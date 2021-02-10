Australian Open Grand Slam | hard | $54.500.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Australian Open 2021 Copertina, Entry List, WTA
WTA 250 Phillip Island Trophy (Melbourne): La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
10/02/2021 20:34 Nessun commento
WTA 250 Phillip Island Trophy – MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -$235,238
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Melbourne (WTA) Inizio torneo: 13/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/02/2021 20:33
Main Draw (cut off: 58 - Data entry list: 10/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 12. Bencic
- 14. Konta
- 15. Muguruza
- 16. Keys
- 17. Swiatek
- 18. Martic
- 19. Rybakina
- 20. Mertens
- 21. Vondrousova
- 24. Brady
- 26. Riske
- 28. Putintseva
- 29. Yastremska
- 30. Anisimova
- 31. Jabeur
- 32. Vekic
- 33. Alexandrova
- 34. Wang
- 35. Zhang
- 36. Kuznetsova
- 37. Strycova
- 38. Pavlyuchenkova
- 39. Stephens
- 40. Linette
- 41. Zheng
- 42. Ferro
- 43. Garcia
- 43. Bellis
- 44. Ostapenko
- 45. Collins
- 46. Kudermetova
- 47. Podoroska
- 48. Gauff
- 49. Hercog
- 50. Mladenovic
- 51. Siegemund
- 52. Bouzkova
- 53. Cornet
- 54. Sevastova
- 55. Peterson
- 56. Tig
- 57. Teichmann
- 58. Watson
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Siniakova (59)
- 2. Rogers (60)
- 3. Blinkova (61)
- 4. Pera (62)
- 5. Pegula (63)
- 6. Van Uytvanck (64)
- 7. Krejcikova (65)
- 8. Sorribes Torm (66)
- 9. Hsieh (67)
- 10. Tomljanovic (68)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Melbourne Q (WTA) Inizio torneo: 13/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/02/2021 20:34
Main Draw (cut off: 74 - Data entry list: 10/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 60. Rogers
- 61. Blinkova
- 62. Pera
- 63. Pegula
- 64. Van Uytvanck
- 65. Krejcikova
- 66. Sorribes Tormo
- 67. Hsieh
- 68. Tomljanovic
- 69. Pliskova
- 70. Badosa
- 71. Cirstea
- 73. Hibino
- 74. Rus
-
Alternates
- 1. Zhu (74)
- 2. Davis (75)
- 3. Giorgi (76)
- 4. Kovinic (77)
- 5. Begu (78)
- 6. Diyas (80)
- 7. McHale (81)
- 8. Brengle (82)
- 9. Doi (83)
TAG: WTA Melbourne, WTA Melbourne 2021
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit