andreozzi
  • 170. Tabilo
  • 176. Domingues
  • 186. Menezes
  • 188. Vilella Martinez
  • 199. Escobedo
  • 203. Collarini
  • 205. Ficovich
  • 216. Olivo
  • 222. Cid Subervi
  • 231. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
  • 237. Mena
  • 247. Etcheverry
  • 259. Barrios Vera
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Clezar (271)
  • 2. Sakamoto (292)
  • 3. Kopriva (296)
  • 4. Klein (297)
  • 5. De Jong (307)
  • 6. Luz (311)

Singapore (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/02/2021 20:43

Main Draw (cut off: 102 - Data entry list: 15/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 21. Auger-Aliassime
  • 27. Ruud
  • 33. Evans
  • 35. Mannarino
  • 38. Millman
  • 43. Cilic
  • 45. Bublik
  • 57. Nishioka
  • 61. Pospisil
  • 66. Chardy
  • 67. Norrie
  • 71. Travaglia
  • 72. Berankis
  • 85. Albot
  • 86. Ruusuvuori
  • 90. Harris
  • 96. Kwon
  • 100. Hanfmann
  • 102. Sugita
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Duckworth (104)
  • 2. Uchiyama (105)
  • 3. Karatsev (113)
  • 4. Popyrin (114)
  • 5. Daniel (117)
  • 6. Dzumhur (120)
  • 7. Polmans (124)
  • 8. Bhambri (127)
  • 9. Jung (133)
  • 10. Huesler (142)
  • 11. Karlovic (144)
  • 12. Safwat (147)
  • 13. Gojowczyk (151)
  • 14. Zapata Mirall (153)
  • 15. Griekspoor (155)
  • 16. Van de Zandsc (158)
  • 17. Cressy (170)
  • 18. Maden (172)
  • 19. Mmoh (175)
  • 20. Marcora (180)
  •  

Singapore Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 15/02/2021 20:44

Main Draw (cut off: 204 - Data entry list: 15/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 106. Uchiyama
  • 113. Karatsev
  • 114. Popyrin
  • 117. Daniel
  • 125. Polmans
  • 133. Jung
  • 171. Cressy
  • 177. Mmoh
  • 181. Marcora
  • 185. Gulbis
  • 187. Ramanathan
  • 187. Kokkinakis
  • 202. Troicki
  • 204. Ymer
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Kwiatkowski (217)
  • 2. Viola (223)
  • 3. Eubanks (236)
  • 4. Jaziri (255)
  • 5. Arnaboldi (272)
  • 6. Celikbilek (299)
  • 7. Smith (318)
  • 8. Ebden (320)
  • 9. Nedelko (343)
  • 10. Alvarez (344)
  • 11. Kelly (346)
  •  

1 commento

Palmeria (Guest) 15-02-2021 22:48

Jannik indoor, per me, parte favorito per la vittoria finale!

 1
