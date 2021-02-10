Australian Open 2021 Copertina, Entry List, WTA

WTA 250 Phillip Island Trophy (Melbourne): La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

Camila Giorgi ITA, 30.12.1991
WTA 250 Phillip Island Trophy – MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -$235,238

Melbourne (WTA) Inizio torneo: 13/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/02/2021 20:33

Main Draw (cut off: 58 - Data entry list: 10/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 12. Bencic
  • 14. Konta
  • 15. Muguruza
  • 16. Keys
  • 17. Swiatek
  • 18. Martic
  • 19. Rybakina
  • 20. Mertens
  • 21. Vondrousova
  • 24. Brady
  • 26. Riske
  • 28. Putintseva
  • 29. Yastremska
  • 30. Anisimova
  • 31. Jabeur
  • 32. Vekic
  • 33. Alexandrova
  • 34. Wang
  • 35. Zhang
  • 36. Kuznetsova
  • 37. Strycova
  • 38. Pavlyuchenkova
  • 39. Stephens
  • 40. Linette
  • 41. Zheng
  • 42. Ferro
  • 43. Garcia
  • 43. Bellis
  • 44. Ostapenko
  • 45. Collins
  • 46. Kudermetova
  • 47. Podoroska
  • 48. Gauff
  • 49. Hercog
  • 50. Mladenovic
  • 51. Siegemund
  • 52. Bouzkova
  • 53. Cornet
  • 54. Sevastova
  • 55. Peterson
  • 56. Tig
  • 57. Teichmann
  • 58. Watson
Alternates

  • 1. Siniakova (59)
  • 2. Rogers (60)
  • 3. Blinkova (61)
  • 4. Pera (62)
  • 5. Pegula (63)
  • 6. Van Uytvanck (64)
  • 7. Krejcikova (65)
  • 8. Sorribes Torm (66)
  • 9. Hsieh (67)
  • 10. Tomljanovic (68)
Melbourne Q (WTA) Inizio torneo: 13/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/02/2021 20:34

Main Draw (cut off: 74 - Data entry list: 10/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 60. Rogers
  • 61. Blinkova
  • 62. Pera
  • 63. Pegula
  • 64. Van Uytvanck
  • 65. Krejcikova
  • 66. Sorribes Tormo
  • 67. Hsieh
  • 68. Tomljanovic
  • 69. Pliskova
  • 70. Badosa
  • 71. Cirstea
  • 73. Hibino
  • 74. Rus
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Zhu (74)
  • 2. Davis (75)
  • 3. Giorgi (76)
  • 4. Kovinic (77)
  • 5. Begu (78)
  • 6. Diyas (80)
  • 7. McHale (81)
  • 8. Brengle (82)
  • 9. Doi (83)
