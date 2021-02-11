Australian Open Grand Slam | hard | $54.500.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Biella 2, Concepcion e Potchefstroom: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
11/02/2021 22:31 Nessun commento
15-21 Febbraio 2021
BIELLA II , Italy (IH) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
CONCEPCION , Chile (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
POTCHEFSTROOM II , South Africa (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 11/02/2021 21:49
Main Draw (cut off: 241 - Data entry list: 29/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 54. Davidovich Fokina
- 74. Pouille
- 96. Kwon
- 103. Korda
- 106. Seppi
- 108. Majchrzak
- 109. Ivashka
- 119. Hoang
- 120. Dzumhur
- 122. Donskoy
- 123. Murray
- 129. Musetti
- 133. Jung
- 134. Laaksonen
- 135. Rinderknech
- 136. Gaio
- 141. Otte
- 147. Safwat
- 149. Petrovic
- 151. Gojowczyk
- 153. Zapata Miralles
- 156. Klizan
- 157. Rola
-
Alternates
- 1. Giannessi (165)
- 2. Popko (167)
- 3. Maden (172)
- 4. Fabbiano (174)
- 5. Diez (178)
- 6. Marcora (180)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biella Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 11/02/2021 21:51
Main Draw (cut off: 290 - Data entry list: 29/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 143. Taberner
- 167. Popko
- 172. Maden
- 174. Fabbiano
- 178. Diez
- 185. Gulbis
- 200. Lacko
- 210. Janvier
- 213. Kwiatkowski
- 215. Marchenko
- 216. Copil
- 220. Viola
- 227. Lestienne
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Moroni (230)
- 2. Kamke (236)
- 3. Moriya (241)
- 4. Masur (244)
- 5. Trungelliti (245)
- 6. Vatutin (246)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Concepcion (ATP) Inizio torneo: 15/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 11/02/2021 21:56
Main Draw (cut off: 271 - Data entry list: 11/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 91. Coria
- 101. Martin
- 107. Sousa
- 112. Dellien
- 115. Galan
- 118. Seyboth Wild
- 126. Bagnis
- 132. Altmaier
- 138. Nagal
- 140. Cerundolo
- 150. Lorenzi
- 160. Varillas
- 162. Gomez-Herrera
- 168. Andreozzi
- 169. Tabilo
- 176. Coppejans
- 179. Domingues
- 186. Menezes
- 203. Collarini
- 205. Ficovich
- 212. Olivo
- 231. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 237. Mena
- 256. Barrios Vera
- 271. Clezar
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Blancaneaux (286)
- 2. Oliveira (287)
- 3. Sakamoto (292)
- 4. Klein (297)
- 5. Molcan (303)
- 6. Luz (310)
- 7. Baez (311)
- 8. Lindell (322)
- 9. Cerundolo (341)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Concepcion Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 11/02/2021 22:03
Main Draw (cut off: 363 - Data entry list: 11/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 292. Sakamoto
- 310. Luz
- 311. Baez
- 312. Uchida
- 322. Lindell
- 327. Roca Batalla
- 337. Pecotic
- 341. Cerundolo
- 344. Alvarez
- 349. Ugo Carabelli
- 351. Orlov
- 359. Gomez-Herrera
- 363. Okala
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Casanova (376)
- 2. Dougaz (379)*pr
- 3. Tirante (384)
- 4. Hidalgo (392)
- 5. Sachko (400)
- 6. Ornago (402)
- 7. Diaz Acosta (405)
- 8. Gutierrez (409)
- 9. Olivieri (415)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Potchefstroom (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 11/02/2021 22:26
Main Draw (cut off: 270 - Data entry list: 04/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 130. Gunneswaran
- 142. Huesler
- 146. Bonzi
- 188. Broady
- 189. Clarke
- 199. Escobedo
- 206. Halys
- 207. Schnur
- 211. Couacaud
- 217. Polansky
- 219. Ilkel
- 221. Benchetrit
- 224. Kolar
- 228. Cid Subervi
- 235. Eubanks
- 240. Kuhn
- 248. Blanch
- 249. Lamasine
- 251. Quiroz
- 258. Etcheverry
- 260. Cagnina
- 265. Brown
- 267. Zuk
-
Alternates
- 1. Krstin (270)
- 2. Brooksby (270)*pr
- 3. Menendez-Mace (274)
- 4. Kuzmanov (277)
- 5. Gabashvili (278)
- 6. Tseng (282)
- 7. Galovic (284)
- 8. Santillan (285)
- 9. Blancaneaux (286)
- 10. Kopriva (296)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Potchefstroom Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 11/02/2021 22:30
Main Draw (cut off: 308 - Data entry list: 04/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 270. Krstin
- 270. Brooksby*pr
- 274. Menendez-Maceiras
- 277. Kuzmanov
- 278. Gabashvili
- 282. Tseng
- 285. Santillan
- 286. Blancaneaux
- 293. Ortega-Olmedo
- 296. Kopriva
- 297. Klein
- 299. Celikbilek
- 303. Molcan
-
-
Alternates
- 1. De Jong (306)
- 2. Miedler (307)
- 3. Draper (308)
- 4. Basic (329)
- 5. Durasovic (340)
- 6. Safranek (342)
- 7. Hamou (358)
- 8. Hassan (372)
- 9. Peniston (378)
- 10. Ornago (402)
- 11. Wang (404)*pr
- 12. Chappell (410)
- 13. Olivieri (415)
-
-
TAG: Challenger Biella 2, Challenger Biella 2 2021
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit