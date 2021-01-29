Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Quimper: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVEVIDEO)

29/01/2021
Brandon Nakashima USA, 2001.08.03

FRA Challenger QUIMPER I, France (IH) /100 (€) – Quarti di Finale

CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Filip Horansky SVK vs [Q] Kacper Zuk POL

CH CH Quimper
Horansky F.
6
7
Zuk K.
3
5
Vincitore: Horansky F.
Mostra dettagli

2. Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Gregoire Barrere FRA / Albano Olivetti FRA (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH CH Quimper
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
4
2
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
6
6
Vincitore: Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
Mostra dettagli

3. Benjamin Bonzi FRA vs [Q] Illya Marchenko UKR (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH CH Quimper
Bonzi B.
6
6
6
Marchenko I.
7
4
4
Vincitore: Bonzi B.
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Constant Lestienne FRA vs Brandon Nakashima USA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Enzo Couacaud FRA vs [2] Sebastian Korda USA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Brandon Nakashima USA / Hunter Reese USA vs Jamie Cerretani USA / Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

