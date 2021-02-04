ATP Cup 250 | hard | $4.500.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Biella 1, Cherbourg, e Potchefstroom 1: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
04/02/2021 11:45 1 commento
Settimana – 08-14 Febbraio 2021
CHERBOURG , France (IH) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
POTCHEFSTROOM I , South Africa (H)/80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BIELLA I , Italy (IH) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Challenger Biella 1 Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:05
Main Draw (cut off: 241 - Data entry list: 25/01/70 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 103. Korda
- 122. Donskoy
- 136. Gaio
- 151. Giustino
- 152. Klizan
- 153. Safwat
- 154. Rola
- 162. Giannessi
- 165. Popko
- 169. Zhang
- 173. Fabbiano
- 180. Marcora
- 184. Horansky
- 200. Lacko
- 209. Marterer
- 213. Kwiatkowski
- 214. Bourgue
- 215. Marchenko
- 218. Molleker
- 220. Viola
- 229. Moroni
- 236. Kamke
- 241. Moriya
Alternates
- 1. Karlovskiy (262)
- 2. Kavcic (266)
- 3. Zuk (267)
- 4. Arnaboldi (272)
- 5. Bachinger (275)
- 6. Kuzmanov (277)
- 7. Gabashvili (278)
- 8. Napolitano (279)
- 9. Pellegrino (280)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Challenger Biella 1 Q Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:07
Main Draw (cut off: 290 - Data entry list: 26/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 244. Masur
- 247. Lenz
- 253. Jaziri
- 259. Fratangelo
- 262. Karlovskiy
- 266. Kavcic
- 272. Arnaboldi
- 275. Bachinger
- 279. Napolitano
- 280. Pellegrino
- 284. Galovic
- 289. Sijsling
- 290. Bonadio
Alternates
- 1. Ajdukovic (321)
- 2. Roca Batalla (327)
- 3. Zeppieri (328)
- 4. Ignatik (331)
- 5. Sels (339)
- 6. Van Rijthoven (347)
- 7. Bega (350)
- 8. Lehecka (355)
- 9. Sanchez Izqui (356)
- 10. Mansouri (357)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biella Wild Card Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:44
Main Draw (cut off: 0 - Data entry list: 04/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 280. Napolitano
- 281. Pellegrino
- 456. Vanni
- 794. Nardi(Q)
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Challenger Potchefstroom 1 Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:24
Main Draw (cut off: 270 - Data entry list: 26/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 129. Gunneswaran
- 148. Huesler
- 164. Bonzi
- 191. Clarke
- 193. Menezes
- 199. Escobedo
- 207. Schnur
- 211. Couacaud
- 217. Polansky
- 219. Ilkel
- 221. Benchetrit
- 224. Kolar
- 230. Rodrigues Alves
- 231. Cid Subervi
- 235. Eubanks
- 240. Kuhn
- 242. Grenier
- 248. Blanch
- 249. Lamasine
- 251. Quiroz
- 258. Etcheverry
- 260. Cagnina*pr
- 265. Brown
- 270. Krstin
- 270. Brooksby*pr
Alternates
- 1. Menendez-Mace (274)
- 2. Kuzmanov (277)
- 3. Gabashvili (278)
- 4. Tseng (282)
- 5. Galovic (284)
- 6. Santillan (285)
- 7. Blancaneaux (286)
- 8. Kopriva (296)
- 9. Klein (297)
- 10. Celikbilek (298)
- 11. King (301)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Potchefstroom 1 Q Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:33
Main Draw (cut off: 308 - Data entry list: 26/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 274. Menendez-Maceiras
- 277. Kuzmanov
- 282. Tseng
- 285. Santillan
- 286. Blancaneaux
- 292. Sakamoto
- 296. Kopriva
- 298. Celikbilek
- 301. King
- 304. Mukund
- 306. De Jong
- 307. Miedler
- 308. Draper
Alternates
- 1. Basic (329)
- 2. Durasovic (340)
- 3. Safranek (342)
- 4. Mansouri (357)
- 5. Hamou (358)
- 6. Crepatte (360)
- 7. Hassan (372)
- 8. Dougaz (378)
- 9. Peniston (379)
- 10. Tirante (383)
- 11. Velotti (386)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cherbourg (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:36
Main Draw (cut off: 210 - Data entry list: 04/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 111. Barrere
- 116. Kudla
- 121. Hoang
- 131. Kovalik
- 132. Jung
- 134. Soeda
- 144. Rodionov
- 147. Gojowczyk
- 150. Zapata Miralles
- 159. Ofner
- 161. Gaston
- 170. Nakashima
- 171. Maden
- 177. Diez
- 178. Rinderknech
- 183. Istomin
- 185. Gulbis
- 187. Broady
- 188. Ramanathan
- 190. Krueger
- 196. Rosol
- 204. Ymer
- 210. Janvier
Alternates
- 1. Bemelmans (225)
- 2. Lestienne (227)
- 3. Trungelliti (245)
- 4. Vatutin (246)
- 5. Lenz (247)
- 6. Wu (250)
- 7. Jaziri (253)
- 8. Fratangelo (259)*pr
- 9. Karlovskiy (262)
- 10. Kavcic (266)
- 11. Zuk (267)
- 12. Arnaboldi (272)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cherbourg Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 04/02/2021 10:39
Main Draw (cut off: 303 - Data entry list: 04/02/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 225. Bemelmans
- 227. Lestienne
- 245. Trungelliti
- 246. Vatutin
- 250. Wu
- 260. Kotov
- 267. Zuk
- 283. Bellucci
- 293. Ortega-Olmedo
- 294. Serdarusic
- 297. Klein
- 302. Vrbensky
- 303. Molcan
Alternates
- 1. Mansouri (257)
- 2. Guinard (305)
- 3. Denolly (334)
- 4. Sels (339)
- 5. Durasovic (340)
- 6. Harrison (345)
- 7. Kelly (346)
- 8. Van Rijthoven (347)
- 9. Hamou (358)
- 10. Crepatte (360)
- 11. Gonzalez (364)
- 12. Forejtek (367)
- 13. Cachin (368)
1 commento
Musetti è su Biella 2?