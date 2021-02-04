Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Biella 1, Cherbourg, e Potchefstroom 1: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

04/02/2021 11:45 1 commento
Federico Gaio ITA, 1992.03.05

Settimana – 08-14 Febbraio 2021
CHERBOURG FRA, France (IH) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
POTCHEFSTROOM I ZAF, South Africa (H)/80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BIELLA I ITA, Italy (IH) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Challenger Biella 1 Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:05

Main Draw (cut off: 241 - Data entry list: 25/01/70 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 103. Korda
  • 122. Donskoy
  • 136. Gaio
  • 151. Giustino
  • 152. Klizan
  • 153. Safwat
  • 154. Rola
  • 162. Giannessi
  • 165. Popko
  • 169. Zhang
  • 173. Fabbiano
  • 180. Marcora
  • 184. Horansky
  • 200. Lacko
  • 209. Marterer
  • 213. Kwiatkowski
  • 214. Bourgue
  • 215. Marchenko
  • 218. Molleker
  • 220. Viola
  • 229. Moroni
  • 236. Kamke
  • 241. Moriya
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Karlovskiy (262)
  • 2. Kavcic (266)
  • 3. Zuk (267)
  • 4. Arnaboldi (272)
  • 5. Bachinger (275)
  • 6. Kuzmanov (277)
  • 7. Gabashvili (278)
  • 8. Napolitano (279)
  • 9. Pellegrino (280)

Challenger Biella 1 Q Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:07

Main Draw (cut off: 290 - Data entry list: 26/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 244. Masur
  • 247. Lenz
  • 253. Jaziri
  • 259. Fratangelo
  • 262. Karlovskiy
  • 266. Kavcic
  • 272. Arnaboldi
  • 275. Bachinger
  • 279. Napolitano
  • 280. Pellegrino
  • 284. Galovic
  • 289. Sijsling
  • 290. Bonadio
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Ajdukovic (321)
  • 2. Roca Batalla (327)
  • 3. Zeppieri (328)
  • 4. Ignatik (331)
  • 5. Sels (339)
  • 6. Van Rijthoven (347)
  • 7. Bega (350)
  • 8. Lehecka (355)
  • 9. Sanchez Izqui (356)
  • 10. Mansouri (357)
  •  
  •  

Biella Wild Card Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:44

Main Draw (cut off: 0 - Data entry list: 04/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 280. Napolitano
  • 281. Pellegrino
  • 456. Vanni
  • 794. Nardi(Q)
  •  
  •  

Alternates

    Challenger Potchefstroom 1 Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:24

    Main Draw (cut off: 270 - Data entry list: 26/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 129. Gunneswaran
    • 148. Huesler
    • 164. Bonzi
    • 191. Clarke
    • 193. Menezes
    • 199. Escobedo
    • 207. Schnur
    • 211. Couacaud
    • 217. Polansky
    • 219. Ilkel
    • 221. Benchetrit
    • 224. Kolar
    • 230. Rodrigues Alves
    • 231. Cid Subervi
    • 235. Eubanks
    • 240. Kuhn
    • 242. Grenier
    • 248. Blanch
    • 249. Lamasine
    • 251. Quiroz
    • 258. Etcheverry
    • 260. Cagnina*pr
    • 265. Brown
    • 270. Krstin
    • 270. Brooksby*pr
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Menendez-Mace (274)
    • 2. Kuzmanov (277)
    • 3. Gabashvili (278)
    • 4. Tseng (282)
    • 5. Galovic (284)
    • 6. Santillan (285)
    • 7. Blancaneaux (286)
    • 8. Kopriva (296)
    • 9. Klein (297)
    • 10. Celikbilek (298)
    • 11. King (301)
    •  

    Potchefstroom 1 Q Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:33

    Main Draw (cut off: 308 - Data entry list: 26/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 274. Menendez-Maceiras
    • 277. Kuzmanov
    • 282. Tseng
    • 285. Santillan
    • 286. Blancaneaux
    • 292. Sakamoto
    • 296. Kopriva
    • 298. Celikbilek
    • 301. King
    • 304. Mukund
    • 306. De Jong
    • 307. Miedler
    • 308. Draper
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Basic (329)
    • 2. Durasovic (340)
    • 3. Safranek (342)
    • 4. Mansouri (357)
    • 5. Hamou (358)
    • 6. Crepatte (360)
    • 7. Hassan (372)
    • 8. Dougaz (378)
    • 9. Peniston (379)
    • 10. Tirante (383)
    • 11. Velotti (386)
    •  

    Cherbourg (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:36

    Main Draw (cut off: 210 - Data entry list: 04/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 111. Barrere
    • 116. Kudla
    • 121. Hoang
    • 131. Kovalik
    • 132. Jung
    • 134. Soeda
    • 144. Rodionov
    • 147. Gojowczyk
    • 150. Zapata Miralles
    • 159. Ofner
    • 161. Gaston
    • 170. Nakashima
    • 171. Maden
    • 177. Diez
    • 178. Rinderknech
    • 183. Istomin
    • 185. Gulbis
    • 187. Broady
    • 188. Ramanathan
    • 190. Krueger
    • 196. Rosol
    • 204. Ymer
    • 210. Janvier
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Bemelmans (225)
    • 2. Lestienne (227)
    • 3. Trungelliti (245)
    • 4. Vatutin (246)
    • 5. Lenz (247)
    • 6. Wu (250)
    • 7. Jaziri (253)
    • 8. Fratangelo (259)*pr
    • 9. Karlovskiy (262)
    • 10. Kavcic (266)
    • 11. Zuk (267)
    • 12. Arnaboldi (272)

    Cherbourg Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:39

    Main Draw (cut off: 303 - Data entry list: 04/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 225. Bemelmans
    • 227. Lestienne
    • 245. Trungelliti
    • 246. Vatutin
    • 250. Wu
    • 260. Kotov
    • 267. Zuk
    • 283. Bellucci
    • 293. Ortega-Olmedo
    • 294. Serdarusic
    • 297. Klein
    • 302. Vrbensky
    • 303. Molcan
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Mansouri (257)
    • 2. Guinard (305)
    • 3. Denolly (334)
    • 4. Sels (339)
    • 5. Durasovic (340)
    • 6. Harrison (345)
    • 7. Kelly (346)
    • 8. Van Rijthoven (347)
    • 9. Hamou (358)
    • 10. Crepatte (360)
    • 11. Gonzalez (364)
    • 12. Forejtek (367)
    • 13. Cachin (368)
    •  
    •  

