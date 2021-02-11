Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Biella 2, Concepcion e Potchefstroom: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

11/02/2021 22:31 Nessun commento
Lorenzo Musetti ITA, 2002.03.03
15-21 Febbraio 2021
BIELLA II ITA, Italy (IH) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
CONCEPCION CHL, Chile (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
POTCHEFSTROOM II ZAF, South Africa (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q


Biella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 11/02/2021 21:49

Main Draw (cut off: 241 - Data entry list: 29/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 54. Davidovich Fokina
  • 74. Pouille
  • 96. Kwon
  • 103. Korda
  • 106. Seppi
  • 108. Majchrzak
  • 109. Ivashka
  • 119. Hoang
  • 120. Dzumhur
  • 122. Donskoy
  • 123. Murray
  • 129. Musetti
  • 133. Jung
  • 134. Laaksonen
  • 135. Rinderknech
  • 136. Gaio
  • 141. Otte
  • 147. Safwat
  • 149. Petrovic
  • 151. Gojowczyk
  • 153. Zapata Miralles
  • 156. Klizan
  • 157. Rola
Alternates

  • 1. Giannessi (165)
  • 2. Popko (167)
  • 3. Maden (172)
  • 4. Fabbiano (174)
  • 5. Diez (178)
  • 6. Marcora (180)


Biella Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 11/02/2021 21:51

Main Draw (cut off: 290 - Data entry list: 29/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 143. Taberner
  • 167. Popko
  • 172. Maden
  • 174. Fabbiano
  • 178. Diez
  • 185. Gulbis
  • 200. Lacko
  • 210. Janvier
  • 213. Kwiatkowski
  • 215. Marchenko
  • 216. Copil
  • 220. Viola
  • 227. Lestienne
Alternates

  • 1. Moroni (230)
  • 2. Kamke (236)
  • 3. Moriya (241)
  • 4. Masur (244)
  • 5. Trungelliti (245)
  • 6. Vatutin (246)


Concepcion (ATP) Inizio torneo: 15/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 11/02/2021 21:56

Main Draw (cut off: 271 - Data entry list: 11/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 91. Coria
  • 101. Martin
  • 107. Sousa
  • 112. Dellien
  • 115. Galan
  • 118. Seyboth Wild
  • 126. Bagnis
  • 132. Altmaier
  • 138. Nagal
  • 140. Cerundolo
  • 150. Lorenzi
  • 160. Varillas
  • 162. Gomez-Herrera
  • 168. Andreozzi
  • 169. Tabilo
  • 176. Coppejans
  • 179. Domingues
  • 186. Menezes
  • 203. Collarini
  • 205. Ficovich
  • 212. Olivo
  • 231. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
  • 237. Mena
  • 256. Barrios Vera
  • 271. Clezar
Alternates

  • 1. Blancaneaux (286)
  • 2. Oliveira (287)
  • 3. Sakamoto (292)
  • 4. Klein (297)
  • 5. Molcan (303)
  • 6. Luz (310)
  • 7. Baez (311)
  • 8. Lindell (322)
  • 9. Cerundolo (341)


Concepcion Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 11/02/2021 22:03

Main Draw (cut off: 363 - Data entry list: 11/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 292. Sakamoto
  • 310. Luz
  • 311. Baez
  • 312. Uchida
  • 322. Lindell
  • 327. Roca Batalla
  • 337. Pecotic
  • 341. Cerundolo
  • 344. Alvarez
  • 349. Ugo Carabelli
  • 351. Orlov
  • 359. Gomez-Herrera
  • 363. Okala
Alternates

  • 1. Casanova (376)
  • 2. Dougaz (379)*pr
  • 3. Tirante (384)
  • 4. Hidalgo (392)
  • 5. Sachko (400)
  • 6. Ornago (402)
  • 7. Diaz Acosta (405)
  • 8. Gutierrez (409)
  • 9. Olivieri (415)


Potchefstroom (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 11/02/2021 22:26

Main Draw (cut off: 270 - Data entry list: 04/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 130. Gunneswaran
  • 142. Huesler
  • 146. Bonzi
  • 188. Broady
  • 189. Clarke
  • 199. Escobedo
  • 206. Halys
  • 207. Schnur
  • 211. Couacaud
  • 217. Polansky
  • 219. Ilkel
  • 221. Benchetrit
  • 224. Kolar
  • 228. Cid Subervi
  • 235. Eubanks
  • 240. Kuhn
  • 248. Blanch
  • 249. Lamasine
  • 251. Quiroz
  • 258. Etcheverry
  • 260. Cagnina
  • 265. Brown
  • 267. Zuk
Alternates

  • 1. Krstin (270)
  • 2. Brooksby (270)*pr
  • 3. Menendez-Mace (274)
  • 4. Kuzmanov (277)
  • 5. Gabashvili (278)
  • 6. Tseng (282)
  • 7. Galovic (284)
  • 8. Santillan (285)
  • 9. Blancaneaux (286)
  • 10. Kopriva (296)

Potchefstroom Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 11/02/2021 22:30

Main Draw (cut off: 308 - Data entry list: 04/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 270. Krstin
  • 270. Brooksby*pr
  • 274. Menendez-Maceiras
  • 277. Kuzmanov
  • 278. Gabashvili
  • 282. Tseng
  • 285. Santillan
  • 286. Blancaneaux
  • 293. Ortega-Olmedo
  • 296. Kopriva
  • 297. Klein
  • 299. Celikbilek
  • 303. Molcan
Alternates

  • 1. De Jong (306)
  • 2. Miedler (307)
  • 3. Draper (308)
  • 4. Basic (329)
  • 5. Durasovic (340)
  • 6. Safranek (342)
  • 7. Hamou (358)
  • 8. Hassan (372)
  • 9. Peniston (378)
  • 10. Ornago (402)
  • 11. Wang (404)*pr
  • 12. Chappell (410)
  • 13. Olivieri (415)
