Challenger Quimper: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVEVIDEO)

Brandon Nakashima USA, 2001.08.03
Challenger QUIMPER I, France (IH) /100 (€) – Quarti di Finale
CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Filip Horansky vs [Q] Kacper Zuk
CH CH Quimper
Horansky F.
6
7
Zuk K.
3
5
Vincitore: Horansky F.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Horansky F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
Zuk K.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
Horansky F.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Zuk K.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
Horansky F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
Horansky F.
15-0
15-15
15-0
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
Horansky F.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Zuk K.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Horansky F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Horansky F.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Gregoire Barrere / Albano Olivetti (non prima ore: 12:30)
CH CH Quimper
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
4
2
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
6
6
Vincitore: Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
2-5 → 2-6
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
1-5 → 2-5
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
0-4 → 1-4
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
0-1 → 0-2
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
3-5 → 4-5
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
2-4 → 3-4
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
1-3 → 2-3
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
0-2 → 1-2
Barrere G. / Olivetti A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Benjamin Bonzi vs [Q] Illya Marchenko (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH CH Quimper
Bonzi B.
6
6
6
Marchenko I.
7
4
4
Vincitore: Bonzi B.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Marchenko I.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
Bonzi B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Marchenko I.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Bonzi B.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
Bonzi B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Marchenko I.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Marchenko I.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
Marchenko I.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
Bonzi B.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Marchenko I.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
Bonzi B.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Bonzi B.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
4. [WC] Constant Lestienne vs Brandon Nakashima (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Enzo Couacaud vs [2] Sebastian Korda (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Brandon Nakashima / Hunter Reese vs Jamie Cerretani / Marc-Andrea Huesler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
