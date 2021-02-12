Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Biella 1, Cherbourg, e Potchefstroom 1: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. In campo due azzurri e Andy Murray a Biella (LiveVideo)

Federico Gaio ITA, 1992.03.05
ITA Challenger BIELLA I ITA, Italy (IH) /80 – Quarti di Finale

PalaPajetta Court – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Matthias Bachinger GER vs Mathias Bourgue FRA
2. Illya Marchenko UKR vs [4] Lorenzo Giustino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1/WC] Andy Murray GBR vs [6] Blaz Rola SLO (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Daniel Masur GER vs [2] Federico Gaio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Szymon Walkow POL / Jan Zielinski POL vs [4] Robert Galloway USA / Alex Lawson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Treat Huey PHI / Sem Verbeek NED vs [2] Luis David Martinez VEN / David Vega Hernandez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare




ZAF Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM I ZAF, South Africa (H)/80 – Quarti di Finale

Court 10 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [7] Peter Polansky CAN vs [Q] Nick Chappell USA

2. Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL vs [6] Cem Ilkel TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Raven Klaasen RSA / Ruan Roelofse RSA vs Peter Polansky CAN / Brayden Schnur CAN (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Chun-hsin Tseng TPE vs [Q] Liam Broady GBR

Vincitore: Broady L.
2. [Q] Mirza Basic BIH vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi FRA

Vincitore: Bonzi B.
3. Liam Broady GBR / Jack Draper GBR vs [2] Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI / Zdenek Kolar CZE (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Challenger CHERBOURG FRA, France (IH) /100 – Quarti di Finale

Chantereyne – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [Q] Michael Geerts BEL vs Ruben Bemelmans BEL
2. Kacper Zuk POL vs Lukas Rosol CZE (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Constant Lestienne FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Hugo Gaston FRA vs [Alt] Lukas Klein SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Andre Goransson SWE / David Pel NED vs Lukas Klein SVK / Alex Molcan SVK (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [4] Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Goncalo Oliveira POR vs Antoine Hoang FRA / Albano Olivetti FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare