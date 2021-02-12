Challenger Biella 1, Cherbourg, e Potchefstroom 1: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. In campo due azzurri e Andy Murray a Biella (LiveVideo)

Federico Gaio ITA, 1992.03.05
Challenger BIELLA I , Italy (IH) /80 – Quarti di Finale
PalaPajetta Court – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Matthias Bachinger
vs Mathias Bourgue
CH CH Biella 1
Bachinger M.•
15
1
3
Bourgue M.
40
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Bourgue M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bachinger M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
Bourgue M.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
Bachinger M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
Bourgue M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Bachinger M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Bourgue M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Illya Marchenko vs [4] Lorenzo Giustino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1/WC] Andy Murray vs [6] Blaz Rola (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Daniel Masur vs [2] Federico Gaio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Szymon Walkow / Jan Zielinski vs [4] Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Treat Huey / Sem Verbeek vs [2] Luis David Martinez / David Vega Hernandez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM I ZAF, South Africa (H)/80 – Quarti di Finale
Court 10 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [7] Peter Polansky vs [Q] Nick Chappell
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Polansky P.•
0
4
7
3
Chappell N.
0
6
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Chappell N.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Polansky P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Polansky P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
5*-1
6-1*
6-2*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
Polansky P.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Chappell N.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
Polansky P.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Chappell N.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
Polansky P.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Chappell N.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Polansky P.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Chappell N.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Polansky P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Chappell N.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Chappell N.
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
Polansky P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
Polansky P.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Polansky P.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. Dimitar Kuzmanov vs [6] Cem Ilkel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Raven Klaasen / Ruan Roelofse vs Peter Polansky / Brayden Schnur (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Chun-hsin Tseng vs [Q] Liam Broady
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Tseng C.
3
3
Broady L.
6
6
Vincitore: Broady L.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [Q] Mirza Basic vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Basic M.
3
1
Bonzi B.
6
6
Vincitore: Bonzi B.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. Liam Broady / Jack Draper vs [2] Marc-Andrea Huesler / Zdenek Kolar (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger CHERBOURG , France (IH) /100 – Quarti di Finale
Chantereyne – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [Q] Michael Geerts
vs Ruben Bemelmans
CH CH Cherbourg
Geerts M.
0
6
1
Bemelmans R.•
0
4
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Geerts M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Bemelmans R.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bemelmans R.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
Geerts M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Bemelmans R.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Geerts M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2. Kacper Zuk vs Lukas Rosol (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Arthur Rinderknech vs Constant Lestienne
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Hugo Gaston vs [Alt] Lukas Klein
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Andre Goransson / David Pel vs Lukas Klein / Alex Molcan (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [4] Sergio Martos Gornes / Goncalo Oliveira vs Antoine Hoang / Albano Olivetti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit